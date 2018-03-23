More Evidence Ties Alleged DNC Hacker Guccifer 2.0 To Russian Intelligence (techcrunch.com) 95
An anonymous reader shares a report: It may be a while since you've heard the handle "Guccifer 2.0," the hacker who took responsibility for the infamous DNC hack of 2016. Reports from the intelligence community at the time, as well as common sense, pegged Guccifer 2.0 not as the Romanian activist he claimed to be, but a Russian operative. Evidence has been scarce, but one slip-up may have given the game away. An anonymous source close to the U.S. government investigation of the hacker told the Daily Beast that on one single occasion, Guccifer 2.0 failed to log into the usual VPN that disguised their traffic. As a result, they left one honest IP trace at an unnamed social media site.
That IP address, "identified Guccifer 2.0 as a particular GRU officer working out of the agency's headquarters on Grizodubovoy Street in Moscow," the Daily Beast reported. (The GRU is one of the Russia's security and intelligence organs.) Previous work by security researchers had suggested this, but it's the first I've heard of evidence this direct. Assuming it's genuine, it's a sobering reminder of how fragile anonymity is on the internet -- one click and the whole thing comes crashing down.
unnamed social media site (Score:3, Insightful)
no wonder reddit wont cough up the logs
Re:DNC Hacker (Score:5, Interesting)
Trump's lead lawyer resigned yesterday [cnn.com] and four other top law firms refused to represent him [thehill.com].
Re:DNC Hacker (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Trump dosent need those dotards. He is now going to represent himself and testify in front of Mueller.
I totally agree Trump doesn't need any dotards. Why hire somebody when you're a top ranking dotard yourself?
And by all means let him represent himself in front of Mueller. What could possibly go wrong?
Re: (Score:2)
Trump dosent need those dotards. He is now going to represent himself and testify in front of Mueller. I was losing faith in him, but with this it is restored.
Har de har
...
Yeah, he might be doomed this time
... what is this, like the 500th time he's been doomed?
Or, you might be Wile E Coyote
... with your can't fail Acme thing about to fall on your head, again. We'll see.
My money's on the anvil, just from the track record so far
...
Re: DNC Hacker (Score:2)
I wouldn't exactly describe a gaggle of attorneys who feel themselves professionally inadequate to represent the President as a "top" law firm.
Re: (Score:2)
Is there any evidence to see?
1) The story comes from the usual anonymous sources.
2) I think the dailybeast broke the story and I have read that Chelsea Clinton sits on the board of their parent company ICY
3) unconfirmed: Guccifer 2.0 only claimed to have hacked Podesta, not DNC
4) Research Shows Guccifer 2.0 Files Were Copied Locally Suggesting DNC Not "Hacked By Russians"
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-10/new-research-shows-guccifer-20-files-were-copied-locally-dnc-not-hacked-russians
5) NSA experts s
Anonymous source... (Score:5, Insightful)
Verify it yourself (Score:3, Insightful)
The other part of the story you can check for yourself. i.e. that he was handed off to another agent who speaks much better English. There you have a verifiable item by reading the early and late Guccifer comments, and it passes a quick sanity check.
But also "anonymous sources" seem to be nearly 100% accurate when it comes to Trumps stuff and the WH 100% INaccurate. Remember "Trump plans to sack US HR McMaster", remember all the denials from the Whitehouse? and guess what, he's sacked. It was so well known
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the person leaking this information is committing a crime. So oddly enough, they don't want to advertise their identity. Nor release to the public a lot of presumably classified information backing it up.
Bad news for Roger Stone (Score:2)
1 kevin bacon from Trump himself (Score:1)
Trump, stone, GRU, DNC. no other cutouts.
Not just communicating, which might be casual, but also being the first (we know of) to know what's in the wikileaks data ahead of time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing so drastic. Everybody likes Chinese food. Borscht, not so much.
Re: (Score:2)
Poetic justice my ass.
Things worked out the way they did because of the vote.
