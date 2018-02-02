Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Government Politics

GOP Memo Criticizing FBI Surveillance is Released (washingtonpost.com) 679

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
The controversial four-page memo created by Republican staffers on the House Intelligence Committee alleging abuse of surveillance authority by the Justice Department and FBI has been released Friday after being declassified by the president. The memo is unredacted. (Alternative link for the memo.) The Washington Post: The four-page, newly declassified memo written by the Republican staffers for the House Intelligence Committee said the findings "raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain (Justice Department) and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) calling it "a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses related to the FISA process."

The memo accuses former officials who approved the surveillance applications -- a group that includes former FBI Director James B. Comey, his former deputy Andrew McCabe, former deputy attorney general Sally Yates and current Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein -- of signing off on court surveillance requests that omitted key facts about the political motivations of the person supplying some of the information, Christopher Steele, a former intelligence officer in Britain. The memo says Steele "was suspended and then terminated as an FBI source for what the FBI defines as the most serious of violations -- an unauthorized disclosure to the media of his relationship with the FBI." The FBI Agents Association on Friday said that agents "have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission." The full statement: The men and women of the FBI put their lives on the line every day in the fight against terrorists and criminals because of their dedication to our country and the Constitution. The American people should know that they continue to be well-served by the world's preeminent law enforcement agency. FBI Special Agents have not, and will not, allow partisan politics to distract us from our solemn commitment to our mission.

GOP Memo Criticizing FBI Surveillance is Released

  • partisan politics (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:12PM (#56056245)

    The memo's so short, its interesting they choose not to reprint it instead of trying to add their spin to it.

    From reading the actual memo, it's clear there's nothing in it that reveals anything detrimental to national security. On the contrary, it reveals top FBI officials acting in a way that is clearly not designed to protect US persons rights.

    Hopefully this will be the start of a process leading to some much needed reforms of FISA.

    • Re: partisan politics (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      So it seems the FBI/DOJ under Obama used smear information bought from Russian intelligence sources by the Clinton Campaign to justify secretly wiretapping and investigating their political rivals during a presidential election. Did someone say Russian Collusion?

      • Re: partisan politics (Score:4, Informative)

        by Green Mountain Bot ( 4981769 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:47PM (#56056655)
        Carter Page was under investigation before even the GOP contracted GPS Fusion.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by penandpaper ( 2463226 )

          Then why would the dossier say the the justification for the FISA application on Page was the dossier and why was it not corroborated before being used to spy on Page and why was the dossier used multiple times to approve spying?

      • So it seems the FBI/DOJ under Obama used smear information bought from Russian intelligence sources by the Clinton Campaign to justify secretly wiretapping and investigating their political rivals during a presidential election. Did someone say Russian Collusion?

        None of it was Russian, Steele was an ex British Intelligence officer. The Russian angle was the made up part, out of whole cloth, by Steele.

        You're confusing the Author with the story. Like saying "Pennywise the Clown" is real because Stephen King said so.

        The misdirect seems to be "FISA reforms", as if the problems were a direct result of problems with the FISA process and if only those problems didn't exist, this wouldn't have happened.

        In actuality, FISA (the court) was given bad information, but worked as

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by DarkOx ( 621550 )

          In actuality, FISA (the court) was given bad information, but worked as expected. For example, in addition to the dossier the FBI cited a newspaper article as corroboration evidence and told the court that Steele did not provide the info for the article. In reality, Steele did, in fact provide the information for the newspaper to print the article, the FBI knew this, and didn't tell the court.

          Without getting into wrong doing on the part of Trump and his people and if this does or does not justify removal of Muller, Rosenstine or anyone else. I think this should give us all pause. You are right the court did operate as expected. A secret court that hears only one sided arguments whose decision remain under seal long after they are implemented; surprise surprise issued the warrant the intel community asked for!

          Sure even regular courts issue sealed wiretap warrants and similar but the arguments

      • You got it, plain and simple.

        All the refutations are founded on ignoring the instigation of the 'dossier'. It was political opposition research, largely fabricated, and the FISA court was not told that.

        The presumption is that the FISA court would not have approved the warrant if it knew the true source of the dossier, and I believe that. If that's not true, then FISA needs to be eliminated.

      • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

        by Xylantiel ( 177496 )
        You have stated the falsehood being pushed. "The other side is dirty... look over there!!" Nobody in the Clinton campaign met with Russian agents or has deep ties to Russian money laundering. Steele went to the FBI himself (not at anyone's request) because he thought crimes were being committed and just giving the info to the other political campaign was not appropriate. And I think the deep irony of this memo is that, if anything, the FBI didn't pursue this vigorously enough.

