Fake News Sharing In US Is a Rightwing Thing, Says Oxford Study (theguardian.com) 482
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Low-quality, extremist, sensationalist and conspiratorial news published in the U.S. was overwhelmingly consumed and shared by rightwing social network users, according to a new study from the University of Oxford. The study, from the university's "computational propaganda project", looked at the most significant sources of "junk news" shared in the three months leading up to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address this January, and tried to find out who was sharing them and why. "On Twitter, a network of Trump supporters consumes the largest volume of junk news, and junk news is the largest proportion of news links they share," the researchers concluded. On Facebook, the skew was even greater. There, "extreme hard right pages -- distinct from Republican pages -- share more junk news than all the other audiences put together." The research involved monitoring a core group of around 13,500 politically-active U.S. Twitter users, and a separate group of 48,000 public Facebook pages, to find the external websites that they were sharing.
So accusing Donald Trump of being a Russian agent isn't extremist leftist globalist fake news? Nothing that they try to throw at this guy can stick, and even Wikileaks has come up dry on him.
Who accused him of anything he didn't do? Obstructing justice is a felony. By any account he's more guilty of that than Nixon.
How did Trump obstruct justice?
Wanting the FBI Director to go easy on investigating his crony, and firing him when he refused to pledge loyalty.
Bragging to a foreign power (***Russians***) that firing the FBI director lifted a weight off his shoulders
Wanting to fire the NEXT FBI Director when it became clear the investigations were reaching closer to his inner circle.
And I won't go into the sordid details about Sessions.
And the kicker is, its not even just about obstruction. Follow the Russian money, through Deutsche Bank, to various Trump Organization entities. Ok, you dont have to, Mueller is.
All this idiotic "there is no proof of collusion/crime" is either willful ignorance or desperate pleading. Do you think a smart prosecutor/investigator reveals his/her intentions or evidence before an indictment is ready? Not everyone has the self-discipline or neediness of a 4 year old boy.
Impeding abuse of power (18USC 242 https://www.law.cornell.edu/us... [cornell.edu] ) is never a crime. The entire Trump Russia investigation was predicated on the 100% false Steele Dossier, bought by the Clinton campaign and created by Russian agents feeding misinformation to Steele (try to keep up CrankyFool)... Stop slurping up the shit being shoved by the MSM and actually read it: https://www.politico.com/story... [politico.com]
The only collusion in the last election was by the Clinton campaign and Obama administration, DOJ and FBI using an un-verified, demonstrably false report created by a foreign agent (Michael Steele) as an excuse to spy on an opposition candidate and then president elect Donald Trump. It was 100% illegal and I guarantee some people are going to jail, but it will be Democrats who do the frog march, regardless of how much bullshit is shoveled out by the Dims and sprayed around by the MSM. You will never get the truth so long as your lips are glued to the ass of MSNBC.
The American people have no faith in the MSM these days because the MSM don't give a shit about the truth, only furthering their ideology, and they are burying the truth in the hopes that nothing comes of it, but without the Obama DOJ covering their asses, the Democrats illegal abuses of power are going to explode in their collective faces.
The wheels of justice grind slowly forward.
Based on what I just recently read [nytimes.com] this is not true.
From what I've gathered so far es a European trying to stay on track on current events, the main issue is this: FISA applications are not public information. It is not possible to know what evidence besides the memo was used in the application and how much (if at all) the memo eventually influenced the decision. Now. to me it seems the republicans are taking full advantage of this fact and trying to portray the memo as the singular piece of evidence on which the whole thing hangs upon, because they know that they cannot be disproven without the releasing of classified material, meaning their backs are covered.
So instead we should believe a memo written by a party that has a vested interest in the investigation and does not (cannot in fact due to the classified nature) release full details on the state of the investigation and seems to be crafted precisely to appear to say something it indeed does not say (that the memo was the primary reason/piece of evidence used for the application) and thus to give a misleading picture of the state of things? Huh? How does that make sense?
It is not possible to know what evidence besides the memo was used in the application
Well, another piece of evidence used in the application was the infamous Yahoo News article, which was based on a controlled leak by Steele himself. So there are at least two pieces of evidence which were invalid. Not only that, it is clear that someone tried to inflate the available evidence for the application with a classical propaganda tactic, that is the controlled leak (the same tactic used by Dick Cheney as a pretext to start the Iraq War).
Now. to me it seems the republicans are taking full advantage of this fact and trying to portray the memo as the singular piece of evidence on which the whole thing hangs upon, because they know that they cannot be disproven without the releasing of classified material, meaning their backs are covered.
The burden of proof is on the accuser. You can say that the Democrats are taking full advantage of that fact to downplay the undisputed fact that (some of) the evidence given in the FISA application was fabricated, by them and the Clinton Campaign (which was the same thing given what Donna Brazile and Wikileaks said).
