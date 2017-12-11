Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


German Intelligence Warns of Increased Chinese Cyberspying (apnews.com) 1

The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned that China allegedly is using social networks to try to cultivate lawmakers and other officials as sources. From a report: Hans-Georg Maassen said his agency, known by its German acronym BfV, believes more than 10,000 Germans have been targeted by Chinese intelligence agents posing as consultants, headhunters or researchers, primarily on the social networking site LinkedIn. "This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate in particular parliaments, ministries and government agencies," Maassen said.

