Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
CYBER MONDAY DEAL: Encrypt all of your data and surf the web safely with a lifetime of VPNSecure for $24 with coupon code "CYBER40" ×
United States Politics

'Complicit' Is The Word Of The Year In 2017, Dictionary.com Says (npr.org) 25

Posted by msmash from the word dept.
Dictionary.com has selected "complicit" as its word of the year for 2017, citing the term's renewed relevance in U.S. culture and politics -- and noting that a refusal to be complicit has also been "a grounding force of 2017." From a report: The website defines "complicit" as "choosing to be involved in an illegal or questionable act, especially with others; having complicity." Interest in the word spiked several times this year, Dictionary.com says -- most notably when Ivanka Trump said in April, "I don't know what it means to be complicit."

'Complicit' Is The Word Of The Year In 2017, Dictionary.com Says More | Reply

'Complicit' Is The Word Of The Year In 2017, Dictionary.com Says

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

If this is a service economy, why is the service so bad?

Close