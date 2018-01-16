US Lawmakers Urge AT&T To Cut Commercial Ties With Huawei and Oppose China Mobile Citing National Security Concerns (reuters.com) 28
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides told Reuters. From the report: The warning comes after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took a harder line on policies initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama on issues ranging from Beijing's role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire U.S. strategic industries. Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters. The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International.
The only thing you can do with federal debt instruments is sell them at a discount (take a loss) or not buy any more. Its not on-demand debt and the Treasury has a schedule when it pays out so who owns existing debt doesn't really matter in terms of security.
The US's political inability to live within its means is a "national security" problem caused 100% by our congresscritters, not the Chinese or anyone else external.
Sorry to have to break it to you, but nobody here is gonna shed a single tear over AT&T's discomfort.
No, what they're afraid of is that Huawei phones can be broken into by someone else.
and yet the idiots don't fear apple phones being broken into by someone else
All the phones are made in China anyway. (Score:3)
All the phones are made in China anyway so what is the difference whose name is on it?
This is what I've been saying for years. Why trust any of the chips, period? There's absolutely no way to audit them post-manufacture.
Few factories outside China (Score:2)
There is manufacturing capacity outside of China
(I might be wrong, but I think that Sony Mobile still has some manufacturing capability in Japan.
India has significant manufacturing capability - used among other by Intex, if I'm not wrong.
Samsung is obviously manufacturing partly in South Korea)
Though to be honest most of these use chipsets - e.g. Qualcomm - with dubious ogranisation (Seriously ? The *modem* functionning as the SoC's Northbridge? If that doesn't smell like potential backdooring).
So this basically translates to... (Score:5, Funny)
and yet (Score:2)
The GOP and this admin are at best schizophrenic.
pick one or the other, or neither. (Score:2)
Khrushchev said "We will bury you", that the USSR would survive longer. The rope thing was Stalin.
This seems (together with other tendencies) to be another phase with USA only ideas A.K.A. isolationism. But one can't have the cookie while loudly chewing on it - reducing reliance of foreign powers will mean they reduce reliance on you. Taken to the extreme that could mean actual war but even in a much milder form the world may seem strange to us in a few decades, wonderfully strange for some and scaringly so
More like "national profit" concerns (Score:2)
US national security in the IT space is shot to hell, and most of it is the NSA's fault, with Intel a close second. China just needs to stand back and watch...
Even US capitalism is a fake (Score:2)
Gradually, the right winger "capitalist" republicans of the US are taking power from the states and the corporates and concentrating it under state control. Too bad they're still against welfare though.
bad (Score:1)
China is NOT a state sponsor of terror.
The GOP needs to figure out if they believe in freedom or not.