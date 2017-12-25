UFO Existence 'Proven Beyond Reasonable Doubt', Says Former Head of Pentagon Alien Program (newsweek.com) 191
An anonymous reader shares a Newsweek report: The existence of UFOs had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt," according the head of the secret Pentagon program that analyzed the mysterious aircrafts. In an interview with British broadsheet The Telegraph published on Saturday, Luis Elizondo told the newspaper of the sightings, "In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of 'beyond reasonable doubt.'" "I hate to use the term UFO but that's what we're looking at," he added. "I think it's pretty clear this is not us, and it's not anyone else, so no one has to ask questions where they're from." Elizondo led the U.S. Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, investigating evidence of UFOs and alien life, from 2007 to 2012, when it was shuttered. Its existence was first reported by The New York Times this month.
The existence of UFOs had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt," according the head of the secret Pentagon program that analyzed the mysterious aircrafts.
LOL, no. As much as I'd prefer that there were starfaring alien civilization(s) that have been visiting us (it would irrevocably change the entire paradigm of the human species, hopefully in a positive way), before I'm willing to 'believe' in the Fox Mulder-sort of way, I'll need to see actual alien hardware of some sort: an actual ship, or some piece of tech that absolutely can't have been of human manufacture, or some other hard evidence (like, say, an actual, live, walking-and-talking member of an alien species). Pictures, still or moving, just don't cut it, especially in a day and age where we've got the technology to fake just about anything like that. I can't believe that someone who was allegedly that high up the food chain would say something like this.
I can't believe that someone who was allegedly that high up the food chain would say something like this.
Either this is more fanciful distraction bullshit, or the guy is nuts. Nobody would say something like that without proof unless they didn't care if everyone thought they were a wingnut, which is itself a kind of insanity when you live in a world which contains other people.
What you have here is a political/administrator/lawyer type, bringing out the court of law example illustrates it perfectly. In court of law a witness testimony actually counts for something, whereas an engineer would remain skeptical and a scientist would outright laugh at such a "proof".
Fanciful distraction bullshit 100%. For what though?
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Really? This is hard to understand? The great white elephant that is national security has been ridden as far as it can go; it now is facing backlash (I mean, when the people you hire are unaware that the 'D.C.' abbreviation stands for 'District of Columbia,' you, as a Federal Senator / Representative / Lobbyist / etc., are on some really shaky, and potentially dangerous (to yourself) ground).
So, they are going for a new (and potentially safer, longer lasting) white elephant: space defense / security. Defen
War. War never changes...
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
> 'll need to see actual alien hardware
He said "UFOs are proven beyond a reasonable doubt". You jumped STRAIGHT to "alien". Why didn't you jump straight to "mole men"? Or the "COBRA" organization from "GI Joe"?
His point is, no one knows where these flying machines are coming from, or who controls them. Extraterrestrial aliens is a pleasing theory for a lot of reasons, but with space being so vast, it barely gives us any information at all- and it tends to blindside other options, such as some tech by
Now apply that to all the physical 'evidence' that's been presented.
Human, or other terrestrial species. Modern humans are relative newcomers after all, could be there's other intelligent species native to this world as well. Seems like most every culture on the planet has legends of some variety of elves/gnomes/etc. that can only be found when they wish too. There's also the possibility of beings from a parallel universe - in some ways the possibility of traveling between universes poses fewer theoretical problems than interstellar travel. Though I suppose ancient Marti
Re:Pentagon needs to check it's water pipes for le (Score:5, Insightful)
He's stating that they've proven beyond a reasonable doubt that they're 'unidentified' and 'flying'. All you need for that is for no governmental bodies to claim them.
Re:Pentagon needs to check it's water pipes for le (Score:4, Insightful)
It's a bit more than that.
He's asserting flight characteristics that are simply not possible with any known tech.
It's been a common dismissal to say, "well these things could be secret next-gen military craft". He's basically saying "no, they're really not".
