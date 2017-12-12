Trump Signs Into Law US Government Ban on Kaspersky Lab Software (reuters.com) 26
President Donald Trump signed into law on Tuesday legislation that bans the use of Kaspersky Lab within the U.S. government, capping a months-long effort to purge the Moscow-based antivirus firm from federal agencies amid concerns it was vulnerable to Kremlin influence. From a report: The ban, included as part of a broader defense policy spending bill that Trump signed, reinforces a directive issued by the Trump administration in September that civilian agencies remove Kaspersky Lab software within 90 days. The law applies to both civilian and military networks. "The case against Kaspersky is well-documented and deeply concerning. This law is long overdue," said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who led calls in Congress to scrub the software from government computers. She added that the company's software represented a "grave risk" to U.S. national security.
I just assume ALL news I hear is fake until I can verify it myself and/or a couple of days have passed without it being withdrawn or changed..
I also distrust ANY story that happens during a political campaign where the timing is suspiciously of benefit to one candidate over the other and involves some recently "discovered" evidence/witness of something that is alleged to have happened years ago, but only now was discovered.
Come to think of it.. I don't really believe much of what passes as "news" for most
You better hope the Daily Stormer starts running tornado warnings or you're gonna be fucked.
You'll find out on Thursday.
Or Saturday if you wait for the distracting tweets.
... rebrand to "All-American US Antiviral" and use some sort of Eagle + Stars & Stripes thingie as their logo/CI.
I have not a single doubt they'd be back into business in no time.
So, Trump signed a law banning Kaspersky software in the US?
How about making a few changes to look like less of an asshat.: "Trump Signs Law Banning US Government Purchases of Kaspersky Lab Software."
did... did the United States *really* just pass a law prohibiting American Citizens from being at liberty to choose precisely which software they wish to purchase and run? that appears to me to be an extremely dangerous precedent, and an extremely fascist thing to do, like the Nazis did in the 1930s: burning "unapproved" books. it would not surprise me if this same thought occurs to Civil Rights supporters and a case is taken up, fairly soon.