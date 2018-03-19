Trump Bans Venezuela's New National Cryptocurrency

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: President Donald Trump issued an executive order Monday banning any transactions within the United States involving any digital currency issued by, for, or on behalf of the Government of Venezuela. The order applies to U.S. citizens as well as anyone within the United States, and includes cryptocurrency issued on or after January 9. President Trump's order is in response to recent attempts by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's regime to "circumvent U.S. sanctions by issuing a digital currency," the White House said in a statement. Venezuela launched its oil-backed cryptocurrency in February to help pull the country out of a continuing economic crisis. President Maduro said each petro token will be backed by one barrel of the state's national petroleum. Maduro also said roughly 100 million tokens would be issued -- estimated to be worth around $6 billion. Bitcoin prices dropped about $200 to around $8,388, according to Coinbase, following the order.

  • This is retarded. "Banning" cryptocurrency is akin to trying to ban Math. Yeah, good luck with that.

    Hypothetical: So if I "own" Venezuelan cryptocoin will I be hauled off to jail ???

    Hypothetical: If I leave the U.S., say go visit Canada, can I then "buy" Venezuelan cryptocoins?

    • "The order applies to U.S. citizens as well as anyone within the United States."

      So no, you cannot legally buy Venezuelan cryptocoins, ever. Trump said so!

    • This is not a "pure" cryptocurrency. Each unit is backed by a barrel of oil. It can only be created by Venezuela. The crypto part simply is a way of transferring it.

      In short, you can't mine it and you pretty much have to obtain it from Venezuela government directly or indirectly.

    • "Banning" cryptocurrency is akin to trying to ban Math. Yeah, good luck with that.

      Banning math is not exactly new [wikipedia.org].

  • so thus a knee-jerk reaction.

  • If someone can correct me if I'm wrong, but as I understood from a previous article, the Venezuelan government is not allowed to issue debt on their oil by even their own laws. But by issuing cryptocurrency it is essentially selling notes exchangeable for oil they can't provide (so basically debt). That is an interesting thought about what cryptocurrency is really. We know regular currency is basically debt exchangeable for goods, so cryptocurrency is the same but where is the value of crytocurrency comin

    • I just don't see how bitcoin is even maintaining it's current price because if you can't buy anything with it then what use is it? I guess does anyone know what you can still buy with bitcoin?

      You can still trade bitcoin for legal currency, as long as you can find someone who wants your bitcoin. You know, like any kind of currency. It's good for moving money around the planet when the authorities don't want you to, but won't actually raise a finger to stop you. It doesn't hide the transaction, but it does make possible transactions which banks won't make.

  • To a government who calls you Satan? OK. BuhBye.

