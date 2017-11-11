The Computer Scientist Who Prefers Voting With Paper (theatlantic.com) 63
Geoffrey.landis writes: The Atlantic profiles a computer scientist: Barbara Simons, who has been on the forefront of the pushback against electronic voting as a technology susceptible to fraud and hacking. When she first started writing articles about the dangers of electronic voting with no paper trail, the idea that software could be manipulated to rig elections was considered a fringe preoccupation; but Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election have reversed Simons's fortunes. According to the Department of Homeland Security, those efforts included attempts to meddle with the electoral process in 21 states; while a series of highly publicized hacks -- at Sony, Equifax, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management -- has driven home the reality that very few computerized systems are truly secure. Simons is a former President of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM); and the group she helps run, Verified Voting, has been active in educating the public about the dangers of unverified voting since 2003.
This is the attitude of many security experts (Score:2, Redundant)
Re: (Score:3)
It's way too easy for someone to sneak in an extra box of fake ballots to rig an election.
It's hard to rig an election with a single box of fake ballots. It's also hard to bring in thousands of boxes without anybody noticing.
Re: This is the attitude of many security experts (Score:3)
Yes paper can be destroyed, replaced, and added to, impacting the outcome. But the impact will be at most ONE small district. And you would need to do this at multiple voting centers. There are 435 districts in the US. Great path if you want to rig your very local election.
But going to major cities or state levels... the amount of money you would need to spend to significantly impact such elections would be a waste of funds and a high risk for capture through multiple attempts. It would be far more cost
Re: (Score:2)
It is possible to create a good enough electronic voting system but we just don't have anyone nearly competent enough to do so.
We have to assume the worst, i.e. that the people in power to guarantee honesty and competence are the same people who don't want an honest election.
Re: (Score:2)
Paper ballots can easily be destroyed, damaged, or faked. It's way too easy for someone to sneak in an extra box of fake ballots to rig an election. It's a shame that people like you who should know better are proposing to make it easier for criminals and foreign powers to rig elections. We would be far better off using blockchains to store votes and using that to ensure security. It's unfortunate that you and so many others are standing in the way of progress and better security.
Looks like we have prefect doing it's job as the enemy of good.
Besides, there is a world of difference between the effort it would take to coordinate a nationwide paper ballot hack. You would have to have a whole lot of people with physical access to the ballots, and a well coordinated ability to do the dirty work without detection, versus a few people sitting in a nice office somewhere altering the results.
Your blockchain idea is another example of how the next solution will be the secure one. Then t
Re: (Score:2)
This. I think almost anyone with the slightest knowledge of embedded software and security practices would prefer paper over electronic. If working in this industry has taught me anything it's that security is based mostly on hoping that no one will ever have access to your hardware for long enough to find flaws in it. Sure, there is some layer of security usually, but developing those properly is hard, and usually someone somewhere punches a hole in it so they can do practical things, like program the device with an initial firmware, or debug it. Then we haven't even discussed all the flaws that just sneak in as coding errors.
You need to add human nature to the mix. Think of money. Think of gerrymandering. Humans will go to extraordinary lengths to ensure that their side wins, including making it difficult for the other side to win.
A very hypothetical but plausible situation:
Joe Blow voting machines incorporated has a bit of an inclination toward one party or another. Well, one party or another would like to make certain that their party wins. So maybe 20 million dollars changes hands and is stored in some offshore bank.
Re: (Score:2)
Simons is one of the most prominent such, but definitely not the only one. This has been a vocal point being made by computer scientists and other security experts since at least the late 2000s.
Why on earth is this modded at 1? The ease with which computerized voting systems can be compromised has been shown over and over again, that I wouldn't be terribly surprised if the access was planned.
Paper is not perfect, but at least it makes it a little harder to compromise.
Re: This is the attitude of many security experts (Score:4, Insightful)
There are plenty of instances of tampering with paper ballots. Can you provide a single instance of an electronic voting machine actually being tampered with during an election?
You've summarized the problem. Electronic voting allows for undetectable manipulation.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Paper ballots are used here in Taiwan, and they are counted, by hand, in public view immediately after polls close. Results are usually complete within a few hours. Ironically, this system was instituted under the KMT single-party regime to facilitate vote buying.
The voting is done by putting a stamp in a square on the paper, rather than filling in a circle with a pen (or punching a hole, etc.). So, by stamping the ballot in a particular way -- say, in the upper left corner, slanted to the left -- you'd ind
Re: (Score:2)
Voting should not only be accurate, but that accuracy needs to be verifiable by laymen, and they should be able to understand the end-of-end process to tally and verify the count. Voting by computer violates that principle on a fundamental level.
As long as there's some form of paper record which can be verified later, it doesn't actually matter if a person can understand the process by which the vote is tallied. You should always do a certain percentage of randomly-selected verification to check that your method is working, no matter what it is — even if it is paper ballots. And as long as the piece of paper is allocated and/or designed such that it can't be used for vote buying, it doesn't cause new problems. Just let the voter see the paper
Re: (Score:1)
Piss off, Ivan
Re: (Score:2)
There is not one shred of evidence that Russia hacked or influenced the election. Let me repeat that for all of you out there. Not one shred of evidence.
You trying to get double ruble reward by repeating yourself?
