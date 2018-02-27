Net Neutrality Repeal Will Get a Senate Vote In the Spring, Democrats Say (arstechnica.com) 53
Congressional Democrats today introduced legislation that would prevent the repeal of net neutrality rules, but they still need more support from Republicans in order to pass the measure. According to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), they will force a vote on the Senate version of the resolution sometime this spring. Ars Technica reports: Democrats have been promising to introduce a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution ever since the Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal its net neutrality rules in December. But lawmakers had to wait for the FCC's repeal order to be published in the Federal Register, which only happened last week. The CRA resolution would nullify the FCC's repeal order, allowing net neutrality rules that were passed in 2015 to remain in place. The resolution has public support from 50 out of 100 senators (all Democrats, all Independents, and one Republican), putting it one vote shy of passage in the Senate.
"The grassroots movement to reinstate net neutrality is growing by the day, and we will get that one more vote needed to pass my CRA resolution," Markey said. "I urge my Republican colleagues to join the overwhelming majority of Americans who support a free and open Internet. The Internet is for all -- the students, teachers, innovators, hard-working families, small businesses, and activists, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast and corporate interests."
The CRA doesn't need the approval of the House of Representatives.
Believe it or not, I actually read the article, particularly this part:
Democrats face a tougher task in the House, where Republicans have a 238-193 majority. President Trump could veto the resolution if it passes both chambers.
It's DOA and they know it. It may not even make it past the Senate..
Showing where each representative stands on Net Neutrality just before midterms sounds like a tactical maneuver.
Ummm... Yes, it does.
A CRA is basically a joint resolution of both houses of congress so it does have to pass both the House and Senate within 60 days of the regulation change it seeks to reverse. It must also be signed by the president or a veto overridden by a 2/3rds vote.
See here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
However, It makes me wonder if the CRA law would actually apply here. The CRA law was obviously not written with the intent to stop a regulation from being withdrawn although I don't see tha
Problem with executive fiat (Score:4, Insightful)
... is that anything done through it can be undone through it.
I have a phone and a pen? Remember?
Well, that has limitations and the first of those is that the next guy that comes along with a phone and a pen can reverse it.
No substitute for going through the proper legislative process.
Here people will say "its slow"... its faster than the alternatives because the alternatives won't work. The way that takes a long time but works when compared against the way that is fast and fails... Do it the right way.
Get the votes and pass your law.
Re:Problem with executive fiat (Score:4, Interesting)
Congress brought this silliness on themselves by devolving much major de facto lawmaking power onto regulatory agencies, which constitutionally means the President as part of his power to "execute" the laws.
Golly! Some are upset by it!
Golly! "Regulatory agencies remove the politics from it is a feature, not a flaw!"
Until it isn't and you need outrage.
Executive orders are easy for the next administration to reverse, just issue a new order. Enact regulations though the administrative processes, can also be undone using the administrative process....
However you *cannot* redo a regulation which was reversed using the CRA process easily, because then it takes an act of congress to undo the act of congress, literally. It's like you passed a law that says "Congress forbids you from making a regulation like that".
In Fact, some have suggested that this featur
Evidence that parties matter (Score:4, Insightful)
Last year I heard Trump was Hitler and going to start up concentration camps, now Democrats want us to disarm.
Let's be clear: if there's any situation where who has guns matters, the Democrats will have already lost since they have far fewer weapons and far less understanding of them (witness for example the repeated statements about "assault weapons" like it is a real category of weapon).
As for climate change? They may "believe" two different things but they both live the same lifestyles. Show me how much you "believe" in climate change by how you live, not how you vote. I don't give a fuck what some dickhead says about CO2 emissions if they're driving a SUV, living in a large house and eating meat.
I agree that lifestyle changes are important. I don't own a car and use public transit for that reason, and while my wife and I aren't 100% vegetarians, our house is vegetarian- pretty much the only times we ever meat is on occasi
Fake News, hardly any difference (Score:2)
What you say is only true IF the network neutrality rules in question really mean anything.
The Network Neutrality rules being repealed were a slight boon to ISP monopolies in helping keep down competition, but that's about it. The two parties are arguing over the head of a pin; they are still essentially the same, when compared to just about any mixture of European parties.
