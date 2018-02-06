Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Fake News Sharing In US Is a Rightwing Thing, Says Oxford Study (theguardian.com) 438

Posted by BeauHD from the junk-news dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Low-quality, extremist, sensationalist and conspiratorial news published in the U.S. was overwhelmingly consumed and shared by rightwing social network users, according to a new study from the University of Oxford. The study, from the university's "computational propaganda project", looked at the most significant sources of "junk news" shared in the three months leading up to Donald Trump's first State of the Union address this January, and tried to find out who was sharing them and why. "On Twitter, a network of Trump supporters consumes the largest volume of junk news, and junk news is the largest proportion of news links they share," the researchers concluded. On Facebook, the skew was even greater. There, "extreme hard right pages -- distinct from Republican pages -- share more junk news than all the other audiences put together." The research involved monitoring a core group of around 13,500 politically-active U.S. Twitter users, and a separate group of 48,000 public Facebook pages, to find the external websites that they were sharing.

  • Junk news != Fake news
    Although there are significant overlaps.

    • This oxford "study" never bothers to define in any objective way what they mean by "junk news", so what they are "measuring" is completely subjective.

      Even worse, their 2 primary references about what constitute "junk news" are papers by some of the same authors, which in turn do not clearly define what "junk news" is.

      So we have incestuous junk science trying to lecture us about fake news.

      I never thought I'd see 'research' sink this low. And from Oxford... shameful.

  • So, what are the sites? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by l0n3s0m3phr34k ( 2613107 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:45PM (#56080887)
    the 91 sites the researchers had manually coded as “junk news” I want this list; I could then put them into the corporate firewall to see which users are the most easily manipulated with gossip and rumors!

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by bongey ( 974911 )
      Study confirms that the authors write left wing junk research to re-enforce their liberal bubble. The 91 sites of far left wing phd's selected a list of sites they considered to be "junk-news" , hmmmmm for some reason it comes out that right wing sites are the only ones with "junk-news"

      • Study confirms that the authors write left wing junk research to re-enforce their liberal bubble.

        See, this is the problem with right wingers. There's an article about a study about you.

        Your only reply is "NO theres a study that says YOU like fake news", except there isn't. That would be a fake claim.

        The 91 sites of far left wing phd's selected a

        Also a fake claim, you have no evidence to back it up.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Here is a list of the sites (page 6 onwards): http://comprop.oii.ox.ac.uk/wp... [ox.ac.uk]

        As you can see, it does include a number of left leaning sources. However, it does have to be said, most of the junk "news" is coming from the right, particularly sites like Infowars, Hannity etc, and there are simply not left leaning equivalents. The left just doesn't have conspiracy theorists with TV show/online soy pill shops pumping this crap out.

        A whole community of pretend news sites and blogs has built up around sites like

  • It's a Mythos vs. Logos thing (Score:3)

    by jlowery ( 47102 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:55PM (#56080955)

    Facts get in the way of a good story.

  • You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by shanen ( 462549 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @10:57PM (#56080957) Homepage Journal

    I think this story (and the research it reports) is fundamentally misleading. In terms of psychological warfare, of course you need to target your victims carefully. Some targets like (or are suckers for) fake news, others not so much. Time for a bit of anecdotal evidence:

    In general there are few so-called Republicans in my neck of the woods, but when I did meet a couple of them for beers before the election, I noticed that they had also been drinking the strange Kool-Aid, and hard. In particular, each of them thought Hillary was a demonic monster, but they were completely orthogonal about what was wrong with her. At the time I was mostly amused that they could believe such silly things. Looking back, I think that each of them had been successfully targeted with different flavors of fake news and the most interesting aspect is how they could be so unified in their hatred while being so divided in their peculiar reasoning.

    Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target. I can't prove it was done by the Russians, but I think I was quite probably targeted by pro-Bernie news and propaganda that helped divide the Democratic Party quite effectively. I never swallowed the anti-Hillary bait (beyond my basic dislike of lawyers), but I should have shot my wallet at a more useful target, perhaps the Democratic Party in Michigan?

    The much more serious question is how much Putin's goons learned from the prior elections and how well they will apply those lessons going forward. Right now it looks like the Bolshevik Republicans are much more concerned with defending PARTY discipline than with defending the nation. (Kind of laughable if you know the history of the original Bolsheviks.)

    Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.

    • Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by wonkavader ( 605434 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:01AM (#56081317)

      Stand down, there. You weren't conned into funding Bernie. Bernie was the better candidate in almost every way. We should vote for the better man. We should fund the better man.

