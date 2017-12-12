Paris Summit Finds New Money, Tech To Fight Climate Change (apnews.com) 57
An anonymous reader shares an Associated Press report: World leaders, investment funds and energy magnates promised Tuesday to devote new money and technology to slow global warming at a summit in Paris that President Emmanuel Macron hopes will rev up the Paris climate accord that U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected. Trump wasn't invited to the event but his name was everywhere. One by one, top world diplomats, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, business leaders like Michael Bloomberg and even former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry insisted that the world will shift to cleaner fuels and reduce emissions regardless of whether the Trump administration pitches in or not. Central to Tuesday's summit was countering Trump's main argument that the 2015 Paris accord on reducing global emissions would hurt U.S. business. Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker, argues that the big businesses and successful economies of the future will be making and using renewable energy instead of pumping oil. Macron's office announced a dozen international projects emerging from the summit that will inject hundreds of millions of dollars in efforts to curb climate change. "The United States did not drop out of the Paris agreement. Donald Trump got Donald Trump out of the Paris agreement," Schwarzenegger said. The projects also aim to speed up the end of the combustion engine to reduce the emissions that contribute to global warming. With that aim, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced that his agency would stop financing oil and gas projects in two years, except in special circumstances for very poor nations.
I will be the devil's advocate here. The money will be coming out of the US Treasury sometime, a "pay me now, or pay me later" item.
Pay me now means working ways to reduce the carbon footprint, redoing arrangements for corporate responsibility so nuclear power (like thorium reactors) can be widely used, allowing trees to grow and work on better carbon sequestering, and food research.
Pay me later means spending money to have troops ready to shoot starving people protesting in the streets in a food riot, dea
The value of the fishery is much greater than the value of the lost farm output. It's about Salmon, not delta smelt.
Those few small islands include Manhattan, not to mention Miami and most of Florida.
The "pay me later" is a far greater cost, and may cost us our country. However, the idea of looking at consequences or long term thinking is not a Randian ideal, so maybe it should get thrown out. Five Year Plans are socialist, and all that jazz...
Hopefully that's gonna be postponed 'til I'm dead. As the Germans say, "hinter mir die Sintflut" (it loses a bit in translation, basically it means "for all I care, the deluge may follow when I'm gone"). Literally.
I tried to talk sense into you, I tried to leave your kids a world that they can live in. I honestly don't care anymore. I just really, really hope that all these assholes and idiots that prefer to believe what corporations with a vested interest in pumping pollution out instead of having to pay f
But this Paris agreement money would have just been stolen by the recipients. It wouldn't have gone for thorium reactors or whatever. There was no way to ensure the money was spent correctly. It was just a scam, a way to transfer money from America to other countries where their elites could steal it and transfer it right back out again.
America is the Saudi Arabia of food, we have tons of it and are really good at growing it. We'll never have food riots.
Yes, you are right, a planned economy is utter
The Paris Accords are entirely and solely about extracting money from the US Taxpayer - and we are going to meet and exceed the emissions goals even without it.
Err...just because the US govt. isn't obligated by treaty to participate, there is nothing stopping our private industries from participating, which they will if they do indeed see a profit in all this as Macro
>Spend all the money you want. As long as it doesn't come out of the US Treasury we're all good.
Yep, you wouldn't want to do anything to better your world with that money, it's more important to give tax breaks to the ultra-rich.
Better cut back on health care, too, just to be sure.
Bettering my world means spending money on roads, schools, and children, not on killing people.
There are a group of terrorists coming from the Middle East to blow up your kid's school. Now, would you like the US Army to kill them before they do that or not?
I believe that letting the people that earn the money should be able to keep as much of it as possible.
Taxation should be to fund the Federal, State and local governments so they can function and carry on their limited, enumerated roles and responsibilities.
Taxation should not be used to manipulate the peoples' behavior, that's not what it is for....and that leads to abuse and loss of individual freedom.
Yeah, because driving up the price of gas and electricity and food only hurts the ultra-rich and never hurts anyone outside of the 1% at all.
Fuck you. We have already bettered the world by defending it from every fascist despot that came along in the 20th century and vastly raised the standard of living for the vast majority of the world. All the while, one bunch of mincing Euro-trash whiners bleated on about "cultural imperialism" while their economies were freed from having to defend themeselves and they routinely backed up the dump trucks to the IMF and other US-backed funding sources for their weekly infusion of those horrible US Dollars.
So we rebuild inland and with better technology to withstand the storms. It's called Adapting, and I completely understand why the privileged rich people don't want to do it.
Climate change is climate change.
