What Does Artificial Intelligence Actually Mean? (qz.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: A new bill (pdf) drafted by senator Maria Cantwell asks the Department of Commerce to establish a committee on artificial intelligence to advise the federal government on how AI should be implemented and regulated. Passing of the bill would trigger a process in which the secretary of commerce would be required to release guidelines for legislation of AI within a year and a half. As with any legislation, the proposed bill defines key terms. In this, we have a look at how the federal government might one day classify artificial intelligence. Here are the five definitions given:
A) Any artificial systems that perform tasks under varying and unpredictable circumstances, without significant human oversight, or that can learn from their experience and improve their performance. Such systems may be developed in computer software, physical hardware, or other contexts not yet contemplated. They may solve tasks requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning, learning, communication, or physical action. In general, the more human-like the system within the context of its tasks, the more it can be said to use artificial intelligence.
B) Systems that think like humans, such as cognitive architectures and neural networks.
C) Systems that act like humans, such as systems that can pass the Turing test or other comparable test via natural language processing, knowledge representation, automated reasoning, and learning.
D) A set of techniques, including machine learning, that seek to approximate some cognitive task.
E) Systems that act rationally, such as intelligent software agents and embodied robots that achieve goals via perception, planning, reasoning, learning, communicating, decision-making, and acting.
A) Any artificial systems that perform tasks under varying and unpredictable circumstances, without significant human oversight, or that can learn from their experience and improve their performance. Such systems may be developed in computer software, physical hardware, or other contexts not yet contemplated. They may solve tasks requiring human-like perception, cognition, planning, learning, communication, or physical action. In general, the more human-like the system within the context of its tasks, the more it can be said to use artificial intelligence.
B) Systems that think like humans, such as cognitive architectures and neural networks.
C) Systems that act like humans, such as systems that can pass the Turing test or other comparable test via natural language processing, knowledge representation, automated reasoning, and learning.
D) A set of techniques, including machine learning, that seek to approximate some cognitive task.
E) Systems that act rationally, such as intelligent software agents and embodied robots that achieve goals via perception, planning, reasoning, learning, communicating, decision-making, and acting.
Honestly... that doesn't look too bad (Score:2)
Those look like legally workable definitions, (though I imagine I'd ultimately be proven wrong by billions of dollars' worth of tedious court cases).
Re: (Score:2)
>Forgot "systems that are self aware"
I don't think so - we can't prove that in humans, so it's not really a useful definition.
Re: (Score:2)
Forgot "systems that are self aware"
That isn't really something current AI research is dealing with. That is more science fiction at this point. The type of problems and ethical concerns we have regarding current AI technologies is very different than the concerns which would come about when we have actually self aware artificial beings.
Re: (Score:2)
An interesting one they missed is generating problems to solve; aka asking the right questions.
The definitions that are acts (or behaves) as a human are just as ambiguous as AI itself. For example, would enjoying (or hating) a sauna be required?
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. I wouldn't have expected a definition of a complex concept like this coming out of Congress to be that accurate. I still don't expect any useful legislation to come from such as effort, but this initial bill is at least a good start.
Uh oh (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The criterion for artificial intelligence used here appear to clearly differentiate programs that respond dynamically without human assistance from those that don't.
Asimovian (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It worked for religion, why shouldn't it work for robots? The whole "don't kill" part in most religions that have it comes with a huge asterisk, usually reading "unless it's some foreigner" in the fine print.
Re: (Score:2)
we should just ask Alexa.
I can't, I'll have to get my kids or my wife to ask Alexa. Alexa still doesn't recognise a British accent (at least not in the US). If I ask Alexa what AI is, I'll probably get a pizza delivered.
Getting funding (Score:2)
All the perception, planning, reasoning, learning is done by humans who need to get more funding.
AI is social engineering.
Regulate Applications not Technology (Score:2)
See O.C. Bible (Score:2)
There goes my High school game of memory program. (Score:2)
Back in high school in my computer programming class, we were taught arrays, to do this we made the game of memory where we had 16 cards with 8 matching values, which were randomized.
Then we were to pick 2 cards if we got a match we would had got a point. Then the computer picked two cards.
Normally most of the students just had the computer pick randomly. I felt ambitious as programming was my thing that made me the Alpha geek back then. So I made it keep track of the cards when it found them and learned fr
Since this is the government (Score:2)
It's a series of tubes OK, that's all you need to know.
Why? (Score:2)
So let's discuss the why before we just start regulating stuff that 99.999% of the time will not need any regulation for any public safety, or even ethical purpose.
What is the purpose of regulating computer software? AI in most cases these days means computer software that has been trained with examples to process a data set rather than programmed to process one. It is just more efficient than figuring it out and programming an algorithm directly for more variable input. And once the training is over and