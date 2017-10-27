Catalonia Declares Independence; Spain Approves Central Takeover Of Region (npr.org) 142
Readers share a report: Lawmakers in Catalonia have declared independence from Spain in a historic vote that prompted protests and celebration. The government in Madrid, vowing to halt any would-be secession, has authorized the Spanish prime minister to take over direct rule of the previously semi-autonomous region. The vote in the Catalan Parliament comes nearly a month after the region held a referendum on independence, over Spain's objections. The regional president then declared his support for separation from Spain but also called for talks with Madrid, in an ambiguous speech. Spain's central government, promising to crack down harshly if the declaration was real, told the region's leaders to make up their mind: Yes or no? Independence or not? Now it's final: Independence, Catalonia said.
Support Right to Independence (Score:5, Insightful)
I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them (if decided by fair and free referendum).
That said, I think Catalonia is making a big mistake here. There is no way they will be better off without the protection of Spain and the European Union.
... and I'm not talking military protection. I don't think anyone is about to invade Catalonia (besides the Spanish). I'm talking about protecting citizen rights, protecting their economy, protecting their well being. There are certain economies of scale a country of Catalonia won't have on their side. It will be a lot more expensive to be independent. That extra money they spend in taxes to Spain will quickly be gobbled up by their new extra expenses.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
IMO it's not so much Spain they depend on as the EU. So it really depends on whether the newly formed Catalonia can get membership into the EU and/or strike trade deals with the US/Japan/China.
IIRC, they resemble California a lot in this regard -- their economy depends on international trade and the rest of Spain is (in their view) holding them back.
The issue is that the EU will not likely accept Catalonia in to the EU. Spain will obviously try to block it, but other EU nations also don't like the precedent it could set by allowing a region to separate but still maintain ties to the EU.
Trade deals with other countries are far more likely.
Re: (Score:3)
there's no chance Catalonia would get in unless Spain withdrew.
Portugal exists, which destroys your argument. Another option would be to have a war first, and then for Spain to stay in the EU, and also agree to welcome Catalonia.
Well, Catalonia is very pro-EU, and as long as Spain still has a claim the EU has to defend the status quo. But if at some point Spain and Catalonia make a deal, then the EU would instantly welcome Catalonia.
They're not asking for anything that is opposed to EU values.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
Re:Support Right to Independence (Score:4, Interesting)
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
Yes and no. I'm obviously against slavery and I'm glad the North intervened to stop slavery. With that said, yes, the South had the right to declare independence. It is probably turned out better for both the North and the South long term that the North won, but, yes, South had right to secede, even if they did it for an utterly despicable reason.
right to secede
Am curious your thoughts, how far does that go? The state, the county, the city, the municipality, the property, the region (being made of potentially multiple jurisdictions).
Is there a limit to that right and if so what is it? If there is not a limit, can any jurisdiction with 50% +1 secede from a host? And does the host have to consent in order for secession be legitimate in the eyes of other sovereign states?
Only talking about peaceful secession for obvious reasons.
Am curious your thoughts, how far does that go? The state, the county, the city, the municipality, the property, the region (being made of potentially multiple jurisdictions).
I don't think there is an easy answer or a rigid answer for that. If a group of people can be recognized as a unit- an identifiable "people"; they have that right. That's a wishy-washy answer, I know; but, I don't think there is an easy hard-and-fast answer.
The group breaking away must be responsible for what they're doing and be ultimately self-governing. They would have to take on a fair share of the debt and obligations of their nation. You obviously couldn't have some guy on a ranch declare his ranc
The snag often comes down to who owns what. For instance, the US civil war essentially started after the south took over a military fort. There was also much much more dividing the country than simple things like language or regional culture. The South refused to give up slavery and was essentially expanding it by insisting that half of all new states be slave states. It certainly would have been better if this situation resolved itself, but it most certainly was not a war of northern aggression.
If one reg
According to "Lost Cause" revisionism, created by A. W. Pollard in 1866, it was all about tariffs; tariffs he conveniently failed to mention were passed AFTER the south seceded. It was his attempt at lionizing the Confederacy by erasing the stain of slavery from their "just" cause. And for 150 years of southern school children, it worked.
It's quite simple: thanks to the 3/5's compromise, Dixiecrats and northern allies enjoyed complete domination of all three branches of government for almost 50 years, and l
What was it about then?
Money and power. Slavery was an terrible byproduct
News flash, it was never about slavery.
Slavery might not have been the only concern; certainly the South had other concerns such as the industrial North passing laws that hurt the mainly agricultural South, but the number one issue was slavery.