Trump isnt a Russian spy... (Score:3, Insightful)
Trump isn't a Russian spy... He is a dupe, a sucker, a useful idiot for Putin. He's gone from mere dupe to a willful participant though.
Trump's a chump. How are those coal mining jobs? Pennsylvania hiring tens of thousands of coal miners yet? Guess Trump isn't the sucker. He got his.
Man I can't wait until the 2020 election... where Trump & Co pay an ex foreign spy for dirt on the opposition, provided by a second foreign nation... then use the official apparatuses of government to spy on the campaign. Worst case, all they get is a few charges related to lying to the FBI (which is rather tricky for most to do if the interview goes broad enough).
Sure, there will be screams of despotism, fascism, etc... and all Trump has to do is say "Funny how you were ok with it when Obama did it to
Anti-Trump trolls sure do have a lot of pent-up homosexual feelings.
Re:It's really a Hillary For Prison Thing (Score:5, Informative)
So accusing Donald Trump of being a Russian agent isn't extremist leftist globalist fake news?
Except I see very few people on the left accusing Trump of being a Russian agent, I won't say no one, but I haven't seen anyone on my FB feed claim it, and I have a lot more FB friends on the left than the right. And I've seen a ton of claims on the right that are at least as conspiratorial as that.
Now there's suspicion it's possible, it was alleged by the Steele Dossier, and people discussed the possibility at the time, but when no evidence of that accusation turned up people generally stopped talking about it.
Nothing that they try to throw at this guy can stick
You mean nothing aside from 4 members of his campaign already being charged (and two pleading guilty), including his campaign manger and National Security advisor.
Not to mention proving multiple instances of members of the Trump campaign contacting or seeking contact with Russian officials and lying about that contact, including Trump's Attorney General and his son.
And we know there are active investigations into money laundering that involve Trump's son in law, obstruction of justice involving Trump, and probably a lot of other things that, like the Papadopoulos plea, we haven't heard about yet because it's being kept secret.
and even Wikileaks has come up dry on him.
What do you think Wikileaks is? They're not an elite investigative body, they post documents that people give them. How is them not having been given dumps on Trump exculpatory in the slightest?
Hell, they haven't posted his tax returns despite those being one of the single most sought after documents out there. Does that mean you think Trump never got tax returns?
Tomayto, tomahto though.
It's not IQ.
I don't accept that there's a significant IQ gap between left and right, but even if there is there's a massive amount of overlap and it doesn't predict susceptibility to conspiracy theories.
Heck, I just saw a guy I went to High School with on FB, he was the smartest guy in his year and he bought the Nunes memo hook, line, and sinker. His intellect didn't do squat to stop him from being taken in by a smear job.
At a basic level the right celebrates authority (everyone in the tribe works together)
At a basic level the right celebrates authority (everyone in the tribe works together) while the left embraces individuality (everybody free to be themselves). This means the right tends to believe their authorities without question, while the left tends to question everything.
You haven't visited a college campus in this century, have you?
If you believe in lies, then you become extremist (Score:3, Insightful)
If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.
In America, the liberals have focused on the college educated while the conservatives focused on the blue collar workers, at least over the past 10-20 years.
It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.
QED, fake news gets picked up by the blue collar workers, and certain conservative politicians have decided to appeal to this demographic, so they don't publicly fight against the fake news.
The liberals on the other hand are led by college educated people that disbelieve and fight against the fake news.
It's not that the liberals are immune nor that the conservatives are susceptible. It's just a result of demographics.
What a stunning load of horseshit that is.
Somehow blue collar workers are just less smart than college educated people. Pure nonsense. There are stunningly smart people in all walks of life that didn't go to college or other.
I'll bet its no harder to trick a college person than any other person. Maybe its even easier to put one over on some so called schooled peoples because of built in prejudices like you demonstrate.
What arrogance.
Somehow blue collar workers are just less smart than college educated people. Pure nonsense.
It depends. If one means that blue collar workers are "less smart" in the sense that they have less academic potential than college educated people, then I would disagree. Most people, college educated or not, have a lot of untapped intellectual potential. Inherent intelligence has less to do with our intellectual accomplishments than hard work and opportunity. The college educated usually tap into more of their intellectual potential because that's the whole point of college.
Therefore, it wouldn't be incor
Only an ivory tower academic who has never held a real job would make a statement as stupid as the one you've just made.
The hyperbole is probably unnecessary. At the very least, it just weakens your argument.
Trades like plumbing, electrical, construction and manufacturing all require excellent analysis and reasoning skills. These practitioners are often dealing with real world problems and situations that are several magnitudes more complex than anything ivory tower academics deal with.
This is true, actually. And that kind of skill is to be commended. But it's not the same as critical thinking.
This is true, actually. And that kind of skill is to be commended. But it's not the same as critical thinking.
