Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United Kingdom Politics

Ecuador Grants Citizenship To WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange (cbsnews.com) 165

Posted by BeauHD from the get-moving dept.
hcs_$reboot writes: Ecuador has granted citizenship to Julian Assange, who has been holed up inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London for over five years. Quito, Ecuador, has said naturalization should provide Assange with another layer of protection. However, naturalization appeared to do little to help the Australian-born WikiLeaks founder's case, with the British foreign ministry stressing that the only way to resolve the issue was for "Assange to leave the embassy to face justice." Earlier on Thursday, Britain said that it had refused a request by Ecuador to grant Assange diplomatic status, which would have granted him special legal immunity and the right to safe passage under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Ecuador Grants Citizenship To WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange More | Reply

Ecuador Grants Citizenship To WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange

Comments Filter:

  • What if he actually WAS an ambassador? (Score:3)

    by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @05:05AM (#55913643) Homepage Journal

    Couldn't Ecuador officially employ him as an ambassador, now that he is a citizen? If the UK doesn't like his role as an ambassador, they can always kick him out of the country.

    • Re:What if he actually WAS an ambassador? (Score:4, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojoNO@SPAMworld3.net> on Friday January 12, 2018 @05:11AM (#55913649) Homepage Journal

      They already asked for him to be recognised as an ambassador, and the UK rejected their request.

    • Re:What if he actually WAS an ambassador? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Rei ( 128717 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @05:30AM (#55913687) Homepage

      Where does this notion come from that a nation can "force" another nation to grant a particular individual diplomatic status? Diplomatic status is requested by the sending state, and then the nation in question either approves or denies their request.

      The exact same thing applies to asylum. You can say whatever you want about a person "having asylum". Nobody else has to listen to your declaration. Some states have treaties mutually recognizing each other's asylum cases, but the vast majority do not.

      And it's a damn good thing that international law works like this.

      • Where does this notion come from that a nation can "force" another nation to grant a particular individual diplomatic status?

        Perhaps you're unaware of the history of the untied states? The charges issued by sweden authorities was because of the strong arming of the US to punish economically or otherwise sweden so the swedes said yes master to washington and we got total propaganda hit piece against assange via false charges. Anyone who has any understanding of american history understood exactly what was going on, Assange stuck his neck out against the empire, that's a big no no the american upper class.

        Anyone who has any under

        • The charges issued by sweden authorities was because of the strong arming of the US to punish economically or otherwise sweden so the swedes said yes master to washington

          Just to be clear, this is 100% speculation, and is probably mostly incorrect. There's no advantage at all to the US in involving Sweden in this. The extradition treaty the UK has (not to mention the political relationship between the two) is far stronger, and if the same allegations had been made by people in Britain against Assange (ie

          • Just to be clear, this is 100% speculation, and is probably mostly incorrect.

            That's curious, because that's how an informed person would describe the legal attacks against Assange since Wikileaks dared publish evidence that the US Government routinely, knowingly, and blatantly violates the US Constitution, their Oaths of Office, the civil rights of it's own citizens while literally stopping and robbing them at gunpoint of any substantial money or property they may happen to have legally acquired and own in their possession as they travel our roads like the "highwaymen" of old..

            It's

          • Just to be clear, this is 100% speculation, and is probably mostly incorrect.

            Sorry to tell you your brain doesn't see nor live in reality, your brain does not literally reason the way you think it does, see the science:

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYmi0DLzBdQ [youtube.com]

    • You can be an ambassador if you want. Granting diplomatic status to an ambassador is still up to the other country. They could kick out the resulting Ecuadorian ambassador, but they could also arrest him. The only thing that will prevent this is a desire not to increase diplomatic tensions between countries.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AHuxley ( 892839 )
        The UK could declare a diplomat Persona non grata. That person keeps all their diplomatic protection on the way out of the UK.
        Arresting any other nations embassy staff after been declared Persona non grata as they are leaving is not something the UK would want to.
        A legal precedent for arresting any diplomat is not acceptable within the diplomatic community.
        The Persona non grata allows a person to exit the nation with diplomatic protection as they are been recalled.
        If not the prisons in the UK, USA and

    • He's a fugitive from justice.

      http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]

      The United Nations was ridiculed on Friday after its experts ruled Julian Assange is "detained" in the Ecuadorian embassy and suggested Britain should pay compensation to the Wikileaks founder.

