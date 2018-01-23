Ecuador is Fighting Crime Using Chinese Surveillance Technology (scmp.com) 30
Ecuador has introduced a security system using monitoring technology from China, including facial recognition, as it tries to bring down its crime rate and improve emergency management, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. From a report: A network of cameras has been installed across the South American nation's 24 provinces -- keeping watch on its population of 16.4 million people -- using a system known as the ECU911 Integrated Security Service, Xinhua reported. Used by the country's police, armed forces and fire brigade, it went into operation in November 2016 and has an emergency response and monitoring system.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not out of the question that China is supporting Communist rebels in Latin America to mess with the US and out of a nostalgia for the good old days when Mao was murdering millions.
E.g. they do/did in the Philippines
http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/9... [inquirer.net]
China, long suspected of aiding Philippine communist rebels, is now a capitalist country from which the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), or its armed wing, New People's Army (NPA), could no longer expect support, a spokesperson for President Duterte said.
"You've been left behind. China has left you behind," said former human rights lawyer Harry Roque, now MalacaÃ±ang spokesperson.
The rebellion being waged by CPP and NPA, Roque said, "has gone on for so long that China has become the best in capitalism" but Philippine communist rebels "are still Maoists."
"What is that?" Roque said. "Move on," he said, addressing himself to communist rebel leaders.
Roque said Chinese communists, who had preached the principles of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, were now "billionaires" who have turned their backs on communism after economic reforms in the 1980s led to "socialism with Chinese characteristics."
Roque said local communist leaders were still stuck to Marxist-Leninist-Maoist principles. Communist rebels were adhering to a guerrilla strategy attributed to Mao of surrounding the capital from the countryside.
Now that China is a capitalist country, Roque said local rebels would no longer have a patron to turn to. "Who will you report to?" Roque said.
There are still some Maoist true believers in China
https://www.wikileaks.org/plus... [wikileaks.org]
4. (S) Turning to the Six Party Talks, Chun said it was "a
very bad thing" that Wu Dawei had retained his position as
chief of the PRC's delegation. It had been the ROK's
expectation that Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai, who was
hastily transferred from Tokyo back to Beijing, would be
taking over from Wu. Chun said it appeared that the DPRK
"must have lobbied extremely hard" for the now-retired Wu to
stay on as China's 6PT chief. The VFM complained that Wu is
the PRC's "most incompetent official," an arrogant,
Marx-spouting former Red Guard who "knows nothing about North
Korea, nothing about nonproliferation and is hard to
communicate with because he doesn't speak English." Wu was
also a hardline nationalist, loudly proclaiming -- to anyone
willing to listen -- that the PRC's economic rise represented
a "return to normalcy" with China as a great world power.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, he is just one of those Mercator guys [youtube.com]
Governments be governmenting... (Score:5, Insightful)
If it wasn't the Chinese selling the Ecuadorans the gear, it would be the Israelis or the Europeans or us. It's not like this stuff is exactly uncommon these days.
They probably got it cheaper buying direct from the original manufacturer.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, less backdoors.
I was worried there for a second. (Score:2)
I read the title and was worried there for a second. I mean, sure, I see on some webpages ads of stuff that I just browsed or bought on Amazon, so I am used to some creepiness, but a Slashdot post about me buying a Foscam camera for my country house?
The chinese have an edge in SW too (Score:2)
Aside from the fact that most if not all the Hardware for surveillance systems is manuactured/assembled in china, the chinese, by virtue of their MASSIVE surveillance programs at home, probably have an edge in the software front too.
Do not get me wrong, Israel, USoA, India and most of Europe have great programmers, is just that, since surveillance is much less pervasive in those countries, programmers there do not have the 'GINORMOUS' testbed that their chinese colleagues have.
Many things that normaly a pro