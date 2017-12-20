Republican Lawmaker Introduces Net Neutrality Legislation (variety.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Variety: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introduced net neutrality legislation on Tuesday that prohibits internet providers from blocking and throttling content, but does not address whether ISPs can create so-called "fast lanes" of traffic for sites willing to pay for it. The legislation also would require that ISPs disclose their terms of service, and ensure that federal law preempts any state efforts to establish rules of the road for internet traffic. "A lot of our innovators are saying, 'Let's go with things we have agreement on, and other things can be addressed later,'" Blackburn told Variety. She said that she was "very hopeful" about the prospects for the legislation because "an open internet and preserving that open internet is what people want to see happen. Let's preserve it. Let's nail it down. Let's stop the ping-ponging from one FCC commission to another. This is something where the Congress should act." Blackburn chairs a House subcommittee on communications and technology.
They will keep the preemption rules and gut the rest making it so there is no NN
You would think so, but reality is often far more convoluted than theory. Theories are nice and clean until you start building in exceptions. This is no different that a program. You code based on a simple function, but as you add features, exceptions, business logic, and error handling; your code becomes this monstrosity where you begin to wonder what the original intent was in the first place.
Net Neutrality is in the same way not as clear cut as you might think. That's not to say that I am not in favo
Passing a law is the right way to do it. This way we'll have a stable requirement and not some 'regulation' that can be changed at the whim of any given administration. We don't need ISP to be regulated as utilities, we simply need the right neutrality laws. If this happens, we'll all be in a better place.
We don't need ISP to be regulated as utilities
I disagree. The internet is a critical part of the backbone of our consumption-based economy. If there are not safe guards in place for the internet as a public utility to protect the market then we are at risk of damaging the entire economic market (possibly causing yet another recession) in order to provide special treatment to a small amount of participants namely Comcast, AT&T and Time Warner.
This IS a public concern over the general welfare for all people and all businesses the same as clean drinking water and electricity is. It must be protected to provide for the general welfare of everyone not just a few special interests.
Some people disagree on this. Usually people with a lot of money.
Yes, a law is the way to go. But Blackburn is one of the dumbest representatives and pycho-Christian nutjob. I wouldn't trust her to write my grocery list.
If they want to pay the bandwidth charges for me using their service then I'm okay with that. It is a benefit to the consumer, and allows for premium service providers to flourish.
The caveat though, is that this also should be neutral. No business should be allowed exclusivity. If Apple music is allowed to pay for bandwidth, then spotify should be allowed
Then government also shouldn't make it artificially hard, or even impossible, for other providers to offer competing services, which is what they are doing now.
If Acme ISP is the only providers that is legally allowed to operate in your neighborhood, then government should butt in to ensure they don't abuse their government-provided artificial monopoly.
Try to differentiate between local government and the federal government - it is your local government that awarded cable companies and telcos monopolies on providing service in an area to encourage them to invest in infrastructure to provide those services.
A regulation that prohibits blocking or throttling of any traffic is fine, few would object to that regulation.
Allowing Netflix to pay my isp to zero rate their traffic does nothing to speed up or slow down competitors traffic, it is purely a billing/acc
not always a bad thing. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Here we go again. Trying to tell people how to run their companies, and whom they can do business with.
Absolutely no. We are supporting a level playing field for all businesses to have the same opportunities to grow and thrive not just the few people that had cash to buy politicians to create legal precedent for their special interest.
Government imposed neutrality is more neutral than what you describe. Internet is still a nearly de facto monopoly. If they can't play nice, they're going to get regulated.
I don't think you've grasped the concept of net neutrality. It's not about telling ISPs how to run their business, it's about treating PACKETS the same way we treat ELECTRICAL SIGNALS.
Your power company doesn't give a shit what brand of TV you have, it provides power regardless. This is neutrality. This is what we're trying to ensure for the internet. And don't give me some QoS is already in place so no neutrality exists, that QoS doesn't care WHERE the packets are going or coming from, only what TYPE.
A
How about this, the receiver of the data should pay. After all, THEY ARE THE ONES WHO REQUESTED IT. Oh right, they don't have/won't pay more $$$ for the privilege. Oh wait, THEY ARE ALREADY PAYING BY THE BYTE AND THE BANDWIDTH. The ISPs already have multiple tiers with multiple bandwidths, data usages and other restrictions. They want to get more money for the same service, but raising rates is seen as greedy.
The difficulty is when, say, Verizon's own streaming service is zero-rated and doesn't count towards your speed or data caps, but all other services do.