Tautology detected in an attempt to beg the question. Opinion discarded.
Yep, that is exactly right. Spend all the money you want, withhold money from oil projects, and as long as it doesn't come from the American taxpayer, we're fine with it.
That's the really beautiful part of Trump pulling us out of the Paris scam agreement. Everyone involved immediately got angry and went to prove that they didn't need the US federal government to accomplish their goals. They did it!
Just goes to show you, America is not indispensable and the world can do quite well without us. Moreover Merkel took up the burden of world leadership and has been world leader since then. Good riddance to it, I say. We Americans have been absolutely horrid world leaders, sta
I've always said that even if you don't buy into climate change that simply ignoring it is stupid because it's a huge economic opportunity. I think it's simply been that politicians have been paid enough to turn a blind eye and keep the status quo for as long as possible. The reality is that renewable energy sources are not limited to locations that a small collective of companies own which means that there can be lots of competition that will drive the price of energy way down. Energy companies want to
Well, the US pulling out of the agreement does NOTHING to negate the ability of private US industries from participating and acting upon that "huge economic opportunity".
Business WILL go towards areas that make money.
Mod Parent Up. This is exactly right.
Ambient energy is a huge wild west free market right now. And you only get MORE freedom by doing a year long environment study, choosing the technologies that fit your climate, and building/harvesting energy from that climate.
I've always said that even if you don't buy into climate change that simply ignoring it is stupid because it's a huge economic opportunity.
I totally agree, which is why I see no need for giant government programs costing billions of dollars. The economic benefit of moving to renewable sources is eventually so cost effective it is inevitable; so we do we need to try to force people into something we know is eventually inherently compelling?
There's no way the larger warming predictions are accurate because th
I totally agree, which is why I see no need for giant government programs costing billions of dollars.
Then why haven't you been screaming about them subsidizing coal and oil for the past century?
The economic benefit of moving to renewable sources is eventually so cost effective it is inevitable; so we do we need to try to force people into something we know is eventually inherently compelling?
It will cost more to clean up the longer we pump CO2 into the atmosphere so it's actually saving money in the long run.
There's no way the larger warming predictions are accurate because they are all predicated on CO2 levels staying where they are. That's simply not going to happen as people everywhere switch to cheaper non-carbon energy.
Of course not because there are going to be industries that continue to put out CO2 and methane and trees are not going to be able to "suck it all up" because that's not how trees function. Other feedback mechanisms we don't know or haven't fully considered are going to make the planet even hotter.
The conference was more political posturing to little effect, otherwise they would have all done a large group video chat instead of expelling 30K tons of CO2 [theguardian.com] in air travel alone.
Is there warming? Yes. Is there a crisis? It would seem not since the people that claim there is a crisis are not acting like there is a crisis. They act like used car salesmen telling you how very much they want you to do something, which they themselves will not do.
I'm sure it did make a lot of climate posers feel better abou
This. When the rich elite abandon air travel, that's when we will know there is a crisis, not before.
That'll never happen, because they have the money to insulate themselves from the cost of their own actions, and value their own convenience.
>The conference was more political posturing to little effect, otherwise they would have all done a large group video chat instead of expelling 30K tons of CO2 [theguardian.com] in air travel alone.
I'm going to a little 'Hollywood' here, but I really liked the conferencing system in 'Captain America - Winter Soldier'. Sure, it takes up a lot of office space, but the idea of having every delegate projected into a physical space is very appealing.
Yes! They should have all backpacked to the summit!
V I D E O C O N F E R E N C E
Also, it goes without saying RTFA which covers exactly what is meant.
A few people's actions don't make a measurable difference.
To the contrary 30,000 tons of anything is a very measurable amount.
We need a global solution
Translation: *I* don't have to change anything, everyone else does.
Good luck with that!
Real change starts with local changes across many areas, not idealistic and unrealistic global change. Real change is made
Trump.... (Score:3)
Yeah, maybe he'll convince the rest of the world that if they really want to do something about climate change, then they're going to have to do it on their own money, and not expect to bleed America dry.
The problem with all these accords and protocols is that they're fake. None of them REQUIRE the REAL polluters, China and India, do do a damned thing. They can spew forever, and thereby manufacture cheaply and skewer the prosperity of other country's manufacturing who are trying to compete with their un
It's all been about the capital to switch to more efficient, cheaper renewables.
That problem has been solved, and as a bonus, every dollar spent on renewables cuts Russia and Saudi fossil fuel revenue by four dollars.
Commence the industry-paid whining about how the world is changing and we must protect buggy whips and whale oil and baleen corsets.
Climate Change is here, and we ran out of time for discussions.