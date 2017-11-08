Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


China Spreads Propaganda to U.S. on Facebook, a Platform it Bans at Home (nytimes.com) 45

Posted by msmash
Paul Mozur, reporting for the New York Times: China does not allow its people to gain access to Facebook, a powerful tool for disseminating information and influencing opinion. As if to demonstrate the platform's effectiveness, outside its borders China uses it to spread state-produced propaganda around the world, including the United States (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). So much do China's government and companies value Facebook that the country is Facebook's biggest advertising market in Asia, even as it is the only major country in the region that blocks the social network. A look at the Facebook pages of China Central Television, the leading state-owned broadcast network better known as CCTV, and Xinhua, China's official news agency, reveals hundreds of English-language posts intended for an English-speaking audience. Each quarter China's government, through its state media agencies, spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy Facebook ads, according to a person with knowledge of those deals, who was unauthorized to talk publicly about the company's revenue streams. China's propaganda efforts are in the spotlight with President Trump visiting the country and American lawmakers investigating foreign powers's use of technology to sway voters in the United States.

  • Shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @01:48PM (#55514799)

    Come on people. That foreign adversaries would try to further their agendas using social networks is about a surprising as gambling in a Casablanca.

    I bet even "friendly" nations are doing this to some extent too.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Also, is it any wonder that China blocks Facebook? This is why! China doesn't want to deal with foreign interference any more than anyone else does. So they block the channels that interference uses to propagate itself.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Remember, FEC versus Citizens United effectively allowed bribery, because money is equivalent to free speech. It is no wonder why countries are legally paying for ads to change voter turnouts.

      To boot, FB is doing nothing illegal. They could be showing Daesh videos of people being barbecued and eaten alive, but there is nothing that can be done, as Daesh's money counts as free speech.

      • Re:Shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @02:25PM (#55515059)

        I would rather have foreign government propaganda than have American government censorship.

        Let's not forget that the major influence of the Russians on the American presidential election was their leaking of Hillary's collusion with the DNC ... which was the truth.

        Sure, Hillary might have won if the DNC collusion had remained secret ... but she also might have won if she had been more ethical and there had been no dirt to leak.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        They could be showing Daesh videos of people being barbecued and eaten alive...

        The trick to eating somebody alive is to barbecue them very lightly.

    • Re:Shocked! (Score:5, Informative)

      by anegg ( 1390659 ) on Wednesday November 08, 2017 @02:22PM (#55515031)
      I would be *amazed* if the USA is not trying to further the US agenda (whatever that is) using social networks targeted at/in other countries. Is there much difference between Voice of America and such a practice?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The real surprise to all of this is that OUR politicians were the last ones to figure this out. Apparently it is money well spent, as compared to the billion dollars each one sinks for a presidential campaign for who knows what.

  • Here comes the alt-right (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To defend yet another communist regime from valid criticism that it is actively attacking American values and damaging the political process. How did right/left get so absurdly mixed up in this country?

  • They even got "Weird Al" Yankovic. [wikipedia.org]

  • Surely there must be something in The Art of War about using your opponents own weapons against them....

    • Surely there must be something in The Art of War about using your opponents own weapons against them....

      Master Sun did indeed say one of the most important strategic possessions is information, and you should strive both to have accurate information for yourself and provide inaccurate information to your opponent.

    • "When you are strong, feign weakness; when you are weak, feign strength" was always one of my favorites

