New Bill Could Finally Get Rid of Paperless Voting Machines (arstechnica.com) 231
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A bipartisan group of six senators has introduced legislation that would take a huge step toward securing elections in the United States. Called the Secure Elections Act, the bill aims to eliminate insecure paperless voting machines from American elections while promoting routine audits that would dramatically reduce the danger of interference from foreign governments. "With the 2018 elections just around the corner, Russia will be back to interfere again," said co-sponsor Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). So a group of senators led by James Lankford (R-Okla.) wants to shore up the security of American voting systems ahead of the 2018 and 2020 elections. And the senators have focused on two major changes that have broad support from voting security experts.
The first objective is to get rid of paperless electronic voting machines. Computer scientists have been warning for more than a decade that these machines are vulnerable to hacking and can't be meaningfully audited. States have begun moving away from paperless systems, but budget constraints have forced some to continue relying on insecure paperless equipment. The Secure Elections Act would give states grants specifically earmarked for replacing these systems with more secure systems that use voter-verified paper ballots. The legislation's second big idea is to encourage states to perform routine post-election audits based on modern statistical techniques. Many states today only conduct recounts in the event of very close election outcomes. And these recounts involve counting a fixed percentage of ballots. That often leads to either counting way too many ballots (wasting taxpayer money) or too few (failing to fully verify the election outcome). The Lankford bill would encourage states to adopt more statistically sophisticated procedures to count as many ballots as needed to verify an election result was correct -- and no more.
The first objective is to get rid of paperless electronic voting machines. Computer scientists have been warning for more than a decade that these machines are vulnerable to hacking and can't be meaningfully audited. States have begun moving away from paperless systems, but budget constraints have forced some to continue relying on insecure paperless equipment. The Secure Elections Act would give states grants specifically earmarked for replacing these systems with more secure systems that use voter-verified paper ballots. The legislation's second big idea is to encourage states to perform routine post-election audits based on modern statistical techniques. Many states today only conduct recounts in the event of very close election outcomes. And these recounts involve counting a fixed percentage of ballots. That often leads to either counting way too many ballots (wasting taxpayer money) or too few (failing to fully verify the election outcome). The Lankford bill would encourage states to adopt more statistically sophisticated procedures to count as many ballots as needed to verify an election result was correct -- and no more.
ballot images (Score:4, Interesting)
Re:ballot images (Score:5, Insightful)
David Chaum has some excellent work on auditable voting systems, with excellent trails of proof. However, it doesn't seem that municipalities really care, as opposed to buying what the lowest bidder has to offer.
Re: (Score:2)
It lowers the barrier for citizens to participate. There are actually examples of this happening, I believe in Inyo county (in California) about a decade ago, citizens were looki
Re: (Score:2)
What we need is a robust system of verification. It's true that existing paper ballot systems provide more robust verification than existing electronic-only systems, but that doesn't mean this is some kind of universal truth.
Paper has been the de facto source of verification of authenticity for human beings for a very long time, but I think we are reaching the end of the life of this technological advancement. I think technology provides a lot of promising solutions to this problem. While electronic reco
Re: (Score:2)
1) Don't make the images individually identifiable
2) Don't consider the images to be authoritative. The paper is still authoritative.
Re: (Score:2)
1) This is already possible. I take pictures of all my ballots for my own records, but you could easily coerce someone into doing this as proof of voting a certain way. It's still possible to take a picture of a forgery or a to-be-discarded ballot, but the potential for coercion is still there given that the benefit of voting your conscience for a victim of said coercion will in many cases not be worth risk, cost, or effort of creating a forgery.
My opinion is that forced secrecy is an unrealistic goal tha
Voter ID (Score:2, Insightful)
As long as they are talking about making voting more secure, they should add into the bill voter ID requirements
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Just as long as the ID requirement is fare to all people of different races and economic standings, and doesn't lead to improper tracking on who voted for whom. Not like many of the GOP ID Laws, which in general try to isolate the poor and groups who wouldn't vote for the GOP. By making getting the ID difficult, expensive, or inconvenient to those votes who may not have the resources to get such ID's
Re: (Score:2)
Bus fare? Train fare?
