Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy United States Politics

Trump Is Looking at Plans For a Global Network of Private Spies (vice.com) 120

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
David Gilbert, writing for Vice: The White House is reportedly looking at a proposal to create a ghost network of private spies in hostile countries -- a way of bypassing the intelligence community's "deep state," which Donald Trump believes is a threat to his administration. The network would report directly to the president and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and would be developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, according to multiple current and former officials speaking to The Intercept. "Pompeo can't trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him," a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals told the website. Described as "totally off the books," the network would be run by intelligence contractor Amyntor Group and would not share any data with the traditional intelligence community.

Trump Is Looking at Plans For a Global Network of Private Spies More | Reply

Trump Is Looking at Plans For a Global Network of Private Spies

Comments Filter:

  • CIA Director doesn't trust the CIA? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Destined Soul ( 1240672 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:15PM (#55681357)

    Then he's not really doing a good job of directing it, is he?

    • Re:CIA Director doesn't trust the CIA? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Osgeld ( 1900440 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:17PM (#55681379)

      don't worry, he will do much better this time with no accountability

    • It seems to be a requirement in order to run a department for Trump. The head of the EPA didn't think it should exist because it hurt business too much. The head of the housing department came out with a bunch of statements against social housing. So not trusting your department would make you qualified to run it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        Since I believe in democracy, I'm all for Trump being able to trash any and all federal departments - that's the power the Constitution gives him.

        What I object to is the Byzantine palace intrigue bullshit. Don't trust the CIA? Fine - fire everyone, bar them from future government work, and start over. That's very transparent, very open, and sends a clear message to both voters and other departments. This double-secret probation stuff is just the worst.

    • The problem is the CIA is showing that most of these conspiracies are not real. So this doesn't fit Trump narrative. I honestly think that Trump just wanted to get into office, just to see all the real dirt that is going on, only to realize there was no grand conspiracy, just normal paper pushing, and a few good ideas and a few bad ideas. Trump being a Conspiracy theorist, and not getting the information that he knows in his heart to be true, figures the CIA is against him, purposely hiding information.

  • That sounds familiar... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Uh, isn't this the same reasoning that led to the creation of the SS in the 20s?

  • Holy shit (Score:2, Insightful)

    by WindBourne ( 631190 )
    Trump continues to go down the hole to hell further and faster.
    America NEEDS mueller to really get on this probe. There is little doubt that Trump committed treason, but now, he is going off the deep end.
    THis is exactly how dictators operate and need to be stopped.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 )

      Trump needs to flush the scum out of the existing Intelligence Agencies, not attempt an end-run around them.

      America needs Mueller to get flushed down the partisan waste-hole. If there must be investigations, they should be conducted by impartial parties, not political gamesters.

    • Trump continues to go down the hole to hell further and faster. America NEEDS mueller to really get on this probe. There is little doubt that Trump committed treason, but now, he is going off the deep end. THis is exactly how dictators operate and need to be stopped.

      Demonstrating that conspiracy theories can get up mods on /., if you're promoting the right conspiracy theory...

  • There's no good that can come of this (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:25PM (#55681457)

    You cannot tolerate your president trying to build a power structure outside the one constrained by your Constitution unless you WANT a dictatorship.

    He's already tried to bring the FBI and court system to heel (including at least twice now declaring himself above the law), he's expressed an interest in controlling the media to ensure it aligns with his wishes (and taken a few practical steps in that direction), and now he's going to create a new intelligence service that is under his direct control?

    Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?

      I've heard Trump voters saying things along the lines of "If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, hold on a second, I need to check with the president if it is true. That is how confident I feel in the president."

      We have a pretty long way to go if ostensibly Christian voters will choose to believe Trump rather than their God.

    • Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?

      We'll likely found out at the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lkcl ( 517947 )

      You cannot tolerate your president trying to build a power structure outside the one constrained by your Constitution unless you WANT a dictatorship.

      well... according to the system utilised - known to be THE weakest form of government ever invented (democracy) - the citizens of the united states *do* want him in and thus *have* trusted him to make the right decisions for the four years of his term of office and thus *do* want a dictatorship oh hang on... https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org] https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]

  • Dangerous and terrifying... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:26PM (#55681465)
    This is the making of a secret police agency that doesn't have any oversight from lawful civil authority (courts, Congress). This idea needs to be shut down. Hard.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Private spy agencies would work for anybody who pays them.

      Including any oligarch on the planet. Is it any wonder a rich guy would want that?

  • So Trump wants us to run two completely independent intelligence networks? How is this not insanely wasteful? What happened to those small government principles?

    And here is the kicker:

    The group reportedly brought in former Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North to sell the idea to Trump.

    Their salesman is going to be the poster boy for corruption in the military. The only reason he's not a felon is a technicality, and he admitted his wrongdoing in front of Congress.

    I want to believe this is total bullshit. It's coming from Vice, so maybe it's safe to ignore it for the time being.

