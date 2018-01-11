Top US Government Computers Linked to Revenge-Porn Site (thedailybeast.com) 14
Joseph Cox, reporting for The Daily Beast: Data obtained by a security analyst and shared with The Daily Beast reveals the behind-the-scenes of the epicenter of revenge porn: a notorious image board called Anon-IB, where users constantly upload non-consensual imagery, comment on it, and trade nudes like baseball cards. The data shows Anon-IB users connecting from U.S. Senate, Navy, and other government computers, including the Executive Office of the President, even as senators push for a bill that would further combat the practice, and after the military's own recent revenge-porn crisis. "Wow tig ol bitties. You have any nudes to share?" someone wrote in November, underneath a photo of a woman who apparently works in D.C., while connecting from an IP address registered to the U.S. Senate.
Anon-IB is a free-to-use message board where users post images, typically of women, and which is split into various genre or location sections. Some parts are focused on countries, while U.S. sections may narrow down to a state. Many users pursue so-called wins, which are nude or explicit photos, and may egg each other on to share more images. Anon-IB was also intertwined with a 2014 breach of celebrity nudes referred to as The Fappening. "Looking for wins of [redacted]. She used to send nudes to my friend all of the time. Would love to see some more," someone connecting from the U.S. Senate IP address wrote last August.
Though for some odd reason, whenever some politician can't weasel out of some sleazy sex allegation and has to make some sort of public statement, begging for forgiveness, it's some conservative.
Granted, mostly because no liberal gives a fuck what their politicians do in the bed as long as they do their work...
Err... what ? Al Franken ? Conyers ? Ted Kennedy ? Bill Clinton ? Just off the top of my head.
Can we not pretend that this is even remotely partisan ?
They always featured known 'stars' who've done multiple other films, a few of them in the same "revenge" category.
Not saying that legitimate revenge porn isn't a thing that hasn't slandered someone's name... just saying people get awfully uppity over something that has more or less become a business model.
They're still anonymous. Why did you post this on Slashdot?
"She used to send nudes to my friend all of the time"?
Looks like women trying to attract powerful men.