    • Re:partisan politics (Score:5, Informative)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @02:33PM (#56057159)

      From reading the actual memo, it's clear there's nothing in it that reveals anything detrimental to national security. On the contrary, it reveals top FBI officials acting in a way that is clearly not designed to protect US persons rights

      I would like to also point out that the democrats went to the mat on trying to keep this from seeing the light of day. They went after Nunas on a sham ethics investigation then went all "national security" on this memo thing, voting unanimously as a party to not release it.

      Is that smoke I smell? Does it go with the mirrors or is there a fire out there on the other side of the isle?

  • FISA Courts are cool with Slashdot now! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CajunArson ( 465943 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:15PM (#56056275) Journal

    This is a great day for the FISA court system, which has been viciously attacked for decades right here on Slashdot.

    Now that there's pretty solid evidence that the DNC basically used the DOJ to lie to the FISA courts as part of its campaign... SUDDENLY FISA IS OK! That's because the abuses were against Trump. Just remember, if it had been against a terrorist or an actual foreign spy, that would have been unconstitutional.

    But against Trump? Fuck the constitution the ends always justify the means.

    Remember, principles should be sacrificed as long as the end result is reinforcing the narrative that OMG TRUMP RUSSIA is true no matter what.

    • Re:FISA Courts are cool with Slashdot now! (Score:4, Insightful)

      by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @02:14PM (#56056941)

      Now that there's pretty solid evidence that the DNC ...

      You got ALL that from a 4-page memo containing information cherry-picked from 400 pages of information. You, sir, are really good at reading between the lines! Good thing this wasn't written by a high-level partisan toady, who worked for the Trump campaign, complaining about alleged partisan politics involving people investigating potentially illegal activities by his former boss and his campaign people (of which, again, he was one).

      Remember, principles should be sacrificed as long as the end result is reinforcing the narrative that OMG TRUMP RUSSIA is true no matter what.

      Or sacrificing principles, with one Mulligan after another, so you can still support someone no matter what he, and the people around him, has done - or how much they lie (every single day) about, seriously, everything. Keep a firm hold onto *your* "ends justify the means" beliefs. Your Political God will be proud of you, but the other One not so much.

      Not saying the DNC doesn't have their own problems, but anything involving Nunes at this point should be very suspect.

    • Re:FISA Courts are cool with Slashdot now! (Score:5, Informative)

      by Aqualung812 ( 959532 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @02:18PM (#56056977)

      Now that there's pretty solid evidence that the DNC basically used the DOJ to lie to the FISA courts as part of its campaign...

      Where is that solid evidence? The memo didn't include that.

  • Apparently the argument boils down to the fact that the accusations in the Steele dossier were cited as a reason to surveil Page, therefore he shouldn't have been surveilled. But it doesn't say what other reasons were cited. One of them could be "Was spotted taking a stack of cash with the note 'FOR ALL THE COLLUSION' on it from head of the KGB" for all we know.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Apparently the argument boils down to the fact that the accusations in the Steele dossier were cited as a reason to surveil Page, therefore he shouldn't have been surveilled. But it doesn't say what other reasons were cited. One of them could be "Was spotted taking a stack of cash with the note 'FOR ALL THE COLLUSION' on it from head of the KGB" for all we know.

      Wrong.

      You seem to have missed the key point that the FBI and DoJ deliberately left out the political origins and the fact the the Steele dossier was uncorroborated from the FISA court.

      FOUR TIMES.

      And the guy at the center of it all was Andy McCabe, whose wife got $1 million from Hillary! while he was in charge of investigating her email server.

      The same Andy McCabe who was unceremoniously dumped out of the FBI the day after the FBI director saw the memo...

      • How relevant or important is that? If they cited as a reason that "Hillary Clinton herself has stated that she thinks this man is a poopyface, and she paid me $100 to write this" that would also not mean that there could not be other, good reasons for surveilling Page listed right alongside it.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by Mashiki ( 184564 )

          How relevant or important is that?

          Very. They lied to the court to get the warrants, they broke multiple laws by doing so. They cast the justice system into disrepute, this is big, very big. The warrant was basically granted under false pretenses, that nulls *everything* the judge can revoke the warrant(s) and that all the evidence in that chain. That means anything tied to those fisa warrants at any level all gone. On top of that the people who filed for the warrants can be criminally charged.

          This is why you don't lie when you file for

    • It is smoking gun (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      McCabe said they couldn't go to the FISA court without Steele's information (in the memo during his Congressional testimony)
      They also cites news sources (Yahoo news) writing about Steele's information, so their second source was a news report about their first source. really?