Were we watching the same election? (Score:1)
Now, to be fair if she'd just campaigned in the bloody swing states and took Trump (and the populist sentiment he represents) seriously she'd have won too. America doesn't want the right wing anymore. They _want_ the government to step in
Re: (Score:1)
>>The MSM shat all over Hilary.
an impressive move considering their tongues were all the way up Hillary's butt.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
local hack = Seth Rich (Score:1)
Uploaded at 22MB/sec (capital B), or so goes the narrative. That's a nice upload circuit. Why is is suspiciously close to the expected transfer rate of a USB2 drive? Gee I wonder.
Must. Blame. Russia. RUSSSIA!!! (Score:1, Insightful)
Uploaded at 22MB/sec (capital B), or so goes the narrative. That's a nice upload circuit. Why is is suspiciously close to the expected transfer rate of a USB2 drive? Gee I wonder.
No.
MUST BLAME RUSSIA!!!
Repeat it enough times and you can be a zombified fool, too.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Because once data is "hacked" from one server, it is physically impossible to move it onto another computer and/or device. It had to remain on this guy's hard disk in Russia.
Or perhaps that's not actually true....
IP addresses mean jack shit (Score:2, Informative)
Every newbie hacker knows how to reroute his traffic or even (in some cases) make it appear to come from somewhere else. You just claim a "professional hacker" can't pull off what any scriptkiddy manages to do? Masking your IP address is hacking 101.
Please. Give me better evidence than that. Quite bluntly, if I wanted to send you on a wild goose chase, I'd make sure to include one such "blunder".
Re:IP addresses mean jack shit (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Even if you want to argue that the intelligence organizations are not staffed by your typical rank and file idiots, highly skilled, very intelligent people are still capable of making mistakes. Even though the odds of those are quite small by themselves, doing something enough tim
Re: (Score:2)
It's also much easier to screw up digitally than physically... and much harder to undo.
Re: (Score:2)
Making their external IP appear to be an innocuous business wouldn't help much. It would not take long to notice a whole lot of attacks are coming from that innocuous IP and figure out it's not so innocuous. And probably not that hard to tie it back to the GRU by correlating the attacks with other information.
VPNs let them change their IP far more frequently, preventing that correlation. Now, they should have configured their system to automatically connect to the VPN and refuse to send all packets that
Re: (Score:2)
I think most of us have fucked up on occasion.
Re: (Score:2)
> Masking your IP address is hacking 101.
And even super smart people accidentally fucking up that one time out of 10,000 and getting caught has also been "getting caught 101" since the beginning of time.
How'd they nail that Silk Road guy? Because he fucked up with his gmail address once. How'd they nail Berkowitz (aka the Son of Sam)? A parking ticket.
Re: (Score:2)
And we know that this particular case is a fuckup rather than disinformation how?
Yeah, everyone screws up now and then. But that's not the same as "this is proof-positive of a screw-up".
This could be a Chinese plot to make the Russians look bad. Or a clever lad in Saskatchewan doing the same. Or a Russian. Or someone from New Zealand. No way
Re: (Score:2)
This could be a Chinese plot to make the Russians look bad. Or a clever lad in Saskatchewan doing the same. Or a Russian. Or someone from New Zealand. No way of telling, really, until and unless they actually catch the guy...
So you're saying there's a VPN I can use that runs out of the GRU's headquarters?
Re: (Score:2)
If you'll believe some anonymous US intelligence source that, contrary to the findings of many courts in copyright infringement lawsuits, an IP address uniquely identifies a person, I have a bridge to sell you. And a prime island in New York City, only occupied by one rather large green lady.
Re: (Score:1)
How easy is masking your IP address as a particular GRU officer working out of the agency’s headquarters on Grizodubovoy Street in Moscow?
"Guccifer 2.0 sprang into existence on June 15, 2016, hours after a report by a computer security firm forensically tied Russia to an intrusion at the Democratic National Committee. In a series of blog posts and tweets over the following seven months—conspicuously ending right as Trump took office and not resuming—the Guccifer persona published a smatter
Re: (Score:2)
If you could manage to read aaaaaaalllllllll the way to the 4th sentence of the summary, you'll find out he forgot to turn on the VPN once.