Aliens are plausible, after what Linux has become. (Score:4, Insightful)
I've come to expect the totally unexpected.
For example, if you had described GNOME 3 and systemd to me in 2005, I would have laughed in your face. Yet here we are, only about a decade later, and GNOME 3 and systemd have managed to destroy even Debian GNU/Linux.
Another example is JavaScript. Again, if you had told me in 2005 that people would consider JavaScript to be a good programming language, and would even be using it for server-side programming, I would have laughed in your face. Yet here we are, only about a decade later, and there are fools who actually do try to seriously use JavaScript!
Then there's Rust. If you had told me in 2005 that parts of Firefox would be written in a systems programming language whose community is more focused on things like pronouns and diversity than on anything technical, I would have laughed in your face. Yet here we are, only about a decade later, and there really are programming language communities that care more about "social justice" than they do about technical matters.
So extraterrestrial life doesn't seem so implausible after what I've seen happen with things like systemd, GNOME 3, Debian, JavaScript, Rust and Firefox. In fact, extraterrestrial life would be the sanest of all of those things!
Re:Aliens are plausible, after what Linux has beco (Score:4, Informative)
Again, if you had told me in 2005 that people would consider JavaScript to be a good programming language, and would even be using it for server-side programming, I would have laughed in your face.
And if you'd asked me in 2005, I could have saved you some embarrassment about a dozen years later by informing you that JavaScript had by that time already been in use on the server for about ten years.
No, I created my own specific user so I don't have to login as root but I gave it uid 0 otherwise I was getting permission denied on some stuff.
Giving your own user uid 0 is the recommended way to avoid login in as root.
In fact, extraterrestrial life would be the sanest of all of those things!
Probably because it uses Lisp? [lisperati.com]
Re:Pentagon needs to check it's water pipes for le (Score:5, Interesting)
Here in Alaska, I regularly see giant UFOs moving really fast. Now, I know there is extra terrestrial in them because educated people from town call them "Aurora Borealis". I believe they come from the star system Borealis.
If they've been visiting frequently since the 1950s, they must have some kind of "non-contamination" policy at work.
I can't "believe" like Mulder yet, either - but I'm not ready to disbelieve based on the lack of evidence.
I can't "believe" like Mulder yet, either - but I'm not ready to disbelieve based on the lack of evidence.
Why not? The rational choice is to disbelieve due to lack of evidence. Otherwise you may as well believe in Russell's teapot, the flying spaghetti monster, Jesus, the abominable snowman, life after death, time travel and garden fairies.
Wrong. The rational approach is to defer a decision until one actually has some evidence upon which to base a decision.
Yeah, plus a healthy dose of skepticism in the interim.
Re: (Score:3)
> As much as I'd prefer that there were starfaring alien civilization...
Elizondo didn't say they were aliens; he said they were UFOs. I've heard a few Air Force pilots opine on this same topic: they believe there's definitely some strange phenomenon that we don't understand. Not necessarily aliens, but something.
Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.
No, but it evidence of irrelevancy.
UFO does not equal Alien. It smply means there are flying objects that government agencies have not been able to identify, this could mean aliens, or foreign government objects or some other as yet unclassified object, regardless all that is being said here is that there is 100% flying objects encountered that they have not been able to say what they are.
"Reasonable"? (Score:4, Insightful)
I certainly have doubt, and I consider myself quite reasonable.
I suspect this fellow has a rather distorted opinion of who a "reasonable person" is, or is grossly over-estimating opinions.
Maybe he's including "life in the universe we will never encounter"? That I think I can buy into. The universe is just too big for there not to be life elsewhere, probably a lot of elsewheres. But be it in the past, present, or future, the tense doesn't really matter because our current understanding of physics prevents us from ever being able to even discover evidence of their existence, and the problem just grows more difficult as the universe continues to expand.
I love Kurz's videos, and he did a wonderful (2 part) video on the subject, The Fermi Paradox [youtube.com]. It's both educational and enlightening - a "must watch" for anyone pondering aliens.
