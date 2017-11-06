Afghanistan Clarifies It Will Not Block WhatsApp, Telegram (reuters.com) 10
The Afghan government will not block the instant messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram, a spokesman told news agency Reuters on Monday, following days of controversy after reports the services would be suspended. From a report: "Government of Afghanistan isn't going to ban any social media platforms. WhatsApp and Telegram to continue operating in Afghanistan," Javid Faisal, deputy spokesman to government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah wrote on Twitter. The row over instant messaging services began after a letter from Afghanistan's telecoms regulator to Internet service providers telling them to block the services "without delay" was circulated on social media platforms last week.
2.3 million users, in a population of 33 million, or 7%... pretty pathetic compared to the 80% of the US, but still more than a handful.
Sauce: http://www.internetlivestats.com/internet-users/afghanistan/
Probably still more Whatsapp users there than in the US.
Pretty much WhatsApp without Facebook.