Trump Administration Wants To End NASA Funding For ISS By 2025 (theverge.com) 26
According to budget documents seen by The Verge, the Trump administration is preparing to end support for the International Space Station program by 2025. As a result, American astronauts could be grounded on Earth for years with no destination in space until NASA develops new vehicles for its deep space travel plans. From the report: The draft may change before an official budget request is released on February 12th. However, two people familiar with the matter have confirmed to The Verge that the directive will be in the final proposal. We reached out to NASA for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. Any budget proposal from the Trump administration will also be subject to scrutiny and approval by Congress. But even announcing the intention to cancel ISS funding could send a signal to NASA's international partners that the U.S. is no longer interested in continuing the program. Many of NASA's partners still have yet to decide if they'd like to continue working on the station beyond 2024. The International Space Station has been an ongoing program for more than two decades. It costs NASA between $3 to $4 billion each year, and represents a more than $87 billion investment from the U.S. government. It's become a major hub for conducting both government and commercial experiments in microgravity, as well as testing out how the human body responds to weightlessness.
No Hope (Score:2)
Time to rename the Kibo module 'Zetsubou'.
Kill it with fire! (Score:1)
Common sense (Score:1)
Something that is both cooperative and science based... I'm surprised Trump didn't nuke it on his first day in office!
Let's put partisan politics aside and take a walk down memory lane.
Those of us who are old enough to remember a time *before* the ISS can also remember the arguments against building it in the first place.
The ISS had no compelling reason to be built. It was nice and all, held some public relations appeal, and there were a few experiments that could be done on it, but in general it was not a good use of the money. People point to all the innovations and advancements we made due to going to the moon - and tha
Re: (Score:2)
The ISS had no compelling reason to be built.
The Space Shuttle was (partly) justified because it could be used to build a space station.
So the purpose of the ISS was to give the Space Shuttle someplace to go.
IIRC, it was mostly *scientists* who argued against building the ISS, and politicians who argued for it.
Refusing to build the ISS would have meant admitting that the Shuttle was a mistake. In politics, you can never admit that you made a mistake. No matter how stupid and obvious a blunder may be, you just double-down and find a way to rationalize it.
Re: (Score:2)
You better let the people spending the money decide where the money is being spent. Want to spend money in space, spend it where it will generate more investment in space. Want more money for space, make bigger plans, don't be bloody cowards. How big, shoot for the stars, why the fuck not but make clear each step of the path. So earth orbiting space stations, a permanent moon base, then town, then city, asteroid bases, a mars colony, bases on the other moons and then the stars. How to pay for it, STOP FUCKI
Orange Logic (Score:3)
If you want deep-space systems, it's best to have a place near Earth to test them.
Personally I'd rather see the money spent on unmanned missions and extra-solar planetary scopes: bigger science bang for the buck. BUT if we are going to have Mars-esque manned missions, ISS is a great place to test them out and train.
trumped (Score:2)
Donald Trump plans to BAN SUMMER. Someone saw the documents and told me so!
In related news ... (Score:1)
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Trump (and the people who voted for him) are driving the USA into the ground.
Re: (Score:1)
A nation of idiots voted the supreme idiot. It's idiocracy in full swing. We used to say 1984 wasn't supposed to be a rulebook, not it seems we should be saying idiocracy isn't supposed to be the rulebook for society.
Made more sense (Score:2)
Finally (Score:3)
The ISS mission has exceeded it's original goals and it's far past time to recognize that. To say that it's invaluable to science is nonsense. To say that it is also invaluable to a human mars mission (something that I always thought was kind of stupid any way considering the countless failures we have had sending other spaceships there) is not much better than nonsense. This all has *got* to be a big open secret at NASA.
NASA can finally be unhindered to develope the next generation of propulsion technologies that will be required for any space mission rather than worry about what flavor of bubble gum a handful of Astronauts will need as they check off another orbit done.
I am truly glad that the Trump administration can see that.
Rather than a human mars mission, I much, much rather see us be able to find a way to send another spacecraft to Pluto and have it only need a year to get there.
Re: (Score:2)
I am truly glad that the Trump administration can see that.
Ha ha ha - the joke of the day!
F-35... (Score:4, Interesting)
NASA has spent about $70 billion (2010 USD) on the ISS total. You can probably take that outta petty cash at the Pentagon.
The F-35 has cost 10 International Space Stations...
Re: (Score:2)
NASA has spent about $70 billion (2010 USD) on the ISS total. You can probably take that outta petty cash at the Pentagon.
The F-35 has cost 10 International Space Stations...
You know the ISS was a waste of money when the best argument its defenders have is that we also waste money on other things that are even stupider.
Re: (Score:2)
So... you're saying that you prefer Trump cutting the program that you admit is less stupid?