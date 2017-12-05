Trump Is Looking at Plans For a Global Network of Private Spies (vice.com) 120
David Gilbert, writing for Vice: The White House is reportedly looking at a proposal to create a ghost network of private spies in hostile countries -- a way of bypassing the intelligence community's "deep state," which Donald Trump believes is a threat to his administration. The network would report directly to the president and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, and would be developed by Blackwater founder Erik Prince, according to multiple current and former officials speaking to The Intercept. "Pompeo can't trust the CIA bureaucracy, so we need to create this thing that reports just directly to him," a former senior U.S. intelligence official with firsthand knowledge of the proposals told the website. Described as "totally off the books," the network would be run by intelligence contractor Amyntor Group and would not share any data with the traditional intelligence community.
What could possibly go wrong?
I think Hitler had something like this, no?
Yes. He had Garbo [wikipedia.org], who provided him with detailed information about the upcoming Allied invasion of Calais.
What could possibly go wrong?
Plenty could go wrong. But there is also a lot wrong with the existing system.
The CIA/DIA/NSA are notoriously weak in HUMINT.
There are also benefits to not depending too much on one channel, or you may end up with another Kim Philby situation.
No, you're just an idiot A.C. crapflooding Slashdot.
Why is this even a topic on Slashdot? More clickbait from mishmash? I looked at the article and it appears to be a spun up fabricated nothing-burger. Not even credible enough to be buzzfeed fodder.
Have you really sunk this low, slashdot owners?
No, the stink of corruption rises form the attempt to disassemble the US government, parcel the things of value out to private enterprises and shove the cost of paying for this theft off on to the middle-class
CIA Director doesn't trust the CIA? (Score:5, Insightful)
Then he's not really doing a good job of directing it, is he?
Re:CIA Director doesn't trust the CIA? (Score:5, Insightful)
don't worry, he will do much better this time with no accountability
Huh? He had accountability?
trust the private spies (Score:2)
Yes, I'm sure all those "private spies" in that network will be totally trustworthy and only take $$ that they have earned...
It seems to be a requirement in order to run a department for Trump. The head of the EPA didn't think it should exist because it hurt business too much. The head of the housing department came out with a bunch of statements against social housing. So not trusting your department would make you qualified to run it.
Since I believe in democracy, I'm all for Trump being able to trash any and all federal departments - that's the power the Constitution gives him.
What I object to is the Byzantine palace intrigue bullshit. Don't trust the CIA? Fine - fire everyone, bar them from future government work, and start over. That's very transparent, very open, and sends a clear message to both voters and other departments. This double-secret probation stuff is just the worst.
The problem is the CIA is showing that most of these conspiracies are not real. So this doesn't fit Trump narrative. I honestly think that Trump just wanted to get into office, just to see all the real dirt that is going on, only to realize there was no grand conspiracy, just normal paper pushing, and a few good ideas and a few bad ideas. Trump being a Conspiracy theorist, and not getting the information that he knows in his heart to be true, figures the CIA is against him, purposely hiding information.
Ivan, this is poor English grammar. Will you be beaten and sent to a gulag for this mistake?
New FSB directive: co-opt liberal and social justice terminology in an attempt to sow dissent. When called out for your shit, make sure to call it "racism" and say you are "deeply offended". If possible, say "so much for the tolerant left".
DO NOT BE RACIST TO PAID SHILLS! (Score:2)
I think it's very racist of them to assume you're a slav when all we know for certain is that you're posting from a smoky internet cafe for peanuts in order to support your starving family.
FARK is a paid shill safe space! (Score:2)
I am most definitely not Russian, but I find your comments highly offensive.
Just because slashdot is full of liberals doesn't mean it's a place for politically correct snowflakes like yourself.
Have you tried FARK? That's another dying 2000s website and they go well out of their way to accommodate emotionally handicapped paid posters. Be they Slav, Indian, Chinese, or Pinoy. FARK is a safe and inclusive place for paid shills of all colors and nationalities!
"which is why we also don't have the truth about things like Benghazi"
How do you know "we" don't know the truth?
lol wut
That sounds familiar... (Score:1)
Uh, isn't this the same reasoning that led to the creation of the SS in the 20s?