Surely you are not suggesting that only so called educated people engage in critical thinking every day just doing their jobs day in day out? Let alone just navigating life in general.
I think that would be a silly thing to say.
Re: If you believe in lies, then you become extre (Score:4, Informative)
It's not about education. It's about political orientation. This peer-reviewed article from Oxford University's Computational Propaganda Project, would seem to indicate, very specifically, that when it comes to fake news, people on the Right are less likely to engage in critical thinking and more likely to "listen and believe". That's not me saying that, it's the study (which you can read here and also learn about their methodology). And that's just the most charitable interpretation. It's also possible that they know the fake news they are sharing is fake, but just don't care.
http://comprop.oii.ox.ac.uk/re... [ox.ac.uk]
Oxford University is hardly a bastion of liberal thinking.
Some of the famous arch-conservatives who have come out of Oxford include, Theresa May, David Cameron, Margaret Thatcher, Edward Heath, Harold Macmillan, Anthony Eden, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Louise Mensch and Dan Hannan., to name a few from the past and present.
Re: If you believe in lies, then you become extre (Score:4, Informative)
That is addressed in the methodology. Pardon this lengthy quote from the article:
No, that's not even close. They didn't describe "real news" at all, only "fake news" which had to fit a set of very specific criteria, including 1) the lack of transparency in listing the names of the authors, 2) whether they illustrated their stories with lots of capital letters, memes, emotional language, etc., 3) Not listing sources or giving attri
Re: (Score:3)
Which three? Remember, the sites had to meet ALL of the criteria in order to qualify for the seed group.
Except that's not what they did at all. Your still arguing from what you want the study say rather than what the study says. You are a good example of the study's findings.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Informative)
I know it's heretical to even suggest it, but if you read the (peer-reviewed) article, you will learn that your characterization of this research is completely wrong.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Informative)
> If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.
If I may say, no. Violently enforcing your opinion would be extremist. Mere disagreement is hardly extremist.
> It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.
It is certainly possible to do so.
If I ever got a mod point to give, you'd get one for that. I think you made the main points better than my anecdotes below (which I was apparently composing at the same time).
Right now I'm reading What's the Matter with Kansas? , which covers much of the same territory. A bit dated, but I actually think most of these problems are actually based on the destruction of public education, which started decades ago, back when the rich real estate speculators realized they could cut their own property taxes by re
Re: (Score:3)
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Insightful)
And yet WAPO still, to this day, has a twitter post up that says "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid." Despite the fact that it's been admitted, even by them, that they were wrong. In light of the fact that we see MSM outlets give up their integrity and journalistic principals in pursuit of bringing down Trump to the point they've decided the end justifies ANY means at all, you can't blame people for not trusting proven liars.
Well, I don't know about that, but I'm a liberal who finds the WaPo unsatisfying, because it's too predictable.
Re: (Score:3)
And yet WAPO still, to this day, has a twitter post up that says "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid." Despite the fact that it's been admitted, even by them, that they were wrong.
This is usually referred to as "issuing a correction," and it doesn't generally involve changing history. I don't know about this instance, though the track record of accusations against the Washington Post is such that I'm skeptical of your claim, but assuming that it's true as you say then erasing the record of their mistake doesn't seem like the right move.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Informative)
The closest thing to "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid" that the WAPO appears to have ever tweeted is this: https://twitter.com/washington... [twitter.com]
Breaking: Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid through a utility in Vermont
Which is true. Where is this inaccurate tweet you speak of?
I'm not interested in supporting WAPO here, I'm just suspicious when people frequently claim that tweets and articles exist but don't bother linking to them.
> It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.
Evidence? No, of course not. It's true because somebody said it, and you mindlessly believe it.
I am guessing you went to went to college.
Re: If you believe in lies, then you become extrem (Score:2)
If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.
That's a terrible way of defining extremist. The rest of society once disagreed that the earth rotated around the sun and that slavery was wrong.
There are always going to be fringe beliefs and some of those fringe believes can become mainstream and change the world.
One of the problems with society today is the rampant thought police that try to suppress opinions they disagree with.
Extremists should be defined not on their opinions but on their actions. If someone peacefully wants to say that we should bri
It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.
That doesn't explain the willful ignorance of Trump's college-educated administration. Trump himself somehow went from a democrat who got news from reliable sources to a Fox News bubble viewer.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Insightful)
First of all, what makes you an extremist -- left or right -- is being unable to see any validity in points of view that differ even modestly from yours. This means extremists have trouble perceiving any middle ground... or even middle-shading ground. Either you agree with them completely, or you are not a true liberal or conservative in their eyes.
Extremists subscribe to sets of ideas rather than think for themselves. If you want to know whether you truly think for yourself, ask yourself, "do I really fit in with the people who usually agree with me?" If the answer is "yes", you probably don't.
