US Says North Korea 'Directly Responsible' For WannaCry Ransomware Attack (npr.org) 42
The White House has publicly blamed North Korea for a ransomware attack in May that locked more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries. From a report: In an opinion piece published in The Wall Street Journal on Monday, Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert writes that after careful investigation, Washington can say that Pyongyang is "directly responsible" for the WannaCry virus. Bossert called the attack in which victims received ransom demands to unlock their computers "cowardly, costly and careless." "The consequences and repercussions of WannaCry were beyond economic," he wrote. "The malicious software hit computers in the U.K.'s health-care sector particularly hard, compromising systems that perform critical work. These disruptions put lives at risk." More details here.
Makes perfect sense, after it was recently reported the fearless leader was accumulating the crypto-currency...
On the other hand, demonizing a political opponent is a sensible Machiavellian move.
Where have you been the past year to think that "sensible" has anything to do with the current administration?
I would like to believe that. (Score:5, Insightful)
However, the White House isn't a trustworthy source.
With a president with record low approval ratings, trying to make a bad enemy for us to unite against, does make political sense.
While there are some other groups involved, so it may be actual, but in this day in age Citing the White House is like Citing a You Tube comment.
Sounds familiar (Score:2)
Hey, look, just like the current Republican tax atrocity and Trump's interference with the operation of the ACA.
And therein lies the problem with electing a known lying conman POTUS.
We've been doing it for decades. Why stop now?
>in this day in age Citing the White House is like Citing a You Tube comment.
Considering Trump spewed Birther conspiracies prior to being POTUS and more or less his first official act in office was to have Spicer deliver bald-faced lies about crowd sizes... yeah.
I'm continually surprised that the press even bothers to attend White House press briefings, since there's nothing newsworthy about reporting the lies any longer (which is sad in and of itself).
Yeah, but Theo was once rude to someone on email or something.
Multiple groups have pointed to NoKo including Microsoft.
The only change here is USA publicly stating that they accept this as the official line.
Do you get your news from anywhere else?
There was already evidence pointing toward North Korea, and other more credible sources have come to that conclusion. And as big a deal as WannaCry was for affected businesses and IT people, it's hard to see how this has much political impact for the White House.
Given North Korea's proven nuclear activities as well as criminal activities like counterfeiting, drugs, terrorism, slavery, and nuclear technology transfer, falsely adding WannaCry to the list would be gilding the lily.
We are living in strange times when we call The White House "Not trustworthy".
I think I am going to re-read Snow Crash [wikipedia.org] again, but this time more for the social enviroment.
Why believe them? (Score:1)
There is absolutely no reason to believe this. It might be true, it might just be propaganda. That was true when Obama was President, and Bush, and Clinton and
.... it may be even more true now with an additional layer of uncertainty introduced by the current President's tendency to just make stuff up on his own when it fits his message.
An act of war (Score:2)
This isn't an act of a friendly government
From a North Korean perspective, they're still at war but in a ceasefire, surrounded by enemies, and under siege. Given that perspective, this is a perfectly legitimate action and not even particularly provocative.
Now, that perspective comes from a bunch of batshit craziness leading to current circumstances, but with that caveat it's perfectly rational.
North Korea and NSA (Score:3, Interesting)
WannaCry is based on EternalBlue which traces back to the NSA so I thing we need to give them credit was well.
So, this is how it ends (Score:1)
World War 3 - started by script kiddies
And an Annoying Orange.
I'm skeptical... (Score:3)
They did something worst! (Score:2)
Presumably this information, which the Trump administration is claiming to be accurate, came from the same sources as the information proving Russia meddled in the election, which the Trump administration denies.