Even if all third parties have "equal access" to pay for extra data or whatever, the service provider is offering competing services and is able to avoid those costs, reducing competitiveness.
But those could also easily be argued to not be "Internet" access, as it's all on Verizon's internal network - even if that service comes on the same wire. I don't think we need to worry about that just yet. I'd settle for NN just on the open Internet.
Let's go with things we have agreement on, and other things can be addressed later is too rational, and Democrats will block it because it was introduced by a Republican.
You are so right!
Completely unrelated, I'm a Nigerian prince who wants to give you $10 to $20 million if you send me $1000.
I'm not sure yet how much I'll give you exactly, but Let's go with things we have agreement on, and other things can be addressed later.
Of course you don't agree with a partial agreement that only addresses the things that benefit the other party and vague promisses of addressing the rest later.
How does preventing ISPs from blocking and throttling content benefit only Republicans and not Democrats? Doesn't make sense.
It doesn't prevent blocking or throttling anything. As long as "fast lanes" are allowed, nothing stops the ISP's from making the non-fast lane effectively blocked or however throttled they want. The bill plays word-games to appease gullible idiots.
Negative. The problem here is that when two sides of a negotiating table have such radically different points of view, the set of things that are mutually agreed upon can be very small if anything at all. Drafting up an agreement based on those points alone can have disastrous ripple effects. In this case, the stakes are very high because the outcome of this issue will affect every American citizen and that is something that is not to be taken lightly. The problem, as is typical in many negotiating situ
The process was, the FCC (led by former Verizon corporate lawyer Ajit Pai) throws away the Net Neutrality - causing fear and some panic. Marsha and the othe
Why would the FCC rollback of FCC regulations be 'slapped down' in court?
The Net Neutrality regulations implemented less than 2 years ago were done outside of the legislative branch, the regulations did not originate in Congress and were not signed into law by the President.
That's how government works.
Also, you cannot unilaterally undue rules. There would ne
Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) should hold hearings on the matter. Then we can see if everyone agrees:
- Wired infrastructure providers
- Wireless infrastructure providers
- Content providers
- Services companies
- Hosting providers
- Security companies
- Regulatory agencies
- Schools & universities
- Government institutions
- Business users
- Individual users
- User groups
- Others
Ah, that would explain why Ted Cruz is against it.
http://www.dslreports.com/shownews/Tennessee-Rep-Marsha-Blackburn-Unveils-Fake-Net-Neutrality-Law-140921 [dslreports.com]
What I don't get is people on Slashdot who have no memory of this. I get why consumers don't remember - it really didn't make national news back then in any understandable way. These boards have been full of people claiming that NN was never a thought in any form until 2015 - and the people claiming this seem to have lower UIDs.
Someone please define what they are thinking. How can you not throttle and yet have fast lanes?
I'm thinking this is just double speak and is sponsored by the broadband companies in order to block state legislation.
I'm not against certain efforts to add priority levels to internet traffic like specifically for playing games but it would have to be paid by customers to the ISP's.
If you can't throttle, how do you give priority to the fast lane? It's addressed.
Don't trust Blackburn. It's already leaking out that Comcast's lawyers are the ones writing this legislation. https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/qvw8k5/comcast-fcc-net-neutrality-law
Yah, this is the author of the "Internet 'Freedom' Act" (quoting intentional) and opponent of municipal broadband. She has stood against attempts to enforce any level of privacy requirements on ISP's. She is the Ajit Pai of the Senate. Speaking of which.... Fuck Ajit Pai. And fuck Marsha Blackburn too.
The Republican party is in a bad place. After a disastrous year, they are desperate for a win... any win. It's why they are pushing so strongly for the tax bill, even though many of them recognize how terribly flawed it is - not only from an social and economic perspective, but also from a political one: the tax plan will cost them votes. But, they fear, not having passed any significant legislation will cost them more. So we get the this tax plan.
And yet, here we have a perfect opportunity for them to pass
They'll end up introducing the same regulations Obama put in with a different name. Go GOP.
Having gone exactly counter to the clearly-expressed wishes of about three out of four Americans, Republicans understand it is now time to muddy the waters.
This farce of a bill will no doubt have more holes in it than a fat boy's belt.
Moreover, how would a "fast lane" be defined? If the "fast lane" is defined by the kind of traffic, then the ISP would have to inspect its customers' packets in order to determine the application-level exchange that they are part of, and this again would violate net neutrality (and the customers' privacy, but we already know that that battle is lost). And more importantly, such inspectio