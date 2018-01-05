Why Twitter Hasn't Banned President Trump (theverge.com) 44
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amid vocal calls for the company to act, Twitter today offered its first explanation for why it hasn't banned President Donald Trump -- without ever saying the man's name. "Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society," the company said in a blog post. "Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions." In its blog post, Twitter reiterated its previous statement that all accounts still must follow the company's rules. The statement seemed to leave open the possibility that it might one day take action against Trump's account, or the accounts of other world leaders who might use the platform to incite violence or otherwise break its rules. "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly," it said. In response to the claims that Twitter doesn't ban President Trump because he draws attention -- and ad revenue -- to the company, Twitter said: "No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."
Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:1)
Like the GOP lately
Re:Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:5, Insightful)
Twitter hasn't banned Donald Trump because he has done nothing to warrant banning.
Being an assclown with opinions that you don't like is not a justification for banning someone. Otherwise the Internet would be quite empty.
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, nuclear war threats should be issued via SoundCloud or Tindr. Accusations of crossed boundaries via MySpace, and threats of suicide via Diaspora.
Too soon?
We all know the reason why (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Amazing how for some people, their only desire is to silence those they disagree with.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh yeah, right. Like if the POTUS can't post on Twitter he'll have no way to communicate with the nation. So taking away his Twitter account would "silence" Donald Trump.
Christ, I only wish it were so.
Re: (Score:2)
I hope you are trolling. I would hate to think anybody could be that ignorant.
Re: (Score:2)
Follow the money (Score:2)
Of course its all about ad-revenue and attention. While technically they are correct, that it takes more than one person to drive a conversation; in this case it's one person on a bully pulpit shouting to his people.
--
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" - Sean Spicer
Re: (Score:2)
that it takes more than one person to drive a conversation
But I bet a good bit of the rest of their income is commentary on that one person's tweets.
Re: (Score:2)
What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:4, Informative)
Re:What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:4, Insightful)
How many people on twitter have threatened to kill Trump? Should they all be banned?
BTW: when has Trump ever threatened to kill anybody? Be specific.
Re: (Score:2)
I understand a lot of people don't like him but its not like he makes random posts with the n word or anything like that.
Because social justice! Away with you and your white male western capitalist logic, foul villain!
No rules (Score:2)
Re:KICK hIM OFF NOW (Score:4, Insightful)
I hope you are trolling.
The only KKK friendlies in the government have all been democrats. Robert Byrd was a klansman.
The democrats and the KKK were one and the same until the KKK was effectively dismantled in the 1960s.
Trump has never supported any racist group. And Trump was never considered racist before he ran for president.
Why is it racist to defend our borders against illegal immigration? Mexico certainly defends their borders. Is Mexico racist?
A Good Reason NOT to Ban Trump (Score:5, Interesting)
I believe it is very important to expose the jackass for what he is and not to hide him. Hiding Trump's mutterings would be far more dangerous to our democracy than anything he tweets.
Becasue Gab.ai & people are sick of censorship (Score:2)
People are getting tired of twitter's extremely biased censorship.
Gab.ai is a real alternative. Trump has over 40 million followers. Twitter is already hurting.
If Trump leaves, how many people will follow Trump over to Gab.ai?
Survival (Score:2)
If Trump weren't on Twitter all the time, they would have gone out of business long ago. They are getting tons of free advertising from him.
I Am Not A Crook (Score:2)
If the President does it, it's not against Twitter's rules. By definition.
Maybe he stays because they don't like him. (Score:2)
Trump is good for the world (Score:1)
Horsefeathers (Score:2)
There is Donald J. Trump's personal account [twitter.com], and then the POTUS account. [twitter.com]
Ban Trump's personal account, and force him to use the POTUS account.
Doubleplusgood (Score:2)
It would be the end of Twitter (Score:2)
They would lose millions of users overnight and their growth potential would go right into the toilet. This is a company that has never made a profit but survives on the promise of future profits.
Twitter would be as relevant as Steve Bannon this time next year if they banned Trump.