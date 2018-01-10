North Carolina Congressional Map Ruled Unconstitutionally Gerrymandered (nytimes.com) 5
An anonymous reader shares a report: A panel of federal judges struck down North Carolina's congressional map on Tuesday, condemning it as unconstitutional because Republicans had drawn the map seeking a political advantage (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). The ruling was the first time that a federal court had blocked a congressional map because of a partisan gerrymander, and it instantly endangered Republican seats in the coming elections. Judge James A. Wynn Jr., in a biting 191-page opinion, said that Republicans in North Carolina's Legislature had been "motivated by invidious partisan intent" as they carried out their obligation in 2016 to divide the state into 13 congressional districts, 10 of which are held by Republicans. The result, Judge Wynn wrote, violated the 14th Amendment's guarantee of equal protection. The ruling and its chief demand -- that the Republican-dominated Legislature create a new landscape of congressional districts by Jan. 24 -- infused new turmoil into the political chaos that has in recent years enveloped North Carolina. President Trump carried North Carolina in 2016, but the state elected a Democrat as its governor on the same day and in 2008 supported President Barack Obama.
In all seriousness, I do hope that something like this will be implemented in its stead:
https://www.washingtonpost.com...
Sure. But this stuff has been going on so long that it's part of history class. Even the term gerrymander goes back to the earliest days of our republic.
That said, the fact that a state (or a voter) went for Obama and then Trump is no proof of nefarious meddling.
This idea that the system is broken because it produced a result you don't agree with is even MORE dangerous to democracy than gerrymandering.
How is this not automated? Should just be a computer program that does "find the N points such that each point is the closest point to exactly P/N people."
That is, make a Voronoi diagram on population, not geometric distance.
No politics involved at all, but probably people wouldn't like it...