What we're having for lunch?
Or did you mean "fair"? Never mind....
Re:Voter ID (Score:5, Insightful)
you go to DMV with something like a birth certificate or SS card and you get a voter ID free of charge.
What if they close the DMV offices around you? [al.com] So you have to travel 40 miles to the nearest DMV office to get a Voter ID, what's the big deal? You don't have a car? Can't afford one? And there's no way to get there by bus or you'd have to take an entire day off from work to do it?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
And it should be apparent that the problem isn't overvoting anhow, but undervoting. That's the problem that should get priority.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is more important for undervoting. If people don't care that is their business as opposed to having barriers to being able to vote that stop them from voting.
I think undervoting is better explained by apathy and people not caring than any barrier to vote.
Re: (Score:2)
That's nice that you think that. How about actually listening to those people who say that they tried to vote and found it very difficult or impossible to do so?
Re: (Score:2)
Those were few and far between from the many more that just didn't care. That's just the perception I have seen. I have seen issues with various polling stations around (long lines, etc) but those seem like isolated incidents in certain high population areas that under-staff their stations or have issues with same day registration.
I am willing to correct my perception with something substantive
Re: (Score:2)
Here you go:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Feel free to dismiss it all, but I do hope you'll only do so after first going through it all thoroughly and checking the sources.
Re: (Score:2)
Ok. That doesn't tell me what I was asking for. I was looking for polling into the reasons why people don't vote.
Yes, voter suppression is and continues to be an issue but again my perception has been that more people don't care than because of any barrier (suppression as an example).
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know about polling, but this was fairly insightful:
https://www.vox.com/policy-and... [vox.com]
Re: (Score:2)
You can go to any county courthouse and get one for about 10 bucks. Even leftists admit that narrative is bullshit - https://www.snopes.com/2015/10... [snopes.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Do you live in the US? There are far more polling stations than DMVs.
My nearest DMV is the next town over, and it shared between three cities. I pass 4-5 polling places on my way there, and that's the most direct route.
My polling place is about a mile away---I could easily walk over there to vote. And I didn't count it as being on the way to the DMV because it's down a side road that I wouldn't take.
Re: (Score:2)
Is the DMV the only option? Does the proposed laws only list the DMV? I thought there were same day registration proposals that allowed you to vote if you had the valid ID that you would use in the DMV to get the ID?
How do you get anything from the DMV if it is so far?
Re: (Score:2)
your wasting your breath with these people. they know they're full of shit. like the one that said having a job and taking a day off work. I don't know anybody that has a job but doesn't have and ID if not Drivers License. I live in Las Vegas, Nevada. There is 3 ways to register to vote.. go to DMV, go to City Hall(would rather go to DMV), or register at the polls. providing you're not there on nov. 8th
Re:Voter ID (Score:4, Insightful)
FWIU, you go to DMV with something like a birth certificate or SS card and you get a voter ID free of charge. What's the problem?
How do you get to the DMV if you live 30 miles away from the closest one, and have to work two jobs just to put food on the table?
And if you don't have a birth certificate or SS card, what then? A trip to the social security office with two witnesses, if both you and them have the time and the resources?
This is discriminatory, and is intendedt to be so. It's not about what's fair, it's about getting more votes for your candidate by any legal means.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
How do you get to the DMV if you live 30 miles away from the closest one, and have to work two jobs just to put food on the table?
Same way you get to the polling station?
if you don't have a birth certificate or SS card, what then?
I am not sure. What do we do if someone can't prove they have a legal right to vote which is what I thought the point of a voter ID was supposed to address?
This is discriminatory, and is intendedt to be so.
HOW?!?! I don't understand. They can get to the polling station but not the DMV (as an example, I am sure they can get the ID in other government facilities that the law would spell out. Hell allow over the phone or by mail to solve that problem). They can't prove they have a legal right to vote but they can still
Re: (Score:3)
There are 12.5 million illegal immigrants in the US. In California, they are given a drivers license which is enough to be able to vote.
Calling bullshit right there. You have to be a citizen before you can register to vote. A driver's license doesn't get you on the voter rolls.
