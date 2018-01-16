Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


US Lawmakers Urge AT&T To Cut Commercial Ties With Huawei and Oppose China Mobile Citing National Security Concerns (reuters.com) 28

Posted by msmash from the no-thank-you dept.
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides told Reuters. From the report: The warning comes after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took a harder line on policies initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama on issues ranging from Beijing's role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire U.S. strategic industries. Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters. The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International.

  • All the phones are made in China anyway. (Score:3)

    by banbeans ( 122547 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:57AM (#55939371)

    All the phones are made in China anyway so what is the difference whose name is on it?

    • This is what I've been saying for years. Why trust any of the chips, period? There's absolutely no way to audit them post-manufacture.

    • There is manufacturing capacity outside of China
      (I might be wrong, but I think that Sony Mobile still has some manufacturing capability in Japan.
      India has significant manufacturing capability - used among other by Intex, if I'm not wrong.
      Samsung is obviously manufacturing partly in South Korea)

      Though to be honest most of these use chipsets - e.g. Qualcomm - with dubious ogranisation (Seriously ? The *modem* functionning as the SoC's Northbridge? If that doesn't smell like potential backdooring).
      So even if C

  • So this basically translates to... (Score:5, Funny)

    by ewhenn ( 647989 ) on Tuesday January 16, 2018 @11:58AM (#55939381)
    So this basically translates to: "The Chinese are spying on American citizens?!? THAT'S OUR FUCKING JOB!"
  • This same CONgress/WH, allowed CHina to buy California Pass with massive amounts of rare earth and thorium.
    The GOP and this admin are at best schizophrenic.
  • This is the classic example of americans insisting they can have guns, and butter, at an equal rate. Schrodingers China has existed in this country for forty years now. Its simultaneously a valued and trusted trade partner in american consumer capitalism, and the scourge of modern capitalism in its communist defiance of the almighty dollar.

    Nikita Khrushchev once said: "Communism will dance on the grave of the capitalist and we will sell you the rope you use to hang yourself." These days China has becom

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Megol ( 3135005 )

      Khrushchev said "We will bury you", that the USSR would survive longer. The rope thing was Stalin.

      This seems (together with other tendencies) to be another phase with USA only ideas A.K.A. isolationism. But one can't have the cookie while loudly chewing on it - reducing reliance of foreign powers will mean they reduce reliance on you. Taken to the extreme that could mean actual war but even in a much milder form the world may seem strange to us in a few decades, wonderfully strange for some and scaringly so

  • US national security in the IT space is shot to hell, and most of it is the NSA's fault, with Intel a close second. China just needs to stand back and watch...

  • Gradually, the right winger "capitalist" republicans of the US are taking power from the states and the corporates and concentrating it under state control. Too bad they're still against welfare though.

  • Why is the federal government trying to tell companies who they can do business with?

    China is NOT a state sponsor of terror.

    The GOP needs to figure out if they believe in freedom or not.