I eagerly await your claim that no one ever makes a mistake.
It's an old Cold War tactic (Score:2)
Hello there, my capitalist pigs! Why are you watching this channel, when my own comrades are already watching me and Yuri, and U.S.A! There is nothingk of interest here, but maybe you want to save a Nigerian prince, so if you just send me the winning powerball ticket, we can split the winnings 50-50!
But the best news is that I will no longer use the nick Guccifer. I think Keyser Soze has a better ring to it.
we already know about the DNC hacker... (Score:1, Troll)
It was Seth Rich, a bernie-bro, and he paid for his truth-telling already.
https://www.thenation.com/arti... [thenation.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't know Sean Hannity had a Slashdot ID. Welcome to Slashdot Sean I guess.
Re: (Score:1)
Don't forget Vince Foster, Ben Ghazi and Vitaly Churkin.
Oh that's funny - your link starts with a BIG disclaimer. Here's part of it:
"Subsequently, Nation editors themselves raised questions about the editorial process that preceded the publication of the article. The article was indeed fact-checked to ensure that Patrick Lawrence, a regular Nation contributor, accurately reported the VIPS analysis and conclusions, which he did. As part of the editing process, however, we should have made certain that sever
Re: (Score:2)
It was inside job, with a USB drive at 23MB/s transfer rate. This is known and documented.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news... [zerohedge.com]
It was an inside job... Maybe... (Score:5, Interesting)
Assuming we are discussing the same DNC hacking instance.... The evidence shows that this was an inside job. At least the file copies where done locally based on the files creation times because the time offsets between the files wouldn't allow them to be transferred over standard speed internet links.
It's hard to know for sure though until we find out how the intruder was getting in and data out. But... We won't really ever find out for sure. Seems the DNC didn't want the FBI's help on this at the time and contracted the investigation of the breach out to a contractor instead. At this point, the forensic investigation of the equipment is nearly impossible and the conclusions of the contractor suspect.
So.. I'm wondering.. Why do we care about the DNC getting hacked at this point? What difference at this point does it make?
3 different attacks (Score:1)
There were 3 different hacks during the election.
1) DNC email hack, looked at by Crowdstrike. This one looked like an inside job, as you pointed out.
2) Podesta email hack, spearfishing attack but his email password was "password". If I remember right, THIS is the hack Guiccifer 2.0 took credit for.
3) Sydney Blumenthal email hack. Happened first, I believe Guiccifer (the original one) did this.
I don't remember anyone claiming Guiccifer 2.0 hacked the DNC, until this story broke yesterday. I do remember t
Re: (Score:2)
He may not have even used the spearfishing since the password was easy to guess and that may have been a completely different attack.
As I recall, the story [thehill.com] is Podesta got a spearfish email asking him for his email password.
Podesta assistant asked IT staffer if it was legit, staffer assured him it was "legitimate".
Podesta's gmail account was scooped up by hackers.
Podesta's emails were put on selective public display.
Podesta's IT staffer that assured him the spearfish email was a "legitimate" email blamed a typo, he meant to say "it was illegitimate", but only typed "it is legitimate".
Podesta's IT staffer feels really bad about typo.
Re: (Score:2)
2) Podesta email hack, spearfishing attack but his email password was "password". If I remember right, THIS is the hack Guiccifer 2.0 took credit for.
Do you have a source on that?
Re: (Score:1)
Because we don't want a hostile foreign power (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
The Democrat National Committee (DNC) is a non-profit political organization, it has literally nothing to do with the governance of the United States.
The DNC hack was detected by federal organizations, advice and assistance was offered, but declined by the DNC at the time.
As I recall, the RNC was similarly attacked, but when advice and assistance was offered, it was accepted and the impact was mitigated.
In the after-attack analysis, the DNC chose to send their hacked server to a private firm for analysis, c
Re: (Score:2)
It's of mild interest to anyone concerned that a foreign government may have interfered with the US election. It won't reverse the result now, but it might help prevent it happening next time.
Re: (Score:2)
At least the file copies where done locally based on the files creation times because the time offsets between the files wouldn't allow them to be transferred over standard speed internet links.
