Communications Government Social Networks United States Politics Technology

FCC Chairman Keeps Up Assault on Social Media

Posted by msmash from the no-turning-back dept.
Republican FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is doubling down on his critique of tech companies, asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" in remarks at the Media Institute on Wednesday. "Now, I will tell you upfront that I don't have an answer." From a report: What he said: Pai made the case that social media has been key to the politicization of many aspects of American life. "Everything nowadays is political. Everything. ... This view that politics-is-all is often made worse by social media," he said, per his prepared remarks.

  • Also (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It is also made worse by his policy ideas, so there's that.

  • Benefit to American society? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DickBreath ( 207180 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @02:38PM (#55645325) Homepage
    I might be able to agree that social media is not a net benefit to American society. But for entirely different reasons than Ajit Pai.

    Ajit Pai doesn't like it because people can express opinions -- oh my!

    I think it is simply a huge black hole for time that could be productively used for employment, study, personal enrichment, and trolling slashdot. With the additional benefit of avoiding more ads. Don't get me started about TV.

    • I think it is simply a huge black hole for time that could be productively used for employment, study, personal enrichment, and trolling slashdot. With the additional benefit of avoiding more ads. Don't get me started about TV.

      True this. But let's not start sounding like our grandparents, blaming the fall of Western Civilization on that blasted idiot box [wikipedia.org]. We survived. So will the kids who grew up with the Internet.

      Big Picture, Mr. Idiot Pai is simply performing a pivot [csmonitor.com]; attempting to duck the controversy about Net-Neutrality with a head-fake toward the boogeyman of mean, mean social media (and the rich, nasty, West-Coast libs who own it). Let your mind go soft and go "Gosh, maybe the Internet would be nicer if ISP's could ch

  • asking whether social media is "a net benefit to American society"

    Arguably, most people's lives would probably be better off without social media creeping in like a drug. However, with that said, it's up to the individual if they cut off facebook or keep using it. The unwritten googolth amendment to the constitution is "the right to be a moron".

  • Irrelevant (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xbytor ( 215790 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @02:39PM (#55645351) Homepage

    "whether social media is "a net benefit to American society" is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.

    Whether Twitter is biased is irrelevant to any discussion of Net Neutrality.

    This is just more deflection. Pai has jumped the shark. Anything he says anymore does nothing to contribute to informed discussion.

    Makes me miss Wheeler: he turned out to be far more reasonable than I ever expected and than Pai ever will be.,

    • As long as the check clears the deflected sharks don't matter. Informed discussion as well as an informed electorate are fond memories. But not as fond as SRAM memories.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is just more deflection. Pai has jumped the shark. Anything he says anymore does nothing to contribute to informed discussion.

      It's worse than that, and Americans should be alarmed and outraged by this.

      You should be alarmed and outraged because he's pas the point of "informed discussion". He's literally counter-attacking the people who have pointed out his lies about net neutrality.

      This is full on Soviet-era deflection, more or less insinuating that you shouldn't listen to Twitter when they say net neu

  • Okay, social media is a cesspool, but... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by cyberchondriac ( 456626 ) on Wednesday November 29, 2017 @02:40PM (#55645363) Journal

    it has squat to do with Net Neutrality. He's conflating issues and handwaving. It does not give the FCC justification to allow the foxes to run amok in the henhouse.

  • Why does he even bother? Anyone with any remote interest in the subject knows he is nothing more than a paid Verizon shill with an 8 year-old's buzz cut who has no place being the head of the FCC. . .

    Why does he attempt to argue any kind of point online? He is selling out the future of the U.S. for pennies on the dollar and should go to prison for it. He might as well post "FU, bitche$, im gonna get PAID!" every morning when he wakes up, 'cause that is what we imagine he is thinking every time we see his

  • He's still right about social media and its effects on society.

  • Change it to something, anything, besides his goal of turning the Internet over to the money-hungry ISPs.
  • Pai is obviously trying to prepare the case for how his actions do not represent the subversion of the wishes of the people he should be serving by trying to make a molehill out of a mountain.

    Its clear who he serves, and it ain't the people*.

    *Oh wait, corporations are people !

  • This must be in response to him no longer being able to see free puppies on Twitter anymore:
    https://www.boredpanda.com/mes... [boredpanda.com]