Secondly, a college education is only an opportunity to learn critical thinking, one that relatively few people take advantage. I see no evidence that college educated people as a body think more critically about news sources than blue collar people. Someone who is inclined to genuine skepticism will that hone mindset with more education, but someone inclined to be credulous will go through whatever motions he needs to graduate, and come out as intellectually defenseless as he went in.
People are not demographic robots. There are sharp-witted janitors and fools with PhDs (morosophs). Had their opportunities in life been switched the world might be a better place.
It is harder to trick people with experience in a topic into believing false statements about that topic. Come up with seductive false statements about blue collar jobs, and college educated people will believe it just as easily as blue collar workers will believe seductive false statements about white collar jobs. Likewise, after having managed and run businesses for 10 years, I've found many college graduates and academics wi
Re: (Score:2)
Re: If you believe in lies, then you become extrem (Score:5, Interesting)
That's not what he's saying, really.
The point is that people with higher education usually gets far more training in critical thinking, rhetoric and generally gets a wider view on things. It's like standing on an elevated platform, looking at the world as opposed to looking through a periscope. Being on a mental submarine doesn't mean you're stupid, it means your view on the world outside is limited.
There's also a second point to be made, which is that people with higher educations probably generally are more manipulative and dishonest than people without, have better understanding of the weaknesses of human reasoning and better tools to exploit them. As such they tend to be more cynical about the motives of other people. I remember from my own education actually being encouraged to deliberately use fallacies, half truths etc to "win" the debates, something I found thoroughly disgusting. Again, this doesn't mean people with higher educations are all liars, it means they have been educated in a different world. Some found the thought repulsive and don't argue that way. Others revelled in it, and the worst of them seem to work for oil and coal companies and right wing politicians these days.
Speaking of that; Have you thought about how none of the people heralded as "the heroes of the average Joe", the people who supposedly will make "America great again" all have higher education, and in fact usually all have been borne with a silver spoon in their mouth, while the reviled "leftists" usually have some sort of connection to the common people? How can that be?
Food for thought.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:5, Insightful)
No? They are certainly democrats, and not moderate democrats by any stretch.
This is completely unsupported by the actual facts. The FBI is overwhelmingly conservative and Republican, both the rank & file and the leadership. This has been true for many years. To claim otherwise is probably a side effect of the cognitive dissonance you are currently experiencing.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:5, Interesting)
Statistically, as of just a couple of years ago, federal government employees were only somewhere in the neighborhood of 44% Democrat, about 40% Republican, and the rest independent. (Source: Government Executive [govexec.com]) And in the FBI, I'm pretty sure the percentage of Democrats is significantly lower than average. So what this tells is us not that most people in government are Democrats (far from it), but rather that Republicans within our federal government found Trump so absolutely terrifying that they either did not contribute money or actively contributed to the opposing party rather than support him.
That decision had nothing to do with their political affiliation, but rather their recognition of risk. Workers in those parts of our government have seen Trump's brand of political rhetoric coming from the lips of far too many dictators and autocrats over the years, some of whom have been quite brutal. When they hear it coming from the mouth of someone running for President, they get scared sh*tless, and rightly so. Words have power, and when a president (or candidate) uses words like "treason", attacks the free press, attacks the independent judiciary, attacks the independence of Congress, etc., he is basically swinging a wrecking ball at the very foundations of our democracy. These are the actions of an autocrat—of a despot—and the ability of our country to survive with such a person as its president is the true test of our constitutional democratic system. And most people in the government were hoping that they wouldn't have to see if it can survive that test.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If only the facts didn't prove you wrong. The article is based on information, not speculation.
Re:Liars, Damn Liars (Score:4, Insightful)
All of Western Europe is a flaming dumpster fire of deranged stupidity that will collapse on it'self in the next 20 years or so and all of Europe will soon be one great Caliphate with the heads of the infidels on steel pikes at every city entrance. And they will have done it to themselves... That or they will all have a mass conversion to hard core conservatism, arm themselves and take back their countries, but I am not holding my breath, too much inbreeding and beta males in Europe. All the alphas moved to he colonies generations ago.
Cool.
I didn't know that, last time I checked we were doing pretty well for ourselves here in Western Europe.
I mean, granted, we do have a vocal minority of fear-mongering racists, but eh, what can you do?
The overly PC sentiment among college students and lack of respect for others that disagree with their views is a fairly recent phenomenon.
Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:5, Insightful)
This notion of "real"-ness is really fucking irritating. The shits that blue-collar workers shite are no more or less real than the shits that college-educated workers shite. They stink the same. The same is true of the rest of people's lives. Intelligence is by no means the preserve of the college-educated, but neither is it the preserve of blue-collar workers. Stop spouting cliches and accept the world for what it is: a complex place.
Junk news (Score:2)
Junk news != Fake news
Although there are significant overlaps.