The slave owning South was about to become a minority of states to the non slave owning states. They were worried that slavery could be made illegal (and their entire economy tanking as a result).
Anyone that says the war had nothing to do with slavery is either being deceitful or has been duped by someone
To be specific, it was about power and the potential loss of such.
Yeppers.
Ultimately, it was about rich people in either the North or the South losing their influence and power.
Slavery was the proximate cause, of course. No doubt about that. And that radical in the White House...
After 50 years of political domination, they could not conceive of living in a country where they weren't in control of the nation.
To be specific, that power was about slavery. Their political power derived from slavery (ie, they could count 3/5s of a slave for apportionment), and their economic power derived from slavery.
Re: (Score:3)
According to the Confederacy, it was the only factor. [archive.org]
If you look up those "laws that hurt the mainly agricultural South" you'll find out that that is just a rephrasing of issues regarding slavery; for example, the South was really mad that the Northern States didn't let them send cops up north to capture any black people they had papers claiming ownership of.
"States' Rights" actually meant the right to travel to other States and impose your own State laws on people physically in those other States if you claimed they were from your State. They wanted, for exa
Re: (Score:3)
The Articles of Secession disagree with you. Maybe the original authors should have consulted you first?
The northern recruiting posters were about 'preserving the union'. Motivations varied, but most Northerners were still open racists, even most abolitionists.
Read what Lincoln wrote about the role of free blacks. Clearly he was a NAZI, deserved punching.
Re: (Score:3)
Stupid racist, the south's secession was illegitimate because they didn't let male slaves vote for or against it. The Civil War was the United States rescuing American citizens from traitors.
And even if they did, the US would have still been morally justified to invade and free the salves, and execute all the slavers. The only difference is it wouldn't have been a civil war.
Stupid racist, the south's secession was illegitimate because they didn't let male slaves vote for or against it.
That is an excellent point! (that slaves didn't get a choice in it- not the part about being racist). Slaves made up a minority of the South, but still, a large enough number that they probably would have tipped the overall support into remaining with the union. I doubt every white man in the South wanted independence, but I bet almost every black man wanted it not to happen.
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
As their names imply, The Union was for a strong Union of States(Nations) while the Confederates was for a loose Confederation of States(Nations).
In this aspect, the Union was wrong to oppose them from leaving just as it would be wrong to oppose Texas or California or Hawaii from leaving today.
That being said, I would not be in favor of Texas leaving today if I knew that the plan upon leaving was to make a certain class of people second class citizens.
The Civil War should have been fought over Black Rights
> I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them
So to be clear, you believe the Union was wrong in the civil war?
As their names imply, The Union was for a strong Union of States(Nations) while the Confederates was for a loose Confederation of States(Nations).
In this aspect, the Union was wrong to oppose them from leaving just as it would be wrong to oppose Texas or California or Hawaii from leaving today.
That being said, I would not be in favor of Texas leaving today if I knew that the plan upon leaving was to make a certain class of people second class citizens.
The Civil War should have been fought over Black Rights not on whether or not Nations (States) had a right to leave the United States(Nations).
Ironically, that is what is taught in public schools today that the Civil War was fought over Slavery.
*Sadly, since the Civil War, the meaning of State has been lost and no longer means Country/Nation like it once did.
The States had quit being "States" in the true meaning of the word State long before the civil war though. By that point they were already more like provinces than independent nations that were loosely bound together. "States Rights" movements and trying to return to a more confederate group of States was a reaction to becoming a minority of states that allowed slaves. "States Rights" was not an issue until losing slaves was a threat. The only reason the South wanted a return to a confederation from the
Re: (Score:2)
Puerto Ricans don't pay US federal income tax, but they are citizens. Most US citizens are required to pay US income tax, even if living overseas.
Their 'state' government is a bankrupt disaster.
Their 'state' government is a bankrupt disaster.
So is our President -- literally [politifact.com] and figuratively (lack of personal morality: lying, groping women, stiffing contractors, Charlottesville response, "pick a tweet", etc...)
Just sayin'
Are you a historically separate ethnic identity from your neighbors who has occupied your land longer than your government has existed? Then yes, I support you. (This means, of course, that I also support sovereignty for Native Americans and native Hawaiians.
No, because he supported the "rights" of German settlers who were attempting to take over neighboring countries by colonization. They had no such right to that land.
Re: (Score:3)
"Protection" (Score:4, Insightful)
That said, I think Catalonia is making a big mistake here. There is no way they will be better off without the protection of Spain and the European Union.
Protection from what? From countries that would take most of Catalonia's economic output and use it for themselves?
Or maybe you meant "protection" against police beating and arresting citizens for trying to vote.
