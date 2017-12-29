Two Romanians Charged With Hacking Washington DC Police Surveillance Cameras Days Before Trump's Inauguration (bbc.com) 17
US prosecutors have charged two Romanians with hacking Washington DC police computers linked to surveillance cameras just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. From a report on BBC: The pair are being held in Romania, having been arrested at Bucharest Otopeni airport on 15 December. Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28, allegedly accessed 123 outdoor surveillance cameras as part of a suspected ransomware scheme. Mr Trump was sworn in on 20 January. The US Department of Justice said the case was "of the highest priority" because of the security surrounding the presidential inauguration. The perpetrators intended to use the camera computers to send ransomware to more than 179,600 email addresses and extort money from victims, the justice department said in a statement.
Well ... (Score:3)
If they would have declared that they really wanted to interfere with the ingauguration, they would have had some sympathizers.
But as they just wanted to use those cameras for spamming & ramsomware - to Gitmo with them. Daily waterboarding please.
And they should be joining by whover's responsible of those cameras security holes.
So torture for the sake of torture then?
Yes ! Send those troops to Rome to show those pizza-smelling Italians that the US cares about it's security as much as it cares about learning geography.
Aren't you Romanian? Don't correct him!
How dumb do you have to be to do this? (Score:2)
They live in a NATO country which presumably has an extradition treaty with the US and think that hacking outdoor cameras in Washington DC on inauguration day won't cause the NSA/CIA etc to trace them and US authorities to sic the local cops on them.
Then again maybe Club Fed has better food than whatever shithole in Romania they're from.
Actually, the food in Romania is better
:) But only the food.
And they do diserve whetever's coming to them.
Vindication!! (Score:2)
They hacked the cameras to show that the number of people in the crowd was much less than the great number who actually attended!
The media's pictures from weird angles and from 2+ miles away from the stage did just fine at that. They didn't need any help.
Way to ruin a joke with facts there.