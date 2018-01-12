Ecuador Grants Citizenship To WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange (cbsnews.com) 165
hcs_$reboot writes: Ecuador has granted citizenship to Julian Assange, who has been holed up inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London for over five years. Quito, Ecuador, has said naturalization should provide Assange with another layer of protection. However, naturalization appeared to do little to help the Australian-born WikiLeaks founder's case, with the British foreign ministry stressing that the only way to resolve the issue was for "Assange to leave the embassy to face justice." Earlier on Thursday, Britain said that it had refused a request by Ecuador to grant Assange diplomatic status, which would have granted him special legal immunity and the right to safe passage under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Couldn't Ecuador officially employ him as an ambassador, now that he is a citizen? If the UK doesn't like his role as an ambassador, they can always kick him out of the country.
They already asked for him to be recognised as an ambassador, and the UK rejected their request.
Though not hardliners siding with US on matters of espionage.
The US alliance is absolutely vital to the UK - without it we'd need to build our own Trident missiles. And we'd need to build our own listening centres to replace the NSA ones which cooperate with GCHQ.
It's doable for sure - the UK did have programs like this when the US suspended nuclear cooperation after WWII. And the UK could work with Canada, Australia, Singapore and so on - and in fact UK cooperation with these countries was folded into the Five Eyes [wikipedia.org]. However it would cost significantly more than the
Re:What if he actually WAS an ambassador? (Score:5, Informative)
Where does this notion come from that a nation can "force" another nation to grant a particular individual diplomatic status? Diplomatic status is requested by the sending state, and then the nation in question either approves or denies their request.
The exact same thing applies to asylum. You can say whatever you want about a person "having asylum". Nobody else has to listen to your declaration. Some states have treaties mutually recognizing each other's asylum cases, but the vast majority do not.
And it's a damn good thing that international law works like this.
Where does this notion come from that a nation can "force" another nation to grant a particular individual diplomatic status?
Perhaps you're unaware of the history of the untied states? The charges issued by sweden authorities was because of the strong arming of the US to punish economically or otherwise sweden so the swedes said yes master to washington and we got total propaganda hit piece against assange via false charges. Anyone who has any understanding of american history understood exactly what was going on, Assange stuck his neck out against the empire, that's a big no no the american upper class.
Just to be clear, this is 100% speculation, and is probably mostly incorrect. There's no advantage at all to the US in involving Sweden in this. The extradition treaty the UK has (not to mention the political relationship between the two) is far stronger, and if the same allegations had been made by people in Britain against Assange (ie
Just to be clear, this is 100% speculation, and is probably mostly incorrect.
That's curious, because that's how an informed person would describe the legal attacks against Assange since Wikileaks dared publish evidence that the US Government routinely, knowingly, and blatantly violates the US Constitution, their Oaths of Office, the civil rights of it's own citizens while literally stopping and robbing them at gunpoint of any substantial money or property they may happen to have legally acquired and own in their possession as they travel our roads like the "highwaymen" of old..
Sorry to tell you your brain doesn't see nor live in reality, your brain does not literally reason the way you think it does, see the science:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYmi0DLzBdQ [youtube.com]
This is what's great about Assange. Two establishment bootlickers on opposite sides of the false dialectic can't even agree which "radical" side of their bullshit spectrum he falls on.
Actually I think it's more to do with the fact that anyone a Trump supporter hates is now called a "leftist".
Case in point, Hillary and her supporters were deemed leftists by Trump supporters even though ones of the reasons they professed to hate her was that she was a warhawk and was putting corporate interests above the average joe which are the classic tenets that sit a politician about as firmly right wing as you can.
Assange is firmly a hard right libertarian. The term leftist nowadays is bandied about
You can be an ambassador if you want. Granting diplomatic status to an ambassador is still up to the other country. They could kick out the resulting Ecuadorian ambassador, but they could also arrest him. The only thing that will prevent this is a desire not to increase diplomatic tensions between countries.
