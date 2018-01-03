NSA's Top Talent is Leaving Because of Low Pay, Slumping Morale and Unpopular Reorganization (washingtonpost.com) 76
Ellen Nakashima and Aaron Gregg, reporting for the Washington Post: The National Security Agency is losing its top talent at a worrisome rate as highly skilled personnel, some disillusioned with the spy service's leadership and an unpopular reorganization, take higher-paying, more flexible jobs in the private sector (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source). Since 2015, the NSA has lost several hundred hackers, engineers and data scientists, according to current and former U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter. The potential impact on national security is significant, they said. Headquartered at Fort Meade in Maryland, the NSA employs a civilian workforce of about 21,000 there and is the largest producer of intelligence among the nation's 17 spy agencies. The people who have left were responsible for collecting and analyzing the intelligence that goes into the president's daily briefing. Their work also included monitoring a broad array of subjects including the Islamic State, Russian and North Korean hackers, and analyzing the intentions of foreign governments, and they were responsible for protecting the classified networks that carry such sensitive information.
Gee, I can't imagine why people are losing their enthusiasm for working for the government. Unless, of course, they can see that it's counterproductive to the goal of freedom.
Old Joke:
"But Timmy, why did you say your dad is working as a male stripper?"
"Because it's less embarrassing than admitting he's working at the NSA".
Sure, because the previous presidents weren’t plutocratic oligarchs who dreams of being the Putin of the West. Such things severely affect morale.
The low pay and low morale take a while to set in. So it existed with Obama too. The trick is now Trump is calling them liars and unamerican on a daily basis on top of everything else.
I expect in the next year to see higher turnover at the FBI too.
Here's the best part. The more the con artist keeps whining about the FBI doing its job, the more people leave and the more he can whine about them not doing their job.
The same with the NSA. This is one of many organizations he has called part of the "deep state", that the information they provide is worthless, they don't know what they're doing and so on.
Well golly gee, who wants to work for someone who is an incompetent idiot
Re:Nobody wants to work for authoritarian oligarch (Score:4, Insightful)
Although the departure rates are low, compared with attrition levels in the civilian technology industry
And that changed when?
If your answer references a date before January 20, 1981, you are wrong.
Oh, January 20, 2009.
“Nearly 30,000 rank-and-file federal employees who received more than $190,823 out-earned each of the 50 state governors,” the report said.
http://www.foxnews.com/politic... [foxnews.com]
Instead of a Information network contributing to human kind we now have a weapons platform that allows to kill without a trace.
"moral" or "morale"?
To be honest, I can't quite work how they find people clever enough to do that kind of thing properly, who are dumb enough to want to do it.
"Protecting the nation" is all well and good but anyone with a brain should be able to tell that they go far, far beyond such a remit, into things that they really shouldn't.
I think the same about GCHQ etc. and even Turing (kind of a hero to me). You can romanticise it, and say how many lives they save, but to me that's marred by the freedoms they invade.
But when you meet someone who obviously has a brain and would have been successful even if they hadn't chosen to be a high-ranking officer, you have to wonder what their motivation is. I've never really got to the bottom of it because those people I've met like that are quite cagey and tend to hide behind some argument about "service to the country" and so on.
That's a bit cynical and possibly says much about you. Certainly you cannot totally disbelieve that there are people who truly are motivated by a moral imperative to serve their country. I understand that you may not agree with their motivations, but why can't you at least believe their stated reason?
One apropos example that has served as a sort of personal inspiration for my whole life is the case of the father of a friend of mine. The man was a successful surgeon, and an immigrant to the US. When I wa
Political colouration, etc. aside (which is really just pettiness... literally classing billions of people as "one of those two types of people"), how do intelligent people work in blind obedience to service to their nation?
I think the answer is, they buy into the propaganda and the myth of what America is and stands for. They basically believe the reasons we are given for why we go to war. They think that while the US may occasionally behave badly at home or abroad, it is generally a good nation that tries to live up to its ideals.
Personally, I agree with Gen. Butler's view that war is a racket, waged to make money for the corporations involved, extend American power and influence, and to make the world safe for American business interests.
A quick check reveals that there are approximately 12,989 federal employees making salary more than the VP, in fact.
Virtually all work for the VA and are medical officers, doctors, or dentists. Many are employed by NIH as medical officers. A few by the military as, you may have guessed, medical officers, and a stray here and there by the FDIC, SEC, etc.Six federal employees make $400,000 or more. I do not include awards, which boost pay, but we're talking salary here.
Mind you, 13,000 employees in the US gov
NATO (Score:4, Interesting)
One way they can solve this is the same way as NATO, make them tax exempt on income tax it can help level the field with private pay.
The free market will come to the rescue (Score:4, Informative)
Just like in Russia. When the KGB did something like that, a man named Eugene Kaspersky saw this as a good moment to start hiring more people...
And nothing... (Score:3, Funny)
They'll just go to work for a gov't contractor (Score:4, Insightful)
...who will then charge the gov't 10x what that person was costing us before. So is the NSA's actual functionality being reduced--or just shifted elsewhere?