      The findings were described as "ridiculous" by David Cameron, the Prime Minister, as it emerged the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was deeply divided over its conclusions.

      One member of the panel refused to support the final report, saying Mr Assange was a fugitive who "fled bail" over a rape allegation in Sweden and was using political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy to "evade arrest".

      Mr Cameron's official spokesman said: "It's ridiculous. There's a European Arrest Warrant out for him. He has never been arbitrarily detained in this country. It's entirely his choice to remain in the Ecuadorian embassy and he is avoiding lawful arrest by choosing to remain there."

      Echoing the Prime Minister's comments, Phillip Hammond, the Foreign Secretary, said: "I reject the decision of this working group. Julian Assange is a fugitive from justice. He is hiding from justice in the Ecuadorian embassy. He can come out any time he chooses. But he will have to face justice in Sweden if he chooses to do so."

      He's been in there for five years. The ridiculous thing is that if he'd actually gone back to Sweden and been convicted of rape he'd probably have spent less than five years in a very comfy Swedish jail.

      Then again he's effectively got free board and lodging in the centre of London and he can claim to be a political prisoner. And a load of celebs can do his shopping runs to Harrods for him - he doesn't actually need to go out. He certainly seems

    • All they need is a really big Diplomatic Pouch with some air holes poked in it...
      stick a letter in Julian's pocket and he's official mail.

  • Good (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Macthorpe ( 960048 )

    Glad to see it. This would have set an uncomfortable precedent of granting a wanted criminal the freedom to roam around the country he is wanted in. Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.

    • I don't think justice is reasonable when there is very good reason to suspect that the motives behind it are politically driven. Rightly or wrongly, he skipped justice because he was fearful for his life. Similarly, should we reject refugees and let their country deal with them because they know better? Who is to say that justice is not reasonable in their country but reasonable in ours?
      • We do reject refugees if we determine that their fears are unwarranted.
        • Well the European tribunal of human rights thought his fears aren't unwarranted. Sounds pretty legitimate to me.
          • AFAIK not really, they only concluded that he was treated unfairly, not that there where any legitimacy for his fears of this being a political black ops sting operation.
            • They wrote about his fear as a premise for the reasonability of the finding. "The Republic of Ecuador granted asylum because of Mr. Assange’s fear that if he was extradited to Sweden, he would be further extradited to the United States where he would face serious criminal charges for the peaceful exercise of his freedoms. Since August 2012, Mr. Assange has not been able to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy and is subject to extensive surveillance by the British police." http://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEv... [ohchr.org]

      • He skipped bail. That's a crime. You don't get to ignore every law just because you think that another country's attempt to prosecute is without merit.

    • Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.

      Diplomatic immunity is just as you said: "granted". Whether it should or shouldn't, or whether the government simply arrests them after it has been granted is entirely up to country granting it.

    • Re:Good (Score:5, Funny)

      by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Friday January 12, 2018 @06:49AM (#55913897) Homepage Journal

      This would have set an uncomfortable precedent of granting a wanted criminal the freedom to roam around the country he is wanted in.

      Assange is only wanted for avoiding prosecution for an alleged crime for which the charges have been withdrawn.

      Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.

      Former, withdrawn charges shouldn't be grounds for arrest. The British Empire is quite upset that Assange didn't respect their authority, and would like to make an example of him even though there are currently no other charges filed against him.

      The supposed victims of his alleged crimes did not believe that he should be charged. The charges filed have been dropped, and the prosecutors who filed them passed up numerous opportunities to question him before doing so. But keep calling him a criminal. That's exactly what three governments want, and you wouldn't want to let them down, would you?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Former, withdrawn charges shouldn't be grounds for arrest.

        I think you're wrong, secondary crimes related to your arrest and incarceration should not automatically be expunged simply because the arrest or conviction was in error, invalid or dropped. Resisting arrest, causing a car chase, jail break, contempt of court, parole violation, skipping bail... attempting to evade the justice system should be a crime, even if you are innocent. If you try to escape jail and kill a prison guard it's still murder even if the rape case you originally served time for is later cl

      • Assange is only wanted for avoiding prosecution for an alleged crime for which the charges have been withdrawn.