    • There are 17 members [intelligencecareers.gov] in the US intelligence community. Not all of them perform intelligence gathering as this one would however there is the CIA and the DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency). I left out the FBI because it is supposed to be national but if this new private network of spies is true then they would probably work within the US too. And there would probably be some overlap with the NSA so you would be looking at it competing with possibly four departments.

  • Who would be stupid enough to do something like this?

    Trump can't even keep his mouth shut long enough to save himself from criminal liability or resist to the urge to give Russian government the location of U.S. nuclear submarines.

    Any spy who reports directly to trump is a dead man walking.

    • Nobody would be this stupid. That's why it's made-up bullshit.

      Slashdot has become the digital National Enquirer. What a shame.

  • What could go wrong (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Intelligence gathered by private spies financed by Trump donors, targeting areas like Iran and North Korea

    The best "intelligence" money can buy. Would be a shame if the intelligence leads us into an unnecessary war. A real $hame.

  • Both the linked article and its in turn linked source are of dubious integrity, and have highly questionable histories of independent/original reporting. The presentation here at minimum smacks of over-reach and speculation. Our intelligence services - and those of every other country - already do exactly this. So does wikileaks, which is frankly a private intelligence service in all but name. So if the simple story here is "Erik Prince to run privately funded PatriotLeaks" that's a far cry from a US go

  • Don't announce your spying plans in public!
    But, well, I guess it is a trick ... hm, he wants us to believe he is founding a new spy company ... hm ...

  • So wait... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The nation with the most powerful army in the world needs to hire mercenaries. The nation with the biggest spy network and arguably the most shady shit in the clandestine operations needs a ghost network of contracted spies. What the hell is going on here? How does this Make America Great Again? Generally there's a hard enough time rooting out double agents in traditional spy networks, why won't this happen here? Why would they report to the CIA boss who has a perfectly good agency working underneath him? A

  • This just keeps getting weirder (Score:4, Interesting)

    by orgelspieler ( 865795 ) <.moc.cam. .ta. .eifl0w.> on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:32PM (#55681531) Journal
    How am I just now learning that Betsy DeVoss's brother is the Blackwater guy?! Erik Prince has a soul of pure, black, unadulterated evil. This whole thing is so fucking strange. If they think the CIA is that bad, why not fire everybody and hire new people? Is it even legal for the president to have a personal, private spying apparatus? No congressional oversight? No judicial review? Sure seems like a unconstitutional and unconscionable idea to me!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      What you are looking at is the emergence of a politically dominant hereditary aristocracy.

  • Everytime I hear that my ears perk up. It's the kind of crazy conspiracy stuff that crazy dictators have used for years to breed distrust in Democracy so they can 'temporarily' supplement it.
    • IMHO, the "deep state" is really the "normal government" of the USA. The reason Trump and friends are always droning on about it is because many of the ideas Trumps wants to do (or at least the way he thinks these ideas should be done) are mostly illegal, or at least highly unethical and so far outside the bounds of civilized discourse it's ridiculous. Trump is so used to being the "CEO", saying "get this done now" and it just happens; not needing to care who is financing what, or whom he is actually employ

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Well, the concept of a "state within a state" or a "military-industrial complex" didn't originate with the conspiracy theorists, they just picked it up and applied it selectively to state officials they don't agree with.

  • Lots of ACs (Score:3)

    by kainewynd2 ( 821530 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @01:40PM (#55681639)
    I havenâ(TM)t done any actual statistical work on this, but it seems like anyone who supports this or starts going ape-shit on âoethe leftâ is posting as an AC. Now why on earth would they do that? Hm...

  • SS (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    trumps SS will they put the jews in camps?

  • It seems like it would be cheaper and we'd settle a lot of this shit for at least 50 years, maybe longer.

    • >It seems like it would be cheaper and we'd settle a lot of this shit for at least 50 years

      It's not impossible that it'll come to that, but I hope it's unlikely. War is nasty business, and a lot of innocent people generally get traumatized, maimed, or dead... and it really only solves the problem if one side is obliterated. I mean, c'mon, you still have people who resent losing the previous civil war and I think it's safe to say enough time has passed that shouldn't be a thing anymore.

      On the other han

  • Impeach impeach impeach! Get that crazy fucker outta there! 8-(

  • "I want unlimited power as if I was a king, and there are all these checks and balances! I'm just going to call it the Deep State when I'm not given total power."People with jobs don't like it when I appoint superiors with the directive to shut down their department! Wah wah."

  • No way in hell will something like this fly in the USA.

    I imagine trump sits in his bed at night, under the covers with his smartphone, and dreams up things just like this as ways to troll the media, so he can point fingers and cry fake news later.

    But then again, the more I think about it, the more it seems like this might have been the plan all along. Suddenly all the bananas bullshit of the past year and half starts to make sense when viewed through a "spin up the secret police" filter.

    Seriously, if this c

Slashdot Top Deals

"The chain which can be yanked is not the eternal chain." -- G. Fitch

Close