I know this may be confusing, but you can do two different things at one place. The DMV can both issue licenses and register voters---and they can have different rules for each thing. Amazing, right?
Anyway, if you think I'm as full of bullshit as you are, feel free to read it yourself:
http://www.sos.ca.gov/election... [ca.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
Correct me if I am wrong. You need a driver license or CA ID card number to register to vote in CA. In addition to the last four digits of SSN and DoB. I believe my mistake was reading the bullet points as or not and. http://registertovote.ca.gov/ [ca.gov]
How can I get an CA ID card or drivers license without going to the DMV?
Ok. So California has barriers to vote by having to prove you can legally vote. So why would it be an issue to have a voter ID if you have to prove you can legally vote as it stands now?
Re: (Score:2)
You can't legally be employed in the US without a valid social security card. You can't get Public Assistance without ID or at least shouldn't be able to. Why would getting a voter's ID be a problem?
Re: (Score:2)
You can't legally be employed in the US without a valid social security card.
This is not true. An employer can refuse to hire you, but can also accept an affidavit that you refuse to obtain or disclose a social security number.
People without a social security number, and thus certainly without a card include but are not limited to some Amish and Native Americans.
If working legally without a social security number, you obviously don't accrue any social security benefits.
Re: (Score:2)
The PROBLEM is that minorities are apparently incapable of doing this. One can only assume why.... Is it they are too stupid to go get a free ID? It's not like they don't have time...
What state doesn't charge for a photo ID? It's something like $12 bucks for an ID in MO.
Re: (Score:2)
if you're really poor or on welfare they will give you a voucher for an ID to take to DMV.
Re: (Score:2)
Voter ID is not a right!
No they shouldn't (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:No they shouldn't (Score:4, Insightful)
I feel the electronic voting machines should have a few questions on the constitution and civics and only after you answer them correctly should you be shown the screen which allows you to vote. Too many people who have no idea of what democracy means vote hence making the whole exercise a farce where the one with the most TV time (and by extension the most corporate lobbies) wins because most people dont know what they are voting for.
The questions can be pulled from a rotating questionbank so no 2 people get the same 5 questions and if some party is willing to educate their voters on the right answers to all 5000 questions well now you have an informed voter.
Re:No they shouldn't (Score:4, Interesting)
Also remove every "(R)" and "(D)" from the ballot. Let's not make it quite so easy for people to vote along party lines.
Re: (Score:2)
Also remove every "(R)" and "(D)" from the ballot
That is truly brilliant, as outside Presidential elections, most people probably don't actually know the candidates names.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree strongly with this one. If you haven't learned enough about the candidates to be able to pick out their name, then you aren't informed enough to be casting a vote.
I also suspect this will lead to vote totals of about a dozen for minor offices. I don't really see a problem with that.
Re: (Score:2)
I just really don't understand how you can be a functioning member of society and not have managed to get an identification card once in yo
Re: (Score:2)
>"I just really don't understand how you can be a functioning member of society and not have managed to get an identification card once in your life that is sufficient proof of identity. Is it really that much of a burden, once every 10 years to get your drivers license / ID card?"
That is my position too. I am sorry if it is "difficult" to get a government ID, but without it you can't drive, buy a home, get credit, get a legitimate (tax-paying) job, get any type of clearance, purchase any restricted pro
Completely false. (Score:2)
So you're saying that it's just fine to require an ID to apply for a job or unemployment benefits, purchase alcohol or cigarettes, cash a check, open a bank account, apply for welfare or food stamps, rent a house, rent a hotel room, drive a car, get on an airplane, or even adopt a pet... But asking someone for an ID *to verify that they're a legitimate voter* is going too far?
Uh huh...
Re: (Score:2)
If we applied to other programs the same standard opponents of voter ID cards use (it was abused in the past, so it must never be implemented), we'd have to eliminate pretty much every government program in existence including social security, medicare, food stamps, public housing, u
Re: (Score:2)
1. The UK has a pretty torrid relationship with voter ID requirements, and it's absolutely no fucking surprise whatsoever that the current bunch of right wing Tory cunts are busy doing a pound-shop imitation of the Republicans in relation to gerrymandering, introduction of voter ID requirements, changes to registration requirements for students, moves from household to individual registration etc etc. They know that discouraging the young and poor from voting is central to their success.