Exactly. (Score:4, Insightful)
Holy shit (Score:2, Insightful)
America NEEDS mueller to really get on this probe. There is little doubt that Trump committed treason, but now, he is going off the deep end.
THis is exactly how dictators operate and need to be stopped.
Trump needs to flush the scum out of the existing Intelligence Agencies, not attempt an end-run around them.
America needs Mueller to get flushed down the partisan waste-hole. If there must be investigations, they should be conducted by impartial parties, not political gamesters.
Trump continues to go down the hole to hell further and faster. America NEEDS mueller to really get on this probe. There is little doubt that Trump committed treason, but now, he is going off the deep end. THis is exactly how dictators operate and need to be stopped.
Demonstrating that conspiracy theories can get up mods on
/., if you're promoting the right conspiracy theory...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's no good that can come of this (Score:5, Insightful)
You cannot tolerate your president trying to build a power structure outside the one constrained by your Constitution unless you WANT a dictatorship.
He's already tried to bring the FBI and court system to heel (including at least twice now declaring himself above the law), he's expressed an interest in controlling the media to ensure it aligns with his wishes (and taken a few practical steps in that direction), and now he's going to create a new intelligence service that is under his direct control?
Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?
Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?
I've heard Trump voters saying things along the lines of "If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, hold on a second, I need to check with the president if it is true. That is how confident I feel in the president."
We have a pretty long way to go if ostensibly Christian voters will choose to believe Trump rather than their God.
Just how far does this guy have to go before he lacks the support to continue?
We'll likely found out at the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.
You cannot tolerate your president trying to build a power structure outside the one constrained by your Constitution unless you WANT a dictatorship.
well... according to the system utilised - known to be THE weakest form of government ever invented (democracy) - the citizens of the united states *do* want him in and thus *have* trusted him to make the right decisions for the four years of his term of office and thus *do* want a dictatorship oh hang on... https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org] https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] https://yro.slashdot.org/story... [slashdot.org] https://politics.slashdot.org/... [slashdot.org]
Dangerous and terrifying... (Score:4, Insightful)
Private spy agencies would work for anybody who pays them.
Including any oligarch on the planet. Is it any wonder a rich guy would want that?
Dumbest Idea Ever (Score:2)
So Trump wants us to run two completely independent intelligence networks? How is this not insanely wasteful? What happened to those small government principles?
And here is the kicker:
The group reportedly brought in former Marine Corps Lt. Col. Oliver North to sell the idea to Trump.
Their salesman is going to be the poster boy for corruption in the military. The only reason he's not a felon is a technicality, and he admitted his wrongdoing in front of Congress.
I want to believe this is total bullshit. It's coming from Vice, so maybe it's safe to ignore it for the time being.
There are 17 members [intelligencecareers.gov] in the US intelligence community. Not all of them perform intelligence gathering as this one would however there is the CIA and the DIA (Defence Intelligence Agency). I left out the FBI because it is supposed to be national but if this new private network of spies is true then they would probably work within the US too. And there would probably be some overlap with the NSA so you would be looking at it competing with possibly four departments.
Everyone but trump (Score:2, Insightful)
Who would be stupid enough to do something like this?
Trump can't even keep his mouth shut long enough to save himself from criminal liability or resist to the urge to give Russian government the location of U.S. nuclear submarines.
Any spy who reports directly to trump is a dead man walking.
Nobody would be this stupid. That's why it's made-up bullshit.
Slashdot has become the digital National Enquirer. What a shame.
What could go wrong (Score:1)
Intelligence gathered by private spies financed by Trump donors, targeting areas like Iran and North Korea
The best "intelligence" money can buy. Would be a shame if the intelligence leads us into an unnecessary war. A real $hame.
Re:You guys break me up (Score:4, Insightful)
> Deflecting blame is not a valid counterpoint strategy
It is not valid, but it's been pretty effective for about a year so far.
So your "solution" is a private spy network with even less accountability? YOU ARE A RETARDED CUNT.
You don't have to be liberal to have a moral problem with assassination of foreign leaders.
Any sane person who complains about American intelligence agencies is going to focus on the the lack of oversight and accountability. The transparency and accountability will be far, far worse for private intelligence service that reports only to the President.
Re: How is this legal? (Score:2)
It's legal to make up whatever you want and slap it as an article on a website. Especially if it's highly partisan and will bring in lots of ad impressions.
