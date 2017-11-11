Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security Privacy United States Politics Science Technology

The Computer Scientist Who Prefers Voting With Paper (theatlantic.com) 63

Posted by BeauHD from the safe-voting-technology dept.
Geoffrey.landis writes: The Atlantic profiles a computer scientist: Barbara Simons, who has been on the forefront of the pushback against electronic voting as a technology susceptible to fraud and hacking. When she first started writing articles about the dangers of electronic voting with no paper trail, the idea that software could be manipulated to rig elections was considered a fringe preoccupation; but Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election have reversed Simons's fortunes. According to the Department of Homeland Security, those efforts included attempts to meddle with the electoral process in 21 states; while a series of highly publicized hacks -- at Sony, Equifax, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management -- has driven home the reality that very few computerized systems are truly secure. Simons is a former President of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM); and the group she helps run, Verified Voting, has been active in educating the public about the dangers of unverified voting since 2003.

The Computer Scientist Who Prefers Voting With Paper More | Reply

The Computer Scientist Who Prefers Voting With Paper

Comments Filter:
  • Simons is one of the most prominent such, but definitely not the only one. This has been a vocal point being made by computer scientists and other security experts since at least the late 2000s.

    • Simons is one of the most prominent such, but definitely not the only one. This has been a vocal point being made by computer scientists and other security experts since at least the late 2000s.

      Why on earth is this modded at 1? The ease with which computerized voting systems can be compromised has been shown over and over again, that I wouldn't be terribly surprised if the access was planned.

      Paper is not perfect, but at least it makes it a little harder to compromise.

    • The sad part is that it's not only security experts who should be saying this. Voting should not only be accurate, but that accuracy needs to be verifiable by laymen, and they should be able to understand the end-of-end process to tally and verify the count. Voting by computer violates that principle on a fundamental level.

      • Paper ballots are used here in Taiwan, and they are counted, by hand, in public view immediately after polls close. Results are usually complete within a few hours. Ironically, this system was instituted under the KMT single-party regime to facilitate vote buying.

        The voting is done by putting a stamp in a square on the paper, rather than filling in a circle with a pen (or punching a hole, etc.). So, by stamping the ballot in a particular way -- say, in the upper left corner, slanted to the left -- you'd ind

      • Voting should not only be accurate, but that accuracy needs to be verifiable by laymen, and they should be able to understand the end-of-end process to tally and verify the count. Voting by computer violates that principle on a fundamental level.

        As long as there's some form of paper record which can be verified later, it doesn't actually matter if a person can understand the process by which the vote is tallied. You should always do a certain percentage of randomly-selected verification to check that your method is working, no matter what it is — even if it is paper ballots. And as long as the piece of paper is allocated and/or designed such that it can't be used for vote buying, it doesn't cause new problems. Just let the voter see the paper

  • Shouldn't it be "the overwhelming majority of computer scientists who've even casually looked at voting security" in favor of paper ballots over the current implementation of computerized voting? Hasn't this been the case for well over a decade?

    Ryan Fenton

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

      Shouldn't it be "the overwhelming majority of computer scientists who've even casually looked at voting security" in favor of paper ballots over the current implementation of computerized voting? Hasn't this been the case for well over a decade?

      Unfortunately, the flipped statement is also true. The overwhelming majority of people opposing the current implementation of computerized voting are computer scientists who have even casually looked at voting security. This makes for a fairly small group, and they deserve the assistance of those of us not qualified in CS but who think they're almost certainly right.

      • Unfortunately, the flipped statement is also true. The overwhelming majority of people opposing the current implementation of computerized voting are computer scientists who have even casually looked at voting security. This makes for a fairly small group, and they deserve the assistance of those of us not qualified in CS but who think they're almost certainly right.

        There are scientists out there who can have their opinion bought.

        So if I read you correctly, you are saying that a system that requires private physical access to a huge number of ballot boxes is less secure than a system that is the equivalent security wise, of Internet of Things security cams?

        I'd be pretty reluctant to hire a security expert or computer scientist that believes such a thing. Then again, there are people who belive we never wnet to the moon.

  • THIS ARTICLE IS POSTED AS THOUGH THIS WOULD SURPRISE US

    We are well versed in these disciplines, none of this surprises us.

    Sure, there are always kids around this site, many of whom probably think we can do this securely with blockchain or some other shit.

    THOSE KIDS WILL GROW UP, GAIN EXPERIENCE, AND COME TO THE SAME REALISATION AS THE ADULTS

    USE PAPER

    • Actually... hybrid is best. Vote with paper, scan and tally with computers. If there is any doubt, you have the original paper watched over by election officials to verify.

      • CORRECT: USE PAPER

      • Or vote with computers, but produce paper (and show the voter the printout behind glass for verification) as a backup. Whatever method you use, it's critical to produce a paper ballot which is either created or verified by the voter. With that, at least you can go back and look for fraud.

  • I don't know a single one who doesn't (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Computer scientists know that there is no electronic voting system that satisfies all requirements.

  • I have been trying to get people I know in my state to request an absentee paper ballot for each election and use it to cast their vote. The process here is very easy, with virtually no tests for actually needing to vote absentee. Perhaps this should be done nation wide as much as possible. If the VOTERS overwhelmed the ballot boxes with absentee paper ballots that might just send the message that computers should not be used for voting!

    My state still uses the old Diebold DRE machines that CAN NOT be
  • Whatever actions you perform on the paper votes to optimise the security of the system can be done on digital records too. You can allow as much/less access to the computer storing the votes as to the box where the papers are stored (I mean an offline or restricted-network system; online voting is a completely different story). On the other hand, the electronic version has many more advantages like immediately creating as many copies as required.

    A properly-designed computer-based system managing any kind o

    • Whatever actions you perform on the paper votes to optimise the security of the system can be done on digital records too.

      A layman could inspect a polling station, and witness the paper ballot counting to confirm everything is done accurately. The same layman cannot inspect an electronic voting machine and confirm it has counted all the proper votes.

      • A layman could inspect a polling station, and witness the paper ballot counting to confirm everything is done accurately. The same layman cannot inspect an electronic voting machine and confirm it has counted all the proper votes.

        And what if that layman wants to unfairly affect the results? There would have to also be another layman looking at what that first layman is doing; but what if, etc. At the end you have to trust in something/someone. The more eyes/checks the better and a properly designed electronic system can perform lots of checks, backups, logs, perfectly-understood-by-laymen reports, etc. Or how do you think that virtually everything works in the world? With people looking closely at what computers do? The problem here

  • The ballots we use up here (and the system we use to count and track them) are amazing.

    The voter goes to a table where the ballots are handed out by elections officials. The ballot has the candidate's names in alphabetical order and a removable counterfoil that has a serial number that matches against the book that the ballot was torn from. The official puts their initials on the ballot and hands it to the voter. The voter goes behind the screen and marks the ballot and folds it. The counterfoil and init

  • I have been complaining for many years, ever since my State ditched the simple and effective "punch cards" and went to horrible touch-screen computer voting. It removed every trace of auditing capability and introduced a system that not only could be horribly abused or hacked, but also made it easy to track the identity of who voted- clearly violating the principles of confidentiality of voting.

    Finally, this November, my State switched to paper ballots. The voter is registered as usual, then given a gener

Slashdot Top Deals

"It ain't so much the things we don't know that get us in trouble. It's the things we know that ain't so." -- Artemus Ward aka Charles Farrar Brown

Close