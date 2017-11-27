'Complicit' Is The Word Of The Year In 2017, Dictionary.com Says (npr.org) 25
Dictionary.com has selected "complicit" as its word of the year for 2017, citing the term's renewed relevance in U.S. culture and politics -- and noting that a refusal to be complicit has also been "a grounding force of 2017." From a report: The website defines "complicit" as "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having complicity." Interest in the word spiked several times this year, Dictionary.com says -- most notably when Ivanka Trump said in April, "I don't know what it means to be complicit."
You Click, They $$
You Click, They $$
That's the thing. Articles like this, you don't need to click.
Anyway, I thought "egregious" was the word of the year. Seems everyone's using it as a replacement for "very".
That would be gratuitous.
Collusion;
The only word the media seems to know this year.
You keep using that word...
I don't think that word means what you think it means...
It should have been dotard (Score:1)
It should have been dotard
here's hoping next year's word is.. (Score:1)
impeachment
I've noticed they've been hinting at political jabs all year long, and it's been really annoying. Time to unsubscribe from their word of the day I guess. There are alternatives.