So, what are the sites? (Score:5, Interesting)
They don't run Oxford University like Fox News or CNN, neither. You can try hard to pretend Oxford University can be rebutted with an idiom, but that's just proving their point once again isn't it? You can't major in idioms, idiot.
You wouldn't know that to read the list of new words "they added to the Oxford English dictionary" every year.
Re:So, what are the sites? (Score:4, Insightful)
Study confirms that the authors write left wing junk research to re-enforce their liberal bubble.
See, this is the problem with right wingers. There's an article about a study about you.
Your only reply is "NO theres a study that says YOU like fake news", except there isn't. That would be a fake claim.
The 91 sites of far left wing phd's selected a
Also a fake claim, you have no evidence to back it up.
Re:So, what are the sites? (Score:4, Insightful)
Here is a list of the sites (page 6 onwards): http://comprop.oii.ox.ac.uk/wp... [ox.ac.uk]
As you can see, it does include a number of left leaning sources. However, it does have to be said, most of the junk "news" is coming from the right, particularly sites like Infowars, Hannity etc, and there are simply not left leaning equivalents. The left just doesn't have conspiracy theorists with TV show/online soy pill shops pumping this crap out.
A whole community of pretend news sites and blogs has built up around sites like Infowars, dedicated to spreading and amplifying that content and getting it distributed on social media. It was a deliberate effort, and it wasn't replicated on the left.
Killian Documents (Score:2)
It's a Mythos vs. Logos thing (Score:3)
Facts get in the way of a good story.
You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Interesting)
I think this story (and the research it reports) is fundamentally misleading. In terms of psychological warfare, of course you need to target your victims carefully. Some targets like (or are suckers for) fake news, others not so much. Time for a bit of anecdotal evidence:
In general there are few so-called Republicans in my neck of the woods, but when I did meet a couple of them for beers before the election, I noticed that they had also been drinking the strange Kool-Aid, and hard. In particular, each of them thought Hillary was a demonic monster, but they were completely orthogonal about what was wrong with her. At the time I was mostly amused that they could believe such silly things. Looking back, I think that each of them had been successfully targeted with different flavors of fake news and the most interesting aspect is how they could be so unified in their hatred while being so divided in their peculiar reasoning.
Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target. I can't prove it was done by the Russians, but I think I was quite probably targeted by pro-Bernie news and propaganda that helped divide the Democratic Party quite effectively. I never swallowed the anti-Hillary bait (beyond my basic dislike of lawyers), but I should have shot my wallet at a more useful target, perhaps the Democratic Party in Michigan?
The much more serious question is how much Putin's goons learned from the prior elections and how well they will apply those lessons going forward. Right now it looks like the Bolshevik Republicans are much more concerned with defending PARTY discipline than with defending the nation. (Kind of laughable if you know the history of the original Bolsheviks.)
Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.
Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Insightful)
Stand down, there. You weren't conned into funding Bernie. Bernie was the better candidate in almost every way. We should vote for the better man. We should fund the better man.
There's fake news and there's problematic news. The bots will push both if they think either is useful, but that doesn't make problematic news fake news. The Democratic party really did shoot itself in the ass by intentionally hamstringing Bernie. If they hadn't for example delayed the debates (which are massively helpful for putting candidates on the map such that you start to look into what he/she candidate offers) Bernie's numbers would have been enough to win. If you look at his progress as a graph you can see he passes Clinton if the race goes on longer or starts earlier -- and the race really only gets started after the first debate, so delaying the debate made Clinton, who had more brand recognition at the outset, inevitable. And there's no way Trump could have beaten Bernie -- He was shown in multiple polls to be significantly further ahead of Trump than Clinton. (The polls had a systematic anti-Trump bias, but in a Trump vs. Bernie vs Clinton poll that would even out and so doesn't matter for these polls.) We have the Democratic party to thank for Trump.
So long as you didn't vote for Trump or stay home, you did the right thing.
As for your money needing to go to Hillary, it wasn't lack of money which kept her from winning. She outspent Trump almost 2 to 1. In large part it was HOW she was spending it. TV advertising costs a fortune, doesn't do much to move people, and is the primary expenditure for most campaigns (second to payroll for Clinton). It gets the most spending because the campaign folks who place the ads get a percentage back from the TV stations. It's TV spending that makes campaign folks rich. For numbers, look at these URLs: http://metrocosm.com/where-doe... [metrocosm.com] and https://www.bloomberg.com/poli... [bloomberg.com] In retrospect, it's clear she needed more legal staff to contest voter suppression and more ground staff to get people to the polls.
Re: (Score:3)
Stand down, there. You weren't conned into funding Bernie. Bernie was the better candidate in almost every way. We should vote for the better man. We should fund the better man.
