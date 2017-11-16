Federal Extreme Vetting Plan Castigated By Tech Experts (apnews.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares an Associated Press report: Leading researchers castigated a federal plan that would use artificial intelligence methods to scrutinize immigrants and visa applicants, saying it is unworkable as written and likely to be "inaccurate and biased" if deployed. The experts, a group of more than 50 computer and data scientists, mathematicians and other specialists in automated decision-making, urged the Department of Homeland Security to abandon the project, dubbed the "Extreme Vetting Initiative." That plan has its roots in President Donald Trump's repeated pledge during the 2016 campaign to subject immigrants seeking admission to the United States to more intense ideological scrutiny -- or, as he put it, "extreme vetting." Over the summer, DHS published a "statement of objectives" for a system that would use computer algorithms to scan social media and other material in order to automatically flag undesirable entrants -- and to continuously scan the activities of those allowed into the U.S.
The perfect is the enemy of the good (Score:2, Insightful)
"It won't be perfect, so lets scrap the whole thing!"
Why? (Score:2)
What I don't understand is why bother? Trump has thrown enough red meat to his xenophobic base already. He tried to ban muslims coming into the country and the courts struck it down.
He doesn't even need to DO anything, his base is still convinced he's "draining the swamp," despite doing what can only be described as the exact opposite.
Why doesn't he just SAY "
We don't need AI to do this job properly (Score:1)
The demographics of the people we need to exclude are stone cold simple and abundantly clear. Getting fancy about who we let in will just lead to mistakes and tragedy
The gist of their argument (Score:2)
- The Extreme Vetting Initiative seeks to predict whether an individual will become a positively contributing member of society and will contribute to the national interests. As far as we know, no one has ever defined or quantified these characteristics, so machine learning won't help.
- Since this is guaranteed fail, the people running the show will invariably turn to proxies that are better-known, such as Facebook posts criticizing the US. That sucks, because then you'll unintentionally keep some good --
Not the issue (Score:2)
Sure it's inaccurate, but the aim is to err on the side of safety. As a choice between letting in a terrorist in the name of "accuracy" or kicking out an innocent, we need to kick out the innocent.
Thanks, lamestream media! (Score:1)
I (heart) big brother (Score:2)
Strangely, I could get behind this idea. Could we add parameters to look for people who post abusive racist and sexist tirades on twitter? I would die laughing if the Donald was denied entry next time he tried to get in...