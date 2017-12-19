Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


New York City Moves To Create Accountability For Algorithms (propublica.org) 68

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
The algorithms that play increasingly central roles in our lives often emanate from Silicon Valley, but the effort to hold them accountable may have another epicenter: New York City. From a report: Last week, the New York City Council unanimously passed a bill to tackle algorithmic discrimination -- the first measure of its kind in the country. The algorithmic accountability bill, waiting to be signed into law by Mayor Bill de Blasio, establishes a task force that will study how city agencies use algorithms to make decisions that affect New Yorkers' lives, and whether any of the systems appear to discriminate against people based on age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or citizenship status. The task force's report will also explore how to make these decision-making processes understandable to the public. The bill's sponsor, Council Member James Vacca, said he was inspired by ProPublica's investigation into racially biased algorithms used to assess the criminal risk of defendants. "My ambition here is transparency, as well as accountability," Vacca said.

  • More and more so-called 'AIs' are being used in place of algorithms (due mainly to magical thinking) but even the designers of these AIs can't tell you what they're really doing under the hood. That's where we're going to get in trouble with regards to 'accountability'.

    • AIs do not have legal accountability. People have legal accountability, no matter what tools they use. Illegal discrimination conducted by scientific-sounding means is still illegal discrimination.

  • Can people figure out how it discriminates against certain race or gender?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      It would use proxies for this information, sometimes ones that are not always obvious.
    • It's the same way I.Q. tests discriminate against conservatives without input on their political beliefs.

    • Can people figure out how it discriminates against certain race or gender?

      The proposal here is to do a study to understand that, yes.

      You did notice that this article was about studying the problem to see if there is algorithmic discrimination, right?

      However, let me also point out that since the example discussed in the text was about DNA testing, I would point out that race and gender are encoded in DNA, so "does not have race/gender input" is not applicable here.

      In other cases, however, yes, it turns out that there can be race and gender encoded into input data even if it is

  • More idiocy (Score:4, Insightful)

    by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @12:36PM (#55769387)
    Algorithms don't discriminate if you remove the kind of data (race, age, etc.) that would allow them to make categorizations or judgments based on that data. But if you examine the results after the fact and reapply those labels and find some difference in outcomes, its because there is some difference in input, not a category identifier. If you find your algorithm thinks African Americans are a worse lending risk, it's likely because they're categorically less well off financially than other demographic groups, not because its racist against black people.

    This kind of idiotic approach is just ignoring the actual underlying problems or differences in favor of trying to slap a band-aid on top of it to assuage guilty feelings. Worse yet, it prevents confronting the actual issues head on and is doomed to failure.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 )

      If you're dealing with medicine, noting ethnic differences is important. Doctors understand probabilities and knowing when certain probabilities are elevated can significantly alter diagnostics and treatment to the benefit of the patient.

      Unfortunately, when you're dealing with most other things... you get discrimination. Maybe - to use your example - your algorithm thinks African Americans are a worse lending risk. That's a problem all on its own because that result will be used not to be more cautious

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The more we learn about science, the more we are going to want to bury our head in the sand and ignore it.

        Yes, in medicine there are statistical differences between the races.

        What if, just maybe, beyond skin color, there are genetic differences between the races in how people value life, truth, and their propensity to violence. This is where people want to bury their heads in the sand. It's time we get honest and accept these truths.

        • What if, just maybe, beyond skin color, there are genetic differences between the races in how people value life, truth, and their propensity to violence. This is where people want to bury their heads in the sand. It's time we get honest and accept these truths.

          Oh, bullshit. There's nothing "head burying" about wanting to treat people fairly. Even assuming the racial differences you posit exist (assuming race actually exists as a coherent and well-defined thing, which is debatable [1]), the racial differences are utterly swamped by individual differences, so it makes no sense whatsoever to make assumptions about individuals based on racial characteristics. Supposing, to take one example, African Americans score lower on IQ tests because they're not as smart, on av

      • If you're dealing with medicine, noting ethnic differences is important. Doctors understand probabilities and knowing when certain probabilities are elevated can significantly alter diagnostics and treatment to the benefit of the patient.

        And yet, I guarantee some non-doctors out there will claim it's racist to only test black people for sickle-cell anemia. This is why we can't have nice things - we allow the ignorant people to have an equal voice to the knowledgeable.

      • Re:More idiocy (Score:4, Insightful)

        by alvinrod ( 889928 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @01:08PM (#55769599)
        Please explain how an algorithm can be biased if you leave out ethnicity from the input data, but only after the fact discover that it results in fewer individuals of some group getting loans. It's not discriminating, it's just pointing out that two groups have very different input values as a very broad category. It probably also has different results between Asians, Jews, Hispanics, and most other groups. You're mistaking identifying different outcomes after the fact as a result of different initial factors with the usual human approach of lazily categorizing based on factors that aren't causal, but merely correlations.

        You can even prove its not racist by finding a set of input data for individuals from two different demographic groups and seeing if it returns the same results for both. My guess is that it gives loans to black people who have good credit scores, a stable income, etc. and denies them to white people who have poor credit history and no steady income.

        Algorithms are going to be far better than humans because they don't care about black, gay, atheist, etc. A human might well be intellectually lazy enough to group all blacks together as poor credit risks, but an algorithm isn't if you leave that irrelevant data out. In fact, using these algorithms would mean that if there is widespread discrimination against a group, that the company using the algorithm can actively pick out the people who will be able to repay loans which will generate additional profit. They've given themselves customers that other people are denying.

        This doesn't look like being careful or taking preventative measures against misuse. Instead it reeks of not liking the results and not caring to address the underlying causes of those results. Giving loans to bad lending risks isn't going to magically make them responsible or more likely to pay back their loans. If black people, Methodists, or white people from WV happen to fall into that category more often than other groups, then you need to actually look at what is contributing to that result if you actually want to fix the problem.

        • IANAL, but my understanding is that discrimination does not need to be intentional to exist. As an example, if an algorithm makes zoning decisions based on property taxes, and therefore excludes low-income areas from certain kinds of benefits, then the fact that those areas are disproportionately comprised of minorities means that the algorithm is effectively biased against them.

    • If it was we wouldn't be having this conversation. Facebook can already guess your race, age and even sexuality based on the data they have about you even if you didn't tell them any of that. America is more segregated today then it was in the 50s, and that's not by choice, it's by design. This is what people mean by 'institutionalized racism'. It means racism is carefully built into the institutions rather than enshrined in law.

      So Blacks can't get loans or buy decent houses. Gays can't take advantage o

  • A very good book that discusses the problems behind the blind implementation of algorithms is Weapons of Math Destruction [weaponsofm...onbook.com] by Cathy O’Neil.

  • "racially biased" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I read that as: statistically honest

  • wrong solution (Score:3)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <kepler1@hotQUOTEmail.com minus punct> on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @01:27PM (#55769717)
    Well, the issue I foresee in this effort is that while the algorithms will be perfectly fine, it's the policies created to make up for well functioning algorithms that will be the problem.

    Because what policymakers will quickly find is that having equal algorithmic treatment or having equal standards for all does not lead to the outcomes they want, as people of different demographics, backgrounds, capabilities do not take up services or have success against different programs in the same way.

    This is the problem with policy always -- a tendency to believe (at least in recent liberal democracy) that people are all drawn from the same starting set and have equal propensities for doing / being / acting / achieving / using certain things. And when policymakers find that to be the unavoidable truth, democratic pressure forces them to find ways around this truth and distort the outcomes.

    No algorithm will get around that.