I'm not sure I agree with this. Bernie was a fantastic speaker but he had three big flaws. First, his ideas were far-left, even for the Democratic party, that really can scare off voters. Two, he was naive in the sense that he oversold how much he could get accomplished. Three, a lot of his policy was very hand-wavy, now some of that was Clinton denying him top-end advisors, but he didn't have the same policy chops.
Now Clinton was outrageously competent and was much closer policy-wise to the average voter,
Re: (Score:3)
However just because I agree with Bernie on more issues doesn't mean he would have been the better candidate or that he would not have been attacked at least as viciously as Hillary was attacked.
Hillary is a hypocrite and a warhawk and she would have been another typically shitty president. Sanders represented something new, at least in living memory; a politician who wants to help people, and who knows Washington. Trump, of course, is more of the same usual republican shit, only worse. The republicans would have loved to do all the things he's doing now long ago.
Re: You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:3)
I think Trump would still have won. Many swingvoters (and they are the ones that count) didi not vote for Trump, bit against the political establishment. Remember that Trump was not the Rep favorite either.
Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target.
Yes, this! The manipulation of Trump's supporters was so overt that it's mostly uninteresting and just tragic. The manipulation of Bernie supports is the really fascinating thing to me.
Someone manipulated things to make Hillary and the DNC so vilified that these emotion-driven voters, feeling betrayed and upset, flipped from Bernie to his polar opposite. I think it just goes to show how little Americans actually pay attention to policies during an election.
Re: (Score:2)
Every good propaganda is truth, twisted and magnified.
Hillary and the DNC were definitely doing underhanded things that didn't deserve to be rewarded. I still think the DNC needs to clean house and rework themselves. But that was what I was getting at. My point was that people voted for the polar opposite candidate -- in theory this should be an incredibly difficult thing to pull off, but someone executed a plan to make it happen masterfully.
Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:4, Interesting)
Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.
I think what made them really disappear was Alan Greenspan crying in front of Congress, admitting that the economic theories he based our fiscal policy on for decades were based on flawed premises. When guys like Paul Ryan try to argue for supply side economics, knowing full well that the only true test for economic theories—history—has proven the theory to be everything its critics have accused it of, it's almost more infuriating to hear them pretend to be rational.
Something had to replace the intellectual libertarians who lean on their highly theoretical ideas about how to optimize the economy. Hopefully populism, jingoism, and a complete disregard for rationality are just stop-gap measures while the GOP rediscovers itself. Unfortunately, the GOP has long been the party of convincing the ignorant to vote against their own interests. The "supply side" rationality of Reagan and his ilk and the xenophobic rancor of Trump and his cronies are just different methods for convincing those who know nothing about economics to vote for those who seek political power as a means for reinforcing their economic power.
Re: (Score:3)
However, I think it's fascinating that you seem to have accepted all this pr
Reality has a well-known liberal bias (Score:2, Insightful)
"news for nerds stuff that matters" (Score:2)
"Fake News Sharing"
"Rightwing"
"theguardian.com" (dingdingding)
"extremist"
What does this have to do with Slashdot in any way?
/moderators / owners who continue to approve this endless political stuff here.
I never thought I would advocate the members having the ability to up or downvote submissions but would someone PLEASE
_*_*_*PLEASE*_*_*_ get rid of the editors
If I wanted to be tugged to the left or the right, I'd have continued posting on twitter or facebook, or some parts of Reddit.
I come here for the lac
Translation:
I am tired of stories that disrupt my false world view!
Re: (Score:3)
I don't come here for that stuff in the first place, I don't care for your reply, I don't care for your message or your tone, I'm not here for divisionist political crap. US VS THEM!
The entire internet has become nothing but a battleground the last few years and it's ridiculous, I'm here for
/stuff that matters/ catered to /news for nerds/ not news for political science graduates or arts students.
This is slashdot for goodness sakes.
Not the daily stormer or huffingtonpost.
Groan.
We already knew this (Score:2, Interesting)
The real question is how do you get the right wing folks to stop voting for stuff like trickle down economics so
Re: (Score:3)
Please feel free to link to this guy and his actual posts. There is a shit ton of innuendo and junk from the left on all the fake right wing news, but I haven't actually seen any concrete examples with numbers of either revenue or shares indicating the reach of these fake news stories.
This study out of Oxford used a bunch of conservative websites, but as was indicated above, the stories they cite as junk (not fake mind you, but junk) turn out to be 100% accurate and legitimate news that apparently the alt
depends on how you define fake news (Score:3)
for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.
The problem here is that you have dueling narratives and what is real or not is often not relevant to anyone. We've found this with all the political factions.
Re: (Score:2)
The Russian Collusion story...plenty of evidence but douche bags on the right pretend it is fake with their fake news propaganda for dip shits to keep living the Orwellian dream.
Re:depends on how you define fake news (Score:4, Informative)
> for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.
Well to say there was guaranteed collusion from Trump is fake, or at least currently unverifiable.
