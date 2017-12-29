Trump's Website Is Coded With a Broken Server Error Message That Blames Obama (techcrunch.com) 126
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechCrunch: If you're a fan of Easter eggs hidden in source code, this is a pretty good one. Apparently, as Washington Post data reporter Christopher Ingraham observed on Twitter, some Trump administration and GOP websites have a portion of code with a joke that throws shade at Obama's golf habits, the irony nowhere to be found. We checked the source code and sure enough the line "Oops! Something went wrong. Unlike Obama, we are working to fix the problem and not on the golf course" appears on action.donaldjtrump.com sites, like the one hosting this surely statistically sound, Obama-obsessed "Inaugural Year Approval Poll," but not on donaldjtrump.com pages. As Ingraham pointed out, it's also present on some official GOP sites, including the GOP.com homepage. In both instances, the Obama dig is paired with a 404 error message that states "What do Hillary Clinton and this link have in common? They're both dead broke." To top it off, the code itself is apparently itself broken, swapping a single equal sign where there should be two. An honest mistake? Or perhaps the world was never meant to be gifted with these very good jokes at all?
Good thing Hilldog only got to sell Uranium to Russia and not the entire country.
I'm astonished how many redneck Trump voters who believe this even after it's been debunked, even by republicans. It must be fun living in a fairy tale universe where saying something three times makes it true.
https://www.snopes.com/hillary... [snopes.com]
https://www.factcheck.org/2015... [factcheck.org]
Meanwhile, in the real world, I'd be far more worried about a president who lies so much. I''m not saying that Hillary Rodham Clinton is a honest person, but Donald John Trump has taken outright fabrication to a whole new level.
http://www.politifact.com/pers... [politifact.com]
You honestly shouldn't read AC posts. Slashdot has become absolute garbage with the AC dumping. I would dare say that 50%+ of the comments on Slashdot at this point are AC dumps of just random shit to stir pots. It's gotten out of hand how bad the AC shit is Swiss cheesing threads. I guess one day Slashdot will get its head out its ass and do something about it.
Just remember, if an AC posts something like that, 99.9999999% chance they don't care what you have to say and are posting it just to get you to
It's comment like "redneck Trump voters" that helped get Trump elected.
Yes, apparently some people take pride in being associated with ignorance, faith and greed.
It's comment like "redneck Trump voters" that helped get Trump elected. Stereotyping and insulting anyone who wouldn't bend the knee to the burgeoning Clinton empire actually attracted Trump voters or turn people off voting for anyone which also hurt Clinton more than Trump.
Post election research has shown that getting Trump elected is one thing that rednecks (as in poor rural white people) are actually pretty innocent of. The bulk of Trump voters were relatively well educated and affluent people in the upper income brackets so blaming rednecks and working class whites rather unfair. Most Trump voters were relatively well to do white suburbanites, evangelicals and conservative Latinos. As for bending the knee to the Clinton empire, you guys bent the knee for the Bush dynasty t
No, actually, since Trump was much freer with the insults. If "deplorables" had had a significant effect, Trump's denouncing of ex-POWs and other groups would have gotten him canned where he belonged Trump voters didn't give a crap about insults, they just followed their Fuehrer. (Note: Trump is not a good comparison to Hitler, but Trump followers are a good comparison to Hitler followers.)
> You slobbered so much corrupt Clinton knob with that
> post that you need to change your name to Monica.
Observation: Anon Conservative cannot contest the facts so Anon Conservative shifts to personal attacks.
Translation: Anon Conservative is admitting defeat.
but then, you are not an infantile narcissist who is looking to sell the US to the highest bidder
Good thing Hilldog only got to sell Uranium to Russia and not the entire country. Now we just have to wait for the Rove style politics to fade away so people can come to reality and see that Trump is not involved with Russia, that the leftists are just gaslighting the country.
She never sold any Uranium to Russia, she was one of numerous people whose government agency approved a deal where Russian investors were allowed to buy a company that controls 20% of the US uranium manufacturing capacity. If Trump ever decides that this Russian owned company's US based Uranium manufacturing operation is up to any kind of shenanigans he can send in the FBI, HLS, CIA, National Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and anybody else the thinks best qualified to put a stop to it. Not that I expect that Trump will need to or want to do that in view of what good terms he is with his bestest friend Vladimir. (Fun fact: The Uranium One deal was unanimously approved by no less than nine US government agencies and Hillary only had control over one of them, the State Department).
By "russian investors" you mean KG&B Inc. ? "no less than nine US government agencies" -- so if everybody else does it then all good. Not to pick on anybody specifically but w.t.f...
Generally I'm against allowing the Russians to invest in anything of any strategic or military value. However, I also feel compelled to ask why, if the deal was approved by nine different US government agencies, are you cherrypicking Hillary Clinton and the State department to be the focus of your fury instead of venting your righteous outrage equally on the leaders of all nine agency heads? Also I was under the impression that Trump and Vladimir are besties now. According to surveys, Big Vlad is enjoying g
In 298 days, President Trump has made 1,628 false and misleading claims [washingtonpost.com]
How do you know when Trump is lying? His thumbs are moving.
