Fake News Sharing In US Is a Rightwing Thing, Says Oxford Study (theguardian.com) 482

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Low-quality, extremist, sensationalist and conspiratorial news published in the U.S. was overwhelmingly consumed and shared by rightwing social network users, according to a new study from the University of Oxford. The study, from the university's "computational propaganda project", looked at the most significant sources of "junk news" shared in the three months leading up to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address this January, and tried to find out who was sharing them and why. "On Twitter, a network of Trump supporters consumes the largest volume of junk news, and junk news is the largest proportion of news links they share," the researchers concluded. On Facebook, the skew was even greater. There, "extreme hard right pages -- distinct from Republican pages -- share more junk news than all the other audiences put together." The research involved monitoring a core group of around 13,500 politically-active U.S. Twitter users, and a separate group of 48,000 public Facebook pages, to find the external websites that they were sharing.

  • It's really a low IQ thing (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Tomayto, tomahto though.

    • Re:It's really a Hillary For Prison Thing (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So accusing Donald Trump of being a Russian agent isn't extremist leftist globalist fake news? Nothing that they try to throw at this guy can stick, and even Wikileaks has come up dry on him.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Who accused him of anything he didn't do? Obstructing justice is a felony. By any account he's more guilty of that than Nixon.

        • How did Trump obstruct justice?

          • Re:It's really a Hillary For Prison Thing (Score:4, Informative)

            by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @11:35PM (#56081183)

            Wanting the FBI Director to go easy on investigating his crony, and firing him when he refused to pledge loyalty.

            Bragging to a foreign power (***Russians***) that firing the FBI director lifted a weight off his shoulders

            Wanting to fire the NEXT FBI Director when it became clear the investigations were reaching closer to his inner circle.

            And I won't go into the sordid details about Sessions.

            And the kicker is, its not even just about obstruction. Follow the Russian money, through Deutsche Bank, to various Trump Organization entities. Ok, you dont have to, Mueller is.

            All this idiotic "there is no proof of collusion/crime" is either willful ignorance or desperate pleading. Do you think a smart prosecutor/investigator reveals his/her intentions or evidence before an indictment is ready? Not everyone has the self-discipline or neediness of a 4 year old boy.

      • Trump isnt a Russian spy... (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Trump isn't a Russian spy... He is a dupe, a sucker, a useful idiot for Putin. He's gone from mere dupe to a willful participant though.

        Trump's a chump. How are those coal mining jobs? Pennsylvania hiring tens of thousands of coal miners yet? Guess Trump isn't the sucker. He got his.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Man I can't wait until the 2020 election... where Trump & Co pay an ex foreign spy for dirt on the opposition, provided by a second foreign nation... then use the official apparatuses of government to spy on the campaign. Worst case, all they get is a few charges related to lying to the FBI (which is rather tricky for most to do if the interview goes broad enough).

          Sure, there will be screams of despotism, fascism, etc... and all Trump has to do is say "Funny how you were ok with it when Obama did it to

      • Re:It's really a Hillary For Prison Thing (Score:5, Informative)

        by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @02:19AM (#56081815)

        So accusing Donald Trump of being a Russian agent isn't extremist leftist globalist fake news?

        Except I see very few people on the left accusing Trump of being a Russian agent, I won't say no one, but I haven't seen anyone on my FB feed claim it, and I have a lot more FB friends on the left than the right. And I've seen a ton of claims on the right that are at least as conspiratorial as that.

        Now there's suspicion it's possible, it was alleged by the Steele Dossier, and people discussed the possibility at the time, but when no evidence of that accusation turned up people generally stopped talking about it.

        Nothing that they try to throw at this guy can stick

        You mean nothing aside from 4 members of his campaign already being charged (and two pleading guilty), including his campaign manger and National Security advisor.

        Not to mention proving multiple instances of members of the Trump campaign contacting or seeking contact with Russian officials and lying about that contact, including Trump's Attorney General and his son.

        And we know there are active investigations into money laundering that involve Trump's son in law, obstruction of justice involving Trump, and probably a lot of other things that, like the Papadopoulos plea, we haven't heard about yet because it's being kept secret.

        and even Wikileaks has come up dry on him.

        What do you think Wikileaks is? They're not an elite investigative body, they post documents that people give them. How is them not having been given dumps on Trump exculpatory in the slightest?

        Hell, they haven't posted his tax returns despite those being one of the single most sought after documents out there. Does that mean you think Trump never got tax returns?

