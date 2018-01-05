Why Twitter Hasn't Banned President Trump (theverge.com) 297
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amid vocal calls for the company to act, Twitter today offered its first explanation for why it hasn't banned President Donald Trump -- without ever saying the man's name. "Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society," the company said in a blog post. "Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions." In its blog post, Twitter reiterated its previous statement that all accounts still must follow the company's rules. The statement seemed to leave open the possibility that it might one day take action against Trump's account, or the accounts of other world leaders who might use the platform to incite violence or otherwise break its rules. "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly," it said. In response to the claims that Twitter doesn't ban President Trump because he draws attention -- and ad revenue -- to the company, Twitter said: "No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."
Twitter hasn't banned Donald Trump because he has done nothing to warrant banning.
Being an assclown with opinions that you don't like is not a justification for banning someone. Otherwise the Internet would be quite empty.
Being an assclown with opinions that you don't like is not a justification for banning someone. Otherwise the Internet would be quite empty.
Of course its justification enough. r/the_donald does that quite often. Twitter is not beholden to the 1st amendment on their platform. Twitter is a private platform held together by private money. They could ban every politician, government, media outlet, and bureaucrat from Twitter tomorrow and the most that would happen would be a media firestorm and the eventual likely collapse of their company.
Yeah, nuclear war threats should be issued via SoundCloud or Tindr. Accusations of crossed boundaries via MySpace, and threats of suicide via Diaspora.
Too soon?
Re:Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:5, Informative)
Can you link said tweet ? Of course you can't since he never threatened nuclear war.
He just factually stated that the US nuclear arsenal is both functioning and bigger than a certain other country's which is both unproven and smaller.
Stating facts is not a threat.
Re:Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:4, Informative)
Actually in a nuclear standoff pointing out your country has a very large nuclear advantage over a potential attacker is likely to cause that attacker to think again.
And of course Bill Clinton made a very similar statement.
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/07... [nytimes.com]
CLINTON'S WARNING IRKS NORTH KOREA
Published: July 13, 1993
TOKYO, July 12- The North Korean Government accused President Clinton today of provoking it with threats of war after he warned that the United States would retaliate if North Korea developed nuclear arms.
The statement by the Communist Government of Kim Il Sung came just hours after it handed over what it said were remains of 17 American soldiers killed in the Korean War.
On his weekend visit to South Korea, President Clinton warned that if North Korea developed and used an atomic weapon, "we would quickly and overwhelmingly retaliate."
"It would mean the end of their country as they know it," he said. 'Rash Act' by U.S.
The North Korean Government lashed back today through its Korean Central News Agency, monitored in Tokyo.
"The United States must ponder over the fatal consequences that might arise from its rash act," the statement said. "If anyone dares to provoke us, we will immediately show him in practice what our bold decision is."
North Korea has denied that it is developing nuclear weapons but has banned inspections of two sites suspected of being nuclear installations. Last month, North Korea backed off from its decision to drop out of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, but the issue of site inspections was left unresolved. Further talks on the matter are to begin Wednesday in Geneva, where Washington is expected to press North Korea to accept inspections or face consequences that could include economic sanctions.
And so did Obama
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/new... [telegraph.co.uk]
President Barack Obama delivered a stern warning to North Korea on Tuesday, reminding its "erratic" and "irresponsible" leader that America's nuclear arsenal could "destroy" his country.
Kim Jong-un, the North Korean dictator, claimed to have tested a submarine-launched missile last Saturday. A photograph showed the weapon flying out of the sea, although there was no independent confirmation that it had been fired from a submarine, as opposed to a sub-surface platform.
"We could, obviously, destroy North Korea with our arsenals"
Barack Obama
But North Korea already has between six and eight nuclear warheads that could be mounted on a missile. If the regime does perfect a submarine-launched system then it would, in theory, be able to launch a nuclear attack on the American mainland. This would require a submarine being able to sail within missile range of the US.