      They then renewed the FISA warrant, without additional information (illegal), even after they knew Steele was an unreliable source and was fired for it.
      It was renewed AFTER they knew the information was all false.
      They LIED to wiretap T

      • McCabe said they couldn't go to the FISA court without Steele's information (in the memo during his Congressional testimony)

        Not quite. From the memo:

        The "dossier"- compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) on behalf of the
        Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed an
        essential part of the Carter Page FISA application.

        That's an opinion in the memo we'd have to take at face value.

        They also cites news sources (Yahoo news) writing about Steele's information, so their second source was a news report about their first source. really?

        I agree, circular references are bad. But that doesn't mean Page shouldn't have been spied on.

    • Re:Not the partisan smoking gun they wanted (Score:5, Insightful)

      by RazorSharp ( 1418697 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:38PM (#56056531)

      I don't think that's the point. Your analysis requires nuance, and the point of the memo is to rally GOP partisans and give the talking heads on Fox News talking points that sound official. Most things that require nuance are beyond the comprehension of most voters (as the various AC posts that immediately flooded this story demonstrate), and this allows the administration to pretend to be the victim.

      Trump and his supporters want to reframe the argument. If the argument is "did Trump collude with Russian to undermine American democracy?" he's in a losing situation. If the argument is, "was Trump being unfairly investigated by intelligence agencies?" then he has a chance to discredit any questions about his campaign. By selectively declassifying information, Nunes and Trump can lie by omission, which is enough to convince those who are stupid and those who don't care if Trump colluded with the Russians so long as he enacts their desired policies.

    • Re:Not the partisan smoking gun they wanted (Score:5, Informative)

      by turkeyfish ( 950384 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:55PM (#56056761)

      That argument breaks down entirely given the fact that the first 2 or 3 FISA warrents on Carter Page, were initiated several months before the Steele dossier was even prepared. The FISA warrent in question was the 3rd or 4th one approved by the FISA Court. The memo also leaves out numerous accounts tha tthe Steele dossier was intially commissioned by one of the GOP presidential campaigns prior to the Clinton campaign paying to get their hands on it.

  • The Onion Nails Why FBI Didn't Want Memo Released (Score:5, Funny)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:20PM (#56056319)

    FBI Warns Republican Memo Could Undermine Faith In Massive, Unaccountable Government Secret Agencies

    https://politics.theonion.com/... [theonion.com]

  • It's not about the content of the memo... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:21PM (#56056335)

    This release was entirely for the purpose of ANNOUNCING a big thing, TEASING a big thing, then DEBATING it as a black box, then acting as if the release was some big lesson of punishment against those that disagree with the administration.

    The actual details don't really matter, so much as they constitute an illusion that they have a big argument, and that for their captive audience on their news sources, they are winning on their terms.

    And yes, this is very much how despotic regimes have operated for centuries.

    I'm always still more than a little confused why anyone actually plays any of the particular roles in these scenarios though - does Devin Nunes think he's actually serving his own self interest in ANY way, given how basically every other person that has served Trump in this way has ended up over time?

    • Re:It's not about the content of the memo... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by SmokeyRobot ( 1635139 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:40PM (#56056567)
      Wow. Actually for people like myself who have great concern for the surveillance state that has been erected post 9-11 this is exactly what we feared. The secret surveillance state abused and being used as a political weapon in the name of national security all without any oversight by the people of the country. You seem to think that this whole thing is partisan which means you buy into the propaganda. That isn't surprising. The media has been spinning this as a partisan attack for some time. The reality is it speaks to how easy it is to abuse the great monstrous civil rights crushing system which people like Rand Paul and Ron Wyden have been fighting to prevent. Hopefully they seize on this moment to deliver a large blow against it although the President just signed worse legislation weeks ago.

  • Nothing partisan about the memo (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:22PM (#56056337)

    I can see why the FBI and Democrat's did not want the memo released. But some of this just confirms what some already were saying. Yes, its very much embarrassing to see what lengths were taken to try and affect the election. But more important is how any evidence Muller has obtained in his investigation that was directly or indirectly obtained through this FISA warrant is now defunct. The warrant was obtained with improper and false information already proven. Talk about collusion, now this stuff is collusion in the biggest way.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by CRB9000 ( 647092 )

      Everything that Muller has that came from these FISA warrants is now "fruit of the forbidden tree". That is everything that descends, any secondary, tertiary information that came from a source identified. Their problem is that there would be no collusion investigation without the Steele dossier. They cannot argue that they would have discovered the information anyway because there would have been no investigation.

      No wonder the Democrats didn't want this released. It just destroyed their narrative.