Arresting any other nations embassy staff after been declared Persona non grata as they are leaving is not something the UK would want to.
A legal precedent for arresting any diplomat is not acceptable within the diplomatic community.
The Persona non grata allows a person to exit the nation with diplomatic protection as they are been recalled.
He's a fugitive from justice.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
The United Nations was ridiculed on Friday after its experts ruled Julian Assange is "detained" in the Ecuadorian embassy and suggested Britain should pay compensation to the Wikileaks founder.
The findings were described as "ridiculous" by David Cameron, the Prime Minister, as it emerged the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention was deeply divided over its conclusions.
One member of the panel refused to support the final report, saying Mr Assange was a fugitive who "fled bail" over a rape allegation in Sweden and was using political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy to "evade arrest".
Mr Cameron's official spokesman said: "It's ridiculous. There's a European Arrest Warrant out for him. He has never been arbitrarily detained in this country. It's entirely his choice to remain in the Ecuadorian embassy and he is avoiding lawful arrest by choosing to remain there."
Echoing the Prime Minister's comments, Phillip Hammond, the Foreign Secretary, said: "I reject the decision of this working group. Julian Assange is a fugitive from justice. He is hiding from justice in the Ecuadorian embassy. He can come out any time he chooses. But he will have to face justice in Sweden if he chooses to do so."
He's been in there for five years. The ridiculous thing is that if he'd actually gone back to Sweden and been convicted of rape he'd probably have spent less than five years in a very comfy Swedish jail.
So you're saying because of his valuable political work he may have been falsely accused, and those false accusations may be used to extradite him to the US - despite the fact the US hasn't requested this - and when in the US he may be killed?
Your first comment seemed more reasonable, then in your second comment you had to fat-shame the dude. Now in your third you've used a few comments by the New Statesman and the Guardian as ratchets to hurl him into purgatory.
I think you would find that opinion at journals like NS and the Guardian are more mixed than you are asserting.
Who are you to say the charges are trumped up? The Swedes and the Guardian certainly don't think they are. Multiple courts in both Sweden and the UK ruled Assange should go back to face trial. The only reason he avoided it was that he fled to the Ecuadorian embassy after he lost he UK Supreme Court case.
https://www.supremecourt.uk/ne... [supremecourt.uk]
14 June 2012
The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has dismissed the application made by Ms Dinah Rose QC, counsel for Mr Julian Assange, seeking to re-open their appeal.
The seven Justices who heard the appeal on 1-2 February 2012 and gave judgment on 30 May 2012 have considered the appellant's written application, and the reasons for their decision are set out below. These reasons have been agreed unanimously by the seven Justices.
In addition, the Court has ordered that, with the agreement of the respondent and pursuant to section 36(3)(b) of the Extradition Act 2003, the required period for extradition shall not commence until the 14th day after today.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
In November 2010, a request was made for Assangeâ(TM)s extradition to Sweden, where he had been questioned months earlier over allegations of sexual assault and rape.[6] Assange continued to deny the allegations, and expressed concern that he would be extradited from Sweden to the United States because of his perceived role in publishing secret American documents.[7][8] Assange surrendered himself to UK police on 7 December 2010, and was held for ten days before being released on bail. Having been unsuccessful in his challenge to the extradition proceedings, he breached his bail and absconded. He was granted asylum by Ecuador in August 2012 and has remained in the Embassy of Ecuador in London since then.
Who are you to say the charges are trumped up?
This isn't the first time you've exhibited the behavior of a shill, albeit a rather unintelligent one:
Assange wasn't that long ago; it's still a little early to be trying to change the narrative.
Assange, a foreign national not subject to US law was under no legal obligation to protect the information given him. The US has no legal
stick a letter in Julian's pocket and he's official mail.
Good (Score:2, Interesting)
Glad to see it. This would have set an uncomfortable precedent of granting a wanted criminal the freedom to roam around the country he is wanted in. Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.