Mr Obama gave warning of the possible consequences. "We could, obviously, destroy North Korea with our arsenals," he told CBS News. "But aside from the humanitarian costs of that, they are right next door to our vital ally, [South] Korea."
Mr Obama said that America was improving its own missile defences. "One of the things that we have been doing is spending a lot more time positioning our missile defence systems, so that even as we try to resolve the underlying problem of nuclear development inside of North Korea, we're also setting up a shield that can at least block the relatively low level threats that they're posing right now," he said
Full marks to Obama for pointing out that a single 50's era ICBM launched from North Korea is very likely to be intercepted given current US missile defences as well as pointing out that the US could level the whole country, i.e. that MAD applies even if you can build enough missiles to get one through.
Of course when Clinton and Obama did it the Democrat run media didn't tell everyone it showed they were insane and about to start WW3.
A war between the US and North Korea would be over very quickly indeed. And China probably knows those US missile defences would take an unpredictable toll on an Chinese missiles aimed at the US. I.e. the US may not have nuclear primacy anymore but the assured destruction isn't guaranteed to be mutual even for Russia and China. Let alone North Korea.
Re:Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:4, Insightful)
The implicit message is literally "The US' nuclear arsenal is one of the biggest in the world and proven to work". It's a simple fact. You can't even deny this fact. That's it.
Reading more than that into it says more about you than it does him.
You're neglecting the fact that he made a comparison. It may have been a factual comparison, but what one chooses to compare can be considered a meaningful statement. The subtext was showy if not threatening.
The implicit message is literally "The US' nuclear arsenal is one of the biggest in the world and proven to work". It's a simple fact. You can't even deny this fact. That's it.
Reading more than that into it says more about you than it does him.
We should infer nothing from his choosing to mention this particular fact? Just how stupid do you think we are?
Actually, most reasonable people have no clue what he thinks. That's one of the main reasons why he has accomplished this much.
We do have many people who do claim to be mind readers however. Which says nothing about Trump, and everything about such people.
Trump's public statements aren't tha to understand (Score:5, Interesting)
Decades ago, before he got into politics, I studied Trump quite a bit. I read all his books, which explained his thinking although ghost writers wrote the words. I've paid more attention since he started wading into politics and making some outrageous statements. He's not that complicated and his major ideas have been written about extensively.
When he makes public statements, keep in mind he LOVES to get press, he craves publicity. Good press or bad press it doesn't much matter, he just wants to be in the news. Raising his profile both advances his business / agenda and simply feels good for him. There were 16 Republican candidates who were generally more classically qualified than him, yet he got all the attention, and that's a big part of what won him the presidency.
He also loves HUGE, and spectacular! People joke about him always saying everything is going to be "yuge", the biggest, the best ever, and that joke is because he actually does that. He builds hotels huge, with gold plated stuff everywhere. That's his personality. He loves the biggest, the best, going to extremes - and then emphasizing the "yuge" in his PR.
There are a few other things, but those two go a long way to understanding whatever Trump says publicly.
Let's test your mind reading skills. I'm thinking of a number. What number is it?
Here's a thing. Reading about a person does not make you a mind reader. Thinking about a person also does not make you a mind reader. No matter how convinced you are of this super power of yours.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Decades ago, before he got into politics, I studied Trump quite a bit. I read all his books, which explained his thinking although ghost writers wrote the words. I've paid more attention since he started wading into politics and making some outrageous statements. He's not that complicated and his major ideas have been written about extensively.
When he makes public statements, keep in mind he LOVES to get press, he craves publicity. Good press or bad press it doesn't much matter, he just wants to be in the news. Raising his profile both advances his business / agenda and simply feels good for him. There were 16 Republican candidates who were generally more classically qualified than him, yet he got all the attention, and that's a big part of what won him the presidency.
He also loves HUGE, and spectacular! People joke about him always saying everything is going to be "yuge", the biggest, the best ever, and that joke is because he actually does that. He builds hotels huge, with gold plated stuff everywhere. That's his personality. He loves the biggest, the best, going to extremes - and then emphasizing the "yuge" in his PR.
