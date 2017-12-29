Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Two Romanians Charged With Hacking Washington DC Police Surveillance Cameras Days Before Trump's Inauguration (bbc.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
US prosecutors have charged two Romanians with hacking Washington DC police computers linked to surveillance cameras just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. From a report on BBC: The pair are being held in Romania, having been arrested at Bucharest Otopeni airport on 15 December. Mihai Alexandru Isvanca, 25, and Eveline Cismaru, 28, allegedly accessed 123 outdoor surveillance cameras as part of a suspected ransomware scheme. Mr Trump was sworn in on 20 January. The US Department of Justice said the case was "of the highest priority" because of the security surrounding the presidential inauguration. The perpetrators intended to use the camera computers to send ransomware to more than 179,600 email addresses and extort money from victims, the justice department said in a statement.

  • Well ... (Score:2, Funny)

    by psergiu ( 67614 )

    If they would have declared that they really wanted to interfere with the ingauguration, they would have had some sympathizers.
    But as they just wanted to use those cameras for spamming & ramsomware - to Gitmo with them. Daily waterboarding please.
    And they should be joining by whover's responsible of those cameras security holes.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      If they would have declared that they really wanted to interfere with the ingauguration, they would have had some sympathizers.
      But as they just wanted to use those cameras for spamming & ramsomware - to Gitmo with them. Daily waterboarding please.
      And they should be joining by whover's responsible of those cameras security holes.

      So torture for the sake of torture then?

  • They live in a NATO country which presumably has an extradition treaty with the US and think that hacking outdoor cameras in Washington DC on inauguration day won't cause the NSA/CIA etc to trace them and US authorities to sic the local cops on them.

    Then again maybe Club Fed has better food than whatever shithole in Romania they're from.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by psergiu ( 67614 )

      Actually, the food in Romania is better :) But only the food.
      And they do diserve whetever's coming to them.

      • You forgot the women, mate.
        And the tsuica. (diacritics won't work)
        And the freedom. Believe it or not, Romania offers more freedom to the Average Joe than the USA does.

        • women for sure 100% yes about freedom...yeah dragnea likes that freedom quite a bit (I am not romanian but I love the country )

          • That's why I was talking about the freedom the Average Joe has - which is the freedom to do things Average Joes do - aka "not politics".
            Like being able to drink in a bar all night long, rather than have a curfew at 2 AM.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by ls671 ( 1122017 )

      They might not have realized that they were outdoor cameras in Washington DC, especially if they were building a botnet as suggested in TFS. Those cameras might just have been part of a much larger botnet.

      • Yes but given that

        1) Washington, DC is politically sensitive location at the best of times
        2) Inauguration Day was coming up which means extreme security and
        3) The FBI/CIA/NSA etc were under enormous political pressure to find 'Russian hackers'

        would it not have been prudent to exclude any IP address that geolocates there for a couple of months? Especially if you're doing it from Eastern Europe?

        If you look at what happened it seemed like the Europol, the UK and the Netherlands all helped out with the investig

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      With NATO distracted by looking for Russian bear in forests, people think the security services in NATO cant still collect it all domestically.

  • Vindication!! (Score:2, Informative)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 )

    They hacked the cameras to show that the number of people in the crowd was much less than the great number who actually attended!

    • The media's pictures from weird angles and from 2+ miles away from the stage did just fine at that. They didn't need any help.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        The media's pictures from weird angles and from 2+ miles away from the stage did just fine at that. They didn't need any help.

        Way to ruin a joke with facts there.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Whibla ( 210729 )

      With somebody modding you (parent) informative, rather than funny, I can't help thinking that it's time we all started filling in some of our foxholes, rather than burying ourselves any deeper.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by OzPeter ( 195038 )

        With somebody modding you (parent) informative, rather than funny, I can't help thinking that it's time we all started filling in some of our foxholes, rather than burying ourselves any deeper.

        I'm as bemused as you. I even hit +4 informative at one point