(And why are only NSA people demoralized? I'd be demoralized if I worked in _any_ branch of gov't...the way things are going. Private-sector jobs providing goods and services that people actually want is the most satisfying kind of work, IMHO.)
It's the usual strategy when a right-wing government comes into power. The mantra is "the private sector can do things more efficiently and cheaply that the public sector". So all those departments are required to reduced people count. They then rehire their staff as private sector consultants and contractors to do the same work as before, then claim more jobs have been created while reducing the size of the public sector.
Snowden irony (Score:1)
Snowden leaks showed they'd built a giant surveillance machine that could be turned at a whim against US citizens.
Putin showed how trivial it is to leverage party-above-country loyalty and gain access to that surveillance engine with his needy orange puppet.
THEY are part of that surveillance engine, it's THEIR work that funnels intelligence to US enemies. So of course they don't want to undermine their own country anymore.
Perhaps Trump will fill the void by co-operating on Intelligence matters with the Putin regime.
This is nothing new (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
You forgot to factor in Locality adjustment. DC area base at step 10 is $126k. Additionally, federal employee benefits are very generous, including pension benefits that are generally unavailable in the comparable private sector jobs.
I interviewed a candidate from NSA last year. . . (Score:4, Interesting)
.among her complaints were being pigeonholed (i.e. if you were good at a particular thing, they want you to concentrate on that thing, instead of broadening one's skill base), promotions were glacial (she had her Masters and STILL was a GS-9-equivalent), and the pay is abysmal, compared to their peers in the private sector.
On the other hand, 6 years experience out of undergrad, plus a Masters, and she wanted 300+K. You're not going to get that ANYWHERE in Club Feb. . . .
There is SOME truth here: Government pay DOES seriously lag behind private sector pay. But the contracting world isn't MUCH better. High-end federal contractors make perhaps a quarter to a third higher than "govvies", but the 10 times cost of a fed is an exaggeration. On the average, a contractor, at fully-burdened rate, costs somewhat more than a Fed does, for the same skills and experience (and that varies by the skill in question, and location), but not overwhelmingly more.
The advantage to contract
Their Overarching Motivation Vanished (Score:2)
Trump has called out the intelligence community as being part of some "deep state" conspiracy. True or not, that clearly indicates he will view their work as suspect.
If anyone worked in that agency with a sincere desire to protect the American people and inform their national leaders of threats against the country, then that person's motivation is going to evaporate. When your leader has basically announced that he won't extend any consideration or trust to your organization, is there any value to your work?
President's Daily Intelligence Briefing (Score:2)
> the intelligence that goes into the president's daily briefing.
Do we actually need those people? My understanding is that the current administration demanded a change to the daily intelligence briefing such that it is now a single page, with pictures. Yes, really. I'm serious.
Just how many NSA, CIA and other TLA people do we need to produce this? Could they employ much younger people using finger-painting and still meet the requirements?
Michelle Bachman, or will it be Condoleezza Rice?
I can completely understand NSA workers being demoralized. Their mission has changed from protecting U.S. citizens from externals threats to becoming the threat to U.S. citizens. If my job were to continuously violate the U.S. Constitution, and thereby be hated by most of America, I would be demoralized, too.
Contracting, or just frustration? (Score:3)
Believe it or not, there are still people who are loyal to the country and "believe in the mission." Lots of people in these agencies come from the military, so you're bound to have a committed core of individuals. But it's an organization like anywhere else...the place I work has serious faults but they're definitely not something to throw a temper tantrum about. Some people think differently about this, get fed up and leave. It's all up to personal choice, and I would think anyone smart enough to get a technical position at the NSA would be able to go work anywhere else...these aren't your typical Keyboarding Specialist III civil service workers who make a home for themselves deep in an agency's bureaucracy. I don't throw a fit and leave my position because I have the opportunity to do interesting work even if I have to work around dumb decisions above my level.
Just like businesses, government agencies outsource everything they can as well. I would think that some of the defection is to contractors, where they would trade job security for a higher salary. I imagine there's basically a few "Spies R Us" firms right in the DC metro area that does the same analysis work the official TLAs do.
Another place they could end up at is management consulting firms. I work for an IT services company and we respond to RFPs all the time -- there's a lot of pressure to keep up the credentials on the individuals presented as the "A Team" (who gets swapped out when the contract is signed.) There's a lot of cache in saying "Dude, this guy's ex-NSA" when referring to a security consultant. Even if they barely do any work, just having them is like the big tech companies employing Technical Fellows.
Still other employers are basically anywhere else math geniuses get jobs. Insurance companies still pay actuaries handsomely. Investment banks doing HFT would love to have a few NSA people on staff and would probably overlook some of their quirks. The private sector does pay much better than government work over the short term. And, post-Cold War and post-Snowden, there's less public acceptance of the spy agencies. I'm sure there's tons of issues they silently prevent or give advance notice of, and I'll bet that's what's keeping some people on staff...it's naive to think that other countries aren't spying on their citizens or foreign governments as well.
For a second there, I was extremely worried. I read NASA instead of NSA.
Carry on.