I observed just about ever middle school kid knew or had just learned how to blame others for their transgressions.... Remember back when every kid knew when they farted to blame somebody else 1st... and most realized the 1st to blame likely were guilty.
Seems that the greater lesson is rarely learned by a great many people; however, if Trump farted and blamed Obama sitting next to him, somehow I think most people would get it and yet still not translate it to anything else.
"Remember, the fundamental goal is to get middle class and poor people to vote against their own economic interests and instead vote for the interests of the extreme rich. Making that happen requires all sorts of crazy things."
When the only choices you have are Democrat and Republican, every option is a vote against your own economic interests and for the extreme rich.
My suggestion, which no one seems to support, is to STOP FUCKING ELECTING MILLIONAIRES!
Current golf count since inauguration: 85. Source: http://trumpgolfcount.com/
Re: Hah! I get it... (Score:5, Insightful)
Did you just pull that stat out your ass?
Hm, let's see... [lmgtfy.com]
Nope, one in four [trumpgolfcount.com] is just about right.
Re: Hah! I get it... (Score:5, Informative)
Does this count the number of times he golfed? Or just the number of times he went to a golf course? He owns a bunch of them, you know...
If the former, then he gets an amazing amount of work done while golfing. If the latter, well - fake news is fake, ya know?
Hmmm... Let's click the nifty complete data table [trumpgolfcount.com] link and find out shall we...
40 confirmed golfing trips.
28 probable golfing trips.
17 probably non-golfing related trips to a Golf course.
So even if we discard everything except Trump's confirmed golf trips he's been golfing every eight days at a cost of at least $42,510,956 to the tax payer. I'm sure you'll consider that a good investment of your taxes.
No, they pulled it from Trump’s own schedule. Truth hurts doesn’t it?
No, he's exactly right about Donald Trump spending 1 in 4 days of his presidency on the golf course. As of the time I'm writing this, Donald Trump has been in office 343 days, 3 hours, and 59 minutes (not that I'm counting). During that time, he has golfed or visited a golf course (to eat in the club) 85 days. We know this because we have a comprehensive list of the presidential visits to golf courses. Notice that of the 85 golf course visits, all but one have be
It's funny because Trump has spent one day in four on a golf course. Or is it not supposed to be irony?
I'm not a Trump supporter but that information isn't very useful unless you consider who is on the course with him. It could plausibly be the equivalent of a treadmill desk if he is meeting with people and discussing official business. But we will probably never know since the Mar-a-Lago visitor records haven't been released.
What do you expect (Score:1, Troll)
from a mentally disturbed person with the maturity of a 10 year old?
The problem is, the Democrats, while not quite as blatantly awful, are nothing to cheer. I support my Representative, and I don't consider one of my Senators better dead. They are all Democrats, and I only feel moderately represented by one of them. That the Republican choices would have been worse is scant reason for liking the situation...and in the case of one of the Senators I'm not sure even that's true.
—Donald Trump (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBqB_3j4Qts)
Next someone'll tell me that Mexico is paying for a wall.
Except that was neither what Trump actually said or meant when he said they’d pay for it. Nice try, though.
The difference is that Obama and Hillary were already politicians when they were running for the presidency... they're expected to lie.
Trump claimed that he was going to be different, he was going to "drain the swamp" of all the political bull$hit.
I know that Trumpy was spouting a load of crap and was never going to build a wall.
A lot of voters (what morons) believed him, and believed in him.
Obama tried to close Gitmo, but Congress didn't cooperate, which isn't so much a lie as an overoptimistic campaign promise. Clinton said she'd win, just like every other politician in the history of the world. Closing Gitmo was something the President could do with Congressional cooperation, while making Mexico pay for a wall isn't.
The only weaknesses needed to penetrate any border:
1) Money
2) A human being that can be bribed
Our "war on drugs" provides an infinite flow of cash to people who are only allowed to reinvest that money in illegal activities.
It won't matter what kind of wall we put up unless we legalize drugs.
Mexico are paying for the wall, just not with cold hard cash. I hope you finally understand the actual plan here.
That's not how that even remotely works. Simple example for you. Say the US produces a toothbrush, they sell it to Mexico for $x. There's a tariff on that toothbrush that increases it to $x+$y. The US government only gets $y, the company that made it get $x. When you talk about balance of trade you are looking at $x, which is the company's, not the US government's. When you build something, unless Colgate is doing the building and buying, you look at $y.
So saying the trade deficit can pay for the wall
Or simply stop importing that thing from the US and buy it from some other country. If US toothbrushes go up in cost that much, maybe they'll buy them from Brazil or China. (Shipping from China to the Americas is amazingly cheap.)
