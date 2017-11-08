China Spreads Propaganda to U.S. on Facebook, a Platform it Bans at Home (nytimes.com) 45
Paul Mozur, reporting for the New York Times: China does not allow its people to gain access to Facebook, a powerful tool for disseminating information and influencing opinion. As if to demonstrate the platform's effectiveness, outside its borders China uses it to spread state-produced propaganda around the world, including the United States (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). So much do China's government and companies value Facebook that the country is Facebook's biggest advertising market in Asia, even as it is the only major country in the region that blocks the social network. A look at the Facebook pages of China Central Television, the leading state-owned broadcast network better known as CCTV, and Xinhua, China's official news agency, reveals hundreds of English-language posts intended for an English-speaking audience. Each quarter China's government, through its state media agencies, spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy Facebook ads, according to a person with knowledge of those deals, who was unauthorized to talk publicly about the company's revenue streams. China's propaganda efforts are in the spotlight with President Trump visiting the country and American lawmakers investigating foreign powers's use of technology to sway voters in the United States.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, the original AC troll for this calls for "my DAMN balls" as the appropriate usage.
I wasn't a fan of that short lived meme, but at least do it correctly.
Shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)
Come on people. That foreign adversaries would try to further their agendas using social networks is about a surprising as gambling in a Casablanca.
I bet even "friendly" nations are doing this to some extent too.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Also, is it any wonder that China blocks Facebook? This is why! China doesn't want to deal with foreign interference any more than anyone else does. So they block the channels that interference uses to propagate itself.
Re: (Score:2)
You obviously are not aware of how Communist government works. First of all, it is a dictatorship. They call it that way themselves: "dictatorship of proletariat". No other party is allowed to exist. They rely on mind control for their existence (look at what happened at Russia after Gorbachev relaxed the regime).
The smart communist/dictatorial governments actually allow opposition parties to exist, they just severely neuter them. This preserves the appearance of democracy and participation and allows for an (exceptionally easy to monitor and control) outlet for dissent. When you combine requiring government approval for candidates on the ballots with the classic "the ballots don't make the votes, the counters do"(one of the best lines in Gangs of New York), control by the ruling party is still completely safe.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Remember, FEC versus Citizens United effectively allowed bribery, because money is equivalent to free speech. It is no wonder why countries are legally paying for ads to change voter turnouts.
To boot, FB is doing nothing illegal. They could be showing Daesh videos of people being barbecued and eaten alive, but there is nothing that can be done, as Daesh's money counts as free speech.
Re:Shocked! (Score:5, Insightful)
I would rather have foreign government propaganda than have American government censorship.
Let's not forget that the major influence of the Russians on the American presidential election was their leaking of Hillary's collusion with the DNC
... which was the truth.
Sure, Hillary might have won if the DNC collusion had remained secret
... but she also might have won if she had been more ethical and there had been no dirt to leak.
Re: (Score:1)
The FBI doesn't indict, imbecile.
Re: (Score:2)
They could be showing Daesh videos of people being barbecued and eaten alive...
The trick to eating somebody alive is to barbecue them very lightly.
Re:Shocked! (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:1)
The real surprise to all of this is that OUR politicians were the last ones to figure this out. Apparently it is money well spent, as compared to the billion dollars each one sinks for a presidential campaign for who knows what.
Here comes the alt-right (Score:1)
To defend yet another communist regime from valid criticism that it is actively attacking American values and damaging the political process. How did right/left get so absurdly mixed up in this country?
Re:Here comes the alt-right (Score:4, Funny)
It would make more sense that you're the Russian! spy sent here to make Democrats look like imbeciles. The Russians! collusion narrative fell apart a long time ago. Now it just looks like a Clinton campaign op meant to excuse her loss to the circus clown and giver her the nomination again 2020 on the premise that The Russians! stole it from her in 2016.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes
Re: (Score:2)
Good question; China funded Bill's campaign and got MFN status for their money.
It's non-candidate specific propaganda; the leftist world view of hegemonic America unjustly imposing it's will on others. More of the usual Blame America First BS we're all awash in 24/7/365.
Well, it's working (Score:2)
They even got "Weird Al" Yankovic. [wikipedia.org]
Art of War (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Surely there must be something in The Art of War about using your opponents own weapons against them....
Master Sun did indeed say one of the most important strategic possessions is information, and you should strive both to have accurate information for yourself and provide inaccurate information to your opponent.
Re: (Score:2)
"When you are strong, feign weakness; when you are weak, feign strength" was always one of my favorites