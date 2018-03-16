Sierra Leone Records World's First Blockchain-Powered Election (techcrunch.com) 23
The citizens of Sierra Leone went to the polls on March 7 but this time something was different: the country recorded votes at 70% of the polling to the blockchain using a technology that is the first of its kind in actual practice. The tech, created by Leonardo Gammar of Agora, anonymously stored votes in an immutable ledger, thereby offering instant access to the election results. TechCrunch reports: "Anonymized votes/ballots are being recorded on Agora's blockchain, which will be publicly available for any interested party to review, count and validate," said Gammar. "This is the first time a government election is using blockchain technology." "Sierra Leone wishes to create an environment of trust with the voters in a contentious election, especially looking at how the election will be publicly viewed post-election. By using blockchain as a means to immutably record ballots and results, the country hopes to create legitimacy around the election and reduce fall-out from opposition parties," he said.
Why is this interesting? While this is little more than a proof of concept -- it is not a complete voting record but instead captured a seemingly acceptable plurality of votes -- it's fascinating to see the technology be implemented in Sierra Leone, a country of about 7.4 million people. The goal ultimately is to reduce voting costs by cutting out paper ballots as well as reducing corruption in the voting process.
Now, tell us how this is supposed to be better than a paper ballot.... idiots
It can be a good complement to paper ballot. I agree paper is the most reliable poll output, but that is only true on election day, because many eyes starred at it. Just wait for the next day and your trust in paper is weakened because someone could have meddled it overnight.
In an idea situation, each polling booth would validate paper and store result in a blockchain you can trust later.
And You Can't Manipulate Blockchain Data, Right? (Score:2)
No need to do that -- Bitcoin mining is progressively more difficult / slower the more bitcoin exist in the system. There's no need for a backdoor for the creators to syphon off coins after fact, they could very easily crank out a ton of coin on 'easy' mode before e
The creator(s) of Bitcoin mined the coins when it was easy/cheap. They have billions of USD worth of bitcoin. They don't need to cheat, they can just start cashing it out.
Sounds like a great use for blockchain (Score:2, Informative)
Instant election results, that can be verified by everyone. If the voting machine spits out a randomized unique identifier the voter could then go in and view the blockchain and confirm their votes were cast as they actually selected.
If the voting machines were setup like those used in the US where election workers checked your voter registration and that you hadn't already voted, and then you just walked up to any random available machine, cast your vote, and then it spit out a receipt with your unique id
Re: (Score:3)
Well, that's a real possibility. Also, timing based identification, PRNGs being predictable, and others that I'm not thinking of at the moment. "Drop your receipt when you pick up your timecard"!
Cheap Elections?!? (Score:3)
Why the fuck would any government brag about cheap elections. I want a government to brag about good elections. Paper ballots, made by people and counted by people, with representatives from each person running for the election checking the vote counting process. I want voting to be on weekends to be more accessible to more people. I want lots of polling stations and short queues. I want a web site with all candidates listed, the substantiated scholastic record, the employment history and their political history on show, with promises of what they will work for on show and contractually signed with penalties for failing, don't make promises you can keep or wont even try to keep. I want all those who run for election tested, their IQ, their knowledge and their psychology including a test for psychopathy and that available online. Then elections will be guaranteed to be a whole lot more fair and you will have a much greater chance of getting what you are paying for. Voting is about people and not about machines.
Paper ballots haven't helped here in Washington state. Who votes is public record, and I've checked mine ever since we switched to this horrific system in 2005. My vote hasn't counted a single time. I also checked a bunch of friends and coworkers. They also had their votes thrown in the trash and not counted. Paper is a horrible system. It's too easy for the CONservatives we have here in Seattle to just destroy your ballot. They started a new trick of the election last November which was to refuse to