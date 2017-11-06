Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Censorship Communications Government Politics

Afghanistan Clarifies It Will Not Block WhatsApp, Telegram (reuters.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
The Afghan government will not block the instant messaging services WhatsApp and Telegram, a spokesman told news agency Reuters on Monday, following days of controversy after reports the services would be suspended. From a report: "Government of Afghanistan isn't going to ban any social media platforms. WhatsApp and Telegram to continue operating in Afghanistan," Javid Faisal, deputy spokesman to government Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah wrote on Twitter. The row over instant messaging services began after a letter from Afghanistan's telecoms regulator to Internet service providers telling them to block the services "without delay" was circulated on social media platforms last week.

Afghanistan Clarifies It Will Not Block WhatsApp, Telegram More | Reply

Afghanistan Clarifies It Will Not Block WhatsApp, Telegram

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Due to lack of disk space, this fortune database has been discontinued.

Close