Because it's not possible to copy a file locally and then transmit it. It's also not possible to preserve a timestamp when copying a file over the Internet. It's also not possible for the data to have been copied locally after it was exfiltrated.
Timestamps are not at all conclusive of anything.
So.. I'm wondering.. Why do we care about the DNC getting hacked at this point? What difference at this point does it make?
Because if the Russia claims are actually true, then some laws have been broken.
It would be good to enforce the laws instead of saying "We're just going to look forward" yet again.
Re: (Score:2)
Assuming we are discussing the same DNC hacking instance.... The evidence shows that this was an inside job. At least the file copies where done locally based on the files creation times because the time offsets between the files wouldn't allow them to be transferred over standard speed internet links.
Source? I feel like you're climbing out on a very narrow technical limb, I can think of a lot of ways for creation times to end up close together. Hell, if I was the GRU hacker I'd keep my hacking machine on a different network than my other machines. And how would I then move the emails from one box to another? I'd copy them to a USB.
It's hard to know for sure though until we find out how the intruder was getting in and data out. But... We won't really ever find out for sure.
We never know anything for sure, but the evidence seems to be pretty overwhelming unless you're really desperate to believe something else.
So.. I'm wondering.. Why do we care about the DNC getting hacked at this point? What difference at this point does it make?
Because our worry isn't that Trump g
New perspective (Score:2)
I've been thinking and it seems to me now that Russia did not instigate the hacks...
Russia is a country in which one can hire the facilities of the authorities to perform such hacks as the rule of law is lax.
Ergo Russia may had a vested interest and indeed a motive but the people that used Russian hacking to their advantage were American.
Russia has great hacking capabilities but if you are good at something, why do it for free?! -After all Russia's economy is not doing great, times are rough.
One can
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry to deviate from topic...talking about Russian interference and hacking in the election overall...
Sure (Score:5, Insightful)
Top-level Russian Spy super-hacker just happened to use his Kremlin IP address. Yeah, I bet it happened just like that.
It's not unbelievable (Score:2)
What I'm saying is that Putin doesn't respect us. And given the results of the last election it's getting harder to argue with the man. Literally as well as figuratively.
Re: (Score:2)
This story is ludicrous.
Re: (Score:1)
Top-level Russian Spy super-hacker just happened to use his Kremlin IP address. Yeah, I bet it happened just like that.
Patreus was head of the CIA and was dumb enough to use his gmail account draft folder to communicate with his mistress. Some American covert ops guy in Italy got caught because he thought putting his phone in a potato chip bag would make it untraceable. People get sloppy after a while.
Re: (Score:2)
Because it's impossible for someone to make a mistake one time out of many, many instances.
You and I will never know (Score:4, Insightful)
The professional excellence and utter dishonesty of both the Russian state intelligence apparatus and the American deep state make any informed, verifiable determination impossible. The spooks and their masters are pretty damned good at their obfuscation and disinformation games.
Rather than hitch oneself to a favorite political or ideological bandwagon, I prefer to adhere to a finely-crafted and well-tuned cynicism that demands treating this and every other spy versus spy story as low comedy.
It makes for passable diversion as I read such stories while comfortably relaxing in Diogenes' pithos.
DailyBeast owned by IAC & Chelsea Clinton sits (Score:2)
board.
Or so I've read.
https://medium.com/@jashobell/the-daily-beast-is-owned-by-iac-and-chelsea-clinton-sits-on-their-board-of-directors-d6978d1e9ee5
hear that? (Score:1)
Do we haven an actual individual ? (Score:2)
Somebody we can exonerate, and put under oath? Somebody who can be put in prison if any of this is true?
But we must first have ironclad proof (Score:2)
Look, I'm unconvinced that Guccifer 2.0 is a GRU agent, and it's going to take a lot more than two-bit analysis of easily forged logs to convince me of this.
Now if you'll excuse me, I have work to do. Apparently some people out there still don't believe that Hillary Clinton was running a child-sex-slave ring in the basements of multiple pizza parlours nationwide, and I've got to set them straight.