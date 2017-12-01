US 'Orchestrated' Russian Spies Scandal, Says Kaspersky Founder (theguardian.com) 19
Alex Hern, writing for The Guardian: Eugene Kaspersky, chief executive and co-founder of the embattled Russian cybersecurity firm that bears his name, believes his company is at the centre of a "designed and orchestrated attack" to destroy its reputation. Over a short period in the summer of 2017, Kaspersky Labs was the subject of multiple media reports alleging that the company had helped Russian intelligence agencies spy on the US, a number of FBI raids on staff members, and a nationwide ban on the use of its software by federal government agencies. "This media attack and government attack from the United States, it was designed and orchestrated," Mr Kaspersky said at a press conference in London. "Because at the same time, there was government, there was FBI, there was media attack. That is expensive ... I mean all kinds of resources: political influence, money, lobbyists, the media etc." When asked directly whether he had ever been asked to help Russian intelligence agencies spy on the US, Kaspersky vehemently denied any such conversations had ever happened saying: "They have never asked us to spy on people. Never." "If the Russian government comes to me and asks me to do anything wrong, I will move the business out of Russia," he added. "We never helped the espionage agencies, the Russians or any other nation."
I'd like to see some actual evidence, and not speculation.
The Russians and Chinese have already split the net, blocking American news from their people. Meanwhile, they've been hacking us like crazy. Fuck them. Split the net.
When their mouths are moving!
Actually, they use ventriloquism a lot, so even that isn't a good sign.
Speaking through ventriloquist's dummies is their most common trick
While I'm not sure whether I'd use Kaspersky before, paranoia on the part of its founder is not assuaging my concerns over it.
The files then somehow made their way to the KGB.
Since then he's said that there was a trojan on the PC he got the files from (but the trojan infection wasn't their fault because the PC user had turned off Kapersky for awhile which they also knew) so Russian hackers must've gotten the information that way
Now he's saying it's a giant conspiracy?
He doesn't have to actively work with the Russian government - they could easily have moles in his organization pulling the data out.
"If the Russian government comes to me and asks me to do anything wrong, I will move the business out of Russia."
Putin has invaded both Georgia & the Ukraine and executed a former ally in London with radioactive poison. Yet Kaspersky expects us to believe that he could just pick up roots and move his company out of Russia? The credibility stretching involved to be able to believe that is bigger than the sun.
'Teh media' (especially ones that operates a television channel) will jump at any chance to get a story out first. That means lots of 'developing' and 'stay tuned for details' and not any of 'fact checking' and 'research'. This does not cost any money.
Seems that everyone, be they Republican, Democrat, or Russian based anti-virus vendors forget this.
-- Still not sure if he's covering up the fact that Kapersky is working with the Russian gov. or that they're just not so good at protecting computers from malwa