Re:Good (Score:5, Informative)
He's not wanted for questioning. There's a warrant out for his arrest - the interrogation is the last stage before he is charged.
https://www.newstatesman.com/b... [newstatesman.com]
What has become clear is that the Swedish approach to criminal proceedings is different from that of England or other common law jurisdictions. The interrogation requested takes place at a late stage, just before prosecution. Assange is thereby not required for mere questioning - indeed, he was questioned on 31 August 2010.
And he's accused of rape - UK courts have ruled that what he is accused of doing in Sweden would be rape if he did it in the UK. Which is a key part of extradition being granted.
4. Rape
On 17 August 2010, in the home of the injured party [SW] in Enkoping, Assange deliberately consummated sexual intercourse with her by improperly exploiting that she, due to sleep. was in a helpless state.
It is an aggravating circumstance that Assange. who was aware that it was the expressed wish of the injured party and a prerequisite of sexual intercourse that a condom be used. still consummated unprotected sexual intercourse with her. The sexual act was designed to violate the injured party's sexual integrity."
The High Court held that the test of "dual criminality" was met in respect of each of these offences: they were offences in both England and Sweden.
USA waged terror war with mass murder in 1945 when attacking Hiroshima with a nuclear bomb, but somehow one can't expect anyone to be punished for it, ever. Not to mention all the shitty things the US government keeps doing.
This notion of pretending that law and order is to be this cherished thing as if it were to try show some utmost respect to ideas of morality and dignity is freaking obscene.
Re:Good (Score:5, Informative)
He still breached bail which in itself is a crime.
Yes, and the charges he breached bail on have been withdrawn by prosecutors who passed up multiple opportunities to question him, on the basis that they could not question him. How it is just to punish someone for skipping bail when the charges have been withdrawn? If the charges were legitimate, why did the prosecutors pass up multiple opportunities to question him?
Um, because he wanted them to come to the UK to question him. And that's not how things work.
Umm, he's charged with jumping bail in the UK, the UK prosecutors have not withdrawn those ch
The end of the previous post was too abrupt, so let me clarify:
1. The charges for jumping bail have not been withdrawn, so I deny the stated premise of your question ("the charges have been withdrawn").
2. The Swedish "charges" were not withdrawn when Assange jumped bail, so I deny the intended premise ofyour question as well. Sweden's withdraw from their process cannot retroactively justify jumping bail years earlier.
I'm just going to copy paste this to everyone who doesn't understand the issues around Assange's continued evasion of justice:
He skipped bail. That's a crime. You don't get to ignore every law just because you think that another country's attempt to prosecute is without merit.
No, it's not. Other people put up his bail, a total of 93,500 pounds, to secure his bail. He promised to appear in court. Every level went against him. He realized he was almost certainly going to be extradited, and fled. Those people are out the bail money, and he's actively committed an offense.
A [talking to B]: "Do you realize who you're talking to? He's a heinous criminal! [referring to C]"
Re: (Score:1)
He skipped bail. That's a crime. You don't get to ignore every law just because you think that another country's attempt to prosecute is without merit.
He skipped bail. That's a crime, whether you think the bail conditions are warranted or not.
Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.
Diplomatic immunity is just as you said: "granted". Whether it should or shouldn't, or whether the government simply arrests them after it has been granted is entirely up to country granting it.
Re: Good (Score:5, Insightful)
Because it was fine when he was doing it to the Republicans. Once he showed the Democrats to be no better and as a result prevented the coronation of Queen Hillary he became public enemy number one.
Don't kid yourself (Score:2)
Does anybody remember when he was a hero?
For exposing the corrupt US government to the whole world? Did that go down the memory hole? Benedict Cumberbatch played him in the movie, for fucks sake.
And he does what he always does, expose the corrupt US government to the whole world, and he suddenly became the worst criminal in the world? How does this even work?