2. There's only one
Re: (Score:2)
Oh come on, in Michigan, you have to opt out of voter registration when you get your Driver's License or State ID, $16.50, yeah that's an insurmountable barrier. If $16.50 is too rich for your blood, just wait for a voter registration drive and do it for free, they'll even do it at your local community center or church, they'll even have a free food giveaway at the same time.
Re: (Score:3)
" then you stack the courts with your people at record pace."
Bill Clinton appointed 2 Supreme Court Justices, 66 Federal Appeals Court Judges including 14 to the Ninth and 10 to the Second, and 305 Federal District Court judges.
Obama's record is similar. So is George W Bush's. HW served only one term, but had confirmed a commensurate number of judges.
So far, Trump has appointed and had confirmed one Supreme Court Justice, 12 Federal Court of Appeals Judges, and 6 Federal District Court Judges. He is on pace
Re: (Score:3)
As long as they are talking about making voting more secure, they should add into the bill voter ID requirements
Absolutely, but a particular group always tries to bring that up right before elections. This ends up becoming a dogwhistle to make certain that the faithful get out to vote.
The fix for this is very simple. When you register to vote, you get a photo ID taken, and a card issued. If you are already registered you get one the next time you vote. And in addition to the photo id, it goes into a database that you have the id. If you cannot find your ID, your drivers license wil be cross referenced with aanot
Re: (Score:3)
Why on earth would an ID be required? It's a needless extra complication for no good reason. You send out the voting cards to all registered voters, they show up at the polls, you score them off the list as they receive their ballot. Done. Everyone is identified, no one needs to get expensive, or complex to get ID cards.
IDs don't make voting any more secure, they only make it harder to vote.
Re: (Score:2)
Why on earth would an ID be required? It's a needless extra complication for no good reason. You send out the voting cards to all registered voters, they show up at the polls, you score them off the list as they receive their ballot. Done. Everyone is identified, no one needs to get expensive, or complex to get ID cards.
Hi, I'm your next-door neighbor, and I vehemently disagree with you politically! So when I saw the mailman dropping off ballots today, I made sure to take yours out of your mailbox and give it to my 17-year-old son. Since there's no requirement to show ID when dropping off the ballot, it should be easy for him to impersonate you.
Re: (Score:2)
I guess you don't know about having to sign in to vote, and that the vote registrar has your registration, with signature, on file. This method, using signatures to verify identity has worked reliably for hundreds of years.
I am sure you can point to evidence of this scenario happening at some detectable level somewhere?
Odd how some people are so keen on fixing a problem that can't be show to even exist in reality (as opposed to the fantasy you posted).
So the they hack the tabulator instead ;) (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
But doesn't that require them to be onsite as opposed to "hacking" an election from tens, hundreds or thousands of miles away?
I'm a fan of the scantron sheets myself. They're easy to use, and I get to make sure my ballot is cast when I insert it to the reader. It also provides for easy recounting as well. It's not perfect, but it will do.
Scantron is fast, but not reliable (Score:4, Informative)
At my last job exam scores were calculated with Scantron machines. Though the Scantron was faster than grading by hand, it is unreliable, so every sheet had to be double-checked by a human. The people had to correct the Scantron results rather often.
One Scantron machine was noticeably less reliable than another; perhaps some maintenance, aligning and cleaning it, makes a big difference.
Re: (Score:3)
At my last job exam scores were calculated with Scantron machines. Though the Scantron was faster than grading by hand, it is unreliable, so every sheet had to be double-checked by a human. The people had to correct the Scantron results rather often.
Really? When teaching large intro courses, I have to resort to scantron grading or go mad. Not an ideal way to do tests, but sufficient for freshman survey courses.