Re: (Score:3)
Why should they need to forgo the protection of the EU -- as a european entity, would their membership be rejected?
Their membership would almost certainly be rejected. For one thing, they would need approval of all member states. Spain isn't going to give their's. Not just to be vindictive cunts, but also because they wouldn't want to encourage independence movements in other regions like the basque country. Germany, Italy, etc, all have small independence movements in regions. They wouldn't want to help breakaway states by giving the safety net of the EU.
Catalonia won't get EU membership. Not right away and perha
And Catalonia has some territorial claims on France too.
So, the newly independent nation of Catalonia is going to invade France to reclaim it's territory? Or maybe France will just give it up.
as a european entity, would their membership be rejected?
Spain is a member; Catalonia is not. If they were no longer part of Spain, they would have to become a member in their own right.
They would have to petition for membership, negotiate terms, and persuade the current members of their suitability.
Plus, the EU would have to recognize them as independent nation in order to consider their application in the first place.
Re:Support Right to Independence (Score:4, Informative)
You think Catalonia will have a hard time getting back into the Union? I bet they'd trade Spain for it in a heartbeat...
Spain without Catalonia is essentially Greece when it comes to how broke they are.
However it works out, Spain is now broke. They can't afford a civil war, nobody can, but Spain can't even really get started.
Next step is 'general strike' in Catalonia, not extensive shooting.
I fully support the right of any region to decide who rules them (if decided by fair and free referendum).
All members of my census block have voted unanimously to succeed from the country and immediately cease any and all tax payments to local and national taxing authorities.
Thanks for your support.
nasty situation (Score:5, Interesting)
While I generally support self determination for geographic regions the law in Spain does seem to make the declaration of independence illegal.
What I still don't understand is the heavy handed response to the referendum. Declare that it has no standing in law and ignore it; by interfering with it using unnecessary violence then refusing any dialogue the Spanish have given the Catalonians no options.
I can only see this one getting seriously violent from here. Either that or Spain is going to need a few thousand extra prisons to keep up with the sedition charges.
Re: (Score:1)
Every time a governed people declare independence it has been "illegal" by the current government's law. The US revolution was illegal according to English law, the Mexican Revolution was illegal according to Spanish law, etc. The only question is, can they defend and enforce their independence by use of martial force.
Re: (Score:2)
When the dominant nation is broke, and the independent region has economic power, all they have to do is 'general strike' and bleed the rulers.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with the rule of law argument, but the brutal repression of free expression served to invalidate the law and confirm the righteousness of independence. But that may be a distinctly american/puritan perspective.
"An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. To put it in the terms of St. Thomas Aquinas, an unjust law is a human law that is not rooted in eternal and natural law." - Dr. Martin Luther King
Re: (Score:2)
Declare that it has no standing in law and ignore it; by interfering with it using unnecessary violence then refusing any dialogue the Spanish have given the Catalonians no options.
That isn't really feasible.
If Spain does nothing now, eventually Catalonia will do something that Spain must respond to. I mean, Catalonia wants independence because they want something that Spain isn't giving them, right?
Ignoring it may allow time for reconciliation, but most likely it will simply allow Catalonia to prepare its defense and seek allies.
I have no opinion for or against Catalonian independence, but it is quite reasonable for Spain to respond with immediate and decisive military action if they
While I generally support self determination for geographic regions the law in Spain does seem to make the declaration of independence illegal.
Could someone explain this one to me? So you support independence unless the mother country passes a law declaring it illegal lol. Not exactly difficult for the mother country to do that, is it? In fact almost all countries have laws against secession. The Scottish referendum was an oddity (and frankly I still don't know why Cameron even allowed it).
Re: (Score:2)
The usual cave-men are at work here, believing that violence will solve all of their problems. The actual truth is that Spain is economically in much worse shape than Catalonia and was content to just leave it at that. The Catalonians obviously were fed up with this state of affairs. This also means that if Spain now takes over by force in Catalonia, they will be massively hurting themselves. But it takes two brain-cells to rub together to see that, and the cave-men in power do not have those. All they need
It's a complicated thing (Score:5, Insightful)
We kind of have some experience with this in Canada... the problem will be the separatists who want full autonomy (fine) will not care if they drag non-separatists with them (not fine), and likely won't even respect the concept of parts of their region separating from them to stay with Spain (also not fine).
Spain kind of has a responsibility to the citizens of the region who DON'T want to go (even if there's only one of them, because they don't have a lot of responsibility for those who are at least technically traitors due to acts of sedition).
And if you magically get all that sorted out, there's still the endless bickering over how to divide up Spain - borders, debt share, citizenship rights, trade agreements, government pensions... every single item on the list (including bajillions of items I've likely overlooked) has the potential to bring the two sides to civil war.
