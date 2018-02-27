Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Democrats Communications Government Network The Internet United States Politics

Net Neutrality Repeal Will Get a Senate Vote In the Spring, Democrats Say (arstechnica.com) 68

Posted by BeauHD from the saga-continues dept.
Congressional Democrats today introduced legislation that would prevent the repeal of net neutrality rules, but they still need more support from Republicans in order to pass the measure. According to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), they will force a vote on the Senate version of the resolution sometime this spring. Ars Technica reports: Democrats have been promising to introduce a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution ever since the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal its net neutrality rules in December. But lawmakers had to wait for the FCC's repeal order to be published in the Federal Register, which only happened last week. The CRA resolution would nullify the FCC's repeal order, allowing net neutrality rules that were passed in 2015 to remain in place. The resolution has public support from 50 out of 100 senators (all Democrats, all Independents, and one Republican), putting it one vote shy of passage in the Senate.

"The grassroots movement to reinstate net neutrality is growing by the day, and we will get that one more vote needed to pass my CRA resolution," Markey said. "I urge my Republican colleagues to join the overwhelming majority of Americans who support a free and open Internet. The Internet is for all -- the students, teachers, innovators, hard-working families, small businesses, and activists, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast and corporate interests."

Net Neutrality Repeal Will Get a Senate Vote In the Spring, Democrats Say More | Reply

Net Neutrality Repeal Will Get a Senate Vote In the Spring, Democrats Say

Comments Filter:

  • Problem with executive fiat (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Karmashock ( 2415832 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @05:36PM (#56197009)

    ... is that anything done through it can be undone through it.

    I have a phone and a pen? Remember?

    Well, that has limitations and the first of those is that the next guy that comes along with a phone and a pen can reverse it.

    No substitute for going through the proper legislative process.

    Here people will say "its slow"... its faster than the alternatives because the alternatives won't work. The way that takes a long time but works when compared against the way that is fast and fails... Do it the right way.

    Get the votes and pass your law.

    • Re:Problem with executive fiat (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Impy the Impiuos Imp ( 442658 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @06:07PM (#56197171) Journal

      Congress brought this silliness on themselves by devolving much major de facto lawmaking power onto regulatory agencies, which constitutionally means the President as part of his power to "execute" the laws.

      Golly! Some are upset by it!

      Golly! "Regulatory agencies remove the politics from it is a feature, not a flaw!"
      Until it isn't and you need outrage.

       

    • ... is that anything done through it can be undone through it.

      Executive orders are easy for the next administration to reverse, just issue a new order. Enact regulations though the administrative processes, can also be undone using the administrative process....

      However you *cannot* redo a regulation which was reversed using the CRA process easily, because then it takes an act of congress to undo the act of congress, literally. It's like you passed a law that says "Congress forbids you from making a regulation like that".

      In Fact, some have suggested that this featur

  • Evidence that parties matter (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @05:36PM (#56197015) Homepage
    This should be more evidence that there are real and substantial differences between the Democratic and Republican parties. When people say that the two major parties are just the same, this sort of thing shows that isn't the case. There are real differences between the major political parties. This isn't the only example: on both having minimal amounts of gun control, and on climate change, there are real and substantial differences between the parties as they currently stand. And who one votes for and supports can make a real difference.

    • Re:Evidence that parties matter (Score:5, Interesting)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @06:17PM (#56197235) Journal

      True, this is evidence that parties matter. But it's also evidence that opposition parties matter.

      Even though the effort by the Democrats to call a vote is Quixotic, it puts both parties on record as to where they stand.

      Both parties do this, and generally it's a good thing -- unless it's overdone. For example, Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare over 60 times, knowing full well it would never happen. That was abusive of the process.

    • There is no position strongly supported or opposed by either party that won't be flip-flopped within two election cycles. So at any given moment there are some differences, but the are ephemeral and unsubstantial compared to the similarities.

      I would also point out that the American people are more similar than we are different, but the election process is designed to hi-light our differences. And thus we fight against each other.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by MobyDisk ( 75490 )

      The problem is the differences are arbitrary and changing - there's no consistent philosphy. So in 4 years the party could be saying the exact opposite of what it says today. Bush Jr was against nation building and offensive wars, yet that is his legacy. Under his leadership, they expanded medicare with the prescription drug plan, then under Obama they fought tooth-and-nail against expanding healthcare. The republicans were fiscal hawks last year, now they are spendaholics. The only reason I can see fo

    • I see by the score on this and the replies that the "control the narrative" trolls are out tonight - I won't waste mod points against the flood of ignorance. Yes, there's a difference. Rotten meat is different than rotten vegetables, BFD. Both are corrupt as ..., it's just that a different set of big money interests own one vs the other, with lots of overlap. Not one initiative in my entire > 60 years has been pro little guy. Not one has done anything but boost big biz, big pharma, MIC, you name it.

  • It WILL fail the vote in the House, if not the Senate.

    But it's the silly election season with the three ring circus in full swing so we will get all sorts of pointless political posturing purporting importance.

  • NN will not solve the real issue. The REAL issue is that the GOP continues to grant Monopolies to companies like Comcast and continue to support them. It needs to be STOPPED.
    The best thing is de-monopolize all of these companies, AND require that no state law should prevent municipals from building out their own fiber based network. By doing this, it restores competition. This is the TRUE solution to the issues that non-regulated ISPs have.

  • ... hold my beer.

  • The Internet is for all -- the students, teachers, innovators, hard-working families, small businesses, and activists, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast and corporate interests

    To a republican that's not a compelling argument...

  • Not the real problem (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Tuesday February 27, 2018 @08:57PM (#56198013)
    Yes net neutrality is very important but the repeal, along with the erosion of rights and the rising inequality are symptoms of a much larger problem - unlimited and often secret money in politics. Our representives don't represent anyone but thier large donors, that is why thinks like universal background checks have 97% approval rating (republican and democrat and even gun owners agree) but we get nowhere. It's why companies are allowed monopolies, like ISPs, and in the case where there are two in a city they collude to create monopolies anyway and aren't held accountable. It's why the USA pays nearly double the healthcare costs of any other nation and yet our lifespan is 31st in the world, 5 spots lower than Slovenia. It's why corporations are people with more rights than actual humans. It's why people say democrats and republicans are the same (because in this respect they now are).

    We are well and truly fucked if we don't get the money out. If you take corporate dough, you gotta go.
    • You're largely right and still not complete. If we didn't allow the guys who do the pipes to also own the content creators, the whole NN thing would be moot.

Slashdot Top Deals

Where there's a will, there's a relative.

Close