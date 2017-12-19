New York City Moves To Create Accountability For Algorithms (propublica.org) 68
The algorithms that play increasingly central roles in our lives often emanate from Silicon Valley, but the effort to hold them accountable may have another epicenter: New York City. From a report: Last week, the New York City Council unanimously passed a bill to tackle algorithmic discrimination -- the first measure of its kind in the country. The algorithmic accountability bill, waiting to be signed into law by Mayor Bill de Blasio, establishes a task force that will study how city agencies use algorithms to make decisions that affect New Yorkers' lives, and whether any of the systems appear to discriminate against people based on age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or citizenship status. The task force's report will also explore how to make these decision-making processes understandable to the public. The bill's sponsor, Council Member James Vacca, said he was inspired by ProPublica's investigation into racially biased algorithms used to assess the criminal risk of defendants. "My ambition here is transparency, as well as accountability," Vacca said.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, it was outrageous when Trump was caught on an open mike promising Medvedev 'more flexibility' after the election. Collusion and treason!
Oh wait, that was Obama [washingtonpost.com]
Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)
Hmm....I guess you're right, as that there had not been a single mass shooting to date prior to the Vegas shooting that seemed to involve bump stocks.
Hmm...I guess we'd better ban fingers and belt loops and sticks that can emulate that bump stock too.....
Strange, we'd not heard of many crimes involving the bump stocks prior to this, ev
Re: (Score:2)
He was using AR15s, so I'm not sure why he didn't just buy a 3MR trigger. Sure, he'd fire a tad slower, but he'd fire a lot more accurately.
Re: Now hold Trump accountable for TREASON (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Official acts are foreign policy. Assuming the policy is legally arrived at, and doesn't violate other law, it's fine.
Personal acts are not foreign policy, and can be illegal.
There are things Trump can legally do for his Russian buddies, now that he's President, that he couldn't do before. He seems to have colluded with them before.
Re: (Score:1)
There are things Trump can legally do for his Russian buddies, now that he's President, that he couldn't do before. He seems to have colluded with them before.
Citation needed.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know about him, but my portfolio (one small-cap growth ETF, one large-cap growth ETF, one eurozone large-cap growth ETF, one high dividend ETF, and a few stocks) gained 35%-40% over the year 2017.
Re: (Score:3)
Republican!
These people are obviously just fakes, making Democrats look unhinged.
But it's believable because the Ds _have_ lost control of their loonies. Unless the Ds check their lunatic fringe, Trump is good for two terms.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The appropriate phrase is "adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort". You seem to be under the impression that enemies only exist in wartime, and I don't know that that's the case.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Now hold Trump accountable for TREASON (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
So, facts....if inconvenient....are not to be used or trusted?
Hmm...isn't that kinda deleting the purpose?
Re: (Score:3)
Right.
Because apparently, in 2017, math became racist.
Re: Mirror (Score:2)
An algorithm is torturing me as we speak, they are worth a closer look. But its all about problems not intended by algorithm designers, so where liability lies is confusing. E.g a racially green programmer favors education for hiring, but education is correlated with money, and legacy racism made green families lower income than blue families, so the algorithm picks blue people overlooking green people.
Re: (Score:3)
That shouldn't really matter. If they are looking for educated people and more blue people are educated than green then the organization shouldn't have to worry about hiring less qualified people based on political correctness.
Almost comically, these types of things also come from absolute hypocrites.
If I say "Green people are less educated." I'm attacked for propagating a stereotype, yet the same people levying those attacks will say "You can't hire based on education because green people can't compete."
Re: (Score:2)
But when you u
At least you can examine an algorithm (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AIs do not have legal accountability. People have legal accountability, no matter what tools they use. Illegal discrimination conducted by scientific-sounding means is still illegal discrimination.
If an algorithm does not have race/gender input (Score:1)
Can people figure out how it discriminates against certain race or gender?
Re: (Score:1)
Easy (Score:2)
So, let's study the problem and see if an effect (Score:2)
Can people figure out how it discriminates against certain race or gender?
The proposal here is to do a study to understand that, yes.
You did notice that this article was about studying the problem to see if there is algorithmic discrimination, right?
However, let me also point out that since the example discussed in the text was about DNA testing, I would point out that race and gender are encoded in DNA, so "does not have race/gender input" is not applicable here.