    • Re:Nothing partisan about the memo (Score:5, Insightful)

      by T.E.D. ( 34228 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @02:01PM (#56056819)
      You're talking like every word in there is the God's honest truth. The guy who wrote it is a full-fledged climate-change denying [nytimes.com] Trump supporter. He could easily have written the same nonsense for Breitbart and released it instantly. However, as head of a House committee he was instead able write his partisan screed under its aegis, get it approved on party line votes, then turn around and play like his own committees' rules are some kind of giant conspiracy of silence.

  • Mr Steele (Score:4, Informative)

    by leelapolis ( 666781 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:22PM (#56056339)

    Except for an obvious omission, when Mr Steele went to the FBI about his concerns about Trump Russian connections, the FBI said, Yep we know about already.

  • In other news J. Edgar Hoover probably was a Transvestite...

    • This whole thing has been an attempted coup d'état from the beginning! If there was ever a time to try these fuckers for treason and placed in front of a firing squad, THIS WOULD BE IT!

  • FBI used unconfirmed hit piece to spy on citizen (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:27PM (#56056417)

    The FBI used the Fusion GPS Memo, to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page, so they could spy on him and the people around him.

    If you don't like the FISA laws, this is your smoking gun of how they are abused.

    • Re:FBI used unconfirmed hit piece to spy on citize (Score:5, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:37PM (#56056519)

      No they didn't. Carter Page had been under investigation since 2013. The dossier wasn't even the reason for the warrant.

      • If they had probable cause to surveil Carter Page, then they wouldn't have included the dossier in the FISA application. The dossier is absolutely the reason that the FISA warrant was issued. Without the dossier, the warrant would not have been granted. By the way, those aren't my words.....that's what Rod Rosenstein told Congress. [house.gov]

        • Nope. The FBI can put whatever is convenient in the FISA application, sufficient to met the legal standard in the eyes of the judge. If they do not like the answer from the FISA court, they will then cough up more information and try again. They did not have to.

          If they did not have Steele's dossier, maybe they would have been done. Or maybe they would have used other sources. I do not know. You do not know either. Pretending to know something you do not is just silliness, at best.

    • But when Mr Steele went to the FBI, the FBI said we are already aware of your information, I don't believe Mr. Steele told them anything new, it just confirmed that both entities arrived at similar independent conclusions.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by mea2214 ( 935585 )
      Carter Page is the lynch pin that will sink Trump and his children and son in law. This memo is a looky loo to turn real criminal infractions by these people into a partisan football where facts do not matter. The Steele Dossier was merely corroborating information. The FISA application is classified so no one can dispute this memo without leaking classified information, means and methods. Trump is the true heir to P.T Barnum. Mueller's team hasn't said anything. What are they afraid of? Criminals k

  • Spying on Americans... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Oceanplexian ( 807998 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:31PM (#56056453) Homepage
    Republicans are alleging that FISA was abused. If that's true, regardless the reasons or motivations, it only re-affirms what a lot of us were thinking would happen when the warrantless wiretapping program and "unmasking" was made public back in 2005.

    Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. If you build a giant surveillance machine with limited checks and balances and without regard for the constitution, things like what the memo alleges are eventually going to occur. It's human nature. What's more disturbing than the memo is that BOTH Democrat and Republican lawmakers allowed this sort of surveillance to proceed. There is no place for a FISA (Secret Courts) in a free society.

  • Look at the source (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Both of Devin Nunes' degrees are in agriculture, not law. In other words, he is much more of an expert on bull manure than he is on the laws governing valid probable cause for a warrant!

  • One is whether there was in appropriate surveillance. That seems to be true, but personally it is exactly what I would expect for secret courts. I suspect that points more to an overall design failure of this type of surveillance system.

    To me a bigger question is who had access to the information. If it was internal and classified by the FBI, that is not nearly as serious as if the Clinton campaign was given access.

  • It's fascinating looking at these comments - all of the Pro-Trump propaganda is from ACs. It's amazing how fast the trolls jump into a story like this. Also, the trolls seem to store up mod points on various accounts and then mods the trolling up as "insightful" as soon as possible. Come back in a day or two and then you find that all the ACs have been modded down by real readers for trolling. It would be really interesting to have access to the IPs for the ACs, and who's doing the modding. I wonder ho

  • Cherry picking? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @01:52PM (#56056713)
    A FISA request is usually in the order of 40 pages or so. This memo was only four pages. I have to wonder what justifications for what was done were intentionally left out of the shot four page summary? Indeed, Rep Nunes has the reputation, even within his own party, of being a bumbling Inspector Clouseau type of investigator. So I also have to wonder just how good this memo really is. Then there is also the fact that Rep Nunes won't answer the question of whether or not the White House helped him create the memo.

    .
    At this point, if there is any politicization to be talked about, it is with regard to the creation and release of the memo.

