Democrats Privacy Security Politics

32 Senators Want To Know If US Regulators Halted Equifax Probe

Posted by BeauHD from the up-in-the-air dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Earlier this week, a Reuters report suggested that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) had halted its investigation into last year's massive Equifax data breach. Reuters sources said that even basic steps expected in such a probe hadn't been taken and efforts had stalled since Mick Mulvaney took over as head of the CFPB late last year. Now, 31 Democratic senators and one Independent have written a letter to Mulvaney asking if that is indeed the case and if so, why.

In their letter, the senators expressed their concern over these reports and reiterated the duty the CFPB has to not only investigate the breach but to bring action against Equifax if deemed necessary. "Consumer reporting agencies and the data they collect play a central role in consumers' access to credit and the fair and competitive pricing of that credit," they wrote. "Therefore, the CFPB has a duty to supervise consumer reporting agencies, investigate how this breach has or will harm consumers and bring enforcement actions as necessary."

  • Spoiler alert: Yes (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump blocked the inquiry into the worst data breach ever, and he committed treason with the Russians. Basically he is a bad guy and his supporters are retards.

    Well quitting time. Anyone wanna hit the strip club?

  • Why write letters? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by xevioso ( 598654 )

    Seriously. Why are these Senators bothering? It's not like he will give them a clear response. Any response, if he even provides one, will only serve to make up some bullshit reason why it was "unnecessary" rather than the real reason, which is that these guys believe fundamentally there's nothing wrong with cheating people and fucking people over.

    So why waste time and write the letters? To just look like they are doing something useful?

    • To look like they're doing something; what else? Of course nothing is being done. The director of the agency is fundamentally opposed to his own agency existing, requested a budget of $0, and won't even go after abusive payday lenders. That's par for the course with Trump; appointing someone who hates the agency they're now leading.

    • Seriously. Why are these Senators bothering? It's not like he will give them a clear response. Any response, if he even provides one, will only serve to make up some bullshit reason why it was "unnecessary" rather than the real reason, which is that these guys believe fundamentally there's nothing wrong with cheating people and fucking people over.

      So why waste time and write the letters? To just look like they are doing something useful?

      You write a letter in order to get a clear and acceptable response. If you fail to get one, then you fucking fire his ass.

      In this case, there is no other acceptable action.

  • Yes. Next Question? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Voyager529 ( 1363959 ) <voyager529@ya[ ].com ['hoo' in gap]> on Thursday February 08, 2018 @06:46PM (#56092385)

    I've seen more commercials for Equifax consumer products in the last six months than I have in the last six years. Enron wasn't pitching their retirement accounts while they were under investigation and Martha Stewart wasn't taking out Super Bowl ads to pitch her new holiday pots-and-pans collection while she was under investigation.

    A real investigation of Equifax would keep Equifax's name in the news in a bad way, and Equifax wouldn't be pitching their credit monitoring apps on primetime TV if their name was associated with being under investigation.

    So yes, it's abundantly clear that Equifax isn't getting the probing they deserve.

    • They don't deal on the retail level. The "news" means nothing to them. The opinions of the banks are all that matters. There is only one way to get even. Pay off your debts and/or don't take out new credit.

    • So yes, it's abundantly clear that Equifax isn't getting the probing they deserve.

      The "probing they deserve" is 12 inches long, 3 inches in diameter, black, and unlubricated.

  • "Make me. Pbbbbbbbtttt!!!" [Sticks thumbs in ears and wiggles fingers]
  • CSBF's been busy protecting loan sharks, er payday lenders. http://www.latimes.com/busines... [latimes.com] And now you want them to also find time to probe criminals at Equifax? Silly Rabbit! Just who do you think they really work for now?

  • So what if the company gets a huge fine? It doesn't solve a damn thing. The people whose data was stolen don't get their security back nor do they get compensated in any way. IMHO, this is little more than an extortion racket being run by the government who inhales every dollar it can.

  • It makes sense.... since the Wolves are guarding the henhouse, they've adopted a pro-Wolf policy to the point of not even investigating the reported theft of 10 million chickens.

  • The CFPB is not subject to congressional oversight
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    "A 2013 press release from the United States House Financial Services Committee criticized the CFPB for what was described as a "radical structure" that "is controlled by a single individual who cannot be fired for poor performance and who exercises sole control over the agency, its hiring and its budget." Moreover, the committee alleged a lack of financial transparency and a lack of accountability to Congress or the Presiden

  • Lol I wonder who it could be?

  • keeps cropping up as a tired old, completely incorrect meme.