In other cases, however, yes, it turns out that there can be race and gender encoded into input data even if it is
More idiocy (Score:4, Insightful)
This kind of idiotic approach is just ignoring the actual underlying problems or differences in favor of trying to slap a band-aid on top of it to assuage guilty feelings. Worse yet, it prevents confronting the actual issues head on and is doomed to failure.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If you're dealing with medicine, noting ethnic differences is important. Doctors understand probabilities and knowing when certain probabilities are elevated can significantly alter diagnostics and treatment to the benefit of the patient.
Unfortunately, when you're dealing with most other things... you get discrimination. Maybe - to use your example - your algorithm thinks African Americans are a worse lending risk. That's a problem all on its own because that result will be used not to be more cautious
Re: (Score:1)
The more we learn about science, the more we are going to want to bury our head in the sand and ignore it.
Yes, in medicine there are statistical differences between the races.
What if, just maybe, beyond skin color, there are genetic differences between the races in how people value life, truth, and their propensity to violence. This is where people want to bury their heads in the sand. It's time we get honest and accept these truths.
Re: (Score:1)
What if, just maybe, beyond skin color, there are genetic differences between the races in how people value life, truth, and their propensity to violence. This is where people want to bury their heads in the sand. It's time we get honest and accept these truths.
Oh, bullshit. There's nothing "head burying" about wanting to treat people fairly. Even assuming the racial differences you posit exist (assuming race actually exists as a coherent and well-defined thing, which is debatable [1]), the racial differences are utterly swamped by individual differences, so it makes no sense whatsoever to make assumptions about individuals based on racial characteristics. Supposing, to take one example, African Americans score lower on IQ tests because they're not as smart, on av
Re: (Score:3)
If you're dealing with medicine, noting ethnic differences is important. Doctors understand probabilities and knowing when certain probabilities are elevated can significantly alter diagnostics and treatment to the benefit of the patient.
And yet, I guarantee some non-doctors out there will claim it's racist to only test black people for sickle-cell anemia. This is why we can't have nice things - we allow the ignorant people to have an equal voice to the knowledgeable.
Re:More idiocy (Score:4, Insightful)
You can even prove its not racist by finding a set of input data for individuals from two different demographic groups and seeing if it returns the same results for both. My guess is that it gives loans to black people who have good credit scores, a stable income, etc. and denies them to white people who have poor credit history and no steady income.
Algorithms are going to be far better than humans because they don't care about black, gay, atheist, etc. A human might well be intellectually lazy enough to group all blacks together as poor credit risks, but an algorithm isn't if you leave that irrelevant data out. In fact, using these algorithms would mean that if there is widespread discrimination against a group, that the company using the algorithm can actively pick out the people who will be able to repay loans which will generate additional profit. They've given themselves customers that other people are denying.
This doesn't look like being careful or taking preventative measures against misuse. Instead it reeks of not liking the results and not caring to address the underlying causes of those results. Giving loans to bad lending risks isn't going to magically make them responsible or more likely to pay back their loans. If black people, Methodists, or white people from WV happen to fall into that category more often than other groups, then you need to actually look at what is contributing to that result if you actually want to fix the problem.
Re: (Score:1)
IANAL, but my understanding is that discrimination does not need to be intentional to exist. As an example, if an algorithm makes zoning decisions based on property taxes, and therefore excludes low-income areas from certain kinds of benefits, then the fact that those areas are disproportionately comprised of minorities means that the algorithm is effectively biased against them.
It's not that simple (Score:2)
So Blacks can't get loans or buy decent houses. Gays can't take advantage o
"Weapons of Math Destruction (Score:2, Informative)
A very good book that discusses the problems behind the blind implementation of algorithms is Weapons of Math Destruction [weaponsofm...onbook.com] by Cathy O’Neil.
"racially biased" (Score:1)
I read that as: statistically honest
wrong solution (Score:3)
Because what policymakers will quickly find is that having equal algorithmic treatment or having equal standards for all does not lead to the outcomes they want, as people of different demographics, backgrounds, capabilities do not take up services or have success against different programs in the same way.
This is the problem with policy always -- a tendency to believe (at least in recent liberal democracy) that people are all drawn from the same starting set and have equal propensities for doing / being / acting / achieving / using certain things. And when policymakers find that to be the unavoidable truth, democratic pressure forces them to find ways around this truth and distort the outcomes.
No algorithm will get around that.