Re:Good (Score:5, Funny)
This would have set an uncomfortable precedent of granting a wanted criminal the freedom to roam around the country he is wanted in.
Assange is only wanted for avoiding prosecution for an alleged crime for which the charges have been withdrawn.
Diplomatic immunity status shouldn't be able to be granted after a crime has been committed.
Former, withdrawn charges shouldn't be grounds for arrest. The British Empire is quite upset that Assange didn't respect their authority, and would like to make an example of him even though there are currently no other charges filed against him.
The supposed victims of his alleged crimes did not believe that he should be charged. The charges filed have been dropped, and the prosecutors who filed them passed up numerous opportunities to question him before doing so. But keep calling him a criminal. That's exactly what three governments want, and you wouldn't want to let them down, would you?
Former, withdrawn charges shouldn't be grounds for arrest.
I think you're wrong, secondary crimes related to your arrest and incarceration should not automatically be expunged simply because the arrest or conviction was in error, invalid or dropped. Resisting arrest, causing a car chase, jail break, contempt of court, parole violation, skipping bail... attempting to evade the justice system should be a crime, even if you are innocent. If you try to escape jail and kill a prison guard it's still murder even if the rape case you originally served time for is later cl
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Thing is even if convicted now he likely wouldn't face much punishment. Any custodial sentence would likely be accounted for by time stuck in the embassy. The sentence would probably be light anyway because his reason for doing it is genuine fear of rendition and torture.
The only thing really keeping him there is that fear, warranted or not.
The first couple of charges were dropped because of statue of limitations, in other words he evaded the law long enough.
The UK is right to refuse ambassadorship (Score:1)
The UK is right to refuse ambassadorship for Assange. If people accused of crimes in a foreign countries could be granted diplomatic immunity once they've been accused, it would be a massive loophole. Anyone charged with a crime in a foreign country could be granted ambassadorship and given a get out of jail free card. If you believe the charges are unjust, then argue they ought to be dropped. Don't use loopholes to try to escape facing justice, because this can easily be abused.
So thats why Persona non grata https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] exists.
That person with diplomatic immunity is then recalled but do not lose their diplomatic immunity while been recalled from another nation.
They get to leave the nation with full diplomatic immunity and do back to their own nation.
You're an idiot. The UK does not control who Ecuador appoints as an ambassador or diplomat.
Go the fuck back to school and learn about these things called 'jurisdictions.'
It means that they can tax him ... (Score:2)
and so maybe recoup cost of the free bed & board that they have been giving him for a few years.
He only eats nothing burgers with salty fries
Interesting (Score:4, Interesting)
What they need to do, I think, is sneak him out with some sort of large diplomatic package, which would grant him safe passage to Ecuador.
They can't open diplomatic mail. Or they risk having all of their diplomatic mail becoming subject to inspection by host countries. But there are almost certainly restrictions on how large a package may be and continue to be recognized as mail.
It just needs to be correctly marked. There isn't a requirement for it to be an actual parcel or envelope [wikipedia.org]. This method has been used with varying levels of success to smuggle people. I suppose us plebs are not likely to hear about most of the times it has been used successfully, but there have been some high-profile failures of this method, including one in the UK where customs stopped and searched a crate containing a former Nigerian government official [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
Face justice... for what? (Score:2, Interesting)
The women in Sweden have repeatedly said that no rape was commited, and that they were shocked when people higher up in the police turned it into a manhunt and rape case.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/201... [abc.net.au]
Actually in sweden sex without a condom without direct agreement between the two is "rape" and they all agree that there was no condom was used... even better, "rape" charged are public, even if the girls do not want to file charges, the police can still file the charge anyway... so the police used that as the rape charge. The girls clearly said several times it was not a rape (in the common meaning of the word), both agreed in the sex. what parts disagree is if they request
Sneak through sewers? (Score:2)
There has to be a legion (a la Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) who has the London sewers mapped out like the back of their hand who could sneak him away.
simple...Human DoS! (Score:2)
Just ask only for everyone to dress exactly the same way, cut the air the same way and look as much as possible as him... then everyone goes to the Ecuador embassy and leave all at same time. Do this several times, but only once of then Assange MAY really leave the embassy
The police could not track so many people and after several attempts, they will give up or agree in a valid solution... or he MAY leave in one of the attempts
Better yet, ask everyone to use a burka, that will be easier to hide as everyone
Re: Unfair (Score:4, Insightful)
Breach of bail conditions is a crime.
