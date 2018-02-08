32 Senators Want To Know If US Regulators Halted Equifax Probe (engadget.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: Earlier this week, a Reuters report suggested that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) had halted its investigation into last year's massive Equifax data breach. Reuters sources said that even basic steps expected in such a probe hadn't been taken and efforts had stalled since Mick Mulvaney took over as head of the CFPB late last year. Now, 31 Democratic senators and one Independent have written a letter to Mulvaney asking if that is indeed the case and if so, why.
In their letter, the senators expressed their concern over these reports and reiterated the duty the CFPB has to not only investigate the breach but to bring action against Equifax if deemed necessary. "Consumer reporting agencies and the data they collect play a central role in consumers' access to credit and the fair and competitive pricing of that credit," they wrote. "Therefore, the CFPB has a duty to supervise consumer reporting agencies, investigate how this breach has or will harm consumers and bring enforcement actions as necessary."
Good question. After reading your post, I tried to remember what actual problem(s) that I had heard were caused by the e-mail server issue, and I couldn't think of any. As much noise that surrounded that story, there must be something, but for the life of me, I can't think of anything.
I didn't follow the story in depth - mostly they seemed to be the usual partisan torch-and-pitchfork rants. However, I think the core issue, and reason that such behavior is illegal, is that like electronic voting without a paper trail, there's no way to tell how much damage was actually done. You control your own communications channel for government business, it makes it that much easier for you to engage in corrupt dealings and then destroy the evidence. As well as allowing foreign intelligence agencie
Seriously. Why are these Senators bothering? It's not like he will give them a clear response. Any response, if he even provides one, will only serve to make up some bullshit reason why it was "unnecessary" rather than the real reason, which is that these guys believe fundamentally there's nothing wrong with cheating people and fucking people over.
So why waste time and write the letters? To just look like they are doing something useful?
It's not an issue of "instead." It's not effective in any way whatsoever. It's like that guy in the Monty Python skit who was so perturbed about the whole war in Europe that he threatened to write a letter to the newspaper. It's ludicrous.
Here's what they should do. Promise to make this persons credit information available to all Americans as soon as they get control of Congress in November, and then follow through.
They always make for great reading.
The CFPB donates to political campagins?
You write a letter in order to get a clear and acceptable response. If you fail to get one, then you fucking fire his ass.
In this case, there is no other acceptable action.
I've seen more commercials for Equifax consumer products in the last six months than I have in the last six years. Enron wasn't pitching their retirement accounts while they were under investigation and Martha Stewart wasn't taking out Super Bowl ads to pitch her new holiday pots-and-pans collection while she was under investigation.
A real investigation of Equifax would keep Equifax's name in the news in a bad way, and Equifax wouldn't be pitching their credit monitoring apps on primetime TV if their name was associated with being under investigation.
So yes, it's abundantly clear that Equifax isn't getting the probing they deserve.
They don't deal on the retail level. The "news" means nothing to them. The opinions of the banks are all that matters. There is only one way to get even. Pay off your debts and/or don't take out new credit.
The "probing they deserve" is 12 inches long, 3 inches in diameter, black, and unlubricated.
Actually, I feel the tag should not be sarcasm, but rather astroturfer.
I could be wrong, but given the number of similar posts to this story it would take a bit of actual evidence to convince me.
So what if the company gets a huge fine? It doesn't solve a damn thing. The people whose data was stolen don't get their security back nor do they get compensated in any way. IMHO, this is little more than an extortion racket being run by the government who inhales every dollar it can.
It makes sense.... since the Wolves are guarding the henhouse, they've adopted a pro-Wolf policy to the point of not even investigating the reported theft of 10 million chickens.
The CFPB is not subject to congressional oversight
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
