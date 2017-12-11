German Intelligence Warns of Increased Chinese Cyberspying (apnews.com) 16
The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned that China allegedly is using social networks to try to cultivate lawmakers and other officials as sources. From a report: Hans-Georg Maassen said his agency, known by its German acronym BfV, believes more than 10,000 Germans have been targeted by Chinese intelligence agents posing as consultants, headhunters or researchers, primarily on the social networking site LinkedIn. "This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate in particular parliaments, ministries and government agencies," Maassen said.
Of course the communist chinese are spying (Score:1)
They should not be allowed to trade with us.
Re: (Score:1)
Sure, sure. Same goes for the US, since they were caught spying on Germany, and anyone that deals with the US and Germany, since we have spy operations coming out of Hamburg. I'm with you 100%. This shit needs to stop.
Re: (Score:2)
It all seems like such a waste of effort, much like having a standing army - it's a game you only play because everyone else is playing it, and it's only risk-free to stop if everyone stops (which you can't confirm without playing).
It's a game of control that mainly benefits the ruling classes - without it there'd be more economic productivity to put towards making all us peasants that much more content, but less ability to control concentration of wealth.
Re: (Score:2)
If I replace the word "German" with the word "Yankee", won't your comment remain valid?
Everybody with the means and motive spies (Score:4, Insightful)
Next tell me water is wet, I'm waiting on that breaking news with great anticipation!
Intelligence services do intelligence and counter-intelligence work on behalf of domestic political and corporate interests. Specific instances of this are made public when convenient for propaganda purposes.
Unless you really think none of the EU nations is spying on the Chinese...
Nah. (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
>They are just taking a different tack.
I prefer the Russian method of having extremely sexy women sleep with men and then waiting for them to say something stupid to impress the women.
I mean, what, the Chinese are going to give me a job offer via LinkedIn, but the Russians send a hot woman to my bed? I know which agency I'm going to turn for.
(Sadly, Putin's never targeted me in a Russian honeypot operation... or my wife has a really solid cover and has stuck around despite me never giving her anything
Re: Nah. (Score:2)
After we're done investigating Russian meddling (Score:1)
we'll have to do another whole investigation in to the Trump family ties to Gina.