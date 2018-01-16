US Lawmakers Urge AT&T To Cut Commercial Ties With Huawei and Oppose China Mobile Citing National Security Concerns (reuters.com) 60
U.S. lawmakers are urging AT&T, the No. 2 wireless carrier, to cut commercial ties to Chinese phone maker Huawei Technologies and oppose plans by telecom operator China Mobile to enter the U.S. market because of national security concerns, two congressional aides told Reuters. From the report: The warning comes after the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump took a harder line on policies initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama on issues ranging from Beijing's role in restraining North Korea to Chinese efforts to acquire U.S. strategic industries. Earlier this month, AT&T was forced to scrap a plan to offer its customers Huawei handsets after some members of Congress lobbied against the idea with federal regulators, sources told Reuters. The U.S. government has also blocked a string of Chinese acquisitions over national security concerns, including Ant Financial's proposed purchase of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International.
national security? (Score:1)
Re:national security? (Score:4, Informative)
The only thing you can do with federal debt instruments is sell them at a discount (take a loss) or not buy any more. Its not on-demand debt and the Treasury has a schedule when it pays out so who owns existing debt doesn't really matter in terms of security.
The US's political inability to live within its means is a "national security" problem caused 100% by our congresscritters, not the Chinese or anyone else external.
Re: (Score:1)
Doesn't China own most of American debt? How's that NOT a national security issue?
When you owe the bank a few thousand dollars and don't pay, you have a problem.
When you owe the bank a few trillion dollars and don't pay, the BANK has a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
No, this is a myth. They only own about 5.5% of it and only 19% ($1.2 of $6.3 trillion) of the overall foreign-owned debt. To put it into perspective Japan also owns about 5.4%.
Re: (Score:1)
Sorry to have to break it to you, but nobody here is gonna shed a single tear over AT&T's discomfort.
Re: (Score:2)
No, what they're afraid of is that Huawei phones can be broken into by someone else.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
and yet the idiots don't fear apple phones being broken into by someone else
Re: (Score:2)
The NSA and GCHQ just expected US brands to keep giving them global collect it all products without users knowing.
The PRISM access. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
DROPOUTJEEP https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Junk encryption, global tracking for 5 eye nations.
With new brands from China the people who get into the cell phones in an export nation are city, state, national police.
The NSA and GCHQ got total access with the US brands.
All the phones are made in China anyway. (Score:5, Insightful)
All the phones are made in China anyway so what is the difference whose name is on it?
Re: (Score:1)
This is what I've been saying for years. Why trust any of the chips, period? There's absolutely no way to audit them post-manufacture.
Re: (Score:1)
Just crack one open and see if it matches. You don't just add a feature without it taking up surface area.
The only way to sneak something would be to replace something else.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The US consumer takes the US brand cell phone with them to their mil, gov work, contractor with mil job and all the US secrets flow out?
A new phone that looks like the US brand but its very different on the inside?
Few factories outside China (Score:2)
There is manufacturing capacity outside of China
(I might be wrong, but I think that Sony Mobile still has some manufacturing capability in Japan.
India has significant manufacturing capability - used among other by Intex, if I'm not wrong.
Samsung is obviously manufacturing partly in South Korea)
Though to be honest most of these use chipsets - e.g. Qualcomm - with dubious ogranisation (Seriously ? The *modem* functionning as the SoC's Northbridge? If that doesn't smell like potential backdooring).
So this basically translates to... (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
and yet (Score:2)
The GOP and this admin are at best schizophrenic.
pick one or the other, or neither. (Score:3)
Nikita Khrushchev once said: "Communism will dance on the grave of the capitalist and we will sell you the rope you use to hang yourself." These days China has become more of a capitalist dictatorship. It still goes through the party motions of communism and allegiance but the unions are meaningless banners and the equality is a dream long since dead by the sino soviet split. American recognizes this, but its political apparatus after decades of deregulation and acuiescence to powerful multinational businesses like AT&T --which owe no allegiance to a single nation anymore-- is toothless to do anything more than sternly plead with the company to alter its course of business.
Re: (Score:2)
Khrushchev said "We will bury you", that the USSR would survive longer. The rope thing was Stalin.
This seems (together with other tendencies) to be another phase with USA only ideas A.K.A. isolationism. But one can't have the cookie while loudly chewing on it - reducing reliance of foreign powers will mean they reduce reliance on you. Taken to the extreme that could mean actual war but even in a much milder form the world may seem strange to us in a few decades, wonderfully strange for some and scaringly so
Re: (Score:2)
I believe that he even said it in English. In fact I think it was in the bombastic/dramatic speech in which he pulled off his shoe and pounded it on the UN podium.
OTOH, I think that like about "capitalists will sell you the rope you use to hang them" comes from Lenin...and was originally in Russian.
(I suppose I ought to google those things before asserting them, but it doesn't seem important enough.)
More like "national profit" concerns (Score:4, Insightful)
US national security in the IT space is shot to hell, and most of it is the NSA's fault, with Intel a close second. China just needs to stand back and watch...
Re: (Score:2)
US national security in the IT space is shot to hell, and most of it is the NSA's fault, with Intel a close second.
Way too short-sighted there.
1. Heartbleed was remotely exploitable. The Spectre vulnerabilities require local code or else a second exploit to allow remote execution. Heartbleed posed a far greater risk to internet as a whole.
2. The NSA didn't create any of the vulnerabilities they exploited. The fault lies with the respective developers such as Cisco, Microsoft, etc. The NSA essentially provided a full disclosure with POC for those vulnerabilities, but all of those problems existed regardless.
Even US capitalism is a fake (Score:1)
Gradually, the right winger "capitalist" republicans of the US are taking power from the states and the corporates and concentrating it under state control. Too bad they're still against welfare though.
Re: (Score:2)
Republicans vs Democrats? I for one welcome our new Chinese overlords.
I *don't* welcome them. But I sort of expect them. The "sort of" is because it's a timing thing whether the "Chinese overlords" arrive first or the "AI overlords" arrive first. By my estimate there's a better than even chance that the "AI overlords" will arrive first...of course, if the "AI overlords" arrive in China first, then they may be the same thing.
The good thing is if things happen that way it's quite likely that war will not result. The Chinese certainly don't want that, it's bad for profits.
bad (Score:1)
China is NOT a state sponsor of terror.
The GOP needs to figure out if they believe in freedom or not.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm not at all sure that all your assertions are correct. It's possible, however, but partially because China has a larger population than anyone else. But it's worth remembering that the US imprisons a greater percentage of it's population than anyone else.
Re: (Score:1)
ALL I HEAR IS USA #1
Quid Pro Quo (Score:2)
even if they sell phones from (Score:2)
reminds me of harley davidson bragging about being american made when over 35% of the bike was assembled from imported parts that come from china
its a global economy, better get global or be left behind, dont blame me i did not make it that way, all the corporate elite and wallstreet did it is who to point the finger at
Re: (Score:3)
what will be left after you're done?
The rest of the world will be left.