There are a few other things, but those two go a long way to understanding whatever Trump says publicly.
One of the other things being that Trump is a winner, Trump is always a winner, no matter what the facts say, no matter if the photographs show that the size of his inauguration crowd was pitiful, it was actually millions strong, the biggest in history because Trump is ALWAYS a winner. One of the easiest ways of getting on Trump's bad side seems to be to call this into question. As for what won him the presidency, it wasn't just that he got all the attention, it was that a large portion of the electorate ju
This right here is IMHO the problem with society today. Not Trump. It's the asinine media which turns inanity into a superstar simply because they value flamboyance o
So your saying he's Zaphod Beeblebrox ?
And that is why I state above that when someone says that they can read minds, it says nothing about the person who's mind they say they can read.
The only relevant information in that statement is that said person has serious problems differentiating between their thoughts and reality.
You do realize that we're talking about Trump's account here, and not an imaginary one that you pulled out of your ass?
He makes a point of posting in a very specific way, which is clearly designed to push for certain agenda, and obfuscate his actual thoughts. To the point where many of the "oh we're smarter than him and we know we're thinking" types among the journalists keep getting it wrong with remarkable consistency.
Or you could try not looking down on people just because they don't share your political views.
Follow the money (Score:2)
Of course its all about ad-revenue and attention. While technically they are correct, that it takes more than one person to drive a conversation; in this case it's one person on a bully pulpit shouting to his people.
"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" - Sean Spicer
that it takes more than one person to drive a conversation
But I bet a good bit of the rest of their income is commentary on that one person's tweets.
What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:5, Informative)
I understand a lot of people don't like him but its not like he makes random posts with the n word or anything like that.
Because social justice! Away with you and your white male western capitalist logic, foul villain!
Even Slashdot filters the "n" word...
Re:What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:5, Informative)
Even Slashdot filters the "n" word...
But skank, cunt, whore, fag, queer, penis, wop, beaner, white trash, and lezbo all seem just fine.
Re:What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:5, Insightful)
How many people on twitter have threatened to kill Trump? Should they all be banned?
BTW: when has Trump ever threatened to kill anybody? Be specific.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
He called Hillary Clinton a traitor. Treason is punishable by death.
He also famously stated, "If she gets to pick her judges: Nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is. I don’t know. But I tell you what, that will be a horrible day.”
He has called for the death penalty to be used on specific people (NYC truck terrorist) and on general classes of people (those who kill policemen).
Do we need to go on?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
He meant what the constitution says and it was strictly in the context of the judiciary trampling constitutional rights. If the governement gets out of line and tries to ban guns/take away guns, that's what the 2nd amendment is for.
AKA, if Hillary nominates anti-2nd judges, the 2nd amendment is there to protect said 2nd amendment rights to begin with.
The full context
Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish, the Second Amendment. By the way, and if she gets to pick --if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know. But I'll tell you what, that will be a horrible day, if -- if -- Hillary gets to put her judges in.
You're saying you're against using your 2nd amendment rights when the governement threatens said rights ? So you're anti-constitution I tak
Re: (Score:3)
Correct, the 2nd amendment is for self defense, not for influencing public policy (i.e. terrorism).
Vote? Lobby? The NRA does a pretty decent job of encouraging both.
Re: (Score:3)
Donald Trump threatens nuclear war on Twitter in order to distract from his obvious treason.
Trump threatens nuclear war...with words...which were mocking a tinpot dictator. That same dictator on the other hand who's country has kidnapped women from S.Korea and Japan and pressed them into harems for the military and senior officials of the government. That has fired missiles over Japan, and has Japan on edge enough that not only are they considering a full or partial rewrite of article 9 [mainichi.jp] - that's the section that says they can't have a pro-active military, only self-defense. That they're also co
Re: (Score:2)
Once a gov starts using a service as a gov in an official role... then its a "private entity" that has to consider the needs of a gov.