"The"? (Score:2)
Shouldn't it be "the overwhelming majority of computer scientists who've even casually looked at voting security" in favor of paper ballots over the current implementation of computerized voting? Hasn't this been the case for well over a decade?
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:3)
Shouldn't it be "the overwhelming majority of computer scientists who've even casually looked at voting security" in favor of paper ballots over the current implementation of computerized voting? Hasn't this been the case for well over a decade?
Unfortunately, the flipped statement is also true. The overwhelming majority of people opposing the current implementation of computerized voting are computer scientists who have even casually looked at voting security. This makes for a fairly small group, and they deserve the assistance of those of us not qualified in CS but who think they're almost certainly right.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately, the flipped statement is also true. The overwhelming majority of people opposing the current implementation of computerized voting are computer scientists who have even casually looked at voting security. This makes for a fairly small group, and they deserve the assistance of those of us not qualified in CS but who think they're almost certainly right.
There are scientists out there who can have their opinion bought.
So if I read you correctly, you are saying that a system that requires private physical access to a huge number of ballot boxes is less secure than a system that is the equivalent security wise, of Internet of Things security cams?
I'd be pretty reluctant to hire a security expert or computer scientist that believes such a thing. Then again, there are people who belive we never wnet to the moon.
Re: (Score:1)
One of the requirements for a proper voting system is that ordinary people can understand it and oversee its correct implementation, so that they don't need to take someone else's word for it. Computers are basically out by definition.
Re: (Score:1)
Computers have bugs, both software and hardware. They also may have backdoors installed by the company building these machines. By using these devices, you're handing over control over important events to a few people, the exact opposite of a democracy.
Votes should be and anonymous, hidden from everyone, including computers. Even if the machines don't tamper with the votes, there is a high possibility that they can make voting non-anonymous.
Paper voting is simple, transparent, anonymous, and hard to tamper
Re: (Score:2)
I am a computer scientist, and I can confirm you are full of shit. Electronic voting only works in theory (and not even in a more complete theory that takes into accounts all actors involved in implementation & usage of such systems). In practice, you should only use technology to count physical ballots efficiently.
USE PAPER!!! (Score:2)
THIS ARTICLE IS POSTED AS THOUGH THIS WOULD SURPRISE US
We are well versed in these disciplines, none of this surprises us.
Sure, there are always kids around this site, many of whom probably think we can do this securely with blockchain or some other shit.
THOSE KIDS WILL GROW UP, GAIN EXPERIENCE, AND COME TO THE SAME REALISATION AS THE ADULTS
USE PAPER
Re: (Score:2)
Actually... hybrid is best. Vote with paper, scan and tally with computers. If there is any doubt, you have the original paper watched over by election officials to verify.
Re: (Score:2)
CORRECT: USE PAPER
Re: (Score:2)
Or vote with computers, but produce paper (and show the voter the printout behind glass for verification) as a backup. Whatever method you use, it's critical to produce a paper ballot which is either created or verified by the voter. With that, at least you can go back and look for fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
THE GROWN UPS GET IT, AND ONE DAY, THE KIDS WILL TOO.
I could type a lot more, but it would be pointless, as it wouldn't accomplish what time will.
Re: (Score:2)
The only thing I "keep claiming" is that you will one day grow up. This is self evidently true, assuming your anger doesn't get the better of you in the meantime.
I don't know a single one who doesn't (Score:1)
Computer scientists know that there is no electronic voting system that satisfies all requirements.
Vote Safer. Vote on Paper. Vote Absentee! (Score:2)
My state still uses the old Diebold DRE machines that CAN NOT be
Paper has no advantage over digital records (Score:2)
A properly-designed computer-based system managing any kind o
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever actions you perform on the paper votes to optimise the security of the system can be done on digital records too.
A layman could inspect a polling station, and witness the paper ballot counting to confirm everything is done accurately. The same layman cannot inspect an electronic voting machine and confirm it has counted all the proper votes.
Re: (Score:2)
A layman could inspect a polling station, and witness the paper ballot counting to confirm everything is done accurately. The same layman cannot inspect an electronic voting machine and confirm it has counted all the proper votes.
And what if that layman wants to unfairly affect the results? There would have to also be another layman looking at what that first layman is doing; but what if, etc. At the end you have to trust in something/someone. The more eyes/checks the better and a properly designed electronic system can perform lots of checks, backups, logs, perfectly-understood-by-laymen reports, etc. Or how do you think that virtually everything works in the world? With people looking closely at what computers do? The problem here
Canadian paper ballots are amazing (Score:2)
The ballots we use up here (and the system we use to count and track them) are amazing.
The voter goes to a table where the ballots are handed out by elections officials. The ballot has the candidate's names in alphabetical order and a removable counterfoil that has a serial number that matches against the book that the ballot was torn from. The official puts their initials on the ballot and hands it to the voter. The voter goes behind the screen and marks the ballot and folds it. The counterfoil and init
Finally (Score:2)
I have been complaining for many years, ever since my State ditched the simple and effective "punch cards" and went to horrible touch-screen computer voting. It removed every trace of auditing capability and introduced a system that not only could be horribly abused or hacked, but also made it easy to track the identity of who voted- clearly violating the principles of confidentiality of voting.
Finally, this November, my State switched to paper ballots. The voter is registered as usual, then given a gener