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by quantaman ( 517394 )

      Tomayto, tomahto though.

      It's not IQ.

      I don't accept that there's a significant IQ gap between left and right, but even if there is there's a massive amount of overlap and it doesn't predict susceptibility to conspiracy theories.

      Heck, I just saw a guy I went to High School with on FB, he was the smartest guy in his year and he bought the Nunes memo hook, line, and sinker. His intellect didn't do squat to stop him from being taken in by a smear job.

      At a basic level the right celebrates authority (everyone in the tribe works together)

      • At a basic level the right celebrates authority (everyone in the tribe works together) while the left embraces individuality (everybody free to be themselves). This means the right tends to believe their authorities without question, while the left tends to question everything.

        You haven't visited a college campus in this century, have you?

  • If you believe in lies, then you become extremist (Score:3, Insightful)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:37PM (#56080843) Homepage

    If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.

    In America, the liberals have focused on the college educated while the conservatives focused on the blue collar workers, at least over the past 10-20 years.

    It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.

    QED, fake news gets picked up by the blue collar workers, and certain conservative politicians have decided to appeal to this demographic, so they don't publicly fight against the fake news.

    The liberals on the other hand are led by college educated people that disbelieve and fight against the fake news.

    It's not that the liberals are immune nor that the conservatives are susceptible. It's just a result of demographics.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Mr307 ( 49185 )

      What a stunning load of horseshit that is.

      Somehow blue collar workers are just less smart than college educated people. Pure nonsense. There are stunningly smart people in all walks of life that didn't go to college or other.

      I'll bet its no harder to trick a college person than any other person. Maybe its even easier to put one over on some so called schooled peoples because of built in prejudices like you demonstrate.

      What arrogance.

      • Somehow blue collar workers are just less smart than college educated people. Pure nonsense.

        It depends. If one means that blue collar workers are "less smart" in the sense that they have less academic potential than college educated people, then I would disagree. Most people, college educated or not, have a lot of untapped intellectual potential. Inherent intelligence has less to do with our intellectual accomplishments than hard work and opportunity. The college educated usually tap into more of their intellectual potential because that's the whole point of college.

        Therefore, it wouldn't be incor

    • Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Informative)

      by Antique Geekmeister ( 740220 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:55PM (#56080951)

      > If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.

      If I may say, no. Violently enforcing your opinion would be extremist. Mere disagreement is hardly extremist.

      > It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.

      It is certainly possible to do so.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      If I ever got a mod point to give, you'd get one for that. I think you made the main points better than my anecdotes below (which I was apparently composing at the same time).

      Right now I'm reading What's the Matter with Kansas? , which covers much of the same territory. A bit dated, but I actually think most of these problems are actually based on the destruction of public education, which started decades ago, back when the rich real estate speculators realized they could cut their own property taxes by re

    • Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Insightful)

      by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @11:11PM (#56081033)

      And yet WAPO still, to this day, has a twitter post up that says "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid." Despite the fact that it's been admitted, even by them, that they were wrong. In light of the fact that we see MSM outlets give up their integrity and journalistic principals in pursuit of bringing down Trump to the point they've decided the end justifies ANY means at all, you can't blame people for not trusting proven liars.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Well, I don't know about that, but I'm a liberal who finds the WaPo unsatisfying, because it's too predictable.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by pots ( 5047349 )

        And yet WAPO still, to this day, has a twitter post up that says "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid." Despite the fact that it's been admitted, even by them, that they were wrong.

        This is usually referred to as "issuing a correction," and it doesn't generally involve changing history. I don't know about this instance, though the track record of accusations against the Washington Post is such that I'm skeptical of your claim, but assuming that it's true as you say then erasing the record of their mistake doesn't seem like the right move.

      • Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Informative)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo@@@world3...net> on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:49AM (#56082419) Homepage Journal

        The closest thing to "RUSSIANS hacked US power grid" that the WAPO appears to have ever tweeted is this: https://twitter.com/washington... [twitter.com]

        Breaking: Russian hackers penetrated U.S. electricity grid through a utility in Vermont

        Which is true. Where is this inaccurate tweet you speak of?

        I'm not interested in supporting WAPO here, I'm just suspicious when people frequently claim that tweets and articles exist but don't bother linking to them.

    • > It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.

      Evidence? No, of course not. It's true because somebody said it, and you mindlessly believe it.

      I am guessing you went to went to college.

    • If you believe something that the rest of society disagrees with, that is the definition of extremist.