Or did you mean the made-up bullshit? The legality of that is really kind of irrelevant, since it's just Trump Derangement Syndrome ranting. Fools can gibber, it's even sometimes therapeutic.
Forgive me if I wait until a credible source (Score:2)
First rule of spying (Score:2)
Don't announce your spying plans in public!
... hm, he wants us to believe he is founding a new spy company ... hm ...
But, well, I guess it is a trick
That's actually the second rule. The first rule is not to discuss the rules.
So wait... (Score:1)
The nation with the most powerful army in the world needs to hire mercenaries. The nation with the biggest spy network and arguably the most shady shit in the clandestine operations needs a ghost network of contracted spies. What the hell is going on here? How does this Make America Great Again? Generally there's a hard enough time rooting out double agents in traditional spy networks, why won't this happen here? Why would they report to the CIA boss who has a perfectly good agency working underneath him? A
This just keeps getting weirder (Score:4, Interesting)
What you are looking at is the emergence of a politically dominant hereditary aristocracy.
"Deep State"? (Score:2)
Well, the concept of a "state within a state" or a "military-industrial complex" didn't originate with the conspiracy theorists, they just picked it up and applied it selectively to state officials they don't agree with.
Lots of ACs (Score:3)
SS (Score:1)
trumps SS will they put the jews in camps?
Maybe just have that civil war already (Score:2)
It seems like it would be cheaper and we'd settle a lot of this shit for at least 50 years, maybe longer.
>It seems like it would be cheaper and we'd settle a lot of this shit for at least 50 years
It's not impossible that it'll come to that, but I hope it's unlikely. War is nasty business, and a lot of innocent people generally get traumatized, maimed, or dead... and it really only solves the problem if one side is obliterated. I mean, c'mon, you still have people who resent losing the previous civil war and I think it's safe to say enough time has passed that shouldn't be a thing anymore.
Impeach. (Score:2)
Impeach impeach impeach! Get that crazy fucker outta there! 8-(
Ah yes, the "Deep State." (Score:2)
"I want unlimited power as if I was a king, and there are all these checks and balances! I'm just going to call it the Deep State when I'm not given total power."People with jobs don't like it when I appoint superiors with the directive to shut down their department! Wah wah."
No chance. (Score:2)
No way in hell will something like this fly in the USA.
I imagine trump sits in his bed at night, under the covers with his smartphone, and dreams up things just like this as ways to troll the media, so he can point fingers and cry fake news later.
But then again, the more I think about it, the more it seems like this might have been the plan all along. Suddenly all the bananas bullshit of the past year and half starts to make sense when viewed through a "spin up the secret police" filter.
Re: Great idea (Score:2)
You have been trolled, bro.
"If the liberals weren't so racist against Russians"
When did being Russian become a definable race?
His english not so good. They have him training on Slashdot because of high vocabulary nerds and nobody else goes now there.
...If the liberals weren't so racist against Russians
"Russian" in this context is a nationality. While "Race" was once used to distinguish people by language, location or politics, that custom disappeared several hundred years ago. Perhaps the gulag's educational system has not kept up?
Sidenote: when I was a kid I was bombarded with talk about them "Ruskies" and "Commies" from hard-core Republican adults. They wished that General George Patton had continued fighting at the end of WW II and leveled Moscow.
Re: Great idea (Score:2)
"Russian" in this context is a nationality. While "Race" was once used to distinguish people by language, location or politics, that custom disappeared several hundred years ago. Perhaps the gulag's educational system has not kept up?
It's not just the Gulag; there's no shortage of Americans calling Trump "racist" because he purposed a ban on Muslim immigration from certain countries, or because he wants to build a wall between the US and Mexico. This wanton abuse of the word "racist" is quite common.
They wished that General George Patton had continued fighting at the end of WW II and leveled Moscow.
Given the inedible waste of the cold war which followed, and the insane number of lives lost to communist policies inside the USSR, that might very well have been the better option. It would certainly have been better for the many vassal s
Yet they have been corroborated a gazillion times and are, unusually, one of the most trusted sources of relevant information these days. Gonzo style journalism sux at first, but it has a "raison d'etre" that sinks in pretty damn fast.
