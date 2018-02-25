Trump Administration Cracks Down On H-1B Visa Abuse (cnn.com) 46
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNN Money: The Trump administration is cracking down on companies that get visas for foreign workers and farm them out to employers. Some staffing agencies seek hard-to-get H-1B visas for high-skilled workers, only to contract them out to other companies. There's nothing inherently illegal about contracting out visa recipients, but the workers are supposed to maintain a relationship with their employers, among other requirements. In some cases, outsourcing firms flood the system with applicants. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency said in a new policy memo released Thursday it will require more information about H-1B workers' employment to ensure the workers are doing what they were hired for. Companies will have to provide specific work assignments, including dates and locations, to verify the "employer-employee" relationship between the company applying for an H-1B and its visa recipient.
H-1B visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years. The USCIS says it may limit the length of the visa to shorter than three years based the information an employer provides. For example, if an employer can't prove the H-1B holder is "more likely than not" needed for the full three years, the government might issue the visa for fewer than three years. The memo also says the administration wants to prevent employee "benching." That's when firms bring on H-1B visa holders but don't give them work and don't pay them the required wages while they wait for jobs.
The companies that do that only exist because bigger companies want them to exist. They provide a source for employees they can get rid of very quickly, should work be reduced or they simply don't work out. Basically a company can avoid layoffs by redefining some employees as contract workers, even though they work they same hours and do the same level of tasks as everyone else.
I am an American and my first job was a contract engineer. It actually paid pretty good, better than now to be fair, though with
"Told" to hate him? You think there are marching orders for that? All the Republicans I know either hate him or dislike him while grudgingly accepting him. But of course, I've heard a lot on the forums complain that they're all RINOs, including the vast majority of past Republican leadership (even Reagan would be called a RINO these days if he dared to snub Trump).
You are clearly an expert on the Republicans. Do you have a newsletter we can subscribe to?
Exactly. Even the Bushes were vocal opponents of Trump.
The problem isn't a democrat vs republican issue. It is a battle of "deep state" vs an outsider. The outsider must be stopped at all costs. The worst thing that can happen is that the outsider is successful. Every democrat and half of the republicans would rather have the country fail, than to have an outsider succeed.
>> "Told" to hate him? You think there are marching orders for that? >>
It depends on what you call "marching orders".
Just follow this guy's example and skip the visa altogether:
http://www.newsweek.com/trump-... [newsweek.com]
it's a hot topic for the mid-terms. 'claiming' to clamp down, when trump himself has abused them, and the gop's wealthy donors abuse them.. it's all talk. they won't actually do anything.
and.. it is a smoke screen to try to dilute the current 'gun control' debate... again, because mid-terms.
gop is circling the wagons... they're ducking and covering...
just wait til they get desperate, see the blackness staring at them, and start passing more shit legislation, like the billion dollar tax cuts for the wealthy,
So just to be clear, your argument is that we should do what Obama did - nothing - and let companies not only abuse undocumented workers, but continue to abuse the H1-B system too?
Or did you just want to bitch about Trump by bringing up some unsubstantiated tabloid rumor that is about what some guy 20 levels below Trump did in the hiring for some demolition project?
As you are an Obama supporter, I can understand your position would be to bitch about everything and do absolutely nothing to curb abuses by bus
No, my argument is that we should just follow the example of our beloved President and just straight-up hire illegal immigrants and pay them $4/hr.
Their legal advice was all the same: Fill out the I-9 form [irs.gov] for everyone we hired, and make photocopies of the two pieces of official documentation presented as proof of work eligibility. The government provides no way to confirm that these documents are legit, so the I-9 and photocopies become proof that we did our due diligence, and shields us from prosecution for hiring unauthorized workers.
In other words, the way the system is currently set up, having illegal immigrants on your payroll is not proof of wrongdoing by the employer. If the employee presented what seemed to be proper work documents at the time of their hiring, the employer has done nothing wrong by hiring them. And in fact the employer can be sued if they deny employment to anyone because they suspect the documentation was forged, and it turns out to be legit. Basically the employer has no choice but to accept without proof that any provided documentation is legit.
If you really want to stop illegal immigrants* from being hired, the government simply has to set up a system where the authenticity of work documents can be confirmed by employers prior to hiring someone. Most of the people we later found to have presented forged docs were woefully easy to spot - the name didn't match the SSN, or the last known residence didn't match the SSN. Oddly, the people who are most likely to blame employers for hiring illegal immigrants are also the ones most vehemently opposed to this type of system to easily authenticate work documents.
* This is why the term "undocumented immigrant" is a misnomer - there is no way for an employer to distinguish a documented immigrant, from an undocumented immigrant who is doing everything in their power to fool you into thinking they are documented. The only definitions which work are:
Yeah sure. That's the problem. When Trump was hiring illegals and paying them $4/hour he had no way of possibly knowing if they were here legally or not. The fact that they were willing to work for $4/hour and spoke no English wasn't any kind of clue.
Employers view H1b Visas as a worker for 33% pay. (Score:1)
Employers view H1b Visas as a worker for 33% pay.
Oh, and they like the 'loyalty' of a worker who is dependent on them to stay in the country.
Great! (Score:1, Troll)
From what I've seen, they don't decrease our salaries since they're so useless. I've probably worked with over 250 of them in the 32 years I've worked in the tech industry in Seattle, and not a one was useful to be productive instead of a time suck.
But no crackdown on H2-B visas (Score:1)
Apparently those are still urgently needed by important US businesses [newsweek.com].
Good plan, not a reduction it seems (Score:2)
I don't have much opinion on increasing or decreasing the numbers, but this will just eliminate the abuse of the system where a corporation can essentially run a slave temp agency. I like it.
Like Infosys. I worked for them for 23 months in Bellevue, WA, and out of the H-1B visa holders I worked with, only a couple were good. Infosys worked those two like hell while most of their employees just took up space. I worked for most of that time out of a customer's office a block away, and literally none of the at one point 15 people I worked with did a single thing despite billing the American company from what I heard $15k per day.
Infosys is just importing unqualified bodies to bilk their custome
Companies are addicted to cheap outsourced labor...there's no way this wasn't drafted without consulting them first. It sounds like the sponsoring companies are just going to have to jump through another hoop to show that there's still a relationship with the company. And you can bet there is...Tata, Infosys and the like use their H-1B slots to move people on-site to their customers. These people either do the work that absolutely can't be done offshore or are interfaces between what's left of the on-site t
Oh, this should be good
... someone finally does something about H1Bs and .. it's Trump!
Slashbot heads will explode like 60s scifi robots caught in a contradiction
... "must hate Trump ... but H1Bs ... but must hate Trump ... " Ah, this is awesome.
Hurrah, the Trump administration does something I support!
I would call my self a liberal who is highly sympathetic to fiscal conservatism (the later being how I was raised). My dream of a 100% Republican controlled government would be that they would run the numbers and cull less productive government programs. Sadly, Republican's have abandoned the one platform I've always respected them for, the debt. It bothers me that this is the very best our "conservative" government has been able to bring us.