      That's a terrible way of defining extremist. The rest of society once disagreed that the earth rotated around the sun and that slavery was wrong.
      There are always going to be fringe beliefs and some of those fringe believes can become mainstream and change the world.
      One of the problems with society today is the rampant thought police that try to suppress opinions they disagree with.
      Extremists should be defined not on their opinions but on their actions. If someone peacefully wants to say that we should bri

    • It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.

      That doesn't explain the willful ignorance of Trump's college-educated administration. Trump himself somehow went from a democrat who got news from reliable sources to a Fox News bubble viewer.

    • Re:If you believe in lies, then you become extremi (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:06AM (#56081341) Homepage Journal

      First of all, what makes you an extremist -- left or right -- is being unable to see any validity in points of view that differ even modestly from yours. This means extremists have trouble perceiving any middle ground... or even middle-shading ground. Either you agree with them completely, or you are not a true liberal or conservative in their eyes.

      Extremists subscribe to sets of ideas rather than think for themselves. If you want to know whether you truly think for yourself, ask yourself, "do I really fit in with the people who usually agree with me?" If the answer is "yes", you probably don't.

      Secondly, a college education is only an opportunity to learn critical thinking, one that relatively few people take advantage. I see no evidence that college educated people as a body think more critically about news sources than blue collar people. Someone who is inclined to genuine skepticism will that hone mindset with more education, but someone inclined to be credulous will go through whatever motions he needs to graduate, and come out as intellectually defenseless as he went in.

      People are not demographic robots. There are sharp-witted janitors and fools with PhDs (morosophs). Had their opportunities in life been switched the world might be a better place.

    • It is harder to trick college educated people into believing false statements.

      It is harder to trick people with experience in a topic into believing false statements about that topic. Come up with seductive false statements about blue collar jobs, and college educated people will believe it just as easily as blue collar workers will believe seductive false statements about white collar jobs. Likewise, after having managed and run businesses for 10 years, I've found many college graduates and academics wi

    • You might want to watch a few videos of college students signing petitions against dihydrogen monoxide [youtube.com], disagreeing with Obama SOTU statements [youtube.com] when they believe they're from Trump, and other choice bits showing college students are anything but "harder to trick" into believing false statements.

  • Junk news != Fake news
    Although there are significant overlaps.

  • So, what are the sites? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by l0n3s0m3phr34k ( 2613107 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:45PM (#56080887)
    the 91 sites the researchers had manually coded as “junk news” I want this list; I could then put them into the corporate firewall to see which users are the most easily manipulated with gossip and rumors!

  • It's a Mythos vs. Logos thing (Score:3)

    by jlowery ( 47102 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:55PM (#56080955)

    Facts get in the way of a good story.

  • You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by shanen ( 462549 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:57PM (#56080957) Homepage Journal

    I think this story (and the research it reports) is fundamentally misleading. In terms of psychological warfare, of course you need to target your victims carefully. Some targets like (or are suckers for) fake news, others not so much. Time for a bit of anecdotal evidence:

    In general there are few so-called Republicans in my neck of the woods, but when I did meet a couple of them for beers before the election, I noticed that they had also been drinking the strange Kool-Aid, and hard. In particular, each of them thought Hillary was a demonic monster, but they were completely orthogonal about what was wrong with her. At the time I was mostly amused that they could believe such silly things. Looking back, I think that each of them had been successfully targeted with different flavors of fake news and the most interesting aspect is how they could be so unified in their hatred while being so divided in their peculiar reasoning.

    Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target. I can't prove it was done by the Russians, but I think I was quite probably targeted by pro-Bernie news and propaganda that helped divide the Democratic Party quite effectively. I never swallowed the anti-Hillary bait (beyond my basic dislike of lawyers), but I should have shot my wallet at a more useful target, perhaps the Democratic Party in Michigan?

    The much more serious question is how much Putin's goons learned from the prior elections and how well they will apply those lessons going forward. Right now it looks like the Bolshevik Republicans are much more concerned with defending PARTY discipline than with defending the nation. (Kind of laughable if you know the history of the original Bolsheviks.)

    Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.

    • Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by wonkavader ( 605434 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:01AM (#56081317)

      Stand down, there. You weren't conned into funding Bernie. Bernie was the better candidate in almost every way. We should vote for the better man. We should fund the better man.

