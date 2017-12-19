Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Republicans The Internet Communications Government United States

Internal FCC Report Shows Republican Net Neutrality Narrative Is False (vice.com) 142

Posted by BeauHD from the false-alarm dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: A core Republican talking point during the net neutrality battle was that, in 2015, President Obama led a government takeover of the internet, and Obama illegally bullied the independent Federal Communications Commission into adopting the rules. In this version of the story, Ajit Pai's rollback of those rules Thursday is a return to the good old days, before the FCC was forced to adopt rules it never wanted in the first place. But internal FCC documents obtained by Motherboard using a Freedom of Information Act request show that the independent, nonpartisan FCC Office of Inspector General -- acting on orders from Congressional Republicans -- investigated the claim that Obama interfered with the FCC's net neutrality process and found it was nonsense. This Republican narrative of net neutrality as an Obama-led takeover of the internet, then, was wholly refuted by an independent investigation and its findings were not made public prior to Thursday's vote.

Using a Freedom of Information Act request, Motherboard obtained a summary of the Inspector General's report, which has not been released publicly and is marked "Official Use Only, Law Enforcement Sensitive Information." After reviewing more than 600,000 emails, the independent office found that there was no collusion between the White House and the FCC: "We found no evidence of secret deals, promises, or threats from anyone outside the Commission, nor any evidence of any other improper use of power to influence the FCC decision-making process." [...] Since 2014, Republicans have pointed to net neutrality as an idea primarily promoted by President Obama, and have made it another in a long line of regulations and laws that they have sought to repeal now that Donald Trump is president. Prior to this false narrative, though, net neutrality was a bipartisan issue; the first net neutrality rules were put in place under President George W. Bush, and many Republicans worked on the 2015 rules that were just dismantled. What happened, then, is that Republicans sold the public a narrative that wasn't true, then used that narrative to repeal the regulations that protect the internet.

Internal FCC Report Shows Republican Net Neutrality Narrative Is False More | Reply

Internal FCC Report Shows Republican Net Neutrality Narrative Is False

Comments Filter:

  • A politician lied? (Score:5, Funny)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:06AM (#55767731)

    You must be joking! That is unpossible!

    • What you thought you were living in a republic? You're surprised that a politician is lying? Do you honestly think they care about anything besides their own self-interest? You forget the Ayn Rand mentality of the rugged individual. Of course in a republic, that rugged individual's righs end where your chin begins. However, the USA, right now, is more of a fascist state than a republic.

      • I'm fortunately not living in the US. The US is a one party dictatorship with The Party acting as if it was two separate parties so they can play the divide & conquer game.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      All politicians lie, because all *people* lie. But that doesn't make everyone equally honest. Nor are politicians equally dishonest.

      The highest degree of honesty consistent with success as a politician is what I call the prosecutorial standard. At a trial a prosecutor is actually expected to omit facts that might weaken his case (lies of omission). He is expected to present facts in an unfairly damning light (lies by equivocation).But he's not allowed to outright fabricate evidence. That would be a crim

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jabuzz ( 182671 )

        In the UK a defense barrister must excuse themselves from the case if they know the party they are defending to be guilty.

      • That's a lot of words for saying "scientists want to have truth, everyone else just wants to be right".

  • Anything tied to Obama is bad (Score:5, Insightful)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:08AM (#55767739)
    Repubs playbook in the tl;dr edition.

    • You can play the political fill-in-the-blank game, too.

      Trump's defeat of Hillary Clinton in the Presidential election virtually guaranteed Obama would remain the partisan figurehead of revulsion for the right, but she would've sufficed just as well had she been a little more electable.

      In the same breath, Teddy Cruz would be just as repulsive to the left. Without some incentive to come toward the middle of the road by the vast majority who make up the duopoly, it's amazingly simple to disarm the democracy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That's the narrative that the dems are trying to get people to believe. Just like they want you to believe that Trump is going to fire Muller so they can have protests and make some events for their friends in the media to report on.

  • I am unsure what rattles me more... that a politician would lie or that a republican would lie about the Obama administration...

  • BULL SHIT (Score:1, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That's like saying an inspector general looked at the official communications between Nixon and his watergate team and determined that the Watergate team just acted on their own.

    A politically motivated move, driven by the political party and hailed by the President at the time by his self-appointed leader of the FCC along with a full on political campaign was NOT politically motivated?! That's bullshit on its face.

    But then I'm sure this same inspector general will find the same about repealing it, right?

  • This is daft (Score:5, Insightful)

    by davide marney ( 231845 ) <davide.marney@netmedia . o rg> on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:15AM (#55767763) Journal

    No, you're not going to find evidence of "collusion" between the White House and the FCC, and no, that does not contradict the claim that the Obama administration got the FCC to pass net neutrality. Net neutrality was a huge goal of the Obama administration and a very big political win for them. It IS possible, you know, for like-minded people to work independently towards a common goal. I've heard that happens from time to time.