Anyway - I have never had a student come to me and say "this question right here - the scantron got it wrong." And believe you me, if it had ever happened, I'd hear about it several femtoseconds after the student got their grades back. So, after untold tens of thousands of bubbles filled in by my students over the years, not one error that
Does the student get the Scantron back, marked (Score:2)
Do you give the student back the Scantron sheet, with each question marked according to what the machine read as their answer? That would be needed in order to see where the Scantron machine got it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Just had a thought, though. The scantron ballots I've used to vote do use black pen, presumably
Interesting. I did note some machines better other (Score:2)
Thanks. As I mentioned, we have noticed one machine makes far more errors than another. It sounds like you've been using reliable machines that are properly cleaned and aligned or whatever. Some variable(s) have your machine, and one of ours, working fairly well.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, that's still a point of potential failure. But at least paper ballots reduce the number of points of potential failure.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So, what happens if a box or three of paper ballots are lost?
Pretend they never existed?
Hold the election again?
Either way, it allows someone to game the system....
Re: (Score:2)
The machines at the bank that count cash are based on 100-year-old technology, but the financial industry still relies on them heavily, because they just fucking work.
I like paper ballot (Score:2)
Tighter voter ID would also be on my list for Voter Roll integrity. I am amazed when people just laugh about the number of dead individuals still voting
Re:I like paper ballot (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm convinced that of the great advantages of voting machines is that you can manipulate an election without rigging the count. You just rig the wait times.
I've been voting for almost 40 years now on optically scanned paper ballots, and I have never had to wait more than five minutes, even in the most hotly contested elections they just throw up another row of cheap, pop-up voting booths. And there's never any machine glitches to deal with either.
When I read about places where people wait for hours to vote, I wonder how it is possible to spend so much money on computerizing a process, only to make it much, much slower and more cumbersome -- unless it was somehow intentional.
Re: (Score:2)
Opinion polls done after the system had been used a couple of times asked the question, "Should the state retain its vote-by-mail system?" The answer was yes across the political spectrum: >75% of Republicans and >80% of Democrats and independents. Over 30 years,
Re: (Score:3)
Alright, name one documented instance where a busload of dead voters cast fraudulent votes.
For that matter if this is some kind of voter conspiracy, why wait for the last second? Poll workers are not detectives, they don't exercise judgment; they simply go by their voter registration lists. Either you're on the list and can vote, or you've been purged and have to cast a provisional ballot. Showing up with a mob of impersonating buddies at the last minute doesn't affect that one way or the other.
The reason
Re: (Score:2)
One of the problems is the purging of the voter rolls is sporadic at best.
Re: (Score:2)
Can you quantify that problem?
Re: (Score:3)
There is a very simple way to do this. Have an electronic voting machine with a paper printout. Voter votes, prints out his ballot and puts it into the ballot box. When counting the electronic count is used but with 10% of the paper votes counted by hand to verify the counts are good. If the counts dont match up statistically or the election is close the backup paper ballots get counted by hand. You get speed and you get accuracy. You have a national level organization standardize the machine format to be u
Re: (Score:2)
Michigan has approximately this system in place. It worked well in 2016.
What didn't work well was Wayne County. The county where one finds Detroit is fabulously corrupt and incompetent. Poll workers messed up their job so badly [detroitnews.com] that had Jill Stein's recount been completed in Michigan about half of Detroit votes would have been excluded from the result; state law governing recounts excludes ballots from precincts that fail to balance votes tallied by the machine with paper ballots found in the lock box
Re: (Score:2)
That's because the number is so small, it's not even a rounding error. We're talking fewer than 1 per million votes cast. And, even there, there are non-nefarious explanations. For instance, of the recent "dead people voting" in NC, 1 dead person did vote (early voting). The rest were things like clerical errors in the list of dead people, clerical errors in the list of voters, and, the largest by far, people with the
Good idea (Score:2)
Electronic voting systems guarantee that it's impossible to actually trust the results of elections.
Re: (Score:2)
Electronic voting systems guarantee that it's impossible to actually trust the results of elections.
Actually.. It's the FUD being spread by those who are interested in bashing public confidence in how our republic works that makes it impossible to trust the results of an election.
Some do it to sell new voting machines...
Some do it to discredit their political rivals...
Some do it to foment discontent with the current rule of law..
There is nothing really wrong with electronic voting systems that wasn't wrong with the old mechanical ones, punch cards or even the old paper ballots.
Re: (Score:2)
There is nothing really wrong with electronic voting systems that wasn't wrong with the old mechanical ones, punch cards or even the old paper ballots.