Unidentified Flying Objects (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course they exists. Does not mean they are extraterrestrials.
It is pretty hard to determine that something is unidentified. I mean, sure, every object will be unidentified by someone, most people would probably not even have seen it. But a flying object that is unidentified for everyone on Earth? That is a bit of a stretch, isn't it?
Depends on the standards and logic used by the observer(s): Unit1: "It's a bird, most decidedly!" Unit2: It's a toaster, most unambiguously!" I would say, by these statements that the object in question is still unidentified. And that is also an opinion.
Extraordinary claims ... (Score:3)
Remember they recruited Howard Hughes, floating a cock and bull story about mining sea floor "noudles" for rare metals, as a cover story to hunt for the lost Russian submarine.
Re:Extraordinary claims ... (Score:4, Informative)
floating a cock and bull story about mining sea floor "noudles[sic]" for rare metals
All the better because there are manganese nodules covering 70% of the ocean floor [wikipedia.org]. It's a genius cover story!
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
You really should read the books on that subject, as you didn't explain the operation very well.
Hughes was the cover, the CIA made up the story.
My father worked on it, got a Presidential Commendation for his work, after it became public knowledge.
Actual undersea mining took place as part of the cover story, I still have a handful of those Manganese nodules (they look like little black and gray cauliflowers).
Unidentified yes, extraterrestrial not likely (Score:3, Insightful)
It was proven beyond reasonable doubt that we haven't identified all flying objects?
That's really shocking. Never expected that.
True - UFOs or whatever -- we are not alone (Score:1)
For the longest time, we have known we are not alone. On whatever plane of existence, whatever moment in time; past, present and future -- most just believe in what they can prove using their known five senses and stop there as acceptance.
Others like some of us, know there is more. Even the smallest of measurements that technology today cannot measure does not prove non-existence.
Budgets are allocated and spent searching for answers to "what-if" - "are we alone?" - "am I alone?" -- the answer is "no" - now
And yet, all we ever get is "trust me".
Not even making an attempt to disprove. Jes' waitin' around for some evidence. Got some you can share?
When I was a kid, I hoped this would be real-life (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Purple haired moon babes!
This guy is watching too much Sci Fi (Score:2)
When we catch a UFO on the ground occupied by extra-earth aliens, UFOs proven to contain intelligent beings from elsewhere in the universe is not proven beyond reasonable doubt.
Roswell.
You simply don't have "Majestic" security clearance.
I have two theories:
1) He meant that these objects were Unidentified Flying Objects until they were identified. For example, I saw a UFO once. It had the stereotypical alien ship saucer shape. Then, I realized it was a plane taking off. The tail was hidden from my viewpoint, the wings made the saucer, and the front made the top. Once I realized what it was, it went from a UFO to an IFO (Identified Flying Object). No aliens, just a normal everyday occurrence, albeit from a weird angle that made me question w
"Unidentified" is the important letter in UFO (Score:5, Informative)
This is such an absurd excerpt from a much more intelligent discussion. The guy is actually entirely stable, and he's 100% right. Flying Objects that have not been identified are 100% real. At no point did he ever imply that they were aliens poking around, but rather that it was "unidentified" it was "flying" and presumably it was an "object." If he were not in the news, his job would be called "intelligence." You know, the identification of unidentified things.
Re: (Score:3)
At no point did he ever imply that they were aliens poking around
TFA: Existence of extra-terrestrial craft 'proved beyond reasonable doubt', says former Pentagon X-Files chief
Journalists invent sensationalist bullshit around whatever their sources actually say. It would appear to be required for success in their field.
That’s not the way I read it. (Score:3)
The article in the Telegraph (whose journalists interviewed Elizondo) states: “Luis Elizondo said the existence of supremely advanced unidentified aircraft, using technology that did not belong to any nation, had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt".” That seems rather unambiguous to me.
