Trump's Pick for New CIA Director Is Career Spymaster (bloomberg.com) 147
An anonymous reader shares a AP report: President Donald Trump's choice to be the first female director of the CIA is a career spymaster who once ran an agency prison in Thailand where terror suspects were subjected to a harsh interrogation technique that the president has supported. Trump tweeted Tuesday that CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and that he has selected Gina Haspel to replace Pompeo. Haspel, the current deputy CIA director, also helped carry out an order that the agency destroy its waterboarding videos. That order prompted a lengthy Justice Department investigation that ended without charges. Haspel, who has extensive overseas experience, briefly ran a secret CIA prison where accused terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded in 2002, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
that and torturing people
Won't someone think of due process?
Why? Do you expect that will result in a less violent society? Any references?
Because torture does not work and it ultimately does great harm to the torturers. I would cite moral reasons, but I get the impression from your question that morality is not an issue with you.
2. Has waterboarding ever extracted useful information?
3. What great harm does waterboarding do to those performing it? Please provide some factual info, not just your opinion
Without any solid proof, most of the time based on heresay or even on arse pulls like wearing a Casio watch. Besides, torture is a crime. This is why you should care.
Ahh - welcome, anonymous whimpering apologist!
If, as you claim, waterboarding has no effect, then why do it? (one answer, btw, is simple sadism).
If secrets don't last very long, then why waterboard someone 83 times [wikipedia.org]? (one answer, btw, is simple sadism).
No, her being Deputy Director is a problem, AND being made Director is a bigger problem.
We hate you because you enjoy stuffing kittens into sacks to drown in rivers and you set dogs legs on fire.
If you happen to be a woman, then we have you personally who is a woman, because you enjoy stuffing kittens into sacks to drown in rivers and you set dogs legs on fire.
If you happen to be a man, then we have you personally who is a man, because you enjoy stuffing kittens into sacks to drown in rivers and you set dogs legs on fire.
People who promote such ideas like yourself really need a few months of y
I assume you're just pretending to be obtuse.
So it's OK for her to be the Deputy director, but once she gets to climb one rung of the ladder that's a big problem?
It's not OK for her to be either Deputy Director or Director, but it is nearly impossible to pull out the bad ones who are already in place.
Waterboarding by the CIA was something that helped terrorists. Our doing it gave a powerful recruiting tool to terrorist organizations: it allowed them to show that the U.S. are not the good guys. This was a stupid stupid thing to do, and we should object to her being Director because we should not reward people for doing stupid things in their job.
the type of person that is attracted to terrorist organizations has never, ever believed that the U.S. was part of the "good guys"... regardless of the existence of waterboarding methods. Just like you can't convince a truther than 9/11 wasn't a conspiracy, a birther that obama is an american, a fookooshimar that fukushima will kill every single person in japan and then some, a typical terrorist has an image of the West that does not need to be based in reality or fact.
No, but until you torture and kill my father, brother or child, I could at least be indifferent to you.
After you do, I want you dead. You. And your father, your brother and your child.
Wasn't I married to her once?
That's no longer a requirement for marriage.
Harsh interrogation technique supported by the President? You mean Obama, right?
Typical Internet slander from the alt right. Post a big fucking lie 50,000 times and people get confused, start thinking "Well, maybe... who knows what Obama did or didn't do."
In fact Obama was extremely vocal against waterboarding. [theguardian.com] He banned that practice of the Bush administration.
Cheney was the one who kept calling it "enhanced interrogation techniques" while insisting it wasn't torture.
Nope, that's still a Bush policy [politifact.com]. To be fair, Obama's administration would instead tell other countries where "people of interest" were and let those other countries arrest them. In many countries that's likely to get the arrested person tortured, but it's at least a small step in a better direction.
Nonsense. Rendition dramatically increased under Obama.
Yes, he was extremely vocal about it and then proceeded to DO nothing besides lipservice. Remember when he closed Gitmo after campaigning on that?
He tried and congress would not let him. At one point he even said his inability to close Gitmo was one of his greatest failures as president.
He tried and congress would not let him.
You appear to be employing selective memory. He made the same argument about congress being a roadblock to fixing immigration. He maintained that position. After 3 or so years, when it finally suited him, he declared "I have a phone and a pen" and proceeded to do what he liked.
Now, you could argue whether he was right or wrong to act unilaterally without congress. You can also point to the problem those who supported Obama's actions on immigration face: an executive order by one president can be u
Obama was extremely vocal...
Aren't words grand?
Obama is the reason we have Trump. If you consider that an accomplishment then oh well.
Obama is the reason we have Trump.
Bullshit. Hillary is the reason we have Trump.
No, the Democrats putting Hillary on the ballot is why we have Trump.
Obama is the reason we have Trump. If you consider that an accomplishment then oh well.
Agreed. Obama was so bad we elected a billionaire reality tv star who's never held a political office. Considering his lack of politics he's doing surprisingly well but that's not the point.
Considering that the alternative would have been Hillary...
THANK YOU, OBAMA!
I'm against torture, (however much people use weasel words to underplay whatever "enhanced interrogation techniques" were used).
It brings us down to the level of those who seek to destroy our society and its hard-won liberties and values.
(I'm certainly not against them in battle or cold blood if they're caught in the act...)
I'm also against the increasing trend of leaking:
according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
WTF? Intelligence officials briefing the press? Prosecute them!