No rules (Score:5, Informative)
A Good Reason NOT to Ban Trump (Score:5, Insightful)
I believe it is very important to expose the jackass for what he is and not to hide him. Hiding Trump's mutterings would be far more dangerous to our democracy than anything he tweets.
Re: (Score:3)
That could be said about pretty much anyone on the platform.
Better to murder the bad ideas in an easy accessible place rather than sweeping under the rug and letting em grow in a platform where no opposition will be found.
Becasue Gab.ai & people are sick of censorship (Score:5, Interesting)
People are getting tired of twitter's extremely biased censorship.
Gab.ai is a real alternative. Trump has over 40 million followers. Twitter is already hurting.
If Trump leaves, how many people will follow Trump over to Gab.ai?
Re: (Score:3)
I'm Australian, so not tied to either of the USA's major political parties, but it doesn't take more than a brief skim of the main page to know that gab.ai is heavily republican leaning; the articles there currently are overtly focused on discrediting democrats. It's often quite complicated to dissect censorship or coverage and determine whether it's biased or not; our local public broadcaster was audited recently(ish) and turned out to be neutral, even though one side was utterly convinced it was extremely
Re: (Score:2)
Gab.ai is a social media network, it's not a news site. They also do not censor anyone. There is no republican lean. If you want to follow democrats on Gab.ai, you can do so, and your feed will be democrat leaning.
Unlike Twitter, they don't go out of their way to ban republicans and other right wing folk though.
Survival (Score:2)
If Trump weren't on Twitter all the time, they would have gone out of business long ago. They are getting tons of free advertising from him.
I Am Not A Crook (Score:2)
If the President does it, it's not against Twitter's rules. By definition.
Maybe he stays because they don't like him. (Score:2)
Horsefeathers (Score:5, Interesting)
There is Donald J. Trump's personal account [twitter.com], and then the POTUS account. [twitter.com]
Ban Trump's personal account, and force him to use the POTUS account.
Doubleplusgood (Score:2)
It would be the end of Twitter (Score:2)
They would lose millions of users overnight and their growth potential would go right into the toilet. This is a company that has never made a profit but survives on the promise of future profits.
Twitter would be as relevant as Steve Bannon this time next year if they banned Trump.
Here's an idea (Score:2)
Twitter Rules on Violence and Physical Harm (Score:3)
This policy does not apply to military or government entities.
https://blog.twitter.com/offic... [twitter.com]
The Verge (Score:5, Insightful)
Twitter's "explanation" is hogwash. (Score:2)
Although Twitter's PR department raises several thought-provoking, manufactured points, there is a simpler reason evident to all: because Trump is the most powerful man on the world and there's every reason to believe that he'd damage or destroy Twitter if provoked.
Twitter is correct (Score:2)
Banning Trump from twitter will have no impact on him. He can release the same vitriol from the whitehouse website or some right-wing twitter equivalent website and have more deniability. People will see what he says because he is the president â" he will gather the same amountnof attention.
Twitter needs Trump, Trump doesnâ(TM)t need twitter.
Take it one step further... (Score:2)
Ban him (Score:2)
Please. Let's tear that scab clean off. I would love to live in that shitstorm.
Do it, bitches. Be who you are.
Censoring Trump would kill Twitter (Score:3)
"No one person's account drives Twitter's growth..."
That's true, because Twitter has no growth. The number of users flattened out about two years ago - any growth since 2015 is minimal, and possibly faked. Meanwhile, Twitter continues to bleed money. Twitter is in a slow-motion death spiral, and desperately hoping that someone - anyone - will buy it.
Twitter doesn't dare block Trump's account, because they could instantly lose all Trump followers as users. Twitter currently has around 300 million users. Trump has 46 million followers. So they could lose more than 10% of their users in one blow, and that would be the beginning of the end.
Censorship (Score:3)
Twitter is happy participating in a discussion meant to harass the president?
Trying to justify why you are not censoring the president is just evil. The only responsible thing Twitter should do is completely ignore any and all discussion.
Their policy of censorship is ludicrous.
