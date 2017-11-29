FCC Chairman Keeps Up Assault on Social Media

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is doubling down on his critique of tech companies, asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" in remarks at the Media Institute on Wednesday. "Now, I will tell you upfront that I don't have an answer." From a report: What he said: Pai made the case that social media has been key to the politicization of many aspects of American life. "Everything nowadays is political. Everything. ... This view that politics-is-all is often made worse by social media," he said, per his prepared remarks.

  • He dare not confront his boss directly, so he makes veiled statements whose meaning is clear to the Twitmeister.

  • I might be able to agree that social media is not a net benefit to American society. But for entirely different reasons than Ajit Pai.

    Ajit Pai doesn't like it because people can express opinions -- oh my!

    I think it is simply a huge black hole for time that could be productively used for employment, study, personal enrichment, and trolling slashdot. With the additional benefit of avoiding more ads. Don't get me started about TV.

  • asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society"

    Arguably, most people's lives would probably be better off without social media creeping in like a drug. However, with that said, it's up to the individual if they cut off facebook or keep using it. The unwritten googolth amendment to the constitution is "the right to be a moron".

  • Irrelevant (Score:4, Insightful)

    by xbytor ( 215790 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @02:39PM (#55645351) Homepage

    "whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.

    Whether Twitter is biased is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.

    This is just more deflection. Pai has jumped the shark. Anything he says anymore does nothing to contribute to informed discussion.

    Makes me miss Wheeler: he turned out to be far more reasonable than I ever expected and than Pai ever will be.,

    • As long as the check clears the deflected sharks don't matter. Informed discussion as well as an informed electorate are fond memories. But not as fond as SRAM memories.

  • it has squat to do with Net Neutrality. He's conflating issues and handwaving. It does not give the FCC justification to allow the foxes to run amok in the henhouse.

  • Why does he even bother? Anyone with any remote interest in the subject knows he is nothing more than a paid Verizon shill with an 8 year-old's buzz cut who has no place being the head of the FCC. . .

    Why does he attempt to argue any kind of point online? He is selling out the future of the U.S. for pennies on the dollar and should go to prison for it. He might as well post "FU, bitche$, im gonna get PAID!" every morning when he wakes up, 'cause that is what we imagine he is thinking every time we see his