        Which is normal. You can commit offenses against law enforcement regardless of whether law enforcement ultimately was justified in being interested in you. Otherwise it'd be a free for all and everyone would be resisting arrest or going into hiding all the time, because they'll only be convicted of anything related to those if they're convicted of whatever crime they're accused of, at which point

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Thing is even if convicted now he likely wouldn't face much punishment. Any custodial sentence would likely be accounted for by time stuck in the embassy. The sentence would probably be light anyway because his reason for doing it is genuine fear of rendition and torture.

          The only thing really keeping him there is that fear, warranted or not.

      • They did go to the UK to question him, the requirement to do so was that the question be printed in spanish and given to him, no additional questions or follow up could be asked(I guess presented would be the correct term since they could not ask him).
        The first couple of charges were dropped because of statue of limitations, in other words he evaded the law long enough.
        The rape charges were dropped because under Swedish law they can only hold charges over you if it is expected that you can be charged, wit

  • The UK is right to refuse ambassadorship (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The UK is right to refuse ambassadorship for Assange. If people accused of crimes in a foreign countries could be granted diplomatic immunity once they've been accused, it would be a massive loophole. Anyone charged with a crime in a foreign country could be granted ambassadorship and given a get out of jail free card. If you believe the charges are unjust, then argue they ought to be dropped. Don't use loopholes to try to escape facing justice, because this can easily be abused.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      AC any diplomatic missions would be under constant threat if nations could make up a "crime" and swap out an entire nations embassy.
      So thats why Persona non grata https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] exists.
      That person with diplomatic immunity is then recalled but do not lose their diplomatic immunity while been recalled from another nation.
      They get to leave the nation with full diplomatic immunity and do back to their own nation.
      AC diplomatic immunity is not a get out of jail free card. It protects mem
      • They don't have to make up a crime and they don't have to make that shithead an ambassador. See my comment about diplomatic vessels.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Khyber ( 864651 )

      You're an idiot. The UK does not control who Ecuador appoints as an ambassador or diplomat.

      Go the fuck back to school and learn about these things called 'jurisdictions.'

  • and so maybe recoup cost of the free bed & board that they have been giving him for a few years.

  • Interesting (Score:4, Interesting)

    by cshark ( 673578 ) on Friday January 12, 2018 @06:21AM (#55913813)

    What they need to do, I think, is sneak him out with some sort of large diplomatic package, which would grant him safe passage to Ecuador.

    • UK military intelligence aren't that stupid. They would know about the package and they would intercept the package. We're talking about some of the best intelligence services in the world, not some third world police force.
    • Diplomatic vehicles are considered part of the embassy and thus part of that country. An embassy car can take him straight to the tarmac, park right next to the steps to the plane where he can step out on to the steps and then enter the plane and never leave embassy ground.

  • Face justice... for what? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The women in Sweden have repeatedly said that no rape was commited, and that they were shocked when people higher up in the police turned it into a manhunt and rape case.

    • Please support your claim.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by higuita ( 129722 )

        http://www.abc.net.au/news/201... [abc.net.au]

        Actually in sweden sex without a condom without direct agreement between the two is "rape" and they all agree that there was no condom was used... even better, "rape" charged are public, even if the girls do not want to file charges, the police can still file the charge anyway... so the police used that as the rape charge. The girls clearly said several times it was not a rape (in the common meaning of the word), both agreed in the sex. what parts disagree is if they request

  • There has to be a legion (a la Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) who has the London sewers mapped out like the back of their hand who could sneak him away.

  • Just ask only for everyone to dress exactly the same way, cut the air the same way and look as much as possible as him... then everyone goes to the Ecuador embassy and leave all at same time. Do this several times, but only once of then Assange MAY really leave the embassy

    The police could not track so many people and after several attempts, they will give up or agree in a valid solution... or he MAY leave in one of the attempts

    Better yet, ask everyone to use a burka, that will be easier to hide as everyone

Slashdot Top Deals

<< WAIT >>

Close