      There's fake news and there's problematic news. The bots will push both if they think either is useful, but that doesn't make problematic news fake news. The Democratic party really did shoot itself in the ass by intentionally hamstringing Bernie. If they hadn't for example delayed the debates (which are massively helpful for putting candidates on the map such that you start to look into what he/she candidate offers) Bernie's numbers would have been enough to win. If you look at his progress as a graph you can see he passes Clinton if the race goes on longer or starts earlier -- and the race really only gets started after the first debate, so delaying the debate made Clinton, who had more brand recognition at the outset, inevitable. And there's no way Trump could have beaten Bernie -- He was shown in multiple polls to be significantly further ahead of Trump than Clinton. (The polls had a systematic anti-Trump bias, but in a Trump vs. Bernie vs Clinton poll that would even out and so doesn't matter for these polls.) We have the Democratic party to thank for Trump.

      So long as you didn't vote for Trump or stay home, you did the right thing.

      As for your money needing to go to Hillary, it wasn't lack of money which kept her from winning. She outspent Trump almost 2 to 1. In large part it was HOW she was spending it. TV advertising costs a fortune, doesn't do much to move people, and is the primary expenditure for most campaigns (second to payroll for Clinton). It gets the most spending because the campaign folks who place the ads get a percentage back from the TV stations. It's TV spending that makes campaign folks rich. For numbers, look at these URLs: http://metrocosm.com/where-doe... [metrocosm.com] and https://www.bloomberg.com/poli... [bloomberg.com] In retrospect, it's clear she needed more legal staff to contest voter suppression and more ground staff to get people to the polls.

    • Now in my own case, I think I was successfully targeted by a different kind of divide and conquer strategy. I was encouraged to get overly enthusiastic about Bernie to the point of firing my wallet at the wrong target.

      Yes, this! The manipulation of Trump's supporters was so overt that it's mostly uninteresting and just tragic. The manipulation of Bernie supports is the really fascinating thing to me.

      Someone manipulated things to make Hillary and the DNC so vilified that these emotion-driven voters, feeling betrayed and upset, flipped from Bernie to his polar opposite. I think it just goes to show how little Americans actually pay attention to policies during an election.

    • Re:You have to know your suckers... Er, audience. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by RazorSharp ( 1418697 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:01AM (#56081325)

      Still anecdotal, but I miss the rational Republicans. Long time since I've spoken to one.

      I think what made them really disappear was Alan Greenspan crying in front of Congress, admitting that the economic theories he based our fiscal policy on for decades were based on flawed premises. When guys like Paul Ryan try to argue for supply side economics, knowing full well that the only true test for economic theories—history—has proven the theory to be everything its critics have accused it of, it's almost more infuriating to hear them pretend to be rational.

      Something had to replace the intellectual libertarians who lean on their highly theoretical ideas about how to optimize the economy. Hopefully populism, jingoism, and a complete disregard for rationality are just stop-gap measures while the GOP rediscovers itself. Unfortunately, the GOP has long been the party of convincing the ignorant to vote against their own interests. The "supply side" rationality of Reagan and his ilk and the xenophobic rancor of Trump and his cronies are just different methods for convincing those who know nothing about economics to vote for those who seek political power as a means for reinforcing their economic power.

    • I'm conservative and disagree with almost everything Bernie believes in. But I would've voted for him over Trump. Bernie was pretty much the only candidate with a shot to win the nomination that I felt was genuinely honest. And I'd rather have someone honest that I disagree with as President, than someone who'll lie and cheat to win the office. (Since the choice ended up being Clinton and Trump, I ended up voting third party).

      However, I think it's fascinating that you seem to have accepted all this pr
  • -Steven Colbert, 2006 White House Correspondents' Dinner

  • "Fake News Sharing"
    "Rightwing"
    "theguardian.com" (dingdingding)
    "extremist"

    What does this have to do with Slashdot in any way?
    I never thought I would advocate the members having the ability to up or downvote submissions but would someone PLEASE
    _*_*_*PLEASE*_*_*_ get rid of the editors /moderators / owners who continue to approve this endless political stuff here.

    If I wanted to be tugged to the left or the right, I'd have continued posting on twitter or facebook, or some parts of Reddit.

    I come here for the lac

    • Translation:

      I am tired of stories that disrupt my false world view!

      • I don't come here for that stuff in the first place, I don't care for your reply, I don't care for your message or your tone, I'm not here for divisionist political crap. US VS THEM!

        The entire internet has become nothing but a battleground the last few years and it's ridiculous, I'm here for /stuff that matters/ catered to /news for nerds/ not news for political science graduates or arts students.

        This is slashdot for goodness sakes.
        Not the daily stormer or huffingtonpost.

