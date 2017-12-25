Russia's Putin Calls For Web Activities of Some Firms To Be Monitored

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


President Vladimir Putin said on Monday the Russian authorities should monitor the activity of "some companies" on social media during next year's presidential election and assess the extent of their involvement in domestic politics. From a report: He did not name the companies or say if he was concerned about the activities of foreign or local firms, but Russia has been accused by the United States and other Western nations of meddling in their elections. "We need to look carefully at how some companies work in internet, in social media, and how widely they are involved in our domestic political life," Putin said, speaking at a meeting with leaders in Russia's parliament about a new "foreign agents" law.

  • ...to protect himself from his own kind of criminality. An innocent person wouldn't know what to look for.

  • Putin remembers 1996 (Score:5, Informative)

    by DNS-and-BIND ( 461968 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @03:32PM (#55805685) Homepage

    Who else here remembers the 1996 Russian elections? I do. Putin does. Everyone in Russia does. How is it that Americans don't remember? Here's a quick refresher, from Time magazine:

    The outcome was by no means inevitable. Last winter Yeltsin's approval ratings were in the single digits. There are many reasons for his change in fortune, but a crucial one has remained a secret. For four months, a group of American political consultants clandestinely participated in guiding Yeltsin's campaign.

    Time was so proud of getting that drunk Yeltsin elected that it ran its cover bragging about how we interfered in the Russian election. [i.redd.it] Yep. This happened.

    Yeltsin sent troops into a quagmire in Chechnya, his economic reform programs resulted in widespread poverty and misery, and he had little respect for the law. He was a bad choice for Russia. He colluded with a hostile foreign power to get elected, something Americans have forgotten but Russians never will.

    • Everyone in the rest of Europe remembers too. (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The leading German political comedy show "Die Anstalt" had a whole show dedicated to that topic.

      It wasn't Time. It was the CIA and 300 million dollars VS 5 million dollars and permanent harassment of the competitor. I guess that's the same thing in the US though. Media == TLAs = politicians == corporations.

      Buut of course, certain Americans here want to uphold their Stockholm syndrome reality distortion filter bubble ... similar to North Koreans .. and downvote you as "Troll".

      --------------------

      I compare R

    • And the funny thing is Putin, who according to western sources is some kind of authoritarian anti-American devil incarnate, was basically appointed by allegedly pro-western "reformer" Yeltsin. Most Russians don't recall Yeltsin's name without cussing.

  • Who else's Putin? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who else's Putin?

    Gotta get that R-ssia keyword in there somewhere though!

  • Seems he is talking out of experience, just from the other end what can be done....

  • As opposed to America's Putin? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 25, 2017 @04:10PM (#55805829)

    You know... The guy who was put in power by Boris Yeltsin. Who himself was put in power by 300 million election funds by the USA, funnelled to him via the world bank. Versus 5 million for his competitor, whose hotel booking was always strangely cancelled by some "prankster", among other forms of permanent harassment. Something the CIA themselves openly admit nowadays.

    Aka: Yet another convenient scapegoat troll in the closet, that the US can take out, whenever things aren't going so great at home. Like Saddam, for example, until dumbass W. Bush emptied that closet.

    So if you think Putin got Trump into power ... ROFL.

  • Soooo.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    So Tzar Vladimir is getting a bit nervous is he? I rather expect the intelligence agencies of the US, German, UK, French, other countries who have been hit by Putin's little interference election campaigns to be itching to pay him back. We can presumably count the US out since Trump is such a Russophile but the German BND has proven adept at digging up people's dirty financial dealings in shady tax havens so one thing Putin should be very nervous about is well timed releases of even more Lichtenstein/Panama