Well, the punch cards were always a terrible idea and remain so. And you're right that there is no perfectly secure method. That said, there are two things that make the electronic systems worse: they're easier to subvert (more points of potential failure), and if subverted, it's easier to make it unnoticeable and/or impossible to prove tampering.
Re: (Score:2)
There is nothing really wrong with electronic voting systems that wasn't wrong with the old mechanical ones, punch cards or even the old paper ballots.
Well, the punch cards were always a terrible idea and remain so. And you're right that there is no perfectly secure method. That said, there are two things that make the electronic systems worse: they're easier to subvert (more points of potential failure), and if subverted, it's easier to make it unnoticeable and/or impossible to prove tampering.
Like I said. that's just FUD.
It may be more difficult to EXPLAIN to those who don't understand the technology, but properly engineered electronic voting systems can be MUCH more secure, reliable, auditable and accurate than mechanical or paper options.
Even paper ballots are highly subject to tampering... How? If you know what one looks like, it's easy to create a bunch of them that are indistinguishable from real ones. You can "Stuff the ballot box" with any number of votes you like.
ALL systems suffer
Good start (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
now end Gerrymandering and repeal Citizen's United with a few well targeted laws and maybe we can talk about America being a Democracy.
LOL... First how do you propose we end Gerrymandering? Usually the district maps are drawn by bi-partisan groups and are routinely tested in the courts to make sure they are fair. What kind of rules do you think we need here that we don't already have?
Citizen's United seems like a good decision that upheld the 1st amendment to me. I don't think you can restrict companies and non-profits from making political donations or doing political activities w/o restricting free speech in the process. Maybe we can j
We need this ... (Score:4, Funny)
... and USPS, and landlines, and fax, and credit card imprinters.
Re: (Score:2)
Not sure if you are joking, but we do need all those.
The USPS is the only way mail gets to rural America. Even FedEx/UPS just drives to a close enough post office and lets the USPS handle the last mile.
Landlines are crucial for infrastructure that has to work. Cell towers are far more likely to go down in a power outage situation or become overloaded in an emergency. A landline can be prioritized in a way the airwaves cannot.
Faxes are still required for certain legal documents.
Credit Card imprinters have
paper checking (Score:3)
Does anyone else recall this method?
It sounds kind of like the method in China where, to help ensure that people ask for sales receipts and make everyone pay tax -- by looking afterwards for their receipt being a winning lottery ticket on the national website.
Paper Ballots (Score:3)
I love paper ballots. Now let's make better readers. Suggestions for different designs:
1. Standalone reader that can be placed such that the exit of reader #1 can be placed next to the entrance of reader #2 (etc...) for immediate recount during elections.
2. Standalone reader that has 3 scanner heads. All 3 heads must read each ballot the same to exit to the verified bin. Any differences and the ballot is kicked back out the entrance to be attempted again. Voter is confident that if the ballot is accepted, the votes have been properly counted.
Any suggestions for secure ways to transfer vote totals from polling locations to state election headquarters?
Everyone knows if it means more Dem votes (Score:2)
That Twitler will just veto it.
Mandatory voting, e.g. like Greece and Australia.
Polls open multiple days, including over a weekend.
Eliminate Gerrymandering
Those are the things we really need. It's the 21st Century. Really, it's time.
Cost (Score:4, Informative)
When did you stop beating your wife? (Score:2)
promoting routine audits that would dramatically reduce the danger of interference from foreign governments
Typical of the
/. narrative we see these days. I haven't seen any evidence that this "danger" exists. The real danger is absentee voter fraud.
you can manually check Scranton and rig up some (Score:2)
you can manually check Scranton and rig up something on fly to recheck as well.
no apple needs to be open source software (Score:2)
no apple and software + OS needs to be open source software.
Re: (Score:2)
Read.
How about you write acceptable English first? I read your comment, and I interpreted it the same way Joe_Dragon did.
