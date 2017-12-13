No Matter What Happens With Net Neutrality, an Open Internet Isn't Going Anywhere, Says Former FCC Chairman (recode.net) 35
Michael K. Powell, a former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, writing for Recode: With an ounce of reflection, one knows that none of this will come to pass, and the imagined doom will join the failed catastrophic predictions of Y2K and massive snow storms that fizzle to mere dustings -- all too common in Washington, D.C. Sadly, rational debate, like Elvis, has left the building. The vibrant and open internet that Americans cherish isn't going anywhere. In the days, weeks and years following this vote, Americans will be merrily shopping online for the holidays, posting pictures on Instagram, vigorously voicing political views on Facebook and asking Alexa the score of the game. Startups and small business will continue to hatch and flourish, and students will be online, studiously taking courses. Time will prove that the FCC did not destroy the internet, and our digital lives will go on just as they have for years. This confidence rests on the fact that ISPs highly value the open internet and the principles of net neutrality, much more than some animated activists would have you think. Why? For one, because it's a better way of making money than a closed internet.
The vibrant and open internet that Americans cherish isn't going anywhere. In the days, weeks and years following this vote, Americans will be merrily shopping online for the holidays, posting pictures on Instagram, vigorously voicing political views on Facebook and asking Alexa the score of the game.
That sounds closest to the nightmare scenario we're trying to avoid, where users are (even more) locked into only the most popular commercial services from Silicon Valley megacorps, who will be the most capable of paying for the "fast lanes" (most likely in the form of zero-rating).
Startups and small business will continue to hatch and flourish,
Hatch and die in the nest is more like it...they won't be able to afford "fast lanes" to compete with the most established players.
the ecommerce sites or the ISPs, I would think a closed internet is better for the ISPs
A closed Internet is only better for ISPs and (possibly just in the short term) manufacturers of network equipment, nobody else. That's why all other businesses are pro-net-neutrality.
And the only difference it will make at the ISPs is the size of the CEO's next megayacht.
I would think a closed internet is better for the ISPs
Evidently they think so too, in spite of this guy, because they seem to be willing to buy a government official and motivate him to completely ignore the majority voice repeatedly, and just happen to have a president who is favorable to the whole fiasco. Usually you don't try to kill a thing that you value significantly.
What he's not saying about this future, and maybe doesn't see, is that yeah, probably the "open internet" isn't going anywhere. But
In the run up to a very large shopping season, wouldn't it be terrible if all of a sudden Amazon was slow?
People also usually have time off, and Netflix is entertainment, it would really suck if that was slow to.
Good thing you can purchase the special ISP provided "holiday package" to make sure that your surfing of Amazon and Netflix doesn't slow down over the holidays.
And hey, Amazon, Netflix, i'm afraid before we can offer this package to our serf's You're going to have to pay us, "benevolent ISP" about a billion dollars a month.
I am less concerned about the likes of Amazon or even Netflix. But the new "disruptive" internet companies that come out, like Amazon or Netflix was decade(s) ago.
A small company out of nowhere makes a product that people likes, and soon gets popular, its popularity is starting to make a noticeable blip on the ISP bandwidth. So the ISP will throttle it down, unless it pays them. Or worse will keep them throttled down because it is in competition of its parents companies services. While gaining popularity
This confidence rests on the fact that ISPs highly value the open internet and the principles of net neutrality, much more than some animated activists would have you think. Why? For one, because it's a better way of making money than a closed internet.
I didn't know the former chairman of the FCC was Gary Busey.
Neither did Gary Busey...
We're going back to the primitive and closed Internet...
...of 2015.
Remember how horrible that was?
Yes it was, because we and the ISP really didn't know what lines to draw. Most ISP stayed open just because they didn't know what the legal standing would be if they tried to throttle a site. And for the most part sites they thought about throttling made some private deals before it hit the legal system.
Back before Net Neutrality I was afraid to say to my ISP who also offered phone service, that I was using a VOIP phone in fear that I would be on some watch list as troublesome customer.
Yes, I do. We had court rulings that permitted ISPs to block BitTorrent (see the results of Comcast v. FCC), ISPs extorting the companies I do business with to deliver the packets their customers had already paid their ISP to deliver to them (which then affects me, since the companies I do business with have to raise their rates to makes up the difference, which ends up impacting me), and ISPs interfering with SSL handshakes to prevent secure connections while simultaneously injecting advertising identifier
Most Americans have a choice of ISPs. The choice is between Bell (Verizon, AT&T, etc) or Cable.
Neither's culture reflects goodwill towards the concept of NN. The telcos might once have done that pre-divestiture, but virtually all phone companies spend most of their time trying to figure out "innovative" ways to complicate your bill while making it look simple. And the cable companies are notorious for restricting access to what you can have in opaque "packages" and inventing new charges to cover it.
No ISPs are managed by MBAs. They compete with other ISPs. It is so very tempting to squeeze 1$ more revenue this quarter, even if it means losing 3$ next year or 30 $ over the next decade. The managers know their stock options, the vesting schedule, the exercise price and bonus trigger stock price. Meeting that is of paramount import
Americans will be merrily shopping online for the holidays, posting pictures on Instagram, vigorously voicing political views on Facebook and asking Alexa the score of the game.
Consequences of getting rid of net neutrality in a nutshell.
Dividing the advertising revenue (Score:2)
This is really a fight over advertising revenue. Google, Facebook get it now, the content providers and ISPs get nothing. The FCC has listened to the ISPs, and ignored the content providers. Very soon each consumer ISP will have a favored search engine, and will split the advertising revenue with that engine. Other engines won't be available. The preferred engine won't necessarily be the largest. Google is likely to assume it is too good to share, and the ISPs will turn to specialized firms that are willin
The issue was never, "this is going to bring the internet to it's knees" it was "this is going to allow ISPs to exploit and block services they compete with". You need only look at the past to see the services they have blocked and slowed in the past to know what the future holds.
Websites will have to pay,not customers (Score:2)
We already know what Comcast wants to do: charge the sites, such as Netflix for access to Comcast's customers.
The net result is not higher Internet bills, but higher Netflix and other bills.
Open Internet = You will always be able to make purchases from vendors approved by your service provider.
Others will not be so open....
We're on our way back to AOL's walled garden?