        Groan.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bongey ( 974911 )
      They don't care they want the click bait stories to piss off the long time slashdot readers, unfortunately we are slowly reading less and less and this site will die.
  • one of the chief purveyors of the stuff during the last pres election lamented the fact that he couldn't use the same tactics with the left because the stories got debunked too fast. He wasn't interested in politics, just the ad revenue from all the sharing on Facebook & the like. He tried it with the left and it'd get debunked & shut down before he made any real money off the adverts.

    The real question is how do you get the right wing folks to stop voting for stuff like trickle down economics so

    • Please feel free to link to this guy and his actual posts. There is a shit ton of innuendo and junk from the left on all the fake right wing news, but I haven't actually seen any concrete examples with numbers of either revenue or shares indicating the reach of these fake news stories.

      This study out of Oxford used a bunch of conservative websites, but as was indicated above, the stories they cite as junk (not fake mind you, but junk) turn out to be 100% accurate and legitimate news that apparently the alt

  • depends on how you define fake news (Score:3)

    by Karmashock ( 2415832 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @11:32PM (#56081157)

    for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.

    The problem here is that you have dueling narratives and what is real or not is often not relevant to anyone. We've found this with all the political factions.

    • The Russian Collusion story...plenty of evidence but douche bags on the right pretend it is fake with their fake news propaganda for dip shits to keep living the Orwellian dream.

    • Re:depends on how you define fake news (Score:4, Informative)

      by bug_hunter ( 32923 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @01:41AM (#56081707)

      > for example, the Russia collusion story... fake or real? Some will say real... some will say fake. Which is it? There's no evidence but it could be real... it could also be fake.

      Well to say there was guaranteed collusion from Trump is fake, or at least currently unverifiable.
      To say there's proof of Trump being blackmailed due to Russian prostitutes is baseless.

      However all the following are verifiable:
      There's an ongoing investigation into the matter by the FBI.
      That Trump's form National Security advisor Michael Flynn pleased guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions with the Russian Ambassador.
      That Trump Junior was happy to meet with Russians for dirty on Hillary without thinking of the consequences.

      If it turns out Trump is innocent on any collusion, or only guilty of minor misconduct because he didn't stop and think, it wont have made most stories about it "fake".
      Normally fake news (by its pre-Trump usage) is so fake it's painful, e.g. pizzagate.

  • Evenly distributed between left leaning and right leaning sites ? or is there a distinct bias to one side or the other. being someone that follows both. both sides are more than guilty of pushing news that is easily debunked and the number of people being led by the nose by this news is about equal.

  • I can see the Slashdot echo chamber is working particularly well today.

  • It seems to me that the promotion of conspiracy theories and fake news will play a larger part in future elections. I can easily see it being used to drive a wedge between the hard right and the primary candidate of the right. By driving a portion of their voters to someone with no chance of winning (e.g. a Libertarian candidate), Democrats could make it far easier to win elections due in part to the first-past-the-post voting.

  • Here's a simple test for news source fakeness. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by hey! ( 33014 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @12:27AM (#56081439) Homepage Journal

    Does it routinely issue corrections and retractions? If so it may be biased, but arguably that's unavoidable. It might even be a lousy news source. But at least it's trying to be real news, to get things factually right.

    We live in an age when many people have in effect given up on objective reality. That is dangerous. Hannah Arendt, in her book The Origins of Totalitarianism, notes that totalitarian regimes strive to make their subjects gullible and cynical at the same time. Purely cynical people don't go along when you need them to. Gullible people are hard to manage when they realize the truth. But someone who is gullible and cynical at the same time is perfectly tractable and docile.

  • Another way to read that study is to suggest that one group is looking for the truth more than the other group.

    Rather than being told what to think, you may want to sift through more sources and decide for yourself. And then on top of that the inherent assumption that people fully accept everything they are told is false.

  • BS gap (Score:5, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @01:04AM (#56081599) Journal

    Us progressives gotta up our bullshit game. Trump's hair is really a covered satellite dish streaming to Russian satellites. And it's orange due to deregulation at the hair-dye factory. Hannity made Haitian babies eat Tide Pods. Ted Cruz was caught screwing goats behind Olive Garden. The goats gave him an 8. Sarah Palin's re-translation of the Bible is really Mein Kampf in reverse if you replace every 3rd "r" with "z".

    • The root problem is all the alt left progressive bullshit. If the MSM stayed focused on the facts and reported the entire story, they wouldn't have the lowest trust ratings in 40 years. Conservatives get enough truth from talk radio and conservative news outlets like Fox to see a clear and disturbing pattern of lies, half truths, obfuscation and omission to know that the MSM is not playing straight. The alt left slurps it up because they never developed a BS filter or enough real world experience to know

