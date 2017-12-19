Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


US Says North Korea 'Directly Responsible' For WannaCry Ransomware Attack (npr.org) 42

Posted by msmash from the pointing-fingers dept.
The White House has publicly blamed North Korea for a ransomware attack in May that locked more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries. From a report: In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert writes that after careful investigation, Washington can say that Pyongyang is "directly responsible" for the WannaCry virus. Bossert called the attack in which victims received ransom demands to unlock their computers "cowardly, costly and careless." "The consequences and repercussions of WannaCry were beyond economic," he wrote. "The malicious software hit computers in the U.K.'s health-care sector particularly hard, compromising systems that perform critical work. These disruptions put lives at risk." More details here.

  • Makes perfect sense, after it was recently reported the fearless leader was accumulating the crypto-currency...

    On the other hand, demonizing a political opponent is a sensible Machiavellian move.

  • I would like to believe that. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @09:45AM (#55768267)

    However, the White House isn't a trustworthy source.
    With a president with record low approval ratings, trying to make a bad enemy for us to unite against, does make political sense.

    While there are some other groups involved, so it may be actual, but in this day in age Citing the White House is like Citing a You Tube comment.

    • And therein lies the problem with electing a known lying conman POTUS.

      • "The [act of malicious government] hit computers in the ... health-care sector particularly hard, compromising systems that perform critical work. These disruptions put lives at risk."

        Hey, look, just like the current Republican tax atrocity and Trump's interference with the operation of the ACA.

      • Re: I would like to believe that. (Score:2, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        And therein lies the problem with electing a known lying conman POTUS.

        We've been doing it for decades. Why stop now?

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Baron_Yam ( 643147 )

      >in this day in age Citing the White House is like Citing a You Tube comment.

      Considering Trump spewed Birther conspiracies prior to being POTUS and more or less his first official act in office was to have Spicer deliver bald-faced lies about crowd sizes... yeah.

      I'm continually surprised that the press even bothers to attend White House press briefings, since there's nothing newsworthy about reporting the lies any longer (which is sad in and of itself). Any real reporting would require sources from outs

    • Citing the White House is like Citing a You Tube comment.

      Or worse, a tweet...

    • Multiple groups have pointed to NoKo including Microsoft.

      The only change here is USA publicly stating that they accept this as the official line.

      Do you get your news from anywhere else?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      There was already evidence pointing toward North Korea, and other more credible sources have come to that conclusion. And as big a deal as WannaCry was for affected businesses and IT people, it's hard to see how this has much political impact for the White House.

      Given North Korea's proven nuclear activities as well as criminal activities like counterfeiting, drugs, terrorism, slavery, and nuclear technology transfer, falsely adding WannaCry to the list would be gilding the lily.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by houghi ( 78078 )

      We are living in strange times when we call The White House "Not trustworthy".

      I think I am going to re-read Snow Crash [wikipedia.org] again, but this time more for the social enviroment.

  • Why believe them? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is absolutely no reason to believe this. It might be true, it might just be propaganda. That was true when Obama was President, and Bush, and Clinton and .... it may be even more true now with an additional layer of uncertainty introduced by the current President's tendency to just make stuff up on his own when it fits his message.

  • This isn't an act of a friendly government

    • From a North Korean perspective, they're still at war but in a ceasefire, surrounded by enemies, and under siege. Given that perspective, this is a perfectly legitimate action and not even particularly provocative.

      Now, that perspective comes from a bunch of batshit craziness leading to current circumstances, but with that caveat it's perfectly rational.

  • North Korea and NSA (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @09:59AM (#55768355)

    WannaCry is based on EternalBlue which traces back to the NSA so I thing we need to give them credit was well.

  • So, this is how it ends (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    World War 3 - started by script kiddies

  • I'm skeptical... (Score:3)

    by mark-t ( 151149 ) <markt AT nerdflat DOT com> on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @10:19AM (#55768493) Journal
    When someone says that they have sufficient evidence to give all reasonable cause to believe something, and then don't even bother to say what that evidence actually is, I think there's a sufficient basis to believe that they don't really know what they are talking about, and are only trying to make themselves sound much smarter than they actually are for figuring it out.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      Or they have the evidence, but don't want to reveal what that evidence is until they have finished checking to make sure it can't be traced back to whoever planted it.
  • They are also responsible of about 99% of Slashdot posts.

  • Presumably this information, which the Trump administration is claiming to be accurate, came from the same sources as the information proving Russia meddled in the election, which the Trump administration denies.

  • More than USA? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    More or less than America bombing hospitals and weddings?
  • what if some covert CIA did it from a foreign server somewhere just so they can blame the north koreans, i just dont trust the news media anymore, not the domestic news services, not foreign news services, they are all corrupt and divisive