      There's fake news and there's problematic news. The bots will push both if they think either is useful, but that doesn't make problematic news fake news. The Democratic party really did shoot itself in the ass by intentionally hamstringing Bernie. If they hadn't for example delayed the debates (which are massively helpful for putting candidates on the map such that you start to look into what he/she candidate offers) Bernie's numbers would have been enough to win. If you look at his progress as a graph you can see he passes Clinton if the race goes on longer or starts earlier -- and the race really only gets started after the first debate, so delaying the debate made Clinton, who had more brand recognition at the outset, inevitable. And there's no way Trump could have beaten Bernie -- He was shown in multiple polls to be significantly further ahead of Trump than Clinton. (The polls had a systematic anti-Trump bias, but in a Trump vs. Bernie vs Clinton poll that would even out and so doesn't matter for these polls.) We have the Democratic party to thank for Trump.

      So long as you didn't vote for Trump or stay home, you did the right thing.

      As for your money needing to go to Hillary, it wasn't lack of money which kept her from winning. She outspent Trump almost 2 to 1. In large part it was HOW she was spending it. TV advertising costs a fortune, doesn't do much to move people, and is the primary expenditure for most campaigns (second to payroll for Clinton). It gets the most spending because the campaign folks who place the ads get a percentage back from the TV stations. It's TV spending that makes campaign folks rich. For numbers, look at these URLs: http://metrocosm.com/where-doe... [metrocosm.com] and https://www.bloomberg.com/poli... [bloomberg.com] In retrospect, it's clear she needed more legal staff to contest voter suppression and more ground staff to get people to the polls.

      • Stand down, there. You weren't conned into funding Bernie. Bernie was the better candidate in almost every way. We should vote for the better man. We should fund the better man.

        I'm not sure I agree with this. Bernie was a fantastic speaker but he had three big flaws. First, his ideas were far-left, even for the Democratic party, that really can scare off voters. Two, he was naive in the sense that he oversold how much he could get accomplished. Three, a lot of his policy was very hand-wavy, now some of that was Clinton denying him top-end advisors, but he didn't have the same policy chops.

        Now Clinton was outrageously competent and was much closer policy-wise to the average voter,

      • I think Trump would still have won. Many swingvoters (and they are the ones that count) didi not vote for Trump, bit against the political establishment. Remember that Trump was not the Rep favorite either.

    • Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target.

      Yes, this! The manipulation of Trump's supporters was so overt that it's mostly uninteresting and just tragic. The manipulation of Bernie supports is the really fascinating thing to me.

      Someone manipulated things to make Hillary and the DNC so vilified that these emotion-driven voters, feeling betrayed and upset, flipped from Bernie to his polar opposite. I think it just goes to show how little Americans actually pay attention to policies during an election.

    • Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by RazorSharp ( 1418697 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:01AM (#56081325)

      Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.

      I think what made them really disappear was Alan Greenspan crying in front of Congress, admitting that the economic theories he based our fiscal policy on for decades were based on flawed premises. When guys like Paul Ryan try to argue for supply side economics, knowing full well that the only true test for economic theories—history—has proven the theory to be everything its critics have accused it of, it's almost more infuriating to hear them pretend to be rational.

      Something had to replace the intellectual libertarians who lean on their highly theoretical ideas about how to optimize the economy. Hopefully populism, jingoism, and a complete disregard for rationality are just stop-gap measures while the GOP rediscovers itself. Unfortunately, the GOP has long been the party of convincing the ignorant to vote against their own interests. The "supply side" rationality of Reagan and his ilk and the xenophobic rancor of Trump and his cronies are just different methods for convincing those who know nothing about economics to vote for those who seek political power as a means for reinforcing their economic power.

    • I'm conservative and disagree with almost everything Bernie believes in. But I would've voted for him over Trump. Bernie was pretty much the only candidate with a shot to win the nomination that I felt was genuinely honest. And I'd rather have someone honest that I disagree with as President, than someone who'll lie and cheat to win the office. (Since the choice ended up being Clinton and Trump, I ended up voting third party).

      However, I think it's fascinating that you seem to have accepted all this pr
  • -Steven Colbert, 2006 White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • "Fake News Sharing"
    "Rightwing"
    "theguardian.com" (dingdingding)
    "extremist"

    What does this have to do with Slashdot in any way?
    I never thought I would advocate the members having the ability to up or downvote submissions but would someone PLEASE
    _*_*_*PLEASE*_*_*_ get rid of the editors /moderators / owners who continue to approve this endless political stuff here.

    If I wanted to be tugged to the left or the right, I'd have continued posting on twitter or facebook, or some parts of Reddit.

    I come here for the lac

    • Translation:

      I am tired of stories that disrupt my false world view!