Re:We all know the reason why (Score:5, Insightful)
Amazing how for some people, their only desire is to silence those they disagree with.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Oh yeah, right. Like if the POTUS can't post on Twitter he'll have no way to communicate with the nation. So taking away his Twitter account would "silence" Donald Trump.
Christ, I only wish it were so.
Re: (Score:3)
You know, you can just not read his tweets if you don't like what he says ?
Some of us enjoy his candor and his trolling skills.
I don't read his tweets. I don't Twitter at all. My complaint is that whenever President Trump writes anything in Twitter, all proper news reporting and editorial news filtering is brought to its knees and all of the media here in the US rabidly echo the tweet, an analysis of the tweet, multiple interviews with politicians about the tweet, on and on ad infinitum.
Meanwhile, real events around the world are completely ignored by the US news media. To use a term from the old newspaper days, none of the Tweets
Re:We all know the reason why (Score:5, Insightful)
That's not a Trump problem, that's a media problem. More so that media are chasing that "always first" "always sweet-sweet ad revenue" and so on. Welcome to the shitshow that always-on 24hr news media has created, and welcome to the ever increasing irrelevance that the news media has helped create. It also doesn't help that there is very low public trust of the media in general, or that when people point out that they have indeed fucked up, engaged in unethical practices, or whatever else. The media's response is to screech "IT'S NOT US! IT'S YOU!" Queue this up with Journolist [wikipedia.org], Gamejournopros [techraptor.net] and so on all pushing narritives, talking points, and so on. Or media outlet's directly handing off their news stories to political parties to make sure that the "story narrative is correct." [dailycaller.com]
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
So you want to ban the man from tweeting because the media in the US only care to push their anti-Trump narrative and thus try to dissect his tweets to make them sound bad/worse instead of reporting actual news ? Maybe instead of removing his freedom to tweet, you should do something about the "Fake News media", like watch actual news instead of CNN/MSNBC.
Re: (Score:3)
Thanks for making the point... (Score:2, Insightful)
Of course you wish it were so, thanks for making GP's point again.
You and the rest want to deny everyone you disagree with any platform to speak, don't give us this hypocritical BS. We've seen your playbook and the rules in it only apply to other people. We know about the heckler's veto and we're not buying this crap. You don't give a single real damn about anything but having power.
If you can't take disagreement, then we're just going to disagree even louder until you grow up or get lost.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Is that such a bad thing (Score:2)
Re: We all know the reason why (Score:5, Insightful)
Far left and far right as two sides of the same coin here. Most reasonable leftists on the other hand share the opinion of the reasonable right wingers. Let the man speak and let everyone make up their own mind what he says.
Re: We all know the reason why (Score:5, Informative)
Far left and far right as two sides of the same coin here. Most reasonable leftists on the other hand share the opinion of the reasonable right wingers. Let the man speak and let everyone make up their own mind what he says.
Quite true, though keep in mind just what the definition of "far right" is these days. If you support freedom of speech, hold a view that patriotism is okay, that political correctness has run amok? You're a far-right-nazi in the minds of those far leftists who are extremely loud, and in many cases hold institutional power in many places from media to education. That proof can be seen to the average Trump derangement syndrome, to the shitshow surrounding Lindsay Shepard at Wilfred Laurier. [theglobeandmail.com] The "reasonable left" is far right in their minds, and has a lot to do with social media creating ideological echo chambers.
Re: (Score:2)
I do mean it in the actual sense, not in the modern far left propaganda sense. As in people who share views of national socialists. Not people who happen to be to the right of Marx.
Re: (Score:2)
If you share the views of "national socialists" you're still in the left. The only difference between them and a communist is how best to put their boot on your throat.
Re: (Score:2)
So in your view, political violence is purview of the left only.
As I noted above, I use these things in the actual sense they're used. Not in the way that extremists on either side use them. National socialists are distinctly on the right, just like communists are distinctly on the left.
And both are indeed violent on ideological level.
So in your view, political violence is purview of the left only.
Some amazing reading skills there. Where did I say that? Ah...right...that'd be nowhere.