You misused the word "with", so don't blame him or anyone else for misunderstanding what you intended. You seem to have intended "with" in "go all Apple with custom torque screw drives" to be read—contrary to its definition—as "by using", but in the context in which it was used it's more readily interpreted—according to its definition—as "in addition to". Which is exact
Re: (Score:3)
This is such a knee-jerk reaction from people who don't understand tech. Why not simply.. 1/ Stop the ability for having physical access to the inner computer, NO USB ports, no wifi, Ethernet module inside the case so you only have one cable trailing (POE) - or two if AC is required to power a small touch screen (really?), go all Apple with custom torque screw drives and lots of them to open these machines. 2/ No internet access for these devices or the server ever, voter lists are loaded into an onsite server which provides DHCP for the voting machines (anything with an incorrect MAC address gets dropped on to a blackhole VLAN).
If I've missed anything...
You have missed the point that the people that operate elections in the field rarely understand tech. It is very common for volunteers who have no knowledge of computers to be election officials. Because of this you cannot rely on a secure configuration at the polling places. Using technology to assist the voter in generating a machine (and human) readable anonymous paper ballot and then using technology to tabulate that same ballot is the way to go. Actually vote by mail is the way to go, but that is a di
Re: (Score:2)
Ooo! I love these games!
1/ Stop the ability for having physical access to the inner computer, NO USB ports, no wifi, Ethernet module
Put a vampire tap on the Ethernet cable.
inside the case so you only have one cable trailing (POE) - or two if AC is required to power a small touch screen (really?)
I don't recall the details, but there are some attacks perpetrated by modulating power, essentially causing transistors to behave erratically, with a variety of effects.
go all Apple with custom torque screw drives and lots of them to open these machines.
Just like the TSA keys, right? The ones that can be easily fabricated and bought now that pictures of them were published in a news article?
2/ No internet access for these devices or the server ever, voter lists are loaded into an onsite server
...So I can hack the onsite server, or impersonate it.
which provides DHCP for the voting machines
DHCP is a broadcast-based protocol, though, so I can drop in my own server that will
Re: (Score:3)
Why should I, as a voter, trust that the company that makes these machines has not been subverted in some way? The problem with all electronic voting is that it can be subverted and no-one will ever know. There is no alternative audit record that can prove or disprove the fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see how having people manually count ballots could possibly be more reliable than having it done by a machine.
It makes election tampering more difficult to pull off.
Re: (Score:3)
Ehhh......
In the interest of understanding, you should know a bit of my background: I used to build robots, and these days I do a lot of work automating manual processes.
I see it as a mixed bag. On the one hand, a manual recount is more error-prone on the surface, but it's also less error-prone in that a manual review can account for more inconsistency. Where a smudge on the paper might confuse an optical reader, a human would have no problem determining the correct result. Yes, that can be resolved with hi
make sure chad is fully punched out (Score:2)
make sure chad is fully punched out
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That is what we use, it makes sense to me, you can literally recount every vote on one machine by a seperate machine in minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
So... slavery's coming back?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
In person voter fraud is next to non-existent.
Nobody can possibly know that, because our laws make it impossible to identify who is actually casting votes.
Re: (Score:2)
Does voter registration not indicate who is casting votes? Isn't that the point of the registry?
Re: (Score:2)
Does voter registration not indicate who is casting votes? Isn't that the point of the registry?
If you can't verify that a person is who they say they are, then no, it does not.
Re: (Score:2)
Getting rid of questionable voting machines is a good step. But it's only half of the problem.
The other two-thirds is questionable politicians.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're really genuinely worried about "vote early, vote often", rather than farting around creating voter ID laws, you could simply mark people's thumbs with an ink stain that takes a few days to fade. Oh look, there's an entire article about it on Wikipedia.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re:Only half the problem. Need stronger voter ID'i (Score:4, Insightful)
We should just follow UN best practices.
Which call for voter registration, picture ID, thumb marking, paper ballots, see through ballot boxes and immediate public counting.
It literally has all been worked out. But, for some reason, we're special.
Re: (Score:2)
So if you don't currently have valid ID, you obviously need to get a new one. And since that costs money, requiring it is akin to a poll tax.
As a result, a federal court ordered Wisconsin to offer IDs for free at the DMV (https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/25/us/wisconsin-voters.html). However, this has not been i
Re: (Score:2)