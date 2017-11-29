FCC Chairman Keeps Up Assault on Social Media (axios.com) 59
Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is doubling down on his critique of tech companies, asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" in remarks at the Media Institute on Wednesday. "Now, I will tell you upfront that I don't have an answer." From a report: What he said: Pai made the case that social media has been key to the politicization of many aspects of American life. "Everything nowadays is political. Everything. ... This view that politics-is-all is often made worse by social media," he said, per his prepared remarks.
It is also made worse by his policy ideas, so there's that.
Benefit to American society? (Score:5, Interesting)
Ajit Pai doesn't like it because people can express opinions -- oh my!
I think it is simply a huge black hole for time that could be productively used for employment, study, personal enrichment, and trolling slashdot. With the additional benefit of avoiding more ads. Don't get me started about TV.
Net neutrality is about bandwidth allocations by upstream ISPs. Stop trying to conflate that with platform's own rules for content moderation. Furthermore, you're a bad person for trying to claim this only happens to "leftist" content or that "leftist" is even a thing.
But they are intrinsically linked and related. Phone companies cannot ban Nazis from using their lines yet the companies complaining the loudest about being under the same regulation want to be able to censor because xkcd made a comic about a weak excuse for censorship.
It's hard to take anyone seriously that argues in having and eating their cake.
This is true whether my packets to go a so called 'social' network (they do not) or to elsewhere.
Net Neutrality is about my connection to the internet and my choices t
True this. But let's not start sounding like our grandparents, blaming the fall of Western Civilization on that blasted idiot box [wikipedia.org]. We survived. So will the kids who grew up with the Internet.
Big Picture, Mr. Idiot Pai is simply performing a pivot [csmonitor.com]; attempting to duck the controversy about Net-Neutrality with a head-fake toward the boogeyman of mean, mean social media (and the rich, nasty, West-Coast libs who own it). Let your mind go soft and go "Gosh, maybe the Internet would be nicer if ISP's could ch
He's just another astro-turfer, trying a new tactic for getting a rise out of us by blaming the real people here for the actions of other astro-turfers. Don't feed them by mistaking their statements as sincere.
Net Benefit (Score:2)
asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society"
Arguably, most people's lives would probably be better off without social media creeping in like a drug. However, with that said, it's up to the individual if they cut off facebook or keep using it. The unwritten googolth amendment to the constitution is "the right to be a moron".
Irrelevant (Score:5, Insightful)
"whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.
Whether Twitter is biased is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.
This is just more deflection. Pai has jumped the shark. Anything he says anymore does nothing to contribute to informed discussion.
Makes me miss Wheeler: he turned out to be far more reasonable than I ever expected and than Pai ever will be.,
It's worse than that, and Americans should be alarmed and outraged by this.
You should be alarmed and outraged because he's pas the point of "informed discussion". He's literally counter-attacking the people who have pointed out his lies about net neutrality.
This is full on Soviet-era deflection, more or less insinuating that you shouldn't listen to Twitter when they say net neu
Okay, social media is a cesspool, but... (Score:4, Insightful)
it has squat to do with Net Neutrality. He's conflating issues and handwaving. It does not give the FCC justification to allow the foxes to run amok in the henhouse.
Unfortunately this lame ploy will work on 9 out of 10 regular people.
Re: (Score:3)
He is also Republican in that he decries the large role of politics of society and in doing so denigrates politics overall - part of the game plan of any authoritarian sect. Remember that if you don't have politics deciding issues, you have authorities deciding issues. Yes, democracy and the resulting politics sucks, but they suck a lot less than the alternative.
He is republican in the sense that he was appointed by Trump.
Ummmm
... and before that he was appointed by Obama.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Because he himself has said that is his political affiliation.
Fake news.
The guy is delusional. . . (Score:1)
Why does he attempt to argue any kind of point online? He is selling out the future of the U.S. for pennies on the dollar and should go to prison for it. He might as well post "FU, bitche$, im gonna get PAID!" every morning when he wakes up, 'cause that is what we imagine he is thinking every time we see his
Screw Him and his Stance on Net Neutrality (Score:2)
He's still right about social media and its effects on society.
Desperately trying to change the discussion (Score:2)
A molehill out of a mountain (Score:1)
Its clear who he serves, and it ain't the people*.
*Oh wait, corporations are people !
No More Puppies! (Score:2)
This must be in response to him no longer being able to see free puppies on Twitter anymore:
