Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Government Privacy Politics

German Intelligence Warns of Increased Chinese Cyberspying (apnews.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the growing-tension dept.
The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency has warned that China allegedly is using social networks to try to cultivate lawmakers and other officials as sources. From a report: Hans-Georg Maassen said his agency, known by its German acronym BfV, believes more than 10,000 Germans have been targeted by Chinese intelligence agents posing as consultants, headhunters or researchers, primarily on the social networking site LinkedIn. "This is a broad-based attempt to infiltrate in particular parliaments, ministries and government agencies," Maassen said.

German Intelligence Warns of Increased Chinese Cyberspying More | Reply

German Intelligence Warns of Increased Chinese Cyberspying

Comments Filter:

  • They should not be allowed to trade with us.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sure, sure. Same goes for the US, since they were caught spying on Germany, and anyone that deals with the US and Germany, since we have spy operations coming out of Hamburg. I'm with you 100%. This shit needs to stop.

      • It all seems like such a waste of effort, much like having a standing army - it's a game you only play because everyone else is playing it, and it's only risk-free to stop if everyone stops (which you can't confirm without playing).

        It's a game of control that mainly benefits the ruling classes - without it there'd be more economic productivity to put towards making all us peasants that much more content, but less ability to control concentration of wealth.

  • Everybody with the means and motive spies (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @10:51AM (#55716211)

    Next tell me water is wet, I'm waiting on that breaking news with great anticipation!

    Intelligence services do intelligence and counter-intelligence work on behalf of domestic political and corporate interests. Specific instances of this are made public when convenient for propaganda purposes.

    Unless you really think none of the EU nations is spying on the Chinese...

  • Nah. (Score:3)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @10:51AM (#55716217) Journal
    It has been there all the time. They are just taking a different tack. It is long past time for the west, esp nato nations, to restore the security approach that we had during the last cold war. After all, both China and Russia see themselves in a cold war with the west.

    • >They are just taking a different tack.

      I prefer the Russian method of having extremely sexy women sleep with men and then waiting for them to say something stupid to impress the women.

      I mean, what, the Chinese are going to give me a job offer via LinkedIn, but the Russians send a hot woman to my bed? I know which agency I'm going to turn for.

      (Sadly, Putin's never targeted me in a Russian honeypot operation... or my wife has a really solid cover and has stuck around despite me never giving her anything

  • we'll have to do another whole investigation in to the Trump family ties to Gina.

Slashdot Top Deals

To spot the expert, pick the one who predicts the job will take the longest and cost the most.

Close