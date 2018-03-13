Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Government United States News Politics

Trump's Pick for New CIA Director Is Career Spymaster (bloomberg.com) 147

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
An anonymous reader shares a AP report: President Donald Trump's choice to be the first female director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran an agency prison in Thailand where terror suspects were subjected to a harsh interrogation technique that the president has supported. Trump tweeted Tuesday that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and that he has selected Gina Haspel to replace Pompeo. Haspel, the current deputy CIA director, also helped carry out an order that the agency destroy its waterboarding videos. That order prompted a lengthy Justice Department investigation that ended without charges. Haspel, who has extensive overseas experience, briefly ran a secret CIA prison where accused terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded in 2002, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Trump's Pick for New CIA Director Is Career Spymaster

  • What a Sweetheart! (Score:3)

    by Toad-san ( 64810 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @09:50AM (#56251867)

    Wasn't I married to her once?

  • Thanks CNN.

  • Harsh interrogation technique supported by the President? You mean Obama, right?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Typical Internet slander from the alt right. Post a big fucking lie 50,000 times and people get confused, start thinking "Well, maybe... who knows what Obama did or didn't do."

      In fact Obama was extremely vocal against waterboarding. [theguardian.com] He banned that practice of the Bush administration.

      Cheney was the one who kept calling it "enhanced interrogation techniques" while insisting it wasn't torture.

      • Yes, he was extremely vocal about it and then proceeded to DO nothing besides lipservice. Remember when he closed Gitmo after campaigning on that?

        • He tried and congress would not let him. At one point he even said his inability to close Gitmo was one of his greatest failures as president.

          • He tried and congress would not let him.

            You appear to be employing selective memory. He made the same argument about congress being a roadblock to fixing immigration. He maintained that position. After 3 or so years, when it finally suited him, he declared "I have a phone and a pen" and proceeded to do what he liked.

            Now, you could argue whether he was right or wrong to act unilaterally without congress. You can also point to the problem those who supported Obama's actions on immigration face: an executive order by one president can be u

      • Obama was extremely vocal...

        Aren't words grand?

  • I didn't get that impression from his Wikipedia page.

  • I'm against torture, (however much people use weasel words to underplay whatever "enhanced interrogation techniques" were used).
    It brings us down to the level of those who seek to destroy our society and its hard-won liberties and values.
    (I'm certainly not against them in battle or cold blood if they're caught in the act...)

    I'm also against the increasing trend of leaking:

    according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

    WTF? Intelligence officials briefing the press? Prosecute them!

    • Sorry, should read "...killing them in battle..." of course

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Leaking is remarkably rarely prosecuted, especially given how much administrations complain about it. The reason that administrations don't pursue leaking more aggressively is that the people in the administration want to preserve their own ability to leak.

      Leaking is an essential part of the way government works. It's going over the head of the regular channels and appealing directly to the people. This can be done for both personal/professional reasons, and for patriotic reasons.

      There has only been one

    • When the current president has no respect for them why shouldn't they leak info regarding his tenure?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      I'm also against the increasing trend of leaking:

      according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

      WTF? Intelligence officials briefing the press? Prosecute them!

      You do realize a lot of "leaks" are actually supported or directed by the administration or upper leadership of an agency, right? It's used as a way to control narratives, refute information that is about to be released by a news agency, as a way to get out information without making a formal statement, or even just to maintain relationships with friendly media.

  • ...then she'll make a great CIA director! 8)

  • -1 Troll (Score:3, Insightful)

    by onyxruby ( 118189 ) <onyxruby AT comcast DOT net> on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @10:12AM (#56251995)

    Where's the option to mark a story with a -1 Troll? If this story were any more inflammatory it would contain trigger warnings for snowflakes.

  • So, Trump fired Tillerson just hours after this: https://twitter.com/ZekeJMille... [twitter.com] . Delicious.

  • It's extreme waterboarding with trump and kim jong. ONLY ON FOX NEWS!

  • Shouldn't it be "Spymistress"? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Shouldn't it be "Spymistress"?

    Or is that sexist?

  • We're hiring the best and brightest to come join the best team ever assembled in the history of teams. Benefits include:

    • health/dental/vision life insurance
    • pension
    • meetings in the Oval Office
    • you will be fired publicly and without warning when your time comes
    • gym membership

  • Er (Score:4)

    by cascadingstylesheet ( 140919 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @11:10AM (#56252355)
    Er, is being a career spymaster a bad thing for leading the CIA? Just wondering.

    • Er, is being a career spymaster a bad thing for leading the CIA? Just wondering.

      Given the choice between a Trump selected appointee and promoting the worst deputy director you could find I'd have to choose the deputy director.

      I'm curious to see how long she lasts, I don't imagine the CIA is an agency Trump wants in the hands of someone who isn't a crony.

    • Perhaps the bad thing is participating in the secret torture of untried human beings and destroying evidence, you think?

  • The list of people who have either quit or have been escorted out of the White House by security continues to grow. The Trump administration has broken all records in regard to staff turnover, and it's only been a year.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/t... [wsj.com]

    THE BEST PEOPLE