    And, by the way, can we save everyone a huge amount of time and wasted expense and just assume that we won't find any evidence of "collusion" between this White House and the hacking of the DNC email servers or the purchase of Facebook advertisements? And, can we also just admit that like-minded people can be working independently towards a common goal in THIS instance, too?

    • No, you're not going to find evidence of "collusion" between the White House and the FCC, and no, that does not contradict the claim that the Obama administration got the FCC to pass net neutrality. Net neutrality was a huge goal of the Obama administration and a very big political win for them. It IS possible, you know, for like-minded people to work independently towards a common goal. I've heard that happens from time to time.

      And, by the way, can we save everyone a huge amount of time and wasted expense and just assume that we won't find any evidence of "collusion" between this White House and the hacking of the DNC email servers or the purchase of Facebook advertisements? And, can we also just admit that like-minded people can be working independently towards a common goal in THIS instance, too?

      Politics are 90% theatrics and 10% actual work.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      those two narratives are completely unrelated. In one instance you have an ex president saying that he thinks the FCC should protect net neutrality, but that it was ultimately their decision. No emails or personal communications found to exist, just that comment.

      On the other hand we have a current president who calls the FBI director in to talk to him personally and suggests "maybe you could just let it go" referring to the investigation into Flynn

      Those two things are as far apart ethically as any polit

    • And, by the way, can we save everyone a huge amount of time and wasted expense and just assume that we won't find any evidence of "collusion" between this White House and the hacking of the DNC email servers or the purchase of Facebook advertisements?

      No. Not until we stop finding more evidence of collusion with Russia in the Trump administration will we be able to stop suspecting that we will find still more after that.

  • The enemy is us: the Partisans. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:16AM (#55767765) Journal
    Plausibly because it's easier than researching carefully to arrive at one's own opinion, siding with the opinion of the partisan tribe has become the default position of the masses.

    Both major US parties use the same siren song. On the right: "That's what Obama wanted!" On the left: That's what Trump is doing!"

    The power brokers now have the ability to galvanize a large portion of the population with a few key buzzwords. It's a lot more work to remain undecided.

  • A more core point (Score:3, Interesting)

    by king neckbeard ( 1801738 ) on Tuesday December 19, 2017 @08:27AM (#55767805)

    A more common point that I see is that we didn't have net neutrality until 2015. Not only was the net effectively neutral (most of the time) prior to that, the dial-up internet of the dotcom era was regulated similarly, and even had leasing requirements that meant multiple options and some real semblance of competition. The change from that regime happened with cable and DSL, which were less regulated, but still neutral, until the actions from ISPs that prompted the 2015 rules out of necessity.

    So, the actual timeline was: Neutral internet->Deregulated broadband->Dickish ISP behavior->Fixing dickish ISP behavior by re-regulating->Re-deregulating broadband.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This feels like the lead up to the financial collapse too...

      dickish behavior by banks->economic collapse because of it-> regulation of banks to prevent dickish behavior-> de-regulation of banks -> dickish behavior by banks -> economic collapse.... wash rinse repeat...

      Though our next economic collapse is because of dickship behavior on the part of congress.... (I'd blame the president for signing the bill into law, but we all know he can't be expected to read or understand a bill put on his de

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by bigpat ( 158134 )

      Good points. It was really the whole shakedown of content providers like Netflix and others for daring to make money selling content to Verizon and Comcast customers that was the impetus... as-if those customers that were paying Verizon, Comcast and Netflix somehow needed to be protected by the ISPs from accessing the content they paid for without paying for bandwidth twice.

    • So, the actual timeline was: Neutral internet->2005 Net Neutrality Regulation->Verizon lawsuit (successful in 2014)->Deregulated broadband->Dickish ISP behavior->Fixing dickish ISP behavior by re-regulating->Re-deregulating broadband.

      FTFY. The time span of deregulated broadband was actually less than 2 years.

  • I am just surprised this required some type of reporting. I would imagine that any and all narrative coming from the politicians are lies and exaggerations. Maybe thats just me.
  • Was there really anyone who thought otherwise?
  • People who stayed at home complain. People who turned out to vote write the laws.

    Don't like it? Show up to vote. Democrats stayed at home they don't get to complain. Republicans voted for Trump, they don't get to complain.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      When you consider that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, this simplistic worldview isn't so easy to justify.

      • Yep, she won the popular vote. And Trump is President. What's your point exactly for justification?

    • More Democrats voted than Republicans. Trump lost the popular vote by millions of votes.

      The fact that your country has an electoral system skewed to give advantage to right wing scam artists and liars is unfortunate, but your self-righteous "you should have voted" nonsense is both foolish and inaccurate.

  • The dems are not innoce t (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The corporations that run these major companies that are busy buying out the government are run largely by Democrats. There are no good guys

Slashdot Top Deals

Within a computer, natural language is unnatural.

Close