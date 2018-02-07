EFF Founder John Perry Barlow Has Died At Age 70 (eff.org) 51
The Electronic Frontier Foundation reports that its founder, John Perry Barlow, has passed away quietly in his sleep this morning. He was 70 years old. From the report: It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow's vision and leadership. He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance. Barlow was sometimes held up as a straw man for a kind of naive techno-utopianism that believed that the Internet could solve all of humanity's problems without causing any more. As someone who spent the past 27 years working with him at EFF, I can say that nothing could be further from the truth.
Barlow knew that new technology could create and empower evil as much as it could create and empower good. He made a conscious decision to focus on the latter: "I knew it's also true that a good way to invent the future is to predict it. So I predicted Utopia, hoping to give Liberty a running start before the laws of Moore and Metcalfe delivered up what Ed Snowden now correctly calls 'turn-key totalitarianism.'" Barlow's lasting legacy is that he devoted his life to making the Internet into "a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth... a world where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity."
RIP Your Legacy Lives on (Score:5, Insightful)
RIP John, your legacy lives on and continues to do good. May more of us leave that kind of a positive impact on the world we leave behind.
He's not a Republican. He's not a Democrat.
Oops, you managed to let 2 statements that were actually true slip in there...
If you depend on the Internet, support EFF (Score:5, Informative)
I support EFF proudly and donate regularly, and have for years. If you depend on the Internet for any part of your livelihood, I encourage you to do the same. It wasn't invented to be a surveilled shopping mall. It's supposed to be for you, individually, to use as you will. EFF helps you in this effort.
Good comment. (Score:4, Interesting)
Back then, I had friends at Tektronix who opposed the Internet becoming available to everyone.
And we're supposed to feel sorry for the pedos, is that what you're saying?
EFF is an Amazon Smile charity (Score:5, Informative)
If you use Amazon Smile (smile.amazon.com) EFF is one of the charities that can receive donations from your Amazon purchases.
Give to a charity which protects your freedoms (EFF) by surrendering your freedoms to an enemy of your privacy (Amazon).
Do you even comprehend irony?
Re: (Score:3)
So if you have already done a deal with the devil, here's a way to assuage your guilt somewhat.
Lol! The fact that you can still troll is evidence that the "electronic frontier" is still very much alive. Enjoy being a coward about it.
Closed, cleaned out (only used for keeping track of events), never had one.
Looks like someone's lost his host files and his meds...
He also wrote a lot of songs for the Grateful Dead (Score:5, Informative)
A Little Light
Blown Away
We Can Run But We Can't HIde
Picasso Moon
I Will Take You Home
Gentlemen, Start Your Engines
Hell in a Bucket
Throwing Stones
My Brother Essau
Feel Like A Stranger
Lost Sailor
Saint of Circumstance
Easy to Love You
I Need a Miracle
Heaven Help the Fool
Estimated Prophet
Lazy Lightnin'
The Music Never Stopped
Finance Blues
Let It Grow (Weather Report II)
Black-Throated Wind
Walk in the Sunshine
Looks Like Rain
Cassidy
Mexicali Blues
My first thought was that you were kidding (the founder of the EFF wrote for the Dead? huh?), but no... he apparently was a lyric writer for the Dead.
Huh.
Dude was eclectic!
...nuthin' left to do but smile, smile, smile.
yes, well aware of JPB and the gdead connection.
He also sued the hell out of the oil and gas companies in Wyoming. They were ripping through fences, bulldozing roads through pastures etc. So he sued them. They laughed. Little did they realize they were up against a multi-millionaire who had made beau coup bucks as a rock star. The companies lost.
I'd forgot about that. Thanks for the reminder.
Soros was 14 when the war ended. About a year older than you are now, I'm guessing.
Old This American LIfe Segment (Score:3)
https://www.thisamericanlife.o... [thisamericanlife.org]
I will miss you John (Score:5, Interesting)
I've run into John many times over the years. He was one of the tech industry's most colorful people. From the alcohol fueled parties at Comdex to the dusty plains of Black Rock City, John has been an iconic presence. He was one of the father's of modern technology. He will be so missed. He had much more to do too... it's really a shame his health got in the way. If you want to learn more about who he was, a great example of his brilliant writing is in his essay, "The Pursuit of Emptiness [eff.org]"
religion of science? (Score:2)
"... but it seems to have spread now to every part of the world where industrial economy and the religion of science have taken deep root since Jefferson, Voltaire, Locke, and their other practical colleagues kicked it off a quarter millennium ago."
This would be better said as the religion of capitalism, not science. I think he missed the target on that one.
Modern science is virtually suffocating from lack of funds. And what little is expended on science is carefully monitored for potential patenting oppo
I am curious. You are an asshole, who has no idea what he is talking about. A flamebait/troll, no doubt. But what I want to know is were you born like this, or was it something you had to work at?
We have lost a great human (Score:1)
RIP, John (Score:3)