Good point, but traitors support the enemy (Score:2)
> Spain kind of has a responsibility to the citizens of the region who DON'T want to go
Good point.
> they don't have a lot of responsibility for those who are at least technically traitors
It seems to me traitors support the enemy. Separately isn't treason, I don't think. If during World World II some people in California were trying to have California join the Axis, acting in unlawful ways to make that happen, they would be traitors. I don't know that voting to separate into two friendly nations is
This is something that all modern countries are going to have to come to grips with. It's unreasonable to expect that the borders drawn up in 1945
How big does a border region have to be to have it's own vote?
e.g. If CA left the USA, the north coast, the central valley and Sierra would leave CA and (some parts) rejoin the USA. Perhaps also SanDiego.
It's funny you mention that, because as much as I think subdividing a modern nation is a far worse idea than trying to fix its internal divisions... I'm starting to think that maybe the US states would be happier if they were organized into two or three different entities instead of all under the same federal government. There's about 30% of the nation that can't reconcile its politics with the other 70%.
Not contiguous blocks. Not viable as independent nations. e.g. New CA would die of thirst.
'CA exit' was in _fact_, Russian funded crack smoke. Non starter.
There is no 70% opinion in the USA. It's far more fractured than that. 30% thumper, 10% red, 20% 'victims', 20% marijuana enthusiast, 50% gun toter, 20% gun grabber etc etc (sets not exclusive). We're, more or less, stuck with each other.
I think California and other donor states (Washington, Oregon, and the New England states) would be very happy with fiscal federalism: send each state an itemized bill and let them decide how to collect taxes and pay the bill. This would keep the nation together while forcing the red states to face the consequences of their failing economic policies.
It's highly ironic how self-sufficiency is a conservative virtue yet most red states don't practice it (Texas being a notable exception).
>the minority get out voted and have to suck it up or leave.
People really don't like becoming Displaced Persons. Ultimately this comes down to how willing people are to use force.
>that requires a willingness to negotiate in good faith.
Usually they believe they are, but ALSO usually both sides have issues on which they are inflexible, and they're seldom issues the other side is willing to make concessions on.
>This is something that all modern countries are going to have to come to grips with.
As the
The trend is clearly in the opposite direction The 20th century was the death of large empires. First it was the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires that failed. Then the British, Dutch and French Colonial empires. India partitioned. The Soviet Union collapsed. Yugoslavia fell apart.
The most prosperous countries in the world today are either small countries (like the Nordic states) or actual city states
Re:It's a complicated thing (Score:5, Informative)
While many people draw similarities between the 2, the situation is actually quite different.
In the Catalonian case over 90% of voters voted to leave, vs almost a 50/50 split in Quebec. Also Catalonia is financially self sufficient (they transfer more money to the Spanish government than they receive back in services) whereas Quebec is not (Quebec receives more from the Canadian government than they transfer to it)
If you wanted a Canadian equivalent, it would be more like Alberta separating (from a financial stand point) however in that case the level of support is generally thought to be under 15% so it seems unlikely.
In the Catalonian case over 90% of voters voted to leave,
To be fair, it was widely reported that people who did not want to leave boycotted the vote because they thought it was an illegal and illegitimate stunt. The Canadian referendums carried a lot more political legitimacy.
In the Catalonian case over 90% of voters voted to leave
90% of the 43% of the population who voted in a referendum that had been declared illegal by the Spanish government. Given that the separatists are far less likely to respect the view of the Spanish government than the loyalists, I think that probably skews the results more than a little.
On the other hand a recent opinion poll showed that 41% were in favor of independence and 49% opposed (source [bbc.com]).
I'm confused (Score:3)
Is this "Spexit" or "Cexit"?
Re: (Score:3)
Catalexit?
"civil war"
cout
Breakaway regions (Score:2)
Except that all the far lefties who lead these "independence" movements want to immediately join up with the EU, thereby forfeiting their independence to Brussels. It's a bad joke.
Spanish Civil War, part 2 (Score:5, Insightful)
Catalans Wrong from Beginning (Score:2)
This is Why Geographic Income Concentration is Bad (Score:2)
This is an excellent example of why to avoid and diffuse geographic income concentration. When a high concentration of wealthy workers are gathered into one region, they'll soon want to secede so that they can live in a country free of poor people. The super-rich have options like Monaco, St. Bart's, and ships like The World and Utopia, but wealthy workers can't afford these so they go for secession.
You see similar secessionist urges coming from Silicon Valley for the same reason. No word on what they plan
