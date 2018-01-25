Tech Firms Let Russia Probe Software Widely Used by US Government (reuters.com) 92
Major global technology providers SAP, Symantec, and McAfee have allowed Russian authorities to hunt for vulnerabilities in software deeply embedded across the U.S. government, Reuters reported on Thursday. From the report: The practice potentially jeopardizes the security of computer networks in at least a dozen federal agencies, U.S. lawmakers and security experts said. It involves more companies and a broader swath of the government than previously reported. In order to sell in the Russian market, the tech companies let a Russian defense agency scour the inner workings, or source code, of some of their products. Russian authorities say the reviews are necessary to detect flaws that could be exploited by hackers. But those same products protect some of the most sensitive areas of the U.S government, including the Pentagon, NASA, the State Department, the FBI and the intelligence community, against hacking by sophisticated cyber adversaries like Russia.
Every country with an intelligence agency is running espionage campaigns against every other country. That's what intelligence agencies do, and have done since the beginning of time.
Putin preferred Trump over Clinton. Putin put his machine to work to help get Trump elected. So far, that's fairly agreed upon. The question is if Trump knew or not.
... that I could be confident our elected officials were at least smart enough not to believe Russian officials also needed root access to all the production machines in order to complete a source code audit.
All of whom have their own agendas, and are under NDA...
But the source code of these application is not available to the general public, so independent researchers cannot review it.
If a government is going to review code for their own use, they will review open code too as they don't need to jump through hoops to get it. Having restricted access to source code just gives an advantage to those who have it, to the detriment of everyone else.
Also there are various illegal leaks of closed source code. Being ill
The US gov't shouldn't use open source software? (Score:2, Funny)
So if it's wrong/bad for foreign entities to view the source code of software used by the US government, does that mean that the US government should avoid any and all open source software because foreign entities can easily view its source code?
> So if it's wrong/bad for foreign entities to view the source code of software used by the US government, does that mean that the US government should avoid any and all open source software because foreign entities can easily view its source code?
Quite the opposite.
It's a given that other governments -- especially the powerful ones -- will get to view (and review) the source of _closed_ products as a pre-requisite condition to prevent a software product from having its sales vetoed.
That way, even if you
The problem isn't that foreign entities can review the source code. The problem is that nobody else gets to, so the foreign entities have the capacity to find bugs and simply not report them. You know, the kind of thing the NSA absolutely never ever would do because the US is so much better than anyone else..
Actual headline: (Score:5, Insightful)
Tech firms let Russia probe software widely used by US government, following same processes US government, and all other governments, use.
This is a non-story. They try to make it sound like this is some nefarious method to undermine the US government, when the reality is that they're checking to make sure there aren't NSA backdoors.
Gotta keep that Russians!=BAD narrative alive at all costs.
Worse, they used a test operator, not an assignment operator. So the statement says nothing about bad or good, it just takes a true/false value.
Let the nerdiness of this comment be an example to all.
Nonsense. 'this' is a void pointer that I can make point anywhere I want, including towards itself.
Re:Actual headline: (Score:5, Insightful)
Indeed. And governments can get access to windows source code as well. It is a good bet that the Russians and the Chinese also have this access.
It's well-known that they do, as do many Universities. They've had access for many years now.
This isn't news, it's propaganda.
Exactly.
It means they're aware of any backdoors they found and have thought of mitigations for them.
It also means any they have a war chest of their own 0-day exploits they've found.
It could also mean if they use it, they do so only to appear to trust it.
So basically, it means nothing at all and you can't base anything on it.
It means the Russians won't tell Symantec about the vulnerabilities they find.
Systems that have great need for secrecy should be custom developed in house.
Systems with a great need for secrecy, yes, should be developed in-house.
Systems with a great need for security, no, should absolutely NOT be developed in-house.
It's like home rolling your own crypto algorithm, it only seems like a good idea to those who don't know anything about cryptography.
Oh, yes! And I know personally, that *gasp* LINUX is used in federal agencies and banks! They failed to make that source code secret and it is apparently completely open! I was able to just _download_ it!
In other news, the stupidity-level of your posting is staggering.
Stupidity is absolutely everywhere.
I agree. Perhaps closer than you realize.
It's going to be awful hard for the U.S. government to create their own systems that are superior to commercial offerings when they can't acquire or retain talent because the pay is too low and the working conditions suck.
Enough Of The D&C Bullshit (Score:3, Insightful)
LINUX IS RUSSIAN TREASON! (Score:5, Funny)
That's nothing, Linus Torvalds regularly publishes code that EVERY SINGLE RUSSIAN can access. It's TREASON!
Re: (Score:2)
That's nothing, Linus Torvalds regularly publishes code that EVERY SINGLE RUSSIAN can access. It's TREASON!
Linus even accepts patches from RUSSIAN DEVELOPERS!111!! He was even born in Finland which very conveniently shares a border with Russia and was part of the Russian Empire at one time!
Yes, so? This is standard practice... (Score:5, Insightful)
Every large-enough customer can get access to source-code of closed software. This is completely standard and there is nothing nefarious going on here. This only endangers anything US if the US messed up their own review.
Who writes these demented articles?
Make all security software open source, so everyone can look at it, and the many eyeballs cause problems to be fixed quicker.
How do you like the global economy now?
The highest rated commenters are confused (Score:2)
The highly rated commenters all think it's impossible that this access benefits the Russians in nefarious ways. It's not impossible. Basically the point of the article is that greedy companies let Mother Russia send her experts in to examine the code of various programs that the US government also uses so they could get sales in Russia. There are lots of smart Russians. I wouldn't say there is no chance that the Russians could find an exploit in such a code review and just c
Could the Rlussians be Stopped? (Score:2)