He also said “I’d say bolster the [UFO research] program. We want NASA to find life on different planets, but we have highly educated pilots here, and they’re seeing something they can't unders
UFOs aren't necessarily from aliens (Score:5, Insightful)
But then they might well be. (Score:2)
If the plane with a broken radio was piloted by a foreigner, it’d be an alien UFO. So alien UFOs are legit too.
This is like those UFO "documentaries" on Netflix. (Score:5, Insightful)
Every so often I'll make the mistake of starting to watch one, because the idea is intriguing. And every time I do that, every single time it pisses me off.
These things piss me off because I really, really want it to be true. I want to believe we can make contact with alien civilizations; that FTL travel is not only possible, but practical. That we might someday look on the galaxy as sixteenth century explorers looked at our planet.
Consequently stupid, credulous bullshit really pisses me off. I can't even abide unwarranted leaps of faith. All I ask for is one incident, just one, thoroughly and critically investigated, in which nobody is able to come up with a terrestrial explanation good enough for skeptic.
Too much profit in the fakery .... (Score:2)
Personally, I don't find it that hard to believe that we've been visited before by other life forms? If nothing else, all of our radio and TV broadcasts we've got zipping around all over the planet probably attract some attention, if intelligent life is looking.
But back when I took enough interest in UFOs to read a lot of books and watch a lot of supposed "documentaries" on the subject? I realized that time and time again, you had people who stood to make a decent amount of money and who enjoyed the fame an
The same with those ghost hunter shows. "Let's go into this old, dark house with some video cameras. Did you hear that creak? Did you feel that draft of wind? IT MUST BE A GHOST! GHOOOOOOOST!!!!!"
I would love for things like ghosts, Bigfoot, Nessie, psychic powers, and aliens visiting Earth to be real. Mostly because, with science saying they don't exist, we would need to do some serious science to explain why they do exist. However, the more high quality cameras everyone carries around, the fewer sighting
If I discovered that my house was haunted that would be the happiest day of my life. I'm at an age where I've lost a number of people I love, and a genuine haunting would be proof that there might be some part of them still out there beyond what I carry in my memory.
I agree the haunting shows are just as silly, but they don't annoy me quite so much because they're so outrageously theatrical. UFO shows are so pompously pedantic.
Full length of video? (Score:1)
So this is just a snippet the NY Times has shared. Where's the rest?? While the prospect of not being alone is quite horrifying, we shouldn't hide from it. Does a truth like this represent an unraveling of the fabric of our society? So many possibilities with which to contend!
Hope it doesn't end up like this tho... https://www.amazon.com/Three-B... [amazon.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Hope it doesn't end up like this tho... https://www.amazon.com/Three-B... [amazon.com]
I thoroughly enjoyed The Three Body Problem and its sequels.
Am I wrong or (Score:2, Insightful)
has the frequency of UFO reports declined dramatically since the widespread presence of cell phones with cameras? Shouldn't we expect just the opposite if they were real? Eye witnesses are well known to be unreliable. Our brains are not as "mechanical" as the recording devices we have created. There are enough recording devices pointed skywards so that we can completely discount human testimony as unreliable (for a variety of reasons) and study only the physical records. I wonder what they'd tell us? I wond
Not likely... (Score:5, Interesting)
So they just come here and fly around? Why have they not colonized? 83k claimed sightings this year alone...and they just come and fly around.
My local zoo has at least that many annual visitors, and none of them try to move in either...
Of course UFO's exist. (Score:2)
To believe we're the only ones in the universe is the most arrogant (and naive) belief we can have.
If you want to see life out there (but not as we know it), all you need to do - is to lay down one summers night (preferably out in the woods) with a set of high quality binoculars and a lot of patience (3 hours ought to do it). You'll notice things that aren't quite like you'd think they are, it's mostly just lights that takes a different route than e.g. a satellite or an asteroid would do. An asteroid wouldn
To believe we're the only ones in the universe is the most arrogant (and naive) belief we can have.