To say there's proof of Trump being blackmailed due to Russian prostitutes is baseless.
However all the following are verifiable:
There's an ongoing investigation into the matter by the FBI.
That Trump's form National Security advisor Michael Flynn pleased guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions with the Russian Ambassador.
That Trump Junior was happy to meet with Russians for dirty on Hillary without thinking of the consequences.
If it turns out Trump is innocent on any collusion, or only guilty of minor misconduct because he didn't stop and think, it wont have made most stories about it "fake".
Normally fake news (by its pre-Trump usage) is so fake it's painful, e.g. pizzagate.
So... were the sites used to test... (Score:2)
Evenly distributed between left leaning and right leaning sites ? or is there a distinct bias to one side or the other. being someone that follows both. both sides are more than guilty of pushing news that is easily debunked and the number of people being led by the nose by this news is about equal.
Fascinating (Score:2)
I can see the Slashdot echo chamber is working particularly well today.
A new strategy emerges. (Score:2)
It seems to me that the promotion of conspiracy theories and fake news will play a larger part in future elections. I can easily see it being used to drive a wedge between the hard right and the primary candidate of the right. By driving a portion of their voters to someone with no chance of winning (e.g. a Libertarian candidate), Democrats could make it far easier to win elections due in part to the first-past-the-post voting.
Here's a simple test for news source fakeness. (Score:4, Insightful)
Does it routinely issue corrections and retractions? If so it may be biased, but arguably that's unavoidable. It might even be a lousy news source. But at least it's trying to be real news, to get things factually right.
We live in an age when many people have in effect given up on objective reality. That is dangerous. Hannah Arendt, in her book The Origins of Totalitarianism, notes that totalitarian regimes strive to make their subjects gullible and cynical at the same time. Purely cynical people don't go along when you need them to. Gullible people are hard to manage when they realize the truth. But someone who is gullible and cynical at the same time is perfectly tractable and docile.
Read it wrong. (Score:2)
Another way to read that study is to suggest that one group is looking for the truth more than the other group.
Rather than being told what to think, you may want to sift through more sources and decide for yourself. And then on top of that the inherent assumption that people fully accept everything they are told is false.
BS gap (Score:5, Funny)
Us progressives gotta up our bullshit game. Trump's hair is really a covered satellite dish streaming to Russian satellites. And it's orange due to deregulation at the hair-dye factory. Hannity made Haitian babies eat Tide Pods. Ted Cruz was caught screwing goats behind Olive Garden. The goats gave him an 8. Sarah Palin's re-translation of the Bible is really Mein Kampf in reverse if you replace every 3rd "r" with "z".
Very flawed study (Score:5, Informative)
Has been busted fabricating news ON VIDEO, no less than 2 DOZEN times in the past decade alone... This "Study" is likely just more leftist BS.
I'm just going through the paper right now, but there's a ton of sketchy and indefensible assumptions.
For example, the study relies on a list of sites known to have fake news, with a "representative article" for each site.
Taking one at random, apparently this news article [breitbart.com] was enough to get Breitbart listed as a "fake news" site.
The problem is that the article in question is completely and totally accurate [google.com], but was probably branded "fake news" because it went against the narrative of many Hillary supporters.
Another entry shows hannity.com, and the link (no longer working at Hannity) was about an undercover journalist who managed to impersonate Huma Abedin at the polling station; effectively, able to vote as someone else.
A quick search shows that this actually happened, it's a Project Veritas sting [projectveritas.com], and there's a youtube.com video [youtube.com] of the incident.
It is immediately apparent that neither of these "representative" articles is fake in any way. I couldn't even find inaccuracies or bad framing in the articles - there's no sound reason to say that these are examples of fakery.
This paper does not at all rise to the level of quality and fact-checking that a published paper should have!
It's nothing more than a leftist hit piece.
Note: Check out the people who post one-line insults as a response to an organized argument with links. To mis-quote Chris Farley: "They're awesome"!
:-)
Yes we get it, 'they judged' so dont think citizen just believe us instead.
I dont care who wrote/said it or what site its on, I only care if its true or not and whether I can determine that for myself.
Yes I admit that over time some sources rise to the top and for convenience I will tend to be preferential because of a history of good results, but each individual thing is still evaluated on that fundamental basis.
I reserve the right to decide for myself and not be told what to think or where to get my infor
Re:Except for the Fact that Leftist CNN.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Except for the Fact that Leftist CNN.... (Score:4, Insightful)
Says the Anonymous Coward
:-D
Okay, I'll bite. I'm not an anonymous coward, and I think you're a fucktard too. Also, you're incredibly gullible. The sooner you admit that to yourself, the better off you'll be.
CNN was SO afraid of the Comment section... They removed it ENTIRELY.
Lots of websites have removed their comment section. Mostly because of the fucktards.
Isn't that Funny?