When you deal with psychopaths, keep in mind that reality isn't the truth, what they think is the truth. I'm sure that in his mind, he's not been playing golf, but working - it just have happened to be at golf courses.
Personally, I think the world would be better off if he played more golf. I just feel very sorry for the caddie.
—Donald Trump (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBqB_3j4Qts)
The key to understanding Trump is that whenever he says, "believe me" or "trust me" - don't. It's that simple.
oh... wow...
>>First rule of Rove style politics is always be accusing your opponent of whatever it is you do.
it's true!
Boring troll is boring...
It was on WHAT website? donaldjrtrump.com? Who the fsck would ever go there except people that would find that funny? Is it any worse than the officialized jokes that the Dems have against Trump? The Liberals have against the Tories? (Did I spell those correctly, my British brethren?) Blacks against whites? Whites against blacks? Labor against management? (Management doesn't really joke about labor. The love us.
:-)
Seriously, Ingraham needs to get a job.
My deity what a pathetic bunch of losers rule the US.
Pathetic winners, even worse. Incapable of leading because their worldview is based in being oppressed.
That's why Trump does as well as he does blaming Hillary and Obama so long after the election.
Trump's behavior is disgusting, unprofessional, and unbecoming of a sitting president of the leader of the free world. The lack of respect that he shows for the office is deplorable. Typically once an election ends, so does the name calling and blaming. Once an election ends, the elected official assumes a much more civil and responsible position. I erroneously thought Trump would do so when I heard him say, "President Obama is a good guy." and this is a direct quote during their pre-inaugural meeting. It turned out that Trump simply continues his campaign as if he is still in an election.
The power invested in the President of the United States is not one to be taken lightly: it is not reality television. A stroke of the pen that enacts a law can cause some people to suffer while others are helped. Shifting policies can cause people real and palpable hardships. The War Powers Act allows a sitting president to wage conventional warfare for a period of 90 days without congressional authority. This is serious business. Sending soldiers to a battlefield where they could be killed or maimed is a heavy responsibility and one that Trump is incapable of appreciating.
Trump's behavior is disgusting, unprofessional, and unbecoming of a sitting president of the leader of the free world. The lack of respect that he shows for the office is deplorable. Typically once an election ends, so does the name calling and blaming. Once an election ends, the elected official assumes a much more civil and responsible position. I erroneously thought Trump would do so when I heard him say, "President Obama is a good guy." and this is a direct quote during their pre-inaugural meeting. It turned out that Trump simply continues his campaign as if he is still in an election.
I have a way of trying to model people I disagree with.
When they say or do something I don't like I find there's usually two interpretations. First is the cartoon caricature where they're really evil/stupid/dishonest and performed the action for those reasons. Second, is they're a fundamentally rational well intentioned person, and while I disagree with their objectives I can't say their action was totally out of line.
Historically I've done really well assuming the second, assuming the best of my opponents usually gives me the best understanding and I'm rarely surprised by the media... until Trump.
Ever since he started his campaign I kept looking for evidence of the smart rational person underneath the mask and I've never found it. He can't understand complicated concepts, he's extremely susceptible to manipulation and flattery, he has temper tantrums, he'll say ridiculous lies if it makes his current social interaction easier, he has an extremely limited attention span, just look at any event where he's supposed to stand still [youtube.com], he fidgets!
I don't know if it's cognitive decline, decades of being at the centre of his own universe, or if he's always been that way. But the most reliable way to model Trump is to imagine a very spoiled child between the ages of 8 and 12.
"I erroneously thought Trump would do so when I heard him say, "President Obama is a good guy.""
*facepalm*
What in the fucking world would make ANYONE think that EVER! Trump has been a major asshole ever since he got his name in the paper. He was an asshole before I was born. He's been an asshole for the 40+ years after I was born. And...wait for it...HE'S STILL AN ASSHOLE!
He didn't just become an asshole. He wasn't just "acting" the part during the campaign. He's been recorded in papers as an asshole. He's
I usually try to avoid politics on
/, because it would destroy all my karma, but this error message - especially with the bit about Obama golfing almost seems like it's not so much "throwing shade" on his administration but rather mocking Trump's since we're all aware of how hypocritical Trump has been about golfing.
If there's one stone Trump shouldn't throw in his glass house it's accusing Obama of golfing too much - but he's been doing that so long it's an unquestioned meme for his supporters.
Does Trump e
Since they already changed it.. (Score:2)
web.archive.org/web/20171220115909/https://www.gop.com/
I actually had to check the root URL because I thought the poll site [donaldjtrump.com] was a satirical site making fun of Trump.
I honestly don't understand how you can create an organization so incompetent that something like that could be created and published.
Actually the var in question was errorMessage which was supposed to be used in the digitalData (sic!) object to be feed to Adobe Analytics. Alas, none of it was done, so a big chunk of code (all of it?) could be just discarded.