I think it comes under contempt of court.
Are you suggesting that contempt of court be allowed?
Just because YOU don't think that he should stand trial for the original accusation, doesn't mean that the UK court weren't obliged to make that happen (by international agreement) or that in skipping bail he hasn't committed a crime against a UK court on UK soil.
And, I don't know if you understand this bit:
arrest != charge != conviction.
You can be convicted for resisting arrest, however. Arrest is literally "let's stop him so we can investigate if a crime has occurred". A charge is "We have reasonable belief he did something illegal, which a court will now judge and we may have to detain him until such time as the court can do so". A conviction is "the court has determined beyond reasonable doubt that they have broken the law".
He was wanted for arrest, to answer potential rape charges. As part of this, he was arrested in the UK. A court ordered him to stay within bail conditions (which is a concession, so he's not under arrest for months on end). By breaching those court conditions, he is now automatically CHARGED with contempt of court which will - without some seriously extraordinary circumstance proven to a court - result in a conviction. The contempt charge is now based on the prima-facie evidence of failing to abide by the conditions of the UK court. It doesn't matter WHY. Or what the history is. Or what else is going on. He is now required to stand trial for that if nothing else.
As such, the UK police has a duty to arrest him, to face trial for the charge of contempt of court, which - whether or not he is convicted - will also make him available to stand trial and answer charges from the original arrest.
Not one bit of the that entire last paragraph is optional. Only the potential outcome of it (the courts could in theory side with him and let him go, or they could jsut convict him for the bail offence and let him go, or they could convict him for the bail offence and hand him over as per a valid international arrest warrant).
Hi lawyer has said multiple times that he'd be willing to face these charges if both countries would guarantee that Assange would not be extradited to the US (something they claim they have no intention of doing) and both countries have flat refused to make this guarantee, leading to the belief that that is exactly what they plan to do. And the moment he hits US soil, he'll be Gitmod, whether it's in Guantanamo or a US prison. Everyone involved knows it and so much money and many man hours spent on this s
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily. If I have good reason to believe that my right to life, my right to a fair trial etc will be violated, human rights law can potentially override criminal law.
Re: (Score:2)
Assaulted, right.
They changed their mind about giving consent after the act, in at least one case also after cooking him breakfast.
Gosh you have it all wrapped up.
It's almost like we don't need to bother to go through hearing actual evidence, sworn under oath, cross-examined, including expert testimony and witness and victim statements, including potentially highly sensitive personal statements about an incredibly intimate event which people may or may not want all the details in the press but which would be examined by a court.
Re: Unfair (Score:2)
My god, your life must be dull. What's the point of living if you don't live a little?
"What do you call someone that has sex with a woman outside of her consenting terms?
A rapist."
So, a man who cheats on his wife is a rapist?
Pretty sure americans did that all on their own. Assange just helped us see through the Hollywood veil of fantasy.
No, he's party to it (Score:1)
Releasing leaks handed to him is what Wikileaks does, that's one thing. But he then added a lot of fake stuff himself, and became party to the game.
Re: (Score:1)
So what if he's anti-American? He's not American, wants to stay away from America, and wants to expose war crimes and other illegal activity. Trump is completely anti-non-American and wants to annihilate a country. Who's really the real threat here?
Just over a year ago and Assange was still a hero of the Left. The Moment Hillary conceded he became enemy #1 to the left.
But the political aspects aside, even if I agreed with you that Hillary should be President, Assange is still not a traitor