It's more of a statement about how persistent fucktards can be.
Lots of websites have removed their comment section. Mostly because of the fucktards.
Really? It seems that most sites have removed comment sections because the comment sections would point out contradictory or incorrect information that the site was presenting. Want a couple of good examples? NPR. They even pushed the narrative that removing the comment section would *increase* the quality of the news. During the brexit campaign, the telegraph.co.uk went out of their way with heavy-handed moderation against anyone who corrected their narrative on UKIP and brexit in general then shut th
Re: (Score:3)
When your bar for how willing to engage with critics is the comment section of a news website, you have lost all perspective on what journalism is.
Hint: it's not trying to defend yourself against a barrage of trolls with Brietbart links and conspiracy theories. It's not turning your website into a cesspit of unmoderated sewage, or opening yourself up to accusations of bias by deleting troll posts.
Anyway, look at Brietbart. Often the very first comment completely debunks the story, and they just ignore it an
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is that it? Really? That's even more pathetic that I thought it would be.
Re: (Score:2)
You can't get much more fake than having a host of debate feed one side the questions beforehand.
And that is not a "production detail", just ask Bernie Sanders fans.
Re: Hmmmm.... (Score:5, Informative)
Isn't it wonderful that you can repeat their study? That's the nice thing about actual science.
Good luck with the random pictures that get corrupted and photoshopped to further their own beliefs. Left wing news might be biased and some recent even wrong... But you can mostly go back to the source to verify.
Re: Hmmmm.... (Score:2, Informative)
But the study is biased. So why repeat it? Their bias is embedded in their method. They had a conclusion and made their study fit it. Classifying news as "right wing" is subjective. There is no scientific basis for the evaluation. And you've been taken in by it.
Re: Hmmmm.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Their bias is embedded in their method
Can you elaborate? Which part was biased?
They had a conclusion and made their study fit it
That's an assertion. It's not obvious, so it really requires an argument, maybe some facts or examples.
Classifying news as "right wing" is subjective
They don't seem to have classified the news by either 'left' or 'right', but by whether it was sensational, extremist, conspiratorial, fake or otherwise junk. They then looked at who was sharing that news the most and identified them a 'right' by such things as the fact that was how they self-identified. I think you've skimmed the summary (if that) and read what you wanted to find.
There is no scientific basis for the evaluation.
Hmm, you haven't read the paper, have you.
And you've been taken in by it.
Ah, the smugness of ignorance. The Dunning-Kruger effect in action with just a hint of delicious irony.
Re: (Score:3)
They classified the news by whether it was sensational, extremist, conspiratorial, fake or otherwise junk. This is completely subjective and the source of their bias.
So you say there is no objective way to distinguish the reporting of, say, the NYT from that of the National Enquirer? Let me guess, you also think that the Institute of Creation Research publications are just as valid as those in PNAS?
Re:Hmmmm.... (Score:5, Insightful)
A leftist institution publishes a study that only the rightists news is fake? Naaaaaah... no possible way for bias in that!
The fact that you think Oxford is "leftist" says all we need to know about your relative level of education.
Re:Hmmmm.... (Score:5, Funny)
Uh, isn't Oxford in the UK?
Re:Hmmmm.... (Score:4, Funny)
"Graduated Oxford USA in '4006 with honors." - Anonymous Coward, Oxford USA University President 1991-2014, Graduated Magnum Cums Loud don't check wikipedia it's all leftist lies - trust my authoritah as a Lepubrichaun, comrade!
@TheREALDonaldJPrison
"I graduated from everywhere, the best. Pretty sure Oxford is in the USA. No? I guess the Democrats gave it to the queen or something, people are saying treason. I love treason, why not? Oh it's bad? Democrat treason then."
"Comey tried to kiss me, I swear to God."
Re: (Score:3)
You realise that about half of the cabinet in the UK's Conservative government have degrees from Oxford? And that they're regularly invited back to speak, as are other members of their party (in which Oxford graduates, particularly Oxford PPE graduates, are severely overrepresented)? And that the last two Conservative Prime Ministers (along with 25 previous Conservative Prime Ministers) are Oxford graduates, and that all of them have kept ties with the institution after they left?
Oh, and that Oxford is
Re:Hmmmm.... (Score:4, Informative)
Well the Guardian might have bias , but this does not reflect on what the actual study says.
So heres the abstract
Suggestion: Argue the topic, dont shoot the messenger
Re:Hmmmm.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Oxford University is a "leftist institution"?
You actually just demonstrated why the right is often so gullible. Anything that contradicts your established view is written off as a conspiracy by your enemies, no matter how outlandish and divorced from reality that conspiracy theory is.
Re: (Score:3)
Left-wing fake news does indeed have higher production values.
It's so well funded (by Soros? The Jews? the illuminati? The Lizard people?) that they actually get reality to manufacture the fake news. Disgusting.