      • I don't come here for that stuff in the first place, I don't care for your reply, I don't care for your message or your tone, I'm not here for divisionist political crap. US VS THEM!

        The entire internet has become nothing but a battleground the last few years and it's ridiculous, I'm here for /stuff that matters/ catered to /news for nerds/ not news for political science graduates or arts students.

        This is slashdot for goodness sakes.
        Not the daily stormer or huffingtonpost.

        Groan.

  • one of the chief purveyors of the stuff during the last pres election lamented the fact that he couldn't use the same tactics with the left because the stories got debunked too fast. He wasn't interested in politics, just the ad revenue from all the sharing on Facebook & the like. He tried it with the left and it'd get debunked & shut down before he made any real money off the adverts.

    The real question is how do you get the right wing folks to stop voting for stuff like trickle down economics so

    • Please feel free to link to this guy and his actual posts. There is a shit ton of innuendo and junk from the left on all the fake right wing news, but I haven't actually seen any concrete examples with numbers of either revenue or shares indicating the reach of these fake news stories.

      This study out of Oxford used a bunch of conservative websites, but as was indicated above, the stories they cite as junk (not fake mind you, but junk) turn out to be 100% accurate and legitimate news that apparently the alt

  • depends on how you define fake news (Score:3)

    by Karmashock ( 2415832 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @11:32PM (#56081157)

    for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.

    The problem here is that you have dueling narratives and what is real or not is often not relevant to anyone. We've found this with all the political factions.

    • The Russian Collusion story...plenty of evidence but douche bags on the right pretend it is fake with their fake news propaganda for dip shits to keep living the Orwellian dream.

    • Re:depends on how you define fake news (Score:4, Informative)

      by bug_hunter ( 32923 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @01:41AM (#56081707)

      > for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.

      Well to say there was guaranteed collusion from Trump is fake, or at least currently unverifiable.
      To say there's proof of Trump being blackmailed due to Russian prostitutes is baseless.

      However all the following are verifiable:
      There's an ongoing investigation into the matter by the FBI.
      That Trump's form National Security advisor Michael Flynn pleased guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions with the Russian Ambassador.
      That Trump Junior was happy to meet with Russians for dirty on Hillary without thinking of the consequences.

      If it turns out Trump is innocent on any collusion, or only guilty of minor misconduct because he didn't stop and think, it wont have made most stories about it "fake".
      Normally fake news (by its pre-Trump usage) is so fake it's painful, e.g. pizzagate.

  • Evenly distributed between left leaning and right leaning sites ? or is there a distinct bias to one side or the other. being someone that follows both. both sides are more than guilty of pushing news that is easily debunked and the number of people being led by the nose by this news is about equal.

  • I can see the Slashdot echo chamber is working particularly well today.

  • It seems to me that the promotion of conspiracy theories and fake news will play a larger part in future elections. I can easily see it being used to drive a wedge between the hard right and the primary candidate of the right. By driving a portion of their voters to someone with no chance of winning (e.g. a Libertarian candidate), Democrats could make it far easier to win elections due in part to the first-past-the-post voting.

  • Here's a simple test for news source fakeness. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:27AM (#56081439) Homepage Journal

    Does it routinely issue corrections and retractions? If so it may be biased, but arguably that's unavoidable. It might even be a lousy news source. But at least it's trying to be real news, to get things factually right.

    We live in an age when many people have in effect given up on objective reality. That is dangerous. Hannah Arendt, in her book The Origins of Totalitarianism, notes that totalitarian regimes strive to make their subjects gullible and cynical at the same time. Purely cynical people don't go along when you need them to. Gullible people are hard to manage when they realize the truth. But someone who is gullible and cynical at the same time is perfectly tractable and docile.

  • Another way to read that study is to suggest that one group is looking for the truth more than the other group.

    Rather than being told what to think, you may want to sift through more sources and decide for yourself. And then on top of that the inherent assumption that people fully accept everything they are told is false.

  • BS gap (Score:5, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @01:04AM (#56081599) Journal

    Us progressives gotta up our bullshit game. Trump's hair is really a covered satellite dish streaming to Russian satellites. And it's orange due to deregulation at the hair-dye factory. Hannity made Haitian babies eat Tide Pods. Ted Cruz was caught screwing goats behind Olive Garden. The goats gave him an 8. Sarah Palin's re-translation of the Bible is really Mein Kampf in reverse if you replace every 3rd "r" with "z".

