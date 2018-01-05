Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Why Twitter Hasn't Banned President Trump (theverge.com) 297

Posted by BeauHD from the cease-and-desist dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amid vocal calls for the company to act, Twitter today offered its first explanation for why it hasn't banned President Donald Trump -- without ever saying the man's name. "Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society," the company said in a blog post. "Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets, would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions." In its blog post, Twitter reiterated its previous statement that all accounts still must follow the company's rules. The statement seemed to leave open the possibility that it might one day take action against Trump's account, or the accounts of other world leaders who might use the platform to incite violence or otherwise break its rules. "We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly," it said. In response to the claims that Twitter doesn't ban President Trump because he draws attention -- and ad revenue -- to the company, Twitter said: "No one person's account drives Twitter's growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind."

  • Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:33PM (#55873365)

    Like the GOP lately

    • Re:Because they are waffling on own standards (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:42PM (#55873421)

      Twitter hasn't banned Donald Trump because he has done nothing to warrant banning.

      Being an assclown with opinions that you don't like is not a justification for banning someone. Otherwise the Internet would be quite empty.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by vix86 ( 592763 )

        Being an assclown with opinions that you don't like is not a justification for banning someone. Otherwise the Internet would be quite empty.

        Of course its justification enough. r/the_donald does that quite often. Twitter is not beholden to the 1st amendment on their platform. Twitter is a private platform held together by private money. They could ban every politician, government, media outlet, and bureaucrat from Twitter tomorrow and the most that would happen would be a media firestorm and the eventual likely collapse of their company.

    • Nobody wants to consider that Twitter overall hates Trump, but knows they could serve the nation as "Exhibit A" during an impeachment trial? Bonus, there is traffic revenue to be made while making the nation aware of what an imbecile the guy is along the way.

  • Of course its all about ad-revenue and attention. While technically they are correct, that it takes more than one person to drive a conversation; in this case it's one person on a bully pulpit shouting to his people.

    --
    "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" - Sean Spicer

  • What exactly has Trump done to deserve a ban? (Score:5, Informative)

    by Jarwulf ( 530523 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:41PM (#55873411)
    I understand a lot of people don't like him but its not like he makes random posts with the n word or anything like that.

    • I understand a lot of people don't like him but its not like he makes random posts with the n word or anything like that.

      Because social justice! Away with you and your white male western capitalist logic, foul villain!

    • Even Slashdot filters the "n" word...

  • No rules (Score:5, Informative)

    by AK Marc ( 707885 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:42PM (#55873419)
    Twitter rejects its own rules. The Twitler in Chief is the best advertisement they could have. They'd never shut him down, he's making them millions. Money trumps contracts or ethics.

  • A Good Reason NOT to Ban Trump (Score:5, Insightful)

    by DERoss ( 1919496 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:52PM (#55873457)

    I believe it is very important to expose the jackass for what he is and not to hide him. Hiding Trump's mutterings would be far more dangerous to our democracy than anything he tweets.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Z80a ( 971949 )

      That could be said about pretty much anyone on the platform.
      Better to murder the bad ideas in an easy accessible place rather than sweeping under the rug and letting em grow in a platform where no opposition will be found.

  • Becasue Gab.ai & people are sick of censorship (Score:5, Interesting)

    by walterbyrd ( 182728 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @10:58PM (#55873475)

    People are getting tired of twitter's extremely biased censorship.

    Gab.ai is a real alternative. Trump has over 40 million followers. Twitter is already hurting.

    If Trump leaves, how many people will follow Trump over to Gab.ai?

    • I'm Australian, so not tied to either of the USA's major political parties, but it doesn't take more than a brief skim of the main page to know that gab.ai is heavily republican leaning; the articles there currently are overtly focused on discrediting democrats. It's often quite complicated to dissect censorship or coverage and determine whether it's biased or not; our local public broadcaster was audited recently(ish) and turned out to be neutral, even though one side was utterly convinced it was extremely

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by RedK ( 112790 )

        Gab.ai is a social media network, it's not a news site. They also do not censor anyone. There is no republican lean. If you want to follow democrats on Gab.ai, you can do so, and your feed will be democrat leaning.