I would say the Democrats do have the difference of being overly fixated on Trump; but thanks to a fair number of Republican NeverTrump
Yep. Parties do matter.
One party is currently engaged in doing anything it can to overturn the results of the last election - including misusing the FISA system to use fake data fed to them by a foreign power interested only in sewing hate and discontent to justify using the entire US intelligence gathering powers against the winner.
And then ironically trying to blame the winner of colluding with that very same foreign power.
B-b-b-b-ut RUSSIA!!!!!
Fucking crybaby losers.
Only on some threads here.
Re:Evidence that parties matter (Score:4, Interesting)
True, this is evidence that parties matter. But it's also evidence that opposition parties matter.
Even though the effort by the Democrats to call a vote is Quixotic, it puts both parties on record as to where they stand.
Both parties do this, and generally it's a good thing -- unless it's overdone. For example, Republicans voted to repeal Obamacare over 60 times, knowing full well it would never happen. That was abusive of the process.
Illustrate your answer with supporting evidence and show your work. Neatness, spelling and grammar will be counted toward your score.
To tell what part of the USA gets what quality of internet, when and for how much.
To promote brands that support one side of US politics above their competition.
To make any new networking more federally regulated for brands that do not support one side of US politics.
To ensure areas that vote for one side of US politics keep getting services.
Areas that did not note vote for
This is pretty close to my understanding as well, too bad no one really wants to have an honest discussion about it, pretty much its some shrill 'they destroyed the internets', and lots of downvoting.
Sure! (Score:2)
Happy to help - unlike what you've been told, large mega-corporations generally support Democrats these days (see donations to Hillary, Obama, etc.). So the network neutrality rules were written pretty much by some of the larger ISP's to block pesky competitors from getting too far.
So the Republicans and Democrats both know that the regulations really do not mean much on their own, but represent a symbolic stand.
What that means in practice is that Republicans then will generally be OK with repeal, because
Net Neutrality and the neutral net (Score:4)
Cliffs notes version:
The FCC originally tried to regulate network neutrality by declaring high speed internet to be under the same regulatory regime as cable television. This didn't work out for a variety of reasons. So the FCC switched to classify high speed internet as a phone service. This suited large ISPs well, but small ISPs find it difficult to comply with the more arcane regulations that come with, and there are some other less visible side effects as well.
So there are actually have three camps:
1. Those who don't want the government to regulate high speed internet at all
2. Those who want the government to enforce network neutrality, but don't think that classifying it as a phone service is the right way to do it
3. Those who want to regulate network neutrality as a phone service.
I find it interesting, and somewhat telling, that the Democrats are passing a law to re-instate the Title II network neutrality regulation, instead of a crafting a bill that would allow the FCC to regulate *only* high speed internet as a distinct service from telephone.
As sure as the sun comes up in the east... (Score:2)
It WILL fail the vote in the House, if not the Senate.
But it's the silly election season with the three ring circus in full swing so we will get all sorts of pointless political posturing purporting importance.
Please, leave this issue alone (Score:2)
The best thing is de-monopolize all of these companies, AND require that no state law should prevent municipals from building out their own fiber based network. By doing this, it restores competition. This is the TRUE solution to the issues that non-regulated ISPs have.
NN will not solve the real issue. The REAL issue is that the GOP continues to grant Monopolies to companies like Comcast and continue to support them.
Citation please? When and where did "{Republicans} grant Monopolies to {snip} Comcast"?
The dems have not done anything innovative, but the GOP continues to push for the current system, which is a nightmare.
And which party fights against muni networks in all of the states, including mine (Colorado)? [google.com]
No, we need to remove the monopolies. Then and only then, will things straighten out.
BTW, I worked for Bell Labs/USWest AT during green's break up of us.
States ... (Score:2)
... hold my beer.
Not a compelling argument... (Score:2)
The Internet is for all -- the students, teachers, innovators, hard-working families, small businesses, and activists, not just Verizon, Charter, AT&T, and Comcast and corporate interests
To a republican that's not a compelling argument...
Not the real problem (Score:3)
We are well and truly fucked if we don't get the money out. If you take corporate dough, you gotta go.