Sorry, should read "...killing them in battle..." of course
Leaking is remarkably rarely prosecuted, especially given how much administrations complain about it. The reason that administrations don't pursue leaking more aggressively is that the people in the administration want to preserve their own ability to leak.
Leaking is an essential part of the way government works. It's going over the head of the regular channels and appealing directly to the people. This can be done for both personal/professional reasons, and for patriotic reasons.
There has only been one
When the current president has no respect for them why shouldn't they leak info regarding his tenure?
I'm also against the increasing trend of leaking:
according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
WTF? Intelligence officials briefing the press? Prosecute them!
You do realize a lot of "leaks" are actually supported or directed by the administration or upper leadership of an agency, right? It's used as a way to control narratives, refute information that is about to be released by a news agency, as a way to get out information without making a formal statement, or even just to maintain relationships with friendly media.
Where's the option to mark a story with a -1 Troll? If this story were any more inflammatory it would contain trigger warnings for snowflakes.
Tillerson has already said he doesn't know the reason he was fired.
So
... you prefer to keep someone who is incompetent?
If you find out you made a bad choice, fix it and move on. That's leadership.
Sounds like Trump's base needs to fix their bad choice, move on, and lead.
If you replace one person under you they're likely the problem
If you're replacing everyone under you you're likely the problem
So, Trump fired Tillerson just hours after this: https://twitter.com/ZekeJMille... [twitter.com] . Delicious.
More likely Tillerson said that when his contacts informed him that Trump was asking about who would be a good replacement.
Did he though?
https://twitter.com/ABC/status... [twitter.com]
It's extreme waterboarding with trump and kim jong. ONLY ON FOX NEWS!
Hmm... Hard to decide which one of the assholes I wanna waterboard first.
Shouldn't it be "Spymistress"?
Or is that sexist?
More kinky.
You need to ask Dame Judi Dench.
We're hiring the best and brightest to come join the best team ever assembled in the history of teams. Benefits include:
Er, is being a career spymaster a bad thing for leading the CIA? Just wondering.
Given the choice between a Trump selected appointee and promoting the worst deputy director you could find I'd have to choose the deputy director.
I'm curious to see how long she lasts, I don't imagine the CIA is an agency Trump wants in the hands of someone who isn't a crony.
Perhaps the bad thing is participating in the secret torture of untried human beings and destroying evidence, you think?
The list of people who have either quit or have been escorted out of the White House by security continues to grow. The Trump administration has broken all records in regard to staff turnover, and it's only been a year.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/t... [wsj.com]
THE BEST PEOPLE
It starts to feel a bit like Celebrity Big Brother. Every week someone else has to leave.
So you're saying we should treat women differently and shouldn't be outraged that she destroyed video documentation to hide torture and approves of harsh methods as we would even if it were a man doing the same thing?
Of course, women should be treated better and held to different standards than men, otherwise they'd never get jobs in tech. What are you, some kind of misogynist?
He doesn't hate her, rather when she's around he just stares blankly while Hootie and the Blowfish plays in his head.
Why do you hate strong women?
What's "strong" about destroying criminal evidence? I've always thought of it as rather weak, actually.
Obama was OK with it so who are we to judge?
No, he really didn't.
Yeah, he really did. Stop spreading lies.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/promises/obameter/promise/175/end-the-use-of-torture/
Your own link is from 2011. Are you aware that he was president for another 5 years and renditions skyrocketed during that time? Tell us again about his promises to close Gitmo.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, he really did. Stop spreading lies.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/promises/obameter/promise/175/end-the-use-of-torture/
Tell us how Obama never used "extrajudicial killings" via drone strike - even against US citizens, even though it often caused "collateral damage".
So Obama banned torture, but turned to not only just killing "suspected terrorists" but also anyone nearby.
That's an improvement HOW?!?!
It was all just a weasel way of avoiding any consequences from his decisions.
So the first diverse CIA director ever who is being nominated IN THE MONTH OF THE WOMAN is being demonized on Slashdot I see?
Well Boris, I suppose if the qualification for the job was being a woman, that might be evidence of misogyny if people question it. But it isn't
So all whataboutism aside Ivan, We might look at this as true equality, where a woman is judged on her merits, not her gender.
And there are some questions there. See how equality works......Petra?
Oh man, THREE Russian names. Has anyone ever told you how clever you are? Disagreeing with someone politically and accusing them of being a foreign troll, wow. That's like, super funny and original. You must be a writer for Jimmy Kimmel or something.
Has it occurred to you yet that it makes more sense that you're the Russian spy troll sent here to make progressives look even more dumb?
"diverse CIA director"
What the hell does that mean? Does she have ten totally different hobbies or something like that?
CNN before: "He's the ex CEO of Exon Mobil. He's trash". CNN after: "Rex Tillerson is a Hero. He stood up to Trump"
It is possible for both of those statements to be reasonable. It's possible for him to be trash, and also for him to be heroic.
It's all relative to what the alternative is. If you've got a Dean Acheson or George Marshall waiting in the wings, and you go for a Warren Christopher instead, Warren Christopher is trash. If your alternative to Warren Christopher is Rex Tillerson, then Warren Christopher is a hero.
If your alternative to Rex Tillerson is Mike Pompeo, then Tillerson looks like a hero. The Secretary of State is the country's top diplomat, and Pompeo has no relevant experience. He's a short-term tea party Congressman who's