As I noted above, I use these things in the actual sense they're used. Not in the way that extremists on either side use them. National socialists are distinctly on the right, just like communists are distinctly on the left.
No, you're looking for fascist on the right. National socialists are distinctly on the left, just like the FLQ were national socialists based around marxism. [wikipedia.org] If you don't understand, then go read Plato's "The Republic" which should clear it up.
Re: (Score:2)
This stopped being about getting offended (Score:2)
When you were in school the worse you could dish out were a few bloody noses. We can murder 75-100 million people. At this point the responsible thing for Twitter to do, no the _human_ thing to do would be to cut Trump off from his instant gratification. Make him go
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I hope you are trolling.
The only KKK friendlies in the government have all been democrats. Robert Byrd was a klansman.
The democrats and the KKK were one and the same until the KKK was effectively dismantled in the 1960s.
Trump has never supported any racist group. And Trump was never considered racist before he ran for president.
Why is it racist to defend our borders against illegal immigration? Mexico certainly defends their borders. Is Mexico racist?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
"Trump was never considered racist before he ran for president"
The hell he wasn't. The complaints have been many over the years about his unwillingness to have black tenants, for example.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
God not that misinfo again (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Trump has never supported any racist group.
In politics being the only person to not instantly condemn a violent and racist hate attack is pretty much defined as "support".
Being the only person to selectively condemn a violent and racist hate attacks certainly earns him said title. To wit, none of the mass violence of the past year perpetrated by a white person was labeled terrorism, where as most done by non-whites were instantly called so. Perhaps he only does so to push his "wall" and immigrant agenda, nonetheless, it's a pattern.
Re: (Score:3)
I hope you are trolling. I would hate to think anybody could be that ignorant.
Re: (Score:2)
Hostile foreign countries don't matter that much anymore, at least outside of threatening nuclear conflicts, and the Clintonites are willing to push us into nuclear war with Russia instead of admitting that they ran a shit campaign. Hostile corporations are a far bigger problem, be they foreign or domestic, and are a far bigger problem even regarding Trump.
Re: (Score:2)
If any American president deserves the death penalty it's George W. Bush, together with his henchmen Dick Cheney and Donals Rumsveld. They were war criminals of a kind we hadn't had in a Western country since Hitler.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not saying there are no Russian ties to Tillerson. He's an oil baron. Russia has oil. There are going to be ties.
The point is that we should be concerned over his very clear ties to the oil industry, instead of trying to paint a stupid Russia narrative that is going to inherently apply to an oil baron.
Remember when we used to bitch during the Bush years about how oil was driving our foreign policy? Now, it's as much literally true as can be possible, outside of nominating a 55-gallon oil drum. B
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it's because Russia didn't "hack the election," which slashdot should be able to understand. The voting machines are vulnerable, but they are too fragmented for any serious efforts to be reliable. The voters were all within the margin of error, and there is no evidence of voting machines being hacked.
What we do have evidence of from Russia is stuff that's happened in every election ever, as long as the tech has been around, with similar permutations happening with older tech. Standard operating p
Oh, you mean he bombed an important ally of Russia, which was fighting ISIS, but warned the Russian troops because directly attacking Russia
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, how about the fact that he's arming (or at least planning to arm) neo-Nazis in the Ukraine to fight Russia?
You keep thinking that I'm naive, but my scenario is far scarier than your penny ante bullshit. I just don't believe the narrative that was crafted by the Clinton administration to hide their own Russian ties, focusing instead on the real problems, which include nuclear war with North Korea.
Re: (Score:2)
What is "wrong with me" is that I see dipshits like you obsessed over seeing a blurry shadow of a drop of corruption, when there is an ocean of corruption in 8K available. If you think what Trump has done regarding Russia is treason, and you are intelligent enough to recognize that a corporation can be just as much as threat as a nation state, then you'd have to conclude that the rivers should be flowing with the blood of our domestic oligarchs. And I wouldn't disagree.
But you are obsessed with a fracti
