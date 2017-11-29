FCC Chairman Keeps Up Assault on Social Media (axios.com) 25
Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is doubling down on his critique of tech companies, asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" in remarks at the Media Institute on Wednesday. "Now, I will tell you upfront that I don't have an answer." From a report: What he said: Pai made the case that social media has been key to the politicization of many aspects of American life. "Everything nowadays is political. Everything. ... This view that politics-is-all is often made worse by social media," he said, per his prepared remarks.
It's about Trump again, isn't it? (Score:1)
He dare not confront his boss directly, so he makes veiled statements whose meaning is clear to the Twitmeister.
Re: (Score:1)
Benefit to American society? (Score:2, Troll)
Ajit Pai doesn't like it because people can express opinions -- oh my!
I think it is simply a huge black hole for time that could be productively used for employment, study, personal enrichment, and trolling slashdot. With the additional benefit of avoiding more ads. Don't get me started about TV.
Net Benefit (Score:2)
asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society"
Arguably, most people's lives would probably be better off without social media creeping in like a drug. However, with that said, it's up to the individual if they cut off facebook or keep using it. The unwritten googolth amendment to the constitution is "the right to be a moron".
Irrelevant (Score:4, Insightful)
"whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.
Whether Twitter is biased is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.
This is just more deflection. Pai has jumped the shark. Anything he says anymore does nothing to contribute to informed discussion.
Makes me miss Wheeler: he turned out to be far more reasonable than I ever expected and than Pai ever will be.,
Re: (Score:2)
Okay, social media is a cesspool, but... (Score:2)
it has squat to do with Net Neutrality. He's conflating issues and handwaving. It does not give the FCC justification to allow the foxes to run amok in the henhouse.
Re: (Score:1)
Unfortunately this lame ploy will work on 9 out of 10 regular people.
Re: (Score:2)
He is also Republican in that he decries the large role of politics of society and in doing so denigrates politics overall - part of the game plan of any authoritarian sect. Remember that if you don't have politics deciding issues, you have authorities deciding issues. Yes, democracy and the resulting politics sucks, but they suck a lot less than the alternative.
Re: (Score:2)
Because he himself has said that is his political affiliation.
Re: (Score:2)
The guy is delusional. . . (Score:1)
Why does he attempt to argue any kind of point online? He is selling out the future of the U.S. for pennies on the dollar and should go to prison for it. He might as well post "FU, bitche$, im gonna get PAID!" every morning when he wakes up, 'cause that is what we imagine he is thinking every time we see his