There is a good chance there's intelligent life out there, since there are billions and billions of stars.
Problem is that nearly all of those stars are really far away. Only a few hundred thousand are within 250 light years, and there's a good chance we're alone in that sphere. And beyond that, it would be unlikely they could detect us, and even more unlikely they'd be able to travel to us.
He‘s right (Score:4, Insightful)
Every day I see tons of flying objects that I can‘t identify. They could be passenger planes, but since I can‘t identify them, they are UFOs to me.
I haven't get the prove yet (Score:1)
Jury Duty (Score:3)
Would you want this person on your jury if you are being tried for capital crimes?
Prosecutor: We have this grainy video of the defendant committing the crime. Either the defendant or someone who looks completely different than him. It's hard to tell.
Jury: GUILTY!
But why? (Score:4, Interesting)
Assuming UFO's are aliens, why do we see so many? *We* can see enough from orbit that we don't need to fly through the atmosphere to look around. They're giving themselves away for nothing.
Declining to contact us makes sense: if they're advanced enough to get here, they're probably figured out the cultural problems that are destroying us; we'd look like a particularly poor, insane, and violent slum, and unlike us they'd know better than to try to "help." Most of our governments represent the absolute worst of us, so no mystery there.
I can't see how taking over and exploiting Earth makes sense either: if they can get here, they can get to our unexplored moons, plus the asteroid belt, which are much better for that purpose, assuming they're not after fossil fuels or agriculture. If they can get here so easily that colonization makes any sense at all they wouldn't need to wonder about us, they'd just use pesticide.
Maybe they're trying to help us survive by giving us hope? Let's hope it works, and also that they plan shoot down any armed ICBM's they see.
they're probably figured out the cultural problems that are destroying us; we'd look like a particularly poor, insane, and violent slum
Violence is a consequence of evolution. If there are any aliens, they are probably equally violent and insane.
Re: (Score:3)
they're probably figured out the cultural problems that are destroying us; we'd look like a particularly poor, insane, and violent slum
Violence is a consequence of evolution. If there are any aliens, they are probably equally violent and insane.
I believe that evolution to the point of comprehending FTL travel requires a transcendence beyond violence into a state of calm, self assured control of one's own destiny - and sharing that sense with a larger society.
I think somebody needs to make an "Aliens" movie where the extra-terrestrials have infiltrated Earth and averted multiple nuclear wars by various shenanigans, including making launched ICBMs malfunction.
I think somebody needs to make an "Aliens" movie where the extra-terrestrials have infiltrated Earth and averted multiple nuclear wars by various shenanigans, including making launched ICBMs malfunction.
Star Trek original series Season 2 Episode 26 Assignment Earth.
Of course, after all that funding. (Score:3)
UFO existence has been an incredibly powerful and useful disinformation weapon used by the USA for over 50 years. Why on earth stop now? Elizondo is obviously in PSYOP, and he is correct - there's still some legs to the UFO game, even though xkcd demonstrated the fact that UFO's just aren't there with https://xkcd.com/1235/ [xkcd.com]
mystery solved... (Score:1)
Ah, so he is just a dishonest lying scumbag, not a moron. I thought it was the second. Of course, he can be both.
Yes, exactly. He has a business venture to promote. We don't need aliens to explain this.
VOTE! Aliens, time travelers, ghosts, other... (Score:2)
Hypothetically, suppose we knew for a fact that some sort of seemingly aircraft-like objects were flying around that were not built by human civilization as we now know it, and are also not an unknown phenomena of nature.
All of the following explanations appear improbable in the extreme, but which explanation would you consider to be the *least* improbable?
A. Extraterrestrials (biological or robotic)
B. Time travelers
C. Travelers from an alternate dimension or alternate timeline
D. An ancient advanced civiliz
F. Secret government program.
The very first UFO in the modern sense, believed by some to be an unexplainable artifact descending from the sky of alien origin, was due to a highly classified high altitude balloon project, Project Mogul, created for monitoring nuclear weapon tests. One of these balloons came down in Roswell, New Mexico and the government tried to explain it away as a "weather balloon". Well, it was a balloon, but not a "weather balloon" and the odd (and classified) instrumentation belied the
And then you have innocents get executed (Score:2)
Or get set free after decades. All were convicted by that "beyond reasonable doubt" standard. The courts do not do good work finding the truth, and this guy's organization is likely not any better and probably far worse. What ever happened to peer review, independent repetition of analysis or experiment and generally the Scientific Method?
Unidentified? Yes. Flying? Yes. (Score:1)
But extra terrestrial? Nope.
Lets Peek Behind The Curtain, Shall We? (Score:2)
This story is getting flogged to death by click bait sites and nutters trying to turn a scam, with multiple scammers, into "Aliens!"
But let's look at what the news reports really show.
That secret "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program" first reported in the New York Times? Here is what that NYT says:
The shadowy program — parts of it remain classified — began in 2007, and initially it was largely funded at the request of Harry Reid, the Nevada Democrat who was the Senate majority leader at the time and who has long had an interest in space phenomena. Most of the money went to an aerospace research company run by a billionaire entrepreneur and longtime friend of Mr. Reid’s, Robert Bigelow.
So, this program existed because a powerful politician - wanting to channel millions of dollars to a rich friend - 'requested' that it be created.
Meanwhile the Mr. Elizondo who led this program just r
Report from iron mountain. (Score:2)
The report from iron mountain suggests using war for social cohesion and to remove undesirable elements from our society. It goes on to suggest an alien invasion as a way to unify earth. Shall I suggest that perpetual war on terrorism is getting old and we are laying the ground work for our next âoenewâ war?
Smart ETs or dumb humans? (Score:2)
From the Telegraph article: “Luis Elizondo said the existence of supremely advanced unidentified aircraft, using technology that did not belong to any nation, had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt".” And, from the Newsweek article: “...there had been “lots” of UFO sightings (...) Investigators pinpointed geographical “hot spots” that were sometimes near nuclear facilities and power plants.”
Isn’t it fascinating how those mysteriously advanced extraterr
It's a UFO (Score:1)
I have no doubt of the existence of unidentified flying objects. Once we identify them they will no longer be unidentified. I suspect the video from the fighter jet that made it in the news though is probably a sensor glitch of some kind. In any case they're worth examination. I think chances we're being visited by aliens or alien tech is relatively low. Maybe not impossible, but low...
Blief in aliens smacks of egotism (Score:2)
Let us take it as axiomatic that there are aliens of intelligence at least as good as our who also have the ability to have practical interplanetary travel. These are massive and mighty assumptions.
The idea that such a species would spend all their time obsessing about us is arrogant. At best they might leave some technology to disable fleets of ICBMs so we don't kill ourselves but beyond that, why would they come here to get abused and to try to intercede in our domestic (planetary) squabbles.
Between .5% and 2% of people have defective brains (Score:2)
We have a ready explanation for a lot of "sightings" of ghosts and UFOs and even some seemingly religious experiences: outright defective brains.
http://www.treatmentadvocacyce... [treatmenta...center.org]
Website says 1.1% of people in US have schizophrenia, which can have delusions and hallucinations as symptoms. Even if *I* saw something I'd have to consider the possibility that my brain is simply defective as being, in all likelihood, more probable than whatever oddity it is that I'm seeing. Of which I have seen exactly 0 in my
Nonsense... (Score:1)
I suppose Luis Elizondo would know all about illegal aliens.
But seriously, anybody who conflates "UFO" with "extraterrestrials" has no credibility. A UFO is, by its very definition, unidentified, so of course they exist. UFOs are normal occurrences that are spotted every single day, which can be anything from a kite to a bird to a drone to a helicopter to an airplane to a balloon to a meteor, etc. To immediately jump to "aliens" as the answer is idiotic and childish. It would be like hearing a thump in the