        Unlike Twitter, they don't go out of their way to ban republicans and other right wing folk though.

  • If Trump weren't on Twitter all the time, they would have gone out of business long ago. They are getting tons of free advertising from him.

  • If the President does it, it's not against Twitter's rules. By definition.

  • Maybe they figure the best way to keep him from getting reelected is to let him keep talking. Were they pro-Trump, they might be like his staff and try to keep him from talking (see 60 minutes interview [hollywoodreporter.com]).

  • Horsefeathers (Score:5, Interesting)

    by IonOtter ( 629215 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:13PM (#55873539) Homepage

    There is Donald J. Trump's personal account [twitter.com], and then the POTUS account. [twitter.com]

    Ban Trump's personal account, and force him to use the POTUS account.

  • Well isn't that just doubleplusgood?

  • They would lose millions of users overnight and their growth potential would go right into the toilet. This is a company that has never made a profit but survives on the promise of future profits.

    Twitter would be as relevant as Steve Bannon this time next year if they banned Trump.

  • Don't play speech police. Yes, private property and all, but it's a statement of fact that your customers don't take too kindly to a platform that promises a public forum (speech) but with an asterisk. You don't look too good censoring one side but not the other already. You look worse when you give people in power a pass that ordinary users don't get. No way out of this one. Either complete freedom or complete lock-down.

  • Twitter Rules on Violence and Physical Harm (Score:3)

    by nsaspook ( 20301 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:29PM (#55873591) Homepage

    This policy does not apply to military or government entities.
    https://blog.twitter.com/offic... [twitter.com]

  • The Verge (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Grieviant ( 1598761 ) on Friday January 05, 2018 @11:46PM (#55873657)
    Exactly the kind of bullshit article I've come to expect from The Verge, as they continue to push far-left clickbait in a desperate attempt to remain relevant. They're approaching the level of BuzzFeed at this point. What's incredible is that anyone continues to pay attention to the ham-fisted Trump condemnations that are now the bread and butter of these publications, and apparently the only kind of article they're capable to producing. Online journalism has become so lazy it's almost unbelievable.

  • Although Twitter's PR department raises several thought-provoking, manufactured points, there is a simpler reason evident to all: because Trump is the most powerful man on the world and there's every reason to believe that he'd damage or destroy Twitter if provoked.

  • Banning Trump from twitter will have no impact on him. He can release the same vitriol from the whitehouse website or some right-wing twitter equivalent website and have more deniability. People will see what he says because he is the president â" he will gather the same amountnof attention.

    Twitter needs Trump, Trump doesnâ(TM)t need twitter.

  • ... everything they put forth should be a matter of public record, and it should be a high crime to delete/tamper with it at all.

  • Please. Let's tear that scab clean off. I would love to live in that shitstorm.

    Do it, bitches. Be who you are.

  • Censoring Trump would kill Twitter (Score:3)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @04:26AM (#55874341) Homepage

    "No one person's account drives Twitter's growth..."

    That's true, because Twitter has no growth. The number of users flattened out about two years ago - any growth since 2015 is minimal, and possibly faked. Meanwhile, Twitter continues to bleed money. Twitter is in a slow-motion death spiral, and desperately hoping that someone - anyone - will buy it.

    Twitter doesn't dare block Trump's account, because they could instantly lose all Trump followers as users. Twitter currently has around 300 million users. Trump has 46 million followers. So they could lose more than 10% of their users in one blow, and that would be the beginning of the end.

  • Censorship (Score:3)

    by HermMunster ( 972336 ) on Saturday January 06, 2018 @10:06AM (#55875105)

    Twitter is happy participating in a discussion meant to harass the president?

    Trying to justify why you are not censoring the president is just evil. The only responsible thing Twitter should do is completely ignore any and all discussion.

